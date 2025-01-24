Mail: OMG, Prince Harry will have to pay taxes on his NGN settlement in America

Since News Group Newspapers settled with Prince Harry, there’s obviously been a lot of analysis about what it all means and how the Murdochs blinked. There’s also been a lot of talk about the actual amount of the settlement. Everyone has confirmed that the settlement is “massive” and “eight figures.” People Magazine and several British outlets have suggested that the amount is closer to the lower end of eight figures, meaning something in the vicinity of $10-12 million. I have a hard time believing that, even if I acknowledge that British awards and settlements are much lower than Americans believe. I just think that $10 million is a waste of time, given the legal fees and the five-year-plus battle. I did want to point out this tidbit in the New York Times’s coverage, which I found interesting:

Yet moments before the trial began, Harry agreed to a settlement worth at least 10 million pounds ($12.3 million). As Piers Morgan, a broadcaster and vocal critic of the prince, posted on social media, “So ‘moral crusader’ Prince Harry took the cash.” Harry has not said what he plans to do with the money. His legal bills will be formidable, though Daniel Taylor, a media lawyer, said these are usually covered by the party offering the settlement in a separate payment. He has not commented beyond a statement that was read out for him by Mr. Sherborne.

[From The NY Times]

That’s significant, if the settlement was structured so that Harry’s legal bills are fully paid by NGN and then Harry gets a financial settlement on top of that. I bring this up because the Mail’s Richard Eden has some big breaking news: Harry will have to pay taxes in America on his settlement money.

The Duke of Sussex’s settlement with The Sun’s publisher was described as a ‘monumental victory’ by his barrister David Sherborne on Wednesday. But how much of the payout, understood to be in excess of £10million, will Prince Harry pocket? The majority is thought to be to pay his lawyers’ fees. And what remains will, I hear, have to be shared with Donald Trump’s administration. ‘As a US resident Harry has to pay tax on his worldwide income unless it’s been taxed in Britain,’ a source says. ‘And here’s the sting in the tail: legal damages are not taxed in the UK.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Ah, so Prince William didn’t have to pay taxes on the $1 million he took under the table from NGN then? Good to know. Yeah, anyway, news at seven, as a permanent resident (or whatever Harry’s status is here), Harry will pay taxes.