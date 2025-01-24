Ariana Grande on her first Oscar nom: ‘I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise’

Before I saw Wicked, I was fully prepared to say “this is not for me.” But then I watched it and… yeah, I enjoyed it. Was it the best thing ever? Eh, that’s an impossible standard, but it was fine-to-good. What really surprised me was how much I enjoyed both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Both women really worked their asses off and you could see it on screen. Well, now both women are Oscar-nominated for their performances, Cynthia as the lead actress category and Ariana in supporting. To celebrate her first Oscar nomination, Ari posted this on her social media:
picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny.
thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy.
thank you @jonmchu for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend. i am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family. i am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. i love you unconditionally, always.
i don’t quite have all my words yet, i’m still trying to breathe. but thank you. oh my goodness, thank you. Universal, Marc, my family, my heart.
lemons and melons and pears, oh my.
Real talk: if Ariana was a less messy person or she had a less scandalous romantic life, I actually think she would be a major contender. I’m not even joking, she was really good in Wicked and she absolutely deserves this nomination. I’m just saying, she probably could have won if she and Ethan Slater didn’t have an affair and wreck both of their marriages (ON THIS FILM!). Alas, my guess/hope is that Lilly Jay’s well-timed essay last month was the final word on Ariana’s Oscar chances. As it should be.
I don’t think Lily’s essay will have any pull on the academy. I could totally see Ariana winning.
I agree. I can’t decide where to stand on this one. I’m not sure I can say that her hard work and talent shouldn’t be recognized because she is a cheater. Cheating makes her a person I don’t ever want to be friends with, but it is not a crime (by law I mean). Jack Nicholson has several Oscars and he certainly was a known cheater.
I would actually love for Cynthia and Ariane to win because they were both brilliant.
I don’t know if it’s her new coloring, but she looks really sickly and frail lately .
It is the awful hair color.
..and the very obvious weight loss. She probably only lost 5 lb but on her tiny frame, that’s enough to make her look emaciated. At the risk of doing the thing I hate and speculating, I hope it’s due to her busy promotional schedule–she’s on her feet a lot and maybe forgetting to eat–and not something more serious.
I watched Wicked last night and LOVED. Both actresses were amazing and definitely deserve to win.
I was really surprised at how good she was. She’s a little past my time, so I don’t know any of her songs besides the one about having problems or whatever, lol. And even her gossipy antics dont always register for me. So I went in with not a lot of expectations for her and ended up really enjoying her in the film. She was perfect as Glinda. I dont know if that makes her a serious contender here, but I wasn’t surprised at her nomination.
I was surprised that Jon Chu wasn’t nominated, but I wonder if a lot of voters were thinking they would nominate him next year for the second part.
I became a mom at 40 to a now almost 23 year old. I watched a lot of the Nickelodian shows with them, including Victorious. I remember “tiny Ari” on that show. She was so funny and talented. I’m not a huge fan of her music, but have watched her career and my kiddo still loves her. Funnily enough, my husband didn’t really watch these shows with us, so when we all went to see Wicked on Thanksgiving eve after dinner, his comment after the movie was “Who was the Glinda actress? She was really, really good.” LOL! Yes, he lives under a rock!
She might win.
I thought Wicked was excellent! As their characters, Ari was hilarious and heartfelt, Cynthia was powerful and inspiring.
I just can’t like her, after her racial switchups. She and her team have been scrubbing clips and compilations of her previous AAV accent from before, now that she’s decided she’s white again. Her saying “dis my cookie, dis my juice” in an interview will always make me cringe and laugh.
If she lands the Audrey Hepburn role I’ll be so disappointed.
The cheating stuff is gross but I don’t think that really sways academy voters does it? I feel like they don’t care.
OMG, there was a very funny clip, people edited one of her current interviews with the one a few years ago. She is interviewing her black persona. The difference is so blatant. Her team sent copyright complaint and made it remove. She knows she can’t win the oscar voters with her black persona.