Tominey: Prince Harry didn’t come to London last week because of Trump!

Those British/royalist C-U-Next-Tuesdays have been absolutely fuming about News Group Newspapers settlement with Prince Harry since the very moment it was announced. To be fair, they were fuming even before NGN’s settlement – they could not believe that Prince Harry didn’t fly into London for the start of the trial. Given the reaction to his absence alone, I strongly suspect that the royalist media and the Windsors had organized a giant melodrama – featuring Prince William and King Charles “snubbing” Harry, no doubt – and the storyline could not be launched because Harry stayed in Montecito. But of course it goes further than that. You can actually tell the size of Harry’s win by just how forcefully these people are trying to convince everyone that he lost. Speaking of, that horrid woman Camilla Tominey decided to piss out this piece in the Telegraph: “Why did Prince Harry back down? Did he fear Trump would ban him from the US?”
Could Donald Trump be the real reason Prince Harry suddenly settled with Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN)? Much has been written about why the erstwhile Royal caved in – having described himself as a “dragon slayer”, who would make waging lawfare against the tabloids “his life’s work”.
And then, on Wednesday, he unexpectedly settled the case. Sure, the rumoured £10 million payout must have been persuasive, along with the “full and unequivocal” apology for “serious intrusion” by The Sun newspaper between 1996 and 2011. But there was no admission of phone hacking, surveillance or misuse of private information at the newspaper; just the News of the World, which closed more than a decade ago.
The other mystery is why Prince Harry didn’t travel to the UK to either give evidence, as was anticipated – or to perform a victory lap around the High Court in the event of a settlement. It could be because he is currently appealing a High Court ruling dismissing his challenge to the level of police protection he receives in the UK. But could it also be that he fears not being allowed back into America?
The Duke, 40, has had the threat of deportation hanging over him since the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, called for the publication of his immigration records, suggesting he may have lied about the illegal drugs use he admitted to in his autobiography, Spare, when he emigrated from the UK in 2020. Visa or green card applicants must disclose their history of drug use and can face removal if they are misleading, but a federal judge ruled against any disclosure of the prince’s application papers last year.
Trump, who once admitted he “wasn’t a fan” of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, has said: “If they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action.”
Can it be coincidence that Prince Harry settled within hours of the newly re-elected president signing executive orders to deport thousands of illegal immigrants? If he can release the JFK files, could he not perhaps release Prince Harry’s? For once, the publicity hungry Sussexes may be wise to keep a very low profile.
First off, the way all of these ghastly people have just decided, out of thin air, that NGN’s settlement was on the lowest end of eight-figures should be studied. Absolutely no one has confirmed anything about the money, and I think NGN’s silence on the matter means that it was probably a lot bigger than what’s being reported. Secondly, HARRY did not “settle.” NGN settled, and Harry accepted their offer because they had to admit some of their crimes. NGN’s public admission altered Harry’s case against NGN – it’s likely that if Harry still wanted to pursue a civil case against NGN, they all would have to start over, given NGN’s admissions. As for the Trump stuff – that’s Tominey and all of those Heritage Foundation lunatics launching a pressure campaign on the Trump administration to do their bidding. I honestly don’t know what will happen there, but you have to remember that Camilla Tominey is super-salty – they all are – because Harry once again won and he didn’t even have to fly in to see their salty hatchet-faces.
I hope she loses her eyelashes like Icky Arbiter.
They are all parroting each other with these nonsensical takes, knowing that their wilfully ignorant followers will buy anything they say even if it makes zero sense. “Oh, Harry didn’t leave the US to come to the UK for the trial because he’s terrified Trump won’t let him back in!” What will they say when Harry leaves the US to go to Canada for the Invictus Games next month?
I would love to see those gutter rats faces when they find out that Harry is in the US in the proper manner. They are so very mad the Sussexes are living and thriving without them. Every utterance from their fellow gutter sites gets blown up for them to use to sling nonsense this couples way. Tominey is a know Heritage supporter/member and equality know as a racist.
What all these losers STILL don’t get is that even if Trump is dumb enough to go after Harry, he’s is NOT going back to the UK. He and his family have other options when it comes to living somewhere else. Better options. Safer options.
Agree. They are both well connected and can live anywhere. The rota DESPERATELY needs Harry back because the other royals are boring af.
Cameltoe must have forgotten that Invictus is coming up very soon in Canada? Harry will be preparing for that.
Oh and Cammie… Vancouver is in Canada.
Speaking of Invictus, I’m curious to see if KC will shift his arse this time to wish the UK Invictus team good luck. They’re sponsored by the RBL – of which Charles is now the Royal Patron.
Tominey is a Heritage Foundation member and extreme liar. I wouldn’t trust a word she writes or says.
It was so good to see #CamillaTomineyIsALiar trending all over Twitter again.
And so many Squaddies were asking her whether she had ever reported the “death threat” to her family that she insisted came from the Squad (that was proven to have been manufactured by her) to the Metropolitan Police.
I can’t imagine being a type of person that wakes up in the morning and my most fervent dream is that a family is separated. Truly despicable. They also keep banking on the fact that Harry must have lied on his application. The argument isn’t even that he should be kicked out because he definitely lied anymore, it’s been reduced now to he should never have been allowed to come in the first place. So all of this is just because he had the audacity to succeed when you think he deserved to fail. An international temper tantrum because he wouldn’t stay in the bumbling Spare role that you demand of him. How sad their lives must be that this is what gives them Joy.
What worries me is that if Trump meets Charles they will hatch an evil plot against Harry. Can’t say I trust Trump or Charles or William for that matter.
Trump would be an idiot (he is) if he were to try to interfere with Harry’s stay in the US after preaching that he is in support of immigration as long as it is done legally. If Harry has entered and is staying in the US legally, what can Trump and the king do?
I don’t think Charles is that stupid. But, I believe Will is.
I doubt even Trump would listen to huevo
Charles moans about wanting to see the Sussex children. I think Charles has enough brain power to realize how hypocritical he would look if he let this happen. Not everyone is a fan of the senior royals.
NGN admitted to wrongdoing and offered to pay damages so the case couldn’t go any further. I think Camilla and her colleagues are just pissed that they were robbed of the opportunity to write ten weeks of articles and to get pictures of Harry going to court. As far as I’m aware Harry will be going to Vancouver so Camilla’s theory that Harry was afraid to leave the country is going to be disapproved in 2 weeks.
It’s so funny to see them making up stories for why they were wrong. Who was anticipating Harry to show up on the first day? Not the court or his attorneys, but the BM.
They already knew the likelihood of him showing up, especially on the first day, was pretty much slim to none, but they make money off of stories generating a frenzy and anticipation and then even more money churning out dumb conspiracies about why he didn’t come. Covering all bases. In truth, they obviously would have preferred he did come so they could finally have some “royal” news and pictures worth writing about. KKKate’s quarterly “cancer-free/in remission” announcement stories aren’t hitting, Bully’s dry events when he’s not busy cancelling and jet setting to watch football games is not hitting, and Charles playing dress up in kilts to try to win over the Scots is not hitting. Harry is keeping their lights on.
If Harry’s legal wanted him there, he would be there. Probably the negotiations were still ongoing and they weren’t sure there would be a hearing. Also, Harry being there wouldn’t be necessary since he wasn’t scheduled to give his testimony. It was the british media that expected him to go to UK, there was no info from Harry’s team except refuting some claims.
I doubt Trump will go there. T o m I n e y is a fanatic. Trump has to think about his wife’s situation and won’t want to stir things up.
These fanatical writers never talk about Andrew and how the f b i wants to talk to him
They planned to eat off that trial for weeks if not months and not only does Harry not fly over, NGN folds and he wins. Nightmare scenario for an already starving RR who have no other alternatives for headlines. Starvation continues!
Even Trump would realize imo if he had let’s deport harry bill he would look super ridiculous . And he would be asked about melani a getting in. And a demand to see her application
Harry’s current home state has been dealing with devastating wildfires for two weeks now. Him staying home is not a surprise. He one his lawyers would deal with it and he won. Those losers on Shutter Island really thought he would lose and he would be humiliated. The only loser is their bald, lazy halfwitted prince with the scraggly beard.
We are tired of opinion writers who spout nonsense.