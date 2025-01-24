Kristin Davis was ghosted by a famous actor after lending him $5k


While they’re rarer lately, we still get the occasional blind item straight from a celebrity’s mouth. This week we got a nice one from Kristin Davis. I always forget this, but Kristin’s career started long before Sex and the City. She was on Melrose Place from 1992 until 1995. Kristin now has a podcast about her SATC experience, called “Are You A Charlotte?” On the episode that came out on January 19, Kristin tells a story about a time when she dated a now “very successful” actor who was, at the time, down on his luck. So, out of the goodness of her heart, she offered to lend him $5,000. As a thank you, the dude ghosted her. The story in Kristin’s own words:

Kristin Davis revealed that a “very successful” actor once ghosted her after she lent him $5,000. In Sunday’s episode of her “Are You a Charlotte?” podcast, the actress described the unnamed man as an “out-of-work actor” whom she began dating before becoming a household name.

“I think this was before ‘Sex and the City,’ maybe between ‘Melrose’ and ‘Sex and City’ or maybe when I was on ‘Melrose.’ I don’t know,” she shared.

Davis, 59, said that while the actor is “now very successful” and “was very talented,” she spotted bill notices at his home from companies threatening to shut off his electricity at the time they were dating.

“And I was like, ‘What’s happening?’ And then, I think he wrecked his motorcycle, which is, like, how he got around to his auditions,” she recalled.

“And I was like, ‘Can I lend you some money?’ Horrible mistake.”

The Emmy nominee said lending the actor money “changed the dynamic” between them in a “horrible way.”

“But I just thought, like, I can help … I should help this guy,” she continued. “He’s so talented, which he is. Lend him money. I think it was all of $5,000 — a lot of money.”

Davis said the man “stopped calling” after her nice gesture, so she popped up at his apartment and started banging on his door.

“His dog was in there, and I loved his dog, and I could hear his dog, but I was like, ‘Is he in there and pretending that he is not there?’” she remembered.

The “Couples Retreat” actress said the actor called her “later on” and asked whether she had been banging on his door.

“And I was like, ‘Well, yes.’ … I felt so embarrassed. Like, being messy,” she shared. “I just would love some acknowledgment or whatever, which is kind of a fantasy.”

Though Davis never disclosed who the actor was, she said he now “lives out in the country with some children.”

Well, damn. I wish I could say that I have surprised outrage over this story, but I have only indignation. I’m mad for Kristin on her behalf, not because the dude never paid her back but because he f-cking accepted her money and then ghosted her! I get having your pride wounded, but my dude, you didn’t have to disappear. Pay the woman back and give her a big “thank you,” FFS.

I’ve been racking my brain but I’m still not sure who this mystery actor could be. Her timeline is vague, so it really could be anywhere between 1992 and 2004, which covers the time periods of both Melrose Place and SATC. Although her dating timeline has some holes, there are lists of them out there. There are also a lot of different guesses out there right now, but the Internet has not yet come to any solid conclusions. Her most famous actor exes are Chris Noth and Alec Baldwin, but my gut says it’s neither of them because they don’t fit the description. So, bitches, my crowd-sourced question is: who could it be?

15 Responses to “Kristin Davis was ghosted by a famous actor after lending him $5k”

  1. Everything is Roses says:
    January 24, 2025 at 7:17 am

    I have no reason or evidence to believe this, but I immediately pictured Jon Hamm.

  2. Vs says:
    January 24, 2025 at 7:17 am

    Not everything needs to be shared… there are cases where you are like ‘and?’. Without naming names, what’s the point?
    Maybe I am misunderstanding her goal in sharing this

  3. MY3CENTS says:
    January 24, 2025 at 7:24 am

    I thought George Clooney, but it probably dosen’t add up.

    • Magdalena says:
      January 24, 2025 at 7:35 am

      OMG – George Clooney was the first name that popped into my head as well, especially after that mention of the motorcycle. Didn’t many of those soap opera stars date each other on a cycle back in the day?

      • Chaine says:
        January 24, 2025 at 7:50 am

        I don’t think it’s him. She’s describing someone who she can’t recall exactly when she dated them, butwould not have been working regularly or famous up to the time she was on sex in the city. George was already on ER and doing big movies in the mid 90s.

    • Dee(2) says:
      January 24, 2025 at 7:46 am

      He was on ER at that point though if it was 94 unless it was earlier in the ’90s. Definitely shouldn’t have been at the point where his electricity was getting turned off. She seems a little vague about the timeline because it was so long ago though. I can’t really recall what he was doing between Roseanne and before ER because I was a kid

    • ThatGirlThere says:
      January 24, 2025 at 8:11 am

      I actually think it’s Clooney too. Back in the day he seemed to be the type to date for a place to sleep. Even his auntie Rosemary kicked him out of her place early in his career. I’m going with Clooney.

  4. Esther says:
    January 24, 2025 at 7:48 am

    Liev Scheiber?

  5. Olivia says:
    January 24, 2025 at 7:49 am

    My first thought was Ryan Reynalds – he is “very successful and talented”, lives in the country in upstate New York, has kids, rides a motorcycle, has dogs, and has dated older women.

    It would’ve been before he dated Alanis, which fits the timeframe.

    I have no idea if he and Kristin ever dated but he sounds like the type of guy who would gaslight a woman after she lent him money.

  6. Anna says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:00 am

    For some reason, I immediately pictured Matthew McConaughey

  7. Mrs. Smith says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:18 am

    Reddit is guessing Mark Ruffalo because he spoke of getting around LA and to his auditions on a motorbike back in the 90s due to being broke. The dog, kids and living in the country also fit, but I don’t want to believe it’s him!! Another guess is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, but I’m too lazy to look up his timeline.

