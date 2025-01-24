Angelina Jolie ‘will be devastated’ with the Oscars snubbing her for a nomination

Angelina Jolie did not get an Oscar nomination for Pablo Larrain’s Maria. She’s actually the first actress in Larrain’s “famous women” series to not receive an Oscar nom for his films – Kristen Stewart got a nomination (her first) for Spencer, and Natalie Portman got a nom for Jackie. Jolie is the first one named in all of the “Oscar snub” lists, but can I just say? I’m genuinely shocked that Nicole Kidman and Denzel Washington were snubbed too. Nicole is a perennial awards favorite – she got an Oscar nomination for that god-awful Lucille Ball movie, for goodness sake – and Denzel (arguably America’s greatest living actor) was the best part of Gladiator II, and he was having a f–king ball and chewing the scenery.
In any case, yes, Angelina was snubbed. Her name was trending yesterday after the Oscar nominations came out, but I had already made my peace with the fact that Jolie wasn’t going to get a nom. She had already been snubbed for a BAFTA nom and a SAG nom, so I knew what was up. It just wasn’t going to happen. The question is… why? Was it all down to how Hollywood took Brad Pitt’s side? Well, funny that, because Brad Pitt’s favorite outlet, Page Six, had this exclusive:
Angelina Jolie is surely “devastated” over being snubbed by the Oscars after pouring her own pain into “Maria,” Hollywood insiders say. Jolie, 49, spent months learning to sing for the role of Maria Callas — and said she made the opera singer’s anguish “personal to me.” Although nominated for a Golden Globe, she missed out on a nod by both the SAG Awards and the Academy of Motion Pictures, which announced its contenders Thursday.
“Angelina will be devastated … look at all the press she did for the film — she wanted to get nominated,” a senior awards source said. “She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade. She even went to the Gotham awards. She did all these magazine covers.”
The star made her acting comeback in biopic “Maria” after taking a few years off, and a second Hollywood awards expert told Page Six that Jolie would undoubtedly be upset — adding the Oscars snub “wasn’t great for Angelina – or Netflix [which produced the film].”
A movie insider, meanwhile, insisted the snub comes down to Jolie’s very public divorce from Brad Pitt.
“This just shows that Hollywood is Team Brad,” said the insider. “The Globes showed that the foreign press loves her, but that’s not Hollywood. Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote … people just love Brad.”
Pitt and Jolie finally resolved their bitter divorce in December after eight years of intense legal fighting. At the time, Jolie’s lawyer James Simon admitted that she was “exhausted” and trying to find healing for her family.
Another Tinseltown source, however, told Page Six, “The divorce is done, and yes, politics do come into play a little alongside the films and the performances. But the fact is that there are a lot of first-time nominees shows that we still have a healthy industry.”
I hate that they’re throwing “she wanted a nomination” in her face… like, yeah, they all want nominations. ALL of the actors on the awards-season circuit want to get nominated for their performances. I genuinely loved seeing Angelina go out and hustle a little bit. She “went outside” for the first time in many years and it was so fun to see her, and people loved seeing her at those Q&A sessions and screenings and film festivals. It was fun, and it didn’t end in an Oscar nom and that’s fine. This reads like Brad Pitt gloating that his years-long campaign against her worked. PS… I blame those fakakta bangs too. Never soft-launch bangs in the middle of the awards season! The bangs jinx!!!
I saw the movie. I liked it, but it’s very slow and hers was not the performance that interested me. The two people who took care of her, I wanted to know more about them and understand their devotion to her. It was okay but not Oscar worthy. I know I’m going to get yelled at for this also but I don’t think the Wicked performances are Oscar worthy either.
You…me…SAME! It was a LOVELY vibe of a movie…with LOVELY work from Angelina…but I thought the supporting actors/sets/city stood out more…
I hope that Angelina isn’t crushed by not getting a nom…she made the movie she wanted with a magnificent artistic support system and seemed to enjoy the PR part…
She’s ALREADY won 🏆 and don’t have the added tension of the “Oscar Race”…plus…she’s “been there/done that”
Agreed. The sets, costumes, cinematography were stunning. She looked lovely through it all but her performance didn’t stay with me. And to me, there were far bigger snubs based on the work this year. Mariann Jean-Baptiste, Tilda Swinton, Pamela Anderson, Leonie Benesch, June Squib, Natasha Leone, the woman who portrayed the mother in the Seed of the Sacred Fig, Nicole Kidman, Danielle Deadwyler, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington. All gave performances that gripped or moved me more than Maria and all were snubbed.
Maria may not have been a great film, but plenty of mediocre films have gotten Oscar nominations just because of a high profile lead. It’s been said before, Brad Pitt got Hollywood in the divorce.
Don’t worry about Angie. She has connections. Brad may think he got Hollywood in the divorce; but her Dad was just made Lord Commander of all Hollywood by the President!
Top that, Brad!
Yet he couldn’t secure his own nomination with Babylon? In a weak year I think could’ve gotten in but this wasn’t a weak year by any means.
He went to two outlets yesterday to do his little Victory dance. This man will never stop being obsessed with her
Brad needs to be obsessed by the fact that when it comes to pulling an audience he’s becoming a non-mofo factor…his career is turning into Depp 2.0🤬
Wolfs came and went, got a limited theater release and there will be no sequel
Also I can see this dumb F1 movie bombing too.
Brad commissioned this article. He ran to Page Six. This is his way of telling Angelina that he has a hand in her being snubbed, “A movie insider, meanwhile, insisted the snub comes down to Jolie’s very public divorce from Brad Pitt.” Since when did public divorces affect nominations???
You’re right. It is known that most of what’s on Page Six has been planted there by the subjects themselves, or their PR teams.
That’s always been his narrative. That he “won” Hollywood. It doesn’t make sense when he recently flopped himself and multiple great actresses were also snubbed.
Frankly I think LA Jolie doesn’t give a f*ck about awards…or not to the point that she’s ‘devastated’. I think there are much more important things in her life….her kids, home, charitable works than an Oscar. JMO!
She does, otherwise she would not have campaigned that hard. It would have been a great comeback story, after being away for so many years, so I don’t blame her. But it is what it is. She has shown her chops again and is willing to work. Meanwhile, what did Wolfs get? *crickets*
I have a friend in the business and I can confirm he got Hollywood in the divorce. They all blame her and insist that this woman could brainwash 6 adult and teenage children to all distance their father! I have 5 children and no way is this possible. Especially because he dose have time with them if he bothers and they all have cell phones!!! One friend in the industrysays she hates Angie because her friend met her and hated her. I asked why. She couldn’t remember
That friend in the business knows what everyone in Hollywood thinks? Amazing.
@Marie I won’t underestimate Aniston’s role in stoking fires either.
She has power player friends – Witherspoon, RDJ etc.
Yet couldn’t get herself nominated?
Can we all accept that Maria was not the triumph that some hoped for and move on? If Brad or Jennifer (or George or Julia) had the type of influence that is alleged they’d be getting nominated for their own work. And it’s worth pointing out that all five of the Best Actress nominees are in films also nominated for Best Picture. Maria didn’t make an impact with voters.
Exactly Pret! The movie just wasn’t as good compared to the other nominees. It almost feels like a disservice to jump on his obvious PR and to say the only reason the other 5 got a nomination was because of him.
I am sorry but Brad couldn’t even get a nomination for Babylon.
Inside sources say that Hollywood chose BP and that everyone just loves Brad. Brad, that you? Bragging about just loving a domestic abuser of his wife and children is a choice.
Of course it’s him. His PR works for their money.
I agree with you about the bangs Kaiser.🙁🙁🙁
Angie go for a brunette blayage hair tone and ditch the blonde!!!
I know it’s a tongue in cheek remark— I like the bangs myself—but it does show that all a man has to do to get an award is act. He can be an asshole and that’s part of his shtick, which is what I think “method acting” boils down to—be an asshole and get respected for it.
Woman has to look the part, do the Oscar dance but oh no, I’m just happy to be nominated, be likable, face the intense scrutiny of the fashion blogger industry and the entertainment industry (mani cam. A manicure can affect how people see a woman).
Hollywood missed out by skipping over Angelina. She’s one of the few women who gets eyes no matter what, and has the old school glamour that no amount of princess dresses and combed over one eye hair can duplicate. I don’t think she gives a damn, since she has her kids who adore her and her divorce from an idiot narcissist who’s turning into a male Baby Jane. (Couldn’t happen to a more worthy character)
Brads trying to make her no nom about him. Like well if she hadn’t left me she would get awards still.
IMO Her win is she did the movie and did the publicity. If she got the nomination I’m sure she would’ve been pleased. She is not awards obsessed but she values in her conversations the way they highlight a movie she feels deserve it and all the co workers who worked on it. I think Angelina did publicity to launch the movie and knew it would do better if she went full out to show up for it . She made the best of it and had fun and support from her kids.
This may be the attack Brad is aiming “your directer , your co workers may have been nominated if you weren’t involved” .
Angelina workied in a movie that was in the race. A major contender and she won awards this season for her work.
.brad you are in… ?
Angelina has her family Brad.
hollywood is not a family Brad.
Hollywood is business and winning in business is not something you do well in brad.
No one wants to be in the wine making business with you, or build your homes, and your career is … well even George couldnt shine you up, and you took george even further down.
Dang you dragged his tail LMAO
THIS!!!!!!!!!!! Dragged Brad for blood/bone & DNA!!!
“Angelina has her family Brad.
hollywood is not a family Brad.
Hollywood is business and winning in business is not something you do well in brad.
No one wants to be in the wine making business with you, or build your homes, and your career is … well even George couldnt shine you up, and you took george even further down.”
BURN!!!!!
Typical narcissist. Trying to take credit for this. There were a lot of notable snubs as well. He’s pissed because the divorce has been finalized and his kids hate him. I hope that her winning the judgment to get all emails ,correspondences will be the end of this dumb lawsuit.
I don’t doubt she’s disappointed because she was very proud of this film. I am so sick of men like him that continue to punish women who dare to leave and fight back. I don’t necessarily believe all these so called sources either.
Drag him again!!!!! I want to emphasize this is literal abuse. Saying that your ex is nothing without you abuse guys! This articles are just giving us a peak at his twisted mindset.
Remember now he was snubbed for the 2023 Oscars. Did that mean Hollywood was team angie? No, but in his mind it did. He sees everything she does as a competition where he has to win. The idiot doesn’t realize he will always be the loser because he’ll never have his kids respect.
If she’s really devastated she could go home and cry to her two Oscars, golden globe, Sag and Tony award. Her kids can console her too.
Well done Brad, you got the support of Hollywood, just like Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski and countless other abusers of women, what a victory. How did Wolves land for you Brad, with your best buddy Clooney? Or is he still busy writing opinion pieces on politics that he then has to walk back?
She’s probably not surprised that she wasn’t nominated. She knows that Hollywood is pro- Brad.
Did Brad have her snubbed? Yes. But the reason he was effective is Brad is involved in the politics of Hollywood. And what is Hollywood but adult high school where everyone is mostly good looking.
I like Angelina but she’s a recluse which isn’t a bad thing but in Hollywood you need to be “seen” and “network” even A-list. Her best friends are her kids and she mostly spends time at home. Like I said Hollywood is high school and one thing is many actresses do not like her bc she got together with their ex (Laura Dern, Jen Aniston, etc).
I’m not saying this is right nor that I like it but that’s what Hollywood is. And make no mistake Hollywood is political
Oh please. Kate winslet and Nicole Kidman are very popular amongst their peers and were snubbed too. You guys are giving way too much power to him.
Torees winning the gloden globes really locked her in for the 5th spot. The same globes Brad is saying doesn’t mean anything.
She’ll be ok I’m sure.
Remember she already HAS an acting Oscar. Plus two Globes. Plus she’s been knighted by QEII.
Won early in her career too, which is better than Brad ever did.
Angelina Jolie defended Amy Pascal after those e-mail leaks with Pascal badmouthing Angie. Why am I bringing this up? Because all the Huvanes, Pitts, Pascals, Page 6s, CAAs of the world can’t do shit to diminish her shine, power, and influence. No matter how much cackling, bullying gossip they fling her way, SHE DOESN’T CARE. She may feel disappointed about not getting a nom, but this woman spent over 25 years advocating for refugees AND now housing displaced friends from the L.A. fires. Do you really think she’s bawling over an acting award? Doing a few award shows and walking the red carpet is superficial fun to her. She’s seen the worst of the worst and pissed off world leaders by defending the defenseless (e.g. Israeli President) and made headlines doing so. That’s balls for you. The punk kid from L.A. never fit into the Hollywood mold and they made sure she became their ultra-villain for not playing along. F Hollywood. Team Angie all the way.
Ditto on the Team Angie. It’s an easy choice.
So many are missing the point. This isn’t about Maria and not getting nominated. This is about the harrassment from the media. Do people honestly believe that someone in Angelina’s home called up In touch magazine, Page Six, Dailymail last night and tell them her ‘feelings’ from ‘devasted, hurt, doomed campaign from the start’ or all the other bullshit stories today. You will notice the media has not one other ‘devasted’ story from the other actors who missed out. The media have been attacking Angelina for years to the point of harrasment. All she’s done is divorce an abuser, protect her kids and go back to work. Do any of those things deserve the amount of abuse she receives?
I can’t really imagine Angelina being devastated about this. She already has the recognition of two Oscars and a whole bunch of other awards. She got good reviews for Maria. But it’s a strong year and plenty of people could have been nominated (amazed that the Wicked people made the cut though).
The way this man is unhinged! For one i hope no one is falling for this “insider” mess. We should know this is Brad himself lol. All of the nominees were also in a best picture nominee. Maria was just much weaker then them. Once Torres won the GG it was hers. GG drama winner has a +40 year streak.
Brad couldn’t even get a nomination for Babylon. He doesn’t have the power he thinks he has 💀 if anything her support to Palestine could’ve caused issues but him??? Let’s not fall for it.
Also the same Sarah Nathan that was in Blake Lively worte this letter. That should all we need to know.
The comparison don’t make sense, Brad didn’t really campaign for Babylon. Angelina campaigned for Maria. I don’t think he’s the only one responsible for her being snubbed but Brad is a powerful player in Hollywood with Plan b and has been successfully painting in people’s heads she alienated his kids and turned them against him. She lied and he was cleared etc it’s very naïve to think a decade of smear campaign had no impact on Angelina’s standing in Hollywood
I am sorry what? Brad did campaign for Babylon lol. In fact he was campgianing months ahead because of the late release date. Thats when his dead looking gq cover came out during that summer. It doesn’t make any sense you would think he wouldn’t want an oscar nomination for what was supposed to be a big movie? Again you guys are giving him way too much credit.
I don’t think Brad Pitt has much to do with it but of course he’ll take a proud era credit. And I wouldn’t worry about Hollywood having Brad’s side, they had the side of Weinstein, Cosby etc until it was too much. So they don’t have the best judgement when it comes to these things and I think Angie knows this.