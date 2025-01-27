Tominey: Prince Harry didn’t come to London last week because of Trump!

Those British/royalist C-U-Next-Tuesdays have been absolutely fuming about News Group Newspapers settlement with Prince Harry since the very moment it was announced. To be fair, they were fuming even before NGN’s settlement – they could not believe that Prince Harry didn’t fly into London for the start of the trial. Given the reaction to his absence alone, I strongly suspect that the royalist media and the Windsors had organized a giant melodrama – featuring Prince William and King Charles “snubbing” Harry, no doubt – and the storyline could not be launched because Harry stayed in Montecito. But of course it goes further than that. You can actually tell the size of Harry’s win by just how forcefully these people are trying to convince everyone that he lost. Speaking of, that horrid woman Camilla Tominey decided to piss out this piece in the Telegraph: “Why did Prince Harry back down? Did he fear Trump would ban him from the US?”

Could Donald Trump be the real reason Prince Harry suddenly settled with Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN)? Much has been written about why the erstwhile Royal caved in – having described himself as a “dragon slayer”, who would make waging lawfare against the tabloids “his life’s work”. And then, on Wednesday, he unexpectedly settled the case. Sure, the rumoured £10 million payout must have been persuasive, along with the “full and unequivocal” apology for “serious intrusion” by The Sun newspaper between 1996 and 2011. But there was no admission of phone hacking, surveillance or misuse of private information at the newspaper; just the News of the World, which closed more than a decade ago. The other mystery is why Prince Harry didn’t travel to the UK to either give evidence, as was anticipated – or to perform a victory lap around the High Court in the event of a settlement. It could be because he is currently appealing a High Court ruling dismissing his challenge to the level of police protection he receives in the UK. But could it also be that he fears not being allowed back into America? The Duke, 40, has had the threat of deportation hanging over him since the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, called for the publication of his immigration records, suggesting he may have lied about the illegal drugs use he admitted to in his autobiography, Spare, when he emigrated from the UK in 2020. Visa or green card applicants must disclose their history of drug use and can face removal if they are misleading, but a federal judge ruled against any disclosure of the prince’s application papers last year. Trump, who once admitted he “wasn’t a fan” of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, has said: “If they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action.” Can it be coincidence that Prince Harry settled within hours of the newly re-elected president signing executive orders to deport thousands of illegal immigrants? If he can release the JFK files, could he not perhaps release Prince Harry’s? For once, the publicity hungry Sussexes may be wise to keep a very low profile.

[From The Telegraph]

First off, the way all of these ghastly people have just decided, out of thin air, that NGN’s settlement was on the lowest end of eight-figures should be studied. Absolutely no one has confirmed anything about the money, and I think NGN’s silence on the matter means that it was probably a lot bigger than what’s being reported. Secondly, HARRY did not “settle.” NGN settled, and Harry accepted their offer because they had to admit some of their crimes. NGN’s public admission altered Harry’s case against NGN – it’s likely that if Harry still wanted to pursue a civil case against NGN, they all would have to start over, given NGN’s admissions. As for the Trump stuff – that’s Tominey and all of those Heritage Foundation lunatics launching a pressure campaign on the Trump administration to do their bidding. I honestly don’t know what will happen there, but you have to remember that Camilla Tominey is super-salty – they all are – because Harry once again won and he didn’t even have to fly in to see their salty hatchet-faces.