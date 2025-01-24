Mail: OMG, Prince Harry will have to pay taxes on his NGN settlement in America

Since News Group Newspapers settled with Prince Harry, there’s obviously been a lot of analysis about what it all means and how the Murdochs blinked. There’s also been a lot of talk about the actual amount of the settlement. Everyone has confirmed that the settlement is “massive” and “eight figures.” People Magazine and several British outlets have suggested that the amount is closer to the lower end of eight figures, meaning something in the vicinity of $10-12 million. I have a hard time believing that, even if I acknowledge that British awards and settlements are much lower than Americans believe. I just think that $10 million is a waste of time, given the legal fees and the five-year-plus battle. I did want to point out this tidbit in the New York Times’s coverage, which I found interesting:
Yet moments before the trial began, Harry agreed to a settlement worth at least 10 million pounds ($12.3 million). As Piers Morgan, a broadcaster and vocal critic of the prince, posted on social media, “So ‘moral crusader’ Prince Harry took the cash.”
Harry has not said what he plans to do with the money. His legal bills will be formidable, though Daniel Taylor, a media lawyer, said these are usually covered by the party offering the settlement in a separate payment. He has not commented beyond a statement that was read out for him by Mr. Sherborne.
[From The NY Times]
That’s significant, if the settlement was structured so that Harry’s legal bills are fully paid by NGN and then Harry gets a financial settlement on top of that. I bring this up because the Mail’s Richard Eden has some big breaking news: Harry will have to pay taxes in America on his settlement money.
The Duke of Sussex’s settlement with The Sun’s publisher was described as a ‘monumental victory’ by his barrister David Sherborne on Wednesday. But how much of the payout, understood to be in excess of £10million, will Prince Harry pocket?
The majority is thought to be to pay his lawyers’ fees. And what remains will, I hear, have to be shared with Donald Trump’s administration.
‘As a US resident Harry has to pay tax on his worldwide income unless it’s been taxed in Britain,’ a source says. ‘And here’s the sting in the tail: legal damages are not taxed in the UK.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Ah, so Prince William didn’t have to pay taxes on the $1 million he took under the table from NGN then? Good to know. Yeah, anyway, news at seven, as a permanent resident (or whatever Harry’s status is here), Harry will pay taxes.
And, so he will pay taxes on it, presumably after the expenses have been taken out. It wasn’t the money he was after, it was the confession of guilt and the apology to his mum and himself, He got what he wanted.
I don’t know that legal fees are deductible in this case. Maybe one of our experts here can tell us.
Harry has said, MANY times, that whatever he won in this case, would go to his charities. The only thing he wanted from this he got: the admission of guilt, and the PUBLIC apology, esp for his mother. THAT was his sticking point, and why he didn’t settle for cash before this.
I don’t recall him ever saying this? Is this part of a written statement in the past? I recall him saying it wasn’t about the money and I recall him saying he would donate some of the money from Spare to Sentabale and Scotty’s I believe but nothing about donating any damages won from these cases. Can you link it, I tried to Google it. I think there may be some confusion about intention because obviously saying that something isn’t about the money is not the same as them saying meaning that any money awarded they wouldn’t keep.
Hmmm…my Google search may be lacking, but I don’t see “many times” of Harry saying he would donate the entire amount won from his case against the NGN to charity? I don’t even see one direct quote, unless it was in Spare and I missed it? I see an old People story that he donated part of his win against the Daily Mail for their completely false allegation that he dumped the Royal Marines as a charity to the Inviticus Games. But I couldn’t find specific figures?
IMO Harry is not ethically obligated to donate his entire settlement figure from NGN and can does with it as he sees fit, given that it was for years of damaging and illegal behaviour to him personally, his family and his mother. I wouldn’t be surprised if he would donate to a charity that Diana held dear in her honor, plus a donation to the Archewell Foundation and perhaps something having to do with supporting community-based reporting or victims of media attacks. However I would be surprised if he donates the entire settlement
@Jan90067, you said the same thing on previous article too. Please share where Harry said that. Harry doesn’t have to give every penny he makes to the charities.
I’m sorry, but this is categorically untrue. He has only ever mentioned charitable donations to two of his charities, as Dee(2) has said, and even then, it was not the entire amount. He also donated the proceeds from one of his DM tussles to charity (or rather, they claimed that they made a donation on his behalf by way of apology) as Lady Esther mentioned.
I don’t know where the impression that Harry (and M) must give away all, or any part of any settlements or awards they rightly receive after years of litigation against their abusers comes from, or why this narrative persists. Are they supposed to survive on, and pay their bills from, air?
@jan90067
How can he have said times he plans on donating the money when he said during the NYT summit thingy in NY that he expected to be on the hook for a lot of money?
He has trusted financial advisors, I’m sure, who will maximize his gain. Nothing to see here.
The Fail must be terrified about their own court case against Harry and others.
The mother of teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered by a gang of racists in south-east London in 1993, is one of a group of high-profile individuals suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for alleged misuse of private information. Fail have always brandished their crusade to bring Stephen’s killers to justice so it is very hypocritical and damaging if at the same time they were spying on his mother, Doreen Lawrence.
They’re so desperate to spin this monumental victory any way they can. 😂
He’ll be fine. These commentators always trying to steal their joy. 😡
They really are.. and I agree he will be fine but I think the settlement was on the higher end of eight figures.
Ok? And? He should pay taxes on it, and I doubt he’s bothered by that. This is what they have been reduced too, it’s not a win because he’ll have to pay his taxes on a large influx of cash ( unlike the BRF does, which is what a real press would be focusing on). Also, this is the Deranger argument? Harry wasn’t willing to bankrupt himself and got a full acknowledgement of wrongdoing and apology, so he’s the one with the moral failing? Not the person who broke the law? They are SO BITTER. Also, Donald Trump’s Administration? They just have to make it seem like he’s losing somehow.
It’s all deflection – look over there, not here.
They don’t appear to realize that when you are a millionaire in America, your taxes are miniscule compared to the rest of the population. Thank you, Republicans (sarcasm of the highest order).
So true!!!
The NY Times quoting Piers Morgan without mentioning his part in the crimes shows that there is no mainstream honest media out there right now.
They should have included what the Judge said about Morgan as the Mirror editor when phone hacking was occurring. Morgan is a liar and a coward.
NYT isn’t a free press. NYT’s part owners are Vanguards and BlackRock so it’s all about crusading for access and profits. Let’s face it, the heads of these hedge funds are in cahoots with Trump and more familiar with the Heritage Foundation than they are with the first Amendment or the rest of the Constitution.
Don’t look for NYT to be the vanguard of inspired free press to counterbalance the powerful and the corrupt on things that really matter to the common people. It’s the cowardly rear guard these days.
🎯
Again, California contributing a disproportionate amount to the Federal coffers and the current administration quibbling about paying for California disaster relief and recovery.
At least Harry PAYS taxes unlike the grifting welfare family he has in 🇬🇧 😕
Exactly!
And unlike Paul Dacre the owner of the mail.
Yeah, I don’t think the dear old Fail was trying to shade William by mentioning the settlement HE took and whether or not he pays taxes on it, but I am here for it regardless. While we’re at it, let’s remind people about the Duchy money he takes as well…
My guess is that part of the agreement is the newspaper paying his legal fees. And the rich don’t pay much taxes, they have accountants, tax lawyers, financial advisors who know exactly what to do to minimize their tax liability.
Murdoch is paying for the legal fees separately from the amount he paid them for the pain he caused!
Richard Eden doesn’t realise that he’s just highlighting that the Royal Family doesn’t pay taxes and he doesn’t seem to know that NGN will be paying Harry’s legal fees.
Taxes! How plebeian!
Give me a break.
So, he pays taxes on the damages. They do know that he gets to keep the rest of it, right? Any way you slice it, Harry is way ahead. He ends up with PLENTY of cash in his hand.
In America? Harry’s an awesome guy, but come on, we all know rich people in this country don’t pay taxes. What have these reporters been smoking.