Anna Wintour has offered the Princess of Wales the global covers of Vogue?

Anna Wintour is not only the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, she’s the Global Chief Content Officer for Conde Nast. Various outlets always try to make it sound like Wintour is one bad Vogue cover away from being fired, but if anything, her position within Conde Nast has been massively solidified in the past decade. Vanity Fair is a Conde Nast publication, meaning Wintour arguably signed off on VF’s February cover, a massive hit job on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. So… does that mean that Wintour isn’t interested in doing a Vogue cover with Meghan? And does that mean that Wintour is going all-in on the Windsors? Well, funny that – the Mail claimed this weekend that Wintour has offered the Princess of Wales the “global covers of Vogue.” Hm.

The Princess of Wales has been offered the global covers of Vogue, The Mail on Sunday understands. Anna Wintour, the magazine’s editor-in-chief and the most powerful woman in fashion, is said to have made a personal appeal to her. The offer – which would allow Kate to choose her own photographer, be in charge of fashion choices and decide whether or not to grant an interview – is said to have been made in the past few days. A source told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Wintour reached out via an intermediary to offer Kate her choice of global Vogue covers, including the US and UK versions. Kate appeared on the cover of British Vogue in June 2016 to celebrate the magazine’s 100th anniversary. A source said: ‘The princess has come a long way since that first cover. She’s a global fashion icon but she is so much more. Her brave battle against cancer while raising three young children in the public eye makes her a role model to millions. Her story would be an inspiration to so many women going through what she has gone through. She would get to chose which covers she would feature on but the UK and the US would be a given.’

[From The Daily Mail]

That typo was in the original Mail piece – “chose” rather than “choose.” As for the story… eh. I think Wintour has wanted Kate to do Vogue covers before now, just as I believed that there was probably a standing offer for the Duchess of Sussex too. The thing is, I’m pretty sure that most of those cover offers have been contingent on some kind of interview, however basic. Which is probably why Kate has turned them down before. I also think that if Meghan has been offered a Vogue cover and turned it down, that was a mistake on her part. If Kate was smart and this offer is for real, she should totally do it, honestly.