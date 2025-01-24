Angelina Jolie ‘will be devastated’ with the Oscars snubbing her for a nomination

Angelina Jolie did not get an Oscar nomination for Pablo Larrain’s Maria. She’s actually the first actress in Larrain’s “famous women” series to not receive an Oscar nom for his films – Kristen Stewart got a nomination (her first) for Spencer, and Natalie Portman got a nom for Jackie. Jolie is the first one named in all of the “Oscar snub” lists, but can I just say? I’m genuinely shocked that Nicole Kidman and Denzel Washington were snubbed too. Nicole is a perennial awards favorite – she got an Oscar nomination for that god-awful Lucille Ball movie, for goodness sake – and Denzel (arguably America’s greatest living actor) was the best part of Gladiator II, and he was having a f–king ball and chewing the scenery.

In any case, yes, Angelina was snubbed. Her name was trending yesterday after the Oscar nominations came out, but I had already made my peace with the fact that Jolie wasn’t going to get a nom. She had already been snubbed for a BAFTA nom and a SAG nom, so I knew what was up. It just wasn’t going to happen. The question is… why? Was it all down to how Hollywood took Brad Pitt’s side? Well, funny that, because Brad Pitt’s favorite outlet, Page Six, had this exclusive:

Angelina Jolie is surely “devastated” over being snubbed by the Oscars after pouring her own pain into “Maria,” Hollywood insiders say. Jolie, 49, spent months learning to sing for the role of Maria Callas — and said she made the opera singer’s anguish “personal to me.” Although nominated for a Golden Globe, she missed out on a nod by both the SAG Awards and the Academy of Motion Pictures, which announced its contenders Thursday. “Angelina will be devastated … look at all the press she did for the film — she wanted to get nominated,” a senior awards source said. “She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade. She even went to the Gotham awards. She did all these magazine covers.” The star made her acting comeback in biopic “Maria” after taking a few years off, and a second Hollywood awards expert told Page Six that Jolie would undoubtedly be upset — adding the Oscars snub “wasn’t great for Angelina – or Netflix [which produced the film].” A movie insider, meanwhile, insisted the snub comes down to Jolie’s very public divorce from Brad Pitt. “This just shows that Hollywood is Team Brad,” said the insider. “The Globes showed that the foreign press loves her, but that’s not Hollywood. Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote … people just love Brad.” Pitt and Jolie finally resolved their bitter divorce in December after eight years of intense legal fighting. At the time, Jolie’s lawyer James Simon admitted that she was “exhausted” and trying to find healing for her family. Another Tinseltown source, however, told Page Six, “The divorce is done, and yes, politics do come into play a little alongside the films and the performances. But the fact is that there are a lot of first-time nominees shows that we still have a healthy industry.”

[From Page Six]

I hate that they’re throwing “she wanted a nomination” in her face… like, yeah, they all want nominations. ALL of the actors on the awards-season circuit want to get nominated for their performances. I genuinely loved seeing Angelina go out and hustle a little bit. She “went outside” for the first time in many years and it was so fun to see her, and people loved seeing her at those Q&A sessions and screenings and film festivals. It was fun, and it didn’t end in an Oscar nom and that’s fine. This reads like Brad Pitt gloating that his years-long campaign against her worked. PS… I blame those fakakta bangs too. Never soft-launch bangs in the middle of the awards season! The bangs jinx!!!