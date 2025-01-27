Anna Wintour has offered the Princess of Wales the global covers of Vogue?

Anna Wintour is not only the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, she’s the Global Chief Content Officer for Conde Nast. Various outlets always try to make it sound like Wintour is one bad Vogue cover away from being fired, but if anything, her position within Conde Nast has been massively solidified in the past decade. Vanity Fair is a Conde Nast publication, meaning Wintour arguably signed off on VF’s February cover, a massive hit job on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. So… does that mean that Wintour isn’t interested in doing a Vogue cover with Meghan? And does that mean that Wintour is going all-in on the Windsors? Well, funny that – the Mail claimed this weekend that Wintour has offered the Princess of Wales the “global covers of Vogue.” Hm.
The Princess of Wales has been offered the global covers of Vogue, The Mail on Sunday understands. Anna Wintour, the magazine’s editor-in-chief and the most powerful woman in fashion, is said to have made a personal appeal to her.
The offer – which would allow Kate to choose her own photographer, be in charge of fashion choices and decide whether or not to grant an interview – is said to have been made in the past few days. A source told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Wintour reached out via an intermediary to offer Kate her choice of global Vogue covers, including the US and UK versions.
Kate appeared on the cover of British Vogue in June 2016 to celebrate the magazine’s 100th anniversary. A source said: ‘The princess has come a long way since that first cover. She’s a global fashion icon but she is so much more. Her brave battle against cancer while raising three young children in the public eye makes her a role model to millions. Her story would be an inspiration to so many women going through what she has gone through. She would get to chose which covers she would feature on but the UK and the US would be a given.’
That typo was in the original Mail piece – “chose” rather than “choose.” As for the story… eh. I think Wintour has wanted Kate to do Vogue covers before now, just as I believed that there was probably a standing offer for the Duchess of Sussex too. The thing is, I’m pretty sure that most of those cover offers have been contingent on some kind of interview, however basic. Which is probably why Kate has turned them down before. I also think that if Meghan has been offered a Vogue cover and turned it down, that was a mistake on her part. If Kate was smart and this offer is for real, she should totally do it, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Paolo Roversi/Kensington Palace, KP and British Vogue.
She dresses like j e c c a on the cover. I honestly don’t want to see keen on ant covers. Enough is enough
And I bet if she accepts a new cover, she will dress like Meghan 😭😭 She is single-white-femaling the women she is intimidated by.
This is a reward for the cancer story?
Groundbreaking.
If Kate is on the fence, it might be because she wonders if this would go down as well as the rumored BAFTA appearance. She risks more pushback on the branding that she’s a celebrity not someone who takes work seriously, and that she’s still too “frail” to actually work despite that skiing trip. IMO the only way this could work for her is if she demands a significant contribution to a cancer or other charity as her “fee.”
What a boo boo. Imagine presumptuously announcing your offer for a Vogue cover to a future Queen. If the Palace and Kate has any commonsense, she would turn them down .
It would be a get because Kate is the future queen, but I can’t imagine that Anna actually thinks she’s a global fashion icon – otherwise, we’d be seeing the world draped in coatdresses. But the interview would be interesting – if Kate is to be an “inspiration to millions” then she can’t get away with the ever-changing Cancer Story. She’ll have to come up with something concrete that makes sense.
I think a Vogue cover is in Meghan’s future, but it’s all about timing. Right now, if Kate does a cover, all the media in the UK will be crowing about…Meghan (ha ha Meghan Kate’s on Vogue!) Which is trashy and just pulls focus from kate anyway.
Meghan could do a Vogue cover in 2026–my guess is that Wintour will have to give a cover to Ivanka or Melania this time around. Let Kate be caught up with the obligatory “bend the knee” covers. When Meghan does hers eventually, (which will be a best seller), let it be with zero mention of the royal family–don’t even call her Duchess of Sussex–(maybe call her Princess of Nigeria instead!)
The way the Mail understands that Kate was offered a cover, like Kaiser said, it could’ve also been a standing offer for Kate that was issued a while back. But maybe KP recently decided to take them up on it so it’s being framed as the offer was just made. Don’t suppose KP could get a quick turnaround for a March cover…
I agree she should do it as just Meghan. A good time would be after the Netflix series and launch of ARO. That way it can solely be about present and future and they can’t try to sneak in stuff about her time on that Island and that family.
Kate should get a makeover if she gets this assignment beginning with a new hairstyle and shoulder length. That ultra long hair with wig let’ drags down her appearance.
She would have freedom to choose her own photographer and be in charge of her fashion choices….lol okay that would be kind of funny. The only reason why she wouldn’t is bc the BM and RF like to pretend the royals are not celebrities and screech about how Meghan is too Hollywood. So after all that, yeah this would be hypocritical but when has that ever stopped them.
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 well no one will buy that issue..I needed a good laugh today.