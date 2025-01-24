“Getting to know first-time Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro” links
  • January 24, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Getting to know first-time Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro, the actress with an angelic voice who played Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown. Full disclosure: I have accidentally referred to her as “Melissa Barbaro” on multiple occasions, and I’m sorry about that. It’s just in my head now, that she’s “Melissa” and not “Monica” and I have to keep catching myself. [Pajiba]
Guy Pearce & Carice Van Houten broke up “years ago.” [Just Jared]
Carrie Coon looks insanely glam on the cover of T&C. [Go Fug Yourself]
Reese Witherspoon went to a premiere. [Socialite Life]
Analysis of the Oscar noms and the race from here. [LaineyGossip]
Troye Sivan’s GRWM. [OMG Blog]
Mikey Madison looked cute in Patou & Proenza Schouler. [RCFA]
Joel McHale is hosting another Fox show. [Seriously OMG]
Reality star details their ayahuasca journey. [Starcasm]
When will The Brutalist come out on streaming? [Hollywood Life]
Ethan Slater celebrates Ariana Grande’s first Oscar nom. [Buzzfeed]

5 Responses to ““Getting to know first-time Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro” links”

  1. Lucía says:
    January 24, 2025 at 12:37 pm

    Monica’s 34! She’s obviously young but tbh I thought she was even younger, like mid-20s.

  2. K says:
    January 24, 2025 at 3:06 pm

    Carrie and Monica are the hotness.

  3. Mollybloom says:
    January 24, 2025 at 6:56 pm

    Monica was on this adorable Netflix show with Josh Grobin and Tony Danza a few years ago. The Good Cop. It was such a a sweet comfort watch. I was so bummed it only lasted a season. I could then though that she was bound for success–she just had that shine.

