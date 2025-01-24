Kristin Davis was ghosted by a famous actor after lending him $5k



While they’re rarer lately, we still get the occasional blind item straight from a celebrity’s mouth. This week we got a nice one from Kristin Davis. I always forget this, but Kristin’s career started long before Sex and the City. She was on Melrose Place from 1992 until 1995. Kristin now has a podcast about her SATC experience, called “Are You A Charlotte?” On the episode that came out on January 19, Kristin tells a story about a time when she dated a now “very successful” actor who was, at the time, down on his luck. So, out of the goodness of her heart, she offered to lend him $5,000. As a thank you, the dude ghosted her. The story in Kristin’s own words:

Kristin Davis revealed that a “very successful” actor once ghosted her after she lent him $5,000. In Sunday’s episode of her “Are You a Charlotte?” podcast, the actress described the unnamed man as an “out-of-work actor” whom she began dating before becoming a household name. “I think this was before ‘Sex and the City,’ maybe between ‘Melrose’ and ‘Sex and City’ or maybe when I was on ‘Melrose.’ I don’t know,” she shared. Davis, 59, said that while the actor is “now very successful” and “was very talented,” she spotted bill notices at his home from companies threatening to shut off his electricity at the time they were dating. “And I was like, ‘What’s happening?’ And then, I think he wrecked his motorcycle, which is, like, how he got around to his auditions,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Can I lend you some money?’ Horrible mistake.” The Emmy nominee said lending the actor money “changed the dynamic” between them in a “horrible way.” “But I just thought, like, I can help … I should help this guy,” she continued. “He’s so talented, which he is. Lend him money. I think it was all of $5,000 — a lot of money.” Davis said the man “stopped calling” after her nice gesture, so she popped up at his apartment and started banging on his door. “His dog was in there, and I loved his dog, and I could hear his dog, but I was like, ‘Is he in there and pretending that he is not there?’” she remembered. The “Couples Retreat” actress said the actor called her “later on” and asked whether she had been banging on his door. “And I was like, ‘Well, yes.’ … I felt so embarrassed. Like, being messy,” she shared. “I just would love some acknowledgment or whatever, which is kind of a fantasy.” Though Davis never disclosed who the actor was, she said he now “lives out in the country with some children.”

Well, damn. I wish I could say that I have surprised outrage over this story, but I have only indignation. I’m mad for Kristin on her behalf, not because the dude never paid her back but because he f-cking accepted her money and then ghosted her! I get having your pride wounded, but my dude, you didn’t have to disappear. Pay the woman back and give her a big “thank you,” FFS.

I’ve been racking my brain but I’m still not sure who this mystery actor could be. Her timeline is vague, so it really could be anywhere between 1992 and 2004, which covers the time periods of both Melrose Place and SATC. Although her dating timeline has some holes, there are lists of them out there. There are also a lot of different guesses out there right now, but the Internet has not yet come to any solid conclusions. Her most famous actor exes are Chris Noth and Alec Baldwin, but my gut says it’s neither of them because they don’t fit the description. So, bitches, my crowd-sourced question is: who could it be?

