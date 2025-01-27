“Bjork gave her first on-camera interview in a decade” links
I’m feeling such nostalgia for the Sugarcubes given this current Bjork promotional tour. She has a new tour film called Cornucopia. [OMG Blog]
FKA Twigs’ scifi brand is strong. [Go Fug Yourself]
Ryan Reynolds made a surprise public appearance. [Socialite Life]
Mikey Madison isn’t on social media?? [LaineyGossip]
Timothee Chalamet was great on SNL? [Pajiba]
All about The Gilded Age Season 3!! I cannot wait. [Just Jared]
Robert Pattinson scarfed it up at the Dior show. [RCFA]
Lin Manuel-Miranda resurrected Hamilton. [Seriously OMG]
Love After Lockup: a fentanyl drug ring sting? [Starcasm]
All about Timothee Chalamet’s dating history. [Hollywood Life]
A divorce lawyer shares common mistakes people make in marriage. [Buzzfeed]

  1. DeluxeDuckling says:
    January 27, 2025 at 1:05 pm

    I knew a really creepy terrible guy who was mad Bjork blanked him and ignored him at a party. He was so steamed. Good for her lol.

  2. Hannah1 says:
    January 27, 2025 at 1:31 pm

    Why oh why can’t Bjork role-model being comfortable in her own skin as she ages rather than hiding under drapery or masks? That would be really revolutionary and punk.

    • Ginger says:
      January 27, 2025 at 1:36 pm

      She’s wearing custom made couture. She’s always been like this. She’s a performance artist.

      • Hannah1 says:
        January 27, 2025 at 2:03 pm

        Always?
        Nope.

        Of course it is very hard for women who are relentlessly criticized as they grow older and/or gain weight and are no longer their cute and fresh-faced young selves. But we certainly could use any role models who would take it on

