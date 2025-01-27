Spotify employees gave Duchess Meghan a nickname based on a Joan Crawford film?

Two Fridays ago, Vanity Fair released their February cover story, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As I said in our coverage of the VF piece, a lot of the stories sounded like they came from royal courtiers and former palace staffers with an ax to grind, but we were supposed to believe that all of the people the Sussexes interacted with in America had the exact same classist, racist and sexist stereotypes about them. The one section which I thought made some notable points was the part about Spotify and how Meghan self-censored herself to distraction, and Harry’s podcast ideas kept getting shut down by people who wanted him to dish royal gossip. I think some, if not all, of those stories are probably true or true-ish. Adjacent to those likely true stories, “former staffers” claimed that Meghan storms around every office, making people weep with her Mean Girl ways. Meghan apparently also whisper-shouts out of incandescent rage. The same people making increasingly wild, unspecified claims about Meghan’s bullying behavior always gild the lily though. Take this story, where we’re supposed to believe that Spotify employees gave Meghan a completely random, belittling nickname based off of a 1955 film. Sounds totally believable, dude.

Meghan Markle earned a not-so-sweet nickname during her time with Spotify. UK royal correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News Digital that the secret nickname was given to the Duchess of Sussex by disgruntled former employees “who worked on her ill-fated podcast” titled “Archetypes.” “Ex-staff members… told me they decided to christen her ‘Eva’ and this was used as a warning signal to let people know that she was either arriving or on the warpath,” Sean claimed. “This wasn’t an engaging pet nickname. The nickname came from the 1955 camp classic ‘Queen Bee’ starring the ultimate diva… herself – Joan Crawford… This is because, like the Joan character [Eva Phillips], she stung her victims to pieces. This is exactly how staff felt about working alongside [Meghan]. According to the source, she had no idea about any of this,” Sean added. According to Turner Classic Movies, the film is about a “manipulative” socialite who “sets out to destroy the lives of all those around her.” Sean’s claims came shortly after Vanity Fair published a scathing cover story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives in California. A spokesperson for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about the lengthy feature. “There were many things that were not covered,” Sean said. “Behind the scenes, staff [found] Meghan really difficult to deal with, simply because of her… mood swings and just how well certain aspects of her career [were] going… [they] thought she was quite tough and bossy, so decided to [give her] the nickname of that character… She was high camp without realizing it.” Sources also claimed to Sean that Markle only wanted “to speak to the person at the top” when she worked alongside them. “When that person is not around, they have to be reminded that they are dealing with somebody who is a duchess and more importantly, a member of the British royal family,” Sean was told. “This worked at the beginning as people were… beguiled by Meghan’s presence. But it quickly wore off when she became demanding… clearly forgetting her struggling actress days.” Additionally, Markle was not the only one some ex-staffers buzzed about. Sean claimed that Harry was known as “Tim Nice But Dim,” referring to the British TV comedy. “[Like Meghan], he’s unaware of the moniker,” said Sean.

If American workers at Spotify are known for anything, it’s using nicknames they heard from British TV shows from 2001. Spotify workers are also known for making obscure references to barely-seen Joan Crawford films from 1955. I heard that some Archewell employees have given Meghan the unfortunate nickname of “Greta” after an obscure British film from 1949, in which Greta is a Black duchess who makes white people cry!! The only thing in these comments which I found sort of credible is “She was high camp without realizing it.” Meghan sort of IS high camp at times – the jam baskets, the hats, the couture, the Oprah interview, the red dress which made everyone go insane for months. She looks camp right in the eye.