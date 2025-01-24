Sebastian Stan on his first Oscar nom: ‘This is what they mean by the American Dream’

When the Oscar nominations came out yesterday, there was only one big surprise in the Best Actor category. The race in Best Actor has been remarkably stable this awards season, with “sure thing” nominations for Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) and Colman Domingo (Sing Sing). If anything, I wondered if Domingo would end up being a victim of the ever-present #OscarsSoWhite, but he did get nominated and I’m so happy for him.
The big Best Actor shock was that Oscar voters said “nah” to Daniel Craig in Queer, and they slipped Sebastian Stan in the fifth slot. It was also a surprise because Stan wasn’t nominated for his Berlin Golden Bear & Golden Globe-winning performance in A Different Man. Instead, he got nominated for his turn as a young Donald Trump in the “controversial” film The Apprentice. The Apprentice was so controversial that Variety couldn’t even do an “Actors on Actors” piece with Sebastian, because no one wanted to be paired with him.
While I’ve never counted Sebastian as one of my internet crushes or anything, I do find him impressive and he’s a very underrated actor. I find his backstory fascinating too – he and his mother immigrated to the US from Romania when he was 12/13. He speaks English with a perfect American accent, but he’s still fluent in his mother tongue. He’s actually in Romania this week, and he reacted to his first Oscar nomination from his birth country:
“I can’t believe I’m in Romania while receiving this news. It’s surreal. I’m stunned. I’m speechless. I’m humbled. I guess this is what they mean by the American Dream. I’m so grateful to everyone who made the impossible, possible. Thank you to the Academy for this brave recognition.”
“I guess this is what they mean by the American Dream” – that got me. I actually got choked up. It’s incredibly surreal though, because the “American” brand has never been lower, all because of Trump. And Sebastian Stan is nominated for playing Trump.
I posted this clip a few days ago – I think this is from an interview from 2023, but it was new to me. Love the way he pronounces his name.
Sebastian Stan speaking his own name with the original pronunciation in Romanian ✨ pic.twitter.com/jCBxdNQniS
— Sebastian Stan Archive (@sebstanarchive) January 22, 2025
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Underrated actor and underrated hottie. He’s one of those who transforms into a character. I was so impressed with him in I Tonya. Good for him.
I remember when he was on Gossip Girl and I gotta be honest: I never would have guessed that he would turn out to be such a talent.
I’m genuinely happy for him and the well-deserved career high he’s having right now. I REALLY wanna see The Apprentice (heard SS put out a transformative performance) but given our current hellscape, I’m not sure I could stomach it. Congrats to Sebastian, though.
I watched it recently and it’s definitely an interesting watch during this moment in time, but SS’s performance is phenomenal and his nomination is well deserved.
100% the same for me @Kitten, I first saw him on Gossip Girl and thought. Damn he is so pretty! But thought he was just a hot toy boy of the week for a CW show.
It’s been interesting watching his career flourish over the years. From GG to Marvel to an Oscar nomination.
“But thought he was just a hot toy boy of the week for a CW show.”
EXACT same for me but man did he prove us wrong.
I saw The Apprentice in the theater before the election. I thought it was great–there’s not a frame wasted & Sebastian Stan is brilliant (as were Jeremy Strong & Maria Bakalova). Stan manages to play Trump as human–an achievement in itself–while never pretending he isn’t a monster.
Watched it yesterday. It’s a really good performance and it’s not flattering to the subjects in any way.
Ok you guys are convincing me…is it streaming yet?
Not streaming yet but I’m sure it will sometime soon. It’s currently available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.
Thanks! My husband and I will be watching tonight.
I watched “Winter Soldier” & “Civil War” again last week…and again he captured my ❤️…by the way “Winter Soldier” was pretty PERFECT as a movie.
It is! People tend to dismiss it because it’s a Marvel movie based upon a comic book but it’s an excellent political thriller with a stellar cast that includes the great Robert Redford as the villainous Alexander Pierce and the Winter Solider’s handler. It’s a wonderful adaptation of Brubaker’s Winter Soldier character.
THAT PART❣️ Still to this DAY one of the BEST fight scenes and stunts I’ve EVA seen…and Redford was SCARY in his banal self righteous evilness…just like today’s GOP😕
Winter Soldier is the absolute best MCU film. Amid all the pretty people running around doing thrilling stunts, at the heart of it, Redford and Jackson play it like a classic 1970s spy movie and the acting between those two characters is sublime. Everyone else is along for the ride.
He looks like the grownup version of 122,336 Romanian boys I grew up with. His Romanian is very good given that he was a young kid when his mom emigrated.
It means his family probaby kept their culture alive in their home & I 😍 that!
Is anyone else surprised that Trump hasn’t commented on this yet??
He’s afraid giving it more attention will encourage more people to see the film.
Part of a Truth Social screed T posted when the movie came out, it’s too long to post in its entirety.
“A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully “bomb.” It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” … So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement…
I was THRILLED that he was nominated because he is an amazing talent. He disappears into all the roles he plays. I mean, look at the fandom that sprung up after his turn as The Winter Solider in the Marvel Movies. Even in the Captain America: The Winter Soldier film where his character is the focus of the movie, he says “maybe” 9 lines but he was absolutely pivotal. I know that he’s an absolute thirst trap because he’s handsome but he’s also a great actor who takes on varied roles and has been doing that for around 25 years. It’s also funny to me that his first speaking role was on Law and Order as a young man who was kidnapped as a 5 year old and then turns into a 15 year old expert marksman/assassin, lol. The Baby Winter Soldier, brainwashed and all 🙂
Speaking of CA:TWS, he does some amazing work with his expressions alone. Another great example is the scene in Pam and Tommy where his Tommy Lee is talking to the guy who stole the sex tape through a fence and his expression goes from mirthful to menacing and it’s chilling.
I’m so happy his wide range of filmography has been acknowledged.
Sebastian had no remorse when Pamela Anderson said the TV series Pam and Tommy was triggering and abusive for her to go through with all its notoriety. Where Stan played Tommy Lee. In real life I’ll always see the Tommy Lee in him.
I don’t understand. Why should he have had remorse?
The message of the series was consent yet they did the series without hers! she wasn’t even contacted yet alone was given a consultant role. The series of course lead to a higher viewership of their original sex tape to begin with, so a whole new generation was introduced to it. She’s on her honeymoon with the father of her children but because she posed for playboy it’s ok is what a judge said when they sued. Message of the movie seems to fly in the face of how they treated pam
Pamela had to go back to her DV history, a whole new generation learned about it, and it gave all the old stories new legs. She’d had to call the police when he was beating her and Tommy was sent away to prison for the DV. Initially Sebastian didn’t care – Pamela was triggered early on – but when it came up for awards he said it was to expose exploitation/lack of consent of all celebrities.
I’m confused too, your mad at Sebastian for doing his job. Why aren’t you mad at Lilly James for being Pam. Or Seth Rogan for being the guy that stole the tapes. If you did a little research he did address it in a way. He had the best of intentions. And wanted to show the exploitation of celebrities. Just because you didn’t see it, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2z2LuMUjbA
I’d bring it up for Lily, Seth, the writers and the producers too but they’re not up for an Oscar. After it became a big hubbub Stan (or somebody) came up with the story that he wanted to show the exploitation of all celebrities
It makes him great to play Trump though.
I’m so happy for him. I thought he’d get blacklisted now that the tech and media oligarchy is bowing to Tr*mp. Is this Hollywood’s act of resistance? C’mon all you Hollywood lefties! Vote for Stan!
I didn’t know he was from Romania! That is touching what he said about the American dream. My sister-in-law (married to my husband’s brother) is from a Romanian family. Her parents came here as teenagers and she speaks the language fluently.
Despite how awful Trump and Project 2025 are, the immigrants I know are still happy to be here. Both of my siblings are married to immigrants who became citizens, though my sister’s husband (he is from India) didn’t decide to do it until last year. My husband came here at 13. Yes, things are s**t now but he still believes it will turn out OK for our kids and their kids. I wish I felt so optimistic.
Sorry to go off on a tangent. It’s weighing heavily on my mind right now. Congrats to Stan on his nomination! I am kind of rooting for Fiennes but either would be a worthy winner.
I am fascinated by Annabelle Wallis’ personal life. How did she go from Chris Martin to Chris Pine to SS? Girl keeps trading up.
It was a brilliant portrayal, and I’m happy for him.