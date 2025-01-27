Two Fridays ago, Vanity Fair released their February cover story, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As I said in our coverage of the VF piece, a lot of the stories sounded like they came from royal courtiers and former palace staffers with an ax to grind, but we were supposed to believe that all of the people the Sussexes interacted with in America had the exact same classist, racist and sexist stereotypes about them. The one section which I thought made some notable points was the part about Spotify and how Meghan self-censored herself to distraction, and Harry’s podcast ideas kept getting shut down by people who wanted him to dish royal gossip. I think some, if not all, of those stories are probably true or true-ish. Adjacent to those likely true stories, “former staffers” claimed that Meghan storms around every office, making people weep with her Mean Girl ways. Meghan apparently also whisper-shouts out of incandescent rage. The same people making increasingly wild, unspecified claims about Meghan’s bullying behavior always gild the lily though. Take this story, where we’re supposed to believe that Spotify employees gave Meghan a completely random, belittling nickname based off of a 1955 film. Sounds totally believable, dude.
Meghan Markle earned a not-so-sweet nickname during her time with Spotify. UK royal correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News Digital that the secret nickname was given to the Duchess of Sussex by disgruntled former employees “who worked on her ill-fated podcast” titled “Archetypes.”
“Ex-staff members… told me they decided to christen her ‘Eva’ and this was used as a warning signal to let people know that she was either arriving or on the warpath,” Sean claimed. “This wasn’t an engaging pet nickname. The nickname came from the 1955 camp classic ‘Queen Bee’ starring the ultimate diva… herself – Joan Crawford… This is because, like the Joan character [Eva Phillips], she stung her victims to pieces. This is exactly how staff felt about working alongside [Meghan]. According to the source, she had no idea about any of this,” Sean added.
According to Turner Classic Movies, the film is about a “manipulative” socialite who “sets out to destroy the lives of all those around her.”
Sean’s claims came shortly after Vanity Fair published a scathing cover story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives in California. A spokesperson for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about the lengthy feature.
“There were many things that were not covered,” Sean said. “Behind the scenes, staff [found] Meghan really difficult to deal with, simply because of her… mood swings and just how well certain aspects of her career [were] going… [they] thought she was quite tough and bossy, so decided to [give her] the nickname of that character… She was high camp without realizing it.”
Sources also claimed to Sean that Markle only wanted “to speak to the person at the top” when she worked alongside them.
“When that person is not around, they have to be reminded that they are dealing with somebody who is a duchess and more importantly, a member of the British royal family,” Sean was told. “This worked at the beginning as people were… beguiled by Meghan’s presence. But it quickly wore off when she became demanding… clearly forgetting her struggling actress days.”
Additionally, Markle was not the only one some ex-staffers buzzed about. Sean claimed that Harry was known as “Tim Nice But Dim,” referring to the British TV comedy. “[Like Meghan], he’s unaware of the moniker,” said Sean.
[From Fox News]
If American workers at Spotify are known for anything, it’s using nicknames they heard from British TV shows from 2001. Spotify workers are also known for making obscure references to barely-seen Joan Crawford films from 1955. I heard that some Archewell employees have given Meghan the unfortunate nickname of “Greta” after an obscure British film from 1949, in which Greta is a Black duchess who makes white people cry!! The only thing in these comments which I found sort of credible is “She was high camp without realizing it.” Meghan sort of IS high camp at times – the jam baskets, the hats, the couture, the Oprah interview, the red dress which made everyone go insane for months. She looks camp right in the eye.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Instagram.
-
-
USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39335774.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39335626.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20190912- The Duchess of Sussex departs the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
-
-
-
North America Rights – London, UK -20190713- The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton Matthews in the royal box during the 12th day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
-PICTURED: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631442.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
New spin on shit different day. The palaces are digging deep for this crap to cover for their moldy leftovers.
And still never any details, just vague claims about “vibes,” “moods,” “yelling without yelling” (my personal favorite – what does this even mean?) etc. Tell me it’s a smear job without telling me it’s a smear job!
If you’re going to make up a Joan Crawford nickname, go with “Mommy Dearest,” it’s in the zeitgeist at least.
They dug so much into her past and could not find anyone who would badmouth her ( except toxic tom and scammy) and we’re to suddenly believe she has this new mean personality ? Right.
Every time I see ANY story regarding Spotify…it makes me GLAD I dropped them 2 years ago…AND BELIEVE ME THAT WAS NOT EASY AS I TRULY 😍 MY SPOTIFY ALGORITHMS & SPENT YEARS BUILDING MY PLAYLISTS…
But…🤬 them
@LALAH_7
Me too. I had premium Spotify but I closed that account. I may just be one grain of sand on the beach but this grain of sand will NOT be giving a dime to Spotify ever again!
This is exactly how I feel. Not my money or my respect.
Spotify pays Joe Rogan way too much money so they have to sh*t talk every show they had to cancel to hide their bad decisions.
How they’ve badmouthed the Sussexes makes me glad I never had Spotify. I just use Amazon music, it has everything I like. And cheaper per month too! Although I do hate The Bezos. Makes me want to go back to CDs 😆
Lol. This is so funny. Neal Sean is showing his age. Didn’t he have a YouTube channel where he used to just make up stories about Harry and Meghan?
Yep. Neil Sean has no sources. He was literally on YouTube pretending to know stuff about Archie and Lili. It’s the same old same old. As long as you have something negative to say about Meghan, you will be platformed.
This is how you know these stories are created in a cubicle in London. They always totally misread American culture, the reference points are always weirdly British, or use British idioms that even the biggest anglophile wouldn’t just casually be using in conversation. Also why are they so obsessed with Spotify? They haven’t worked with this company in years. It’s the constant re litigation of stuff that happened years ago that I don’t get. Beyond the fact that none of this should matter to them anyway because it has nothing to do with the British media, why are you obsessed with stuff that happened in 2018 and 2019, or 2021 in another country?
There is nothing wrong with “high camp” especially with packaging 🎁 gifts and decorating for special occasions, I actually love it and can’t wait to get new ideas when her show airs. As someone who tends to overdress, wear 👒 and long flowing dresses how dare they criticize Goddess Meghan 😡.. as for Spotify I cancelled and deleted them.
“She was high camp without realizing it.” Okay, I’m strait in love with this. Two days ago, I was literally making a campy playlist of songs and thinking about whether I would classify Beyoncé’s cowboy Carter performance as camp. Bc I love it. The drama, the theatrics, and the exaggeration. I can’t say I’d ever considered jam and baskets as campy, but my eyes are opened to that idea. Anyways, embrace the camp. It’s like Mariah Carey said on the podcast with Meghan. It’s okay to be a diva. What I don’t believe is that Meghan is going around treating people poorly and lording being a duchess around in the office. Please.
Agree completely 👏🏼
And Mariah said that Meghan is a diva, even though Meghan didn’t see it herself.
This is pathetic.
Yes, agreed. She has built a multimillion dollar business to support her family, of course she’s going to be demanding, which in a man is referred to as commanding.
So Spotify employees are bullies who give people nasty nicknames? And Spotify has no HR resources to handle employee issues, so people have to resort to nastiness for revenge for perceived slights?
That’s another thing I never get about these type of stories, it never reflects well on the team of people either. Their intention is to make Meghan look horrible but they always just end up making the team that she was working with look incredibly unprofessional, insecure, childish, and petty. The person that we worked with sucked so instead of reporting them to HR and taking legal action of HR ignored our concerns we just made fun of them and made up horrible nicknames about them, that we gladly tell you about anonymously years later.
And this is why you have to question these stories. You can file a employment claim so easily. They could get a lawyer and sue Spotify and get money, like that. I don’t understand. This is completely fictionalised regurgitation.
Hey, @Bings, as a person who’s filed an employment claim against my employer…let’s see, three years ago now; it’s still ongoing…I can assure you there’s nothing ‘easy’ about it.
@BeanieBean,
Indeed I said the filing would be easy not that the resolution would be. All I am saying is that if there were any merits, any at all, filing a complaint would be easy. They have not even met this filing threshold.
Spotify is constantly showing how unprofessional they are. It sounds like an awful place to be employed at. There is a reason why many are moving on from their Spotify deals.
Spotify just donated $150,000 to Trump’s inauguaration event. I left Spotify for Apple Music when Neil Young, Joni MItchell, and other artists broke up with them. That was 3 years ago. I have really enjoyed recreating my playlists and inventing new ones and the sound on my computer is much better with Apple Music.
If you love Classical music best, then try Idagio.
Dammit @Gubbinal! I’m sorry I had already deleted Spotify so that I can’t do it after reading about their support for the Trump inauguration! I feel like adding Spotify again just for the pleasure of deleting it again!
Why do the Spotify employees sound like the same ones who worked at KP? Duchess Difficult anyone? Hmmm…..
This screams desperation. Both Bette Davis and Joan Crawford played in campy films. Bette Davis was in the clunker “Beyond the Forest” where she said the line “what a dump” caused her to break her contract with Warner Brothers. How they drag in the film “Queen Bee” is a bad joke. Joan Crawford was a very successful actress who made a comeback in Mildred Pierce and won the Academy Award. Soap opera style films were popular in the fifties. The ones who wrote this are more of those who want to appeal to Derangers.
None of the disgruntled employees have a name? If you’re filing a complaint you are asked to sign. Did no one file a complaint or is this more fiction writing?
Neil Shawn is an aussie who showed up for the wedding with his nose pressed against the wondow from outside the rota. He then figured he could send dispatches back home by literally making things up with nameless and nonexistane sources. Based on that he started claiming to be a royal expert and has been making things up ever sense and getting away with it.
This is sick on my levels.
You don’t hear this with this much glee about other celebs who are taking on business ventures. I understand that part of the allure of them is that they are still royal adjacent, but this is still kind of cruel.
H&M need a better team. They need guidance. They are novices at this by all accounts. They need someone to get ironclad NDAs signed to keep everything on lockdown. They need a good lawyer team. This is amateur hour from them.
Only a select few should be privy to whats happening and everything else should be handed off to competent team members with final approval ofc resting with M&H. Theres no need for h&m to be working this close in developmental stages. There are other ways to be involved without exposing yourself to this vitriol
The derangers are going to keep this up–no checks were every put on them. The Queen never put a stop to it and I think a lawsuit could help.. I see this as a bad reflection on derangers not Harry or Meghan. It is so absurd to bring in an old movie to go after Meghan. It makes the derangers look ignorant and clueless.
Umm, do you really believe this? First reports said that Spotify wasn’t happy how unreachable H&M are, meaning they didn’t communicate directly with everyone who wanted to talk to them. I am pretty sure these unnamed sources are all fake. If an American employee got something bad to say, they can just tweet about it. It has been done multiple times to Ellen, Lea Michele, etc. They don’t give weird quotes like that.
It is so weird people still blame H&M or their team when we know there is an organized campaign to damage their reputation. You can’t sue a publication for things like that in USA. The court would laugh at you.
This story is completely made up. It’s from Neil Sean who is a troll behind stories like Harry & Meghan took Netflix cameras to the queens funeral. I knew from the old movie reference that it was an old “royal expert” rather than any Spotify employee behind this alleged nickname. You can tell these royal gossips & palace sources don’t know much about modern office culture.
I think it was mainly Murdoch outlets who even carried this story out of revenge for Murdoch’s humiliation at the grovelling apology to Prince Harry & Tom Watson & not other outlets
Nothing mentioned though about Kate doing a fashion shoot dressed up like Alexis from dynasty. At Philip funeral . Or the smiling four senior royals posing before the queens funeral.
This is insane! Pretty sure Spotify employees are not classic film buffs. Especially for obscure classic films like this one.
This film is shown (rarely) on TCM. It is high camp and the fifties had those over the top soapy movies. Often starring Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Lana Turner.among others.
I don’t think their team being bad is the reason people are writing ridiculous articles comparing her to a film from a golden age movie star that frankly isn’t even that notable in Crawford’s oeuvre.
In fact, I think it has nothing to do with their team.
(sorry, meant to reply to Annie!)
You know that if these Brit tabs had anyone with a legitimate (or even any complaint) they would be financially backing them to bring a lawsuit against Meghan (like with Sammy).
This story reads like a good reason to not get involved with Spotify, either as an employee or someone with a podcast.
Yeah, I don’t see the Joe Rogan types curling up to watch a Joan Crawford film marathon. If they were going to call Meghan names, they’d be less obscure and inventive. For example, an acquaintance of mine used to be the crafts editor for Martha Stewart Magazine in the pre-prison days. When Martha arrived at the office the code was “Satan’s in the building.”
That’s it! That’s the kind of comment people at the work place in America would make, or the reference would be to something current in the culture that everyone would know, not an obscure movie.
Giving people mean nicknames at the work place seems to be a British thing and that’s part of how these American stories give themselves always as being dictated by someone from England.
“…Neil Sean told Fox News Digital…”
Is Murdoch sulking about a certain apology and settlement?
So these sources are claiming that old chestnut that Harry isn’t bright. That man just bested Murdoch and does not at all come across as intelligent. So that source is full of it and knows nothing but repeats old tabloid narratives. And I’m supposed to then believe this same source about Meghan? Nah. Harry isn’t dumb. And Meghan isn’t some queen bee lording over staff. These tropes are ridiculous and unbelievable.
Agreed @Jais nasty nicknames is bullying and undermining and makes the workers look and sound horrible. The references going back to Joan Crawford are just clutching at straws!
Tim Nice But Dim is a thing in the UK…but definitely not in the US. I had to explain it to my American friends, even those that consider themselves Anglophiles and have been to the UK many times!
So no, American Spotify empoyees are not walking the halls talking about Harry with this particular moniker…it’s all British sources for this stupid article
Until your comment, I did not pick up on Tim Nice But Dim being anything more than a stupid rhyme, Lady Esther. To anyone else like me, it was a British TV show character: https://www.ldoceonline.com/dictionary/tim-nice-but-dim#:~:text=From%20Longman%20Dictionary%20of%20Contemporary,from%20a%20high%20social%20class).
Yeah, that is not a thing in the US.
I often ask myself why, after 5 years, these people are still entrenched in these narratives. Despite all evidence to the contrary. So I asked ChatGPT to sum
It up.
“The phenomenon of Meghan and Harry’s treatment reflects a complex interplay of societal biases, institutional survival mechanisms, and psychological defensiveness. Their independence threatens a carefully curated system of power and tradition. By demonizing them, the institution and the press both distract from internal failings and satisfy societal tendencies to resist change and reinforce hierarchies. This pattern is not unique to Meghan and Harry but reflects broader human tendencies to resist disruption, especially when it challenges entrenched systems of power and identity.”
@Snuffles, ChatGPT summed up, much more eloquently than I, what I’ve been thinking for the last 5 years! I feel that this summation is really important to reflect on and remember, especially in these fraught times. I feel that, in the future, this will apply to more than the Sussex’s and that it would serve all of us well to remember this tendency and to push through it with all our might.
Holy cow, that is pithy and absolutely correct…I welcome our computer overlord masters if they serve up truth like this!
Wow ..chatGPT is brilliant! Well summarised.
This is so weirdly specific, seems like it could be traced back to one of the 219 people still alive who have seen the movie
I absolutely love and admire peopl who can do high camp. It’s a trait in people who can make beauty with ordinary things and notice very fine details. Another trait they have is that, they love space. They never cluster. Every item is given its space to breath and shine. I know this because i cant do it, so l admire and marvel at peole who can achieve this. Kudos Meghan, what a wonderful pet name from people who lack beauty and cant appreciate it
in their life.
This is all so obviously made up. American Spotify employees who wanted to give Meghan an insulting moniker would’ve just called her Regina George. They wouldn’t reference a Joan Crawford movie no one has seen — few people under 50 even know who Joan Crawford is. That goes double for referencing an obscure British sitcom, and triple for Meghan expecting people to laud her for being a duchess. Meghan grew up in L.A. and worked in the orbit of Hollywood celebrity, so if she wanted to be a snob then her celebrity as an actor is what she would lean into, not having a royal title which few people here know the meaning of, much less care about. This Sean guy sounds like he’s never stepped foot off of his little island.
Neil Sean is a hack on the level of Lady C. but at least he gets outside. He has no sources other than trolls or his imagination.
If even one in 10 Spotify employees knows who Joan Crawford was, I’d be amazed.
I’ve worked in various office situations for almost 40 years and I can’t recall working in one office, let alone multiple offices, where nicknames for bosses or employees is common, especially derogatory nicknames. Is this something new? And it’s so interesting that office staff had derogatory nicknames for Meghan while she was at KP and now that she’s a boss at Archewell, but yet no one from her many years working in acting, content creation or the many interviews and talk shows she appeared on, has anything bad or even remotely negative to say about her. It’s almost like someone is creating this “storyline” out of thin air, I wonder who and why?
Me neither. And I’ve had some bosses I’ve despised. I’m not stupid enough to talk shit in the office with co-workers. It always comes back to bite you in the ass. Now, when I get home is another story.
It is very much a British culture thing, which is 1) the reason why it never appeared until she moved to the UK and 2) why British sources for all of the smears against Meghan in the press expect everyone to understand it and nod “Yes, of course, there must be truth there” while forgetting that professional environments other than British ones don’t do the nickname thing.
I’m not saying that non-British professional environments aren’t awful in their own ways, but the nickname thing (like Tim Nice But Dim) is exclusively British, and moreover more of a posh British thing (aristo culture, which populates much of British professional white collar life) in my experience…
@Lady Esther, thanks for the insight to British work culture. It almost feels like arrested development, that these people haven’t evolved since their early teen years, when such silly behavior was “normal”.
These folks need to try harder to come up with more believable lies.
This narrative is getting into verbally abusive territory and is just disgusting. Why is the Spotify story being blown up and distorted to something way bigger than it actually was. Well Archetypes has new episodes ready to go and it’s obvious that all this was meant to interfere with the launch of her show and podcast. They’re both delayed now can they now wrap up version number 85 of Meghan is so mean because she didn’t just nod and smile. I’m so sick of this. It does nothing.
This article, like all others, contradicts who Meghan has been her whole life and who those who have actually worked with her and known her have said. Even before Suits, there were former cast mates who spoke about how kind and friendly she was with everyone, even those behind the scenes who rarely get noticed. At Suits, everyone said the exact same thing about her being the one of the entire cast who was always approachable to those behind the scenes and fans on the street. Even the nicknames don’t align with the people they say she worked with in the US. The language and nicknames seem more British than American. From what I remember the Spotify executive had a bigger issue with Harry and I don’t remember any mention of Meghan being a bully or them giving her a name, which is interesting since it’s been years since she worked with Spotify. Sounds like a made up story yet again.
And I don’t think Megan’s behavior changed when she was in the UK she did the same very thoughtful gestures in the Kensington Palace office she did on her film sets.
That said, I could see how people there would view that as offputting. Because her kind and generous behavior makes William and Kate look cheap and cold in comparison. And that chafes at their need for higher hierarchical superiority.
I seriously doubt these so-called staffers are even still with Spotify, assuming this is remotely legit. Also, why, of everything they’ve done in the past 5 years, this is what they keep harping on? If Archetypes was still at Spotify, you’d hear none of this. Now she’s with Lemonada and about to resume, this comes out? The thing is this is a city full of difficult, demanding bosses so what now? Don’t send them your resume. What BS.
That nickname rumor is like…the furthest reach? I’m not a Joan Crawford super fan, but I’m familiar with her most famous roles and I’ve never heard of Queen Bee or her character Eva. I feel like whoever made that up searched IMDB for “Queen Bee” since that’s how they want to brand Meghan and that came up in the search results.
It is very over the top film. Rarely shown.
I am kind of a fan of old Hollywood films. Why I have never heard of this “Eva” character? Are they talking about “All About Eve?” Because that one is familiar. They’ve riffed it on Carol Burnett and I think SNL. Either it’s a different and far less culturally relevant movie, or they are getting the name wrong. In either case, it’s a dumb nickname because it doesn’t land a punch at all.
And I have never heard of the other one that they used for Harry. Spotify has plenty of American references to use. This is the land of Hollywood, after all. Why would they use that one? Again, weak. If you are going to refer to someone by a snarky monikor, do better.
So stoopid! A) I don’t believe she was awful to anyone; B) people can refer to someone as the Queen Bee without referencing an old movie. More people know about the social structure of bees–the very basics, at least: one queen, lots of drones–than one of Joan Crawford’s obscure B-movies.
You keep amplifying the negative Meghan stories for your blog’’s engagement. I think it’s draining. The outrage bait is draining, Meghan deserves better that the negative stories you chose to amplify.
That sounds so contrived. It would seem more plausible if “Eva” referred to Eva Peron, who is better known in pop culture.