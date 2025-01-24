“Getting to know first-time Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro” links

Getting to know first-time Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro, the actress with an angelic voice who played Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown. Full disclosure: I have accidentally referred to her as “Melissa Barbaro” on multiple occasions, and I’m sorry about that. It’s just in my head now, that she’s “Melissa” and not “Monica” and I have to keep catching myself. [Pajiba]
Monica’s 34! She’s obviously young but tbh I thought she was even younger, like mid-20s.
34? Seriously?😯😯😯😯
I couldn’t believe it when I first read it somewhere.
I’d like her to share her complete routine.
Carrie and Monica are the hotness.
Monica was on this adorable Netflix show with Josh Grobin and Tony Danza a few years ago. The Good Cop. It was such a a sweet comfort watch. I was so bummed it only lasted a season. I could then though that she was bound for success–she just had that shine.