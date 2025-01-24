There’s a right-wing/tabloid rumor about Jennifer Aniston & Barack Obama

This is definitely one of the craziest rumors of the week. To be fair, the rumor started last year, but it’s gotten new life because of some recent wrinkles. Last year, In Touch Weekly published a story called “The Truth About Jen & Barack.” According to In Touch, Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama were having some kind of torrid affair? Then Aniston appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live last October, and Kimmel got her to debunk the story on-air. Aniston called In Touch a “cheesy tabloid” – so uncool! – and stated that she was not mad about the report but “that is absolutely untrue.” She also said that she’s only met Barack Obama once and “I know Michelle more than him.”

Well, all of that happened before Michelle Obama skipped Jimmy Carter’s funeral and the inauguration, and Michelle’s husband attended both of those state events solo. This month, there’s been a lot of chatter about the state of the Obama marriage, and rumors are apparently flying around DC that a divorce might really happen. Then, this week, some rando on Twitter claimed that she heard something from one of Aniston’s friends that the Aniston-Obama “affair” rumor is true.

The divorce rumors of a romantic relationship between actor Jennifer Aniston and former President, Barack Obama, took a wild turn on Thursday when a user on X claimed that a leaked message, allegedly from a friend of Aniston confirming her relationship with Obama, had gone viral. Despite Aniston’s representatives denying it, the rumours have continued to swirl alongside speculations of a divorce between Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama. In the alleged message, the friend claims that Aniston admitted the relationship in a casual conversation with friends. “He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle,” the alleged message read. “At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair came up casually—Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends.” Jennifer Aniston has addressed these allegations, firmly denying any romantic involvement with Barack Obama. She stated that she has only met him once and is more acquainted with Michelle Obama. Aniston’s representative also clarified that she does not maintain any personal friendship with Barack Obama, though she is a fan.

[From MSN]

Yeah… I think this is all bullsh-t. Whoever is pushing it nowadays has made an effort to give it the whiff of believability, because Aniston absolutely would tell her goddess circle about something like this, and she absolutely would consult a psychic (and her therapist). I just don’t think there’s any affair between Aniston and Obama specifically though. It’s also curious to me that this rumor is being pushed so heavily by right-wing media figures. Is it projection about the state of the Trump marriage?

🚨BREAKING: A LEAKED DM from Jennifer Aniston's friend CONFIRMS that she is dating Barack Obama and Divorcing Michelle has gone viral. “He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair… pic.twitter.com/AvtcETKWp3 — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) January 22, 2025