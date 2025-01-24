There’s a right-wing/tabloid rumor about Jennifer Aniston & Barack Obama

This is definitely one of the craziest rumors of the week. To be fair, the rumor started last year, but it’s gotten new life because of some recent wrinkles. Last year, In Touch Weekly published a story called “The Truth About Jen & Barack.” According to In Touch, Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama were having some kind of torrid affair? Then Aniston appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live last October, and Kimmel got her to debunk the story on-air. Aniston called In Touch a “cheesy tabloid” – so uncool! – and stated that she was not mad about the report but “that is absolutely untrue.” She also said that she’s only met Barack Obama once and “I know Michelle more than him.”

Well, all of that happened before Michelle Obama skipped Jimmy Carter’s funeral and the inauguration, and Michelle’s husband attended both of those state events solo. This month, there’s been a lot of chatter about the state of the Obama marriage, and rumors are apparently flying around DC that a divorce might really happen. Then, this week, some rando on Twitter claimed that she heard something from one of Aniston’s friends that the Aniston-Obama “affair” rumor is true.

The divorce rumors of a romantic relationship between actor Jennifer Aniston and former President, Barack Obama, took a wild turn on Thursday when a user on X claimed that a leaked message, allegedly from a friend of Aniston confirming her relationship with Obama, had gone viral. Despite Aniston’s representatives denying it, the rumours have continued to swirl alongside speculations of a divorce between Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In the alleged message, the friend claims that Aniston admitted the relationship in a casual conversation with friends. “He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle,” the alleged message read. “At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair came up casually—Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends.”

Jennifer Aniston has addressed these allegations, firmly denying any romantic involvement with Barack Obama. She stated that she has only met him once and is more acquainted with Michelle Obama. Aniston’s representative also clarified that she does not maintain any personal friendship with Barack Obama, though she is a fan.

Yeah… I think this is all bullsh-t. Whoever is pushing it nowadays has made an effort to give it the whiff of believability, because Aniston absolutely would tell her goddess circle about something like this, and she absolutely would consult a psychic (and her therapist). I just don’t think there’s any affair between Aniston and Obama specifically though. It’s also curious to me that this rumor is being pushed so heavily by right-wing media figures. Is it projection about the state of the Trump marriage?

9 Responses to “There’s a right-wing/tabloid rumor about Jennifer Aniston & Barack Obama”

  1. SarahLee says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:24 am

    I somehow don’t think W would be as happy to see Jen as he always is to see Michelle.

  2. seaflower says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:27 am

    She is so not his type.

  3. Amy G says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:28 am

    Absolutely not. This is the right wing trying to tear down one of the highest profile Black marriages in the world. I know several people close to the Obamas and their marriage is not perfect but this is not true.

  4. Dee(2) says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:28 am

    I don’t think it has anything to do with projection about Trump’s marriage. I think that they just want some sort of scandal about the Obama’s. Have to remember his nickname was no drama Obama. They hate that. With a passion. They need to bring him down and her too. They’ve been in the public sphere too long without any whiff of scandal and well these people are racist. It has to be SOMETHING.

  5. Miranda says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:29 am

    Huh? This reads like fucking Mad Libs.

  6. Krista says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:32 am

    I saw from a blind item online (I know, I know) that there was a sports podcaster that couldn’t keep her mouth shut that he was cheating with.

    I hope it’s not true. I like the Obama’s (from what I can see of them) and would be sad for them if they split.

  7. Karen says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:34 am

    I wouldn’t blame her, I would in a heartbeat, no question. I think I could negotiate a free pass with my husband. But hopefully Obama has higher standards than all of us.

  8. sevenblue says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:38 am

    OMG, Jennifer is still dealing with the weird tabloid rumors?? I don’t understand why they are so pressed about her. She mostly minds her own business. The most I see her, she makes “please vote” posts during election. Obama tried some things during this election, maybe Michelle didn’t agree with him or is angry he is still playing Washington games? I don’t believe Barack would cheat.

