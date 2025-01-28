Lady Gaga’s new album, Mayhem, will be released on March 7th



Oh my Gaga. We had to be strong, we had to be strong, out on this lonely road, on the road to love…ing new music from our Lady of Platinum Eyebrows. Yes my fellow little monsters, we finally have an album name and release date announced for LG7. Get ready for Mayhem to drop on March 7! (As opposed to the mayhem that was already set loose on January 20.) While it’s technically later than we were expecting — Gaga did promise the album would be out in February in her Vogue October cover story — the early March date marks a sentimental anniversary: one year since an Instagram post with bleached eyebrows signaled to monsters far and wide that new music was afoot. Well, that and the literal caption about making music, but the eyebrow lore prevails! In any event, here’s the (very little) we know so far:

Lady Gaga has been hinting at new music for a while, posting photos of herself in the recording studio to Instagram in between filming her role as Harley Quinn in Joker 2. She finally came out with the news that fans can soon expect her next album, now being called Mayhem. During her Gaga Chromatica Ball premiere in Los Angeles, Gaga shared more details on the upcoming album during the event’s Q&A: “I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before,” Gaga said. “I love to break genre, and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do.” She explained that the Chromatica Ball Tour of 2022 really set the tone of her artistic process for the new songs. “Something I’m definitely exploring right now is sort of the art of intensity and I think that the art of intensity actually began during this tour,” she explained. “But I’m not done with it yet.” Here’s what we know about LG7 so far. When will LG7, Mayhem, be released? When I tell you my paws have never been up higher… it’s because Gaga confirmed that her seventh album, Mayhem, drops on March 7. A billboard advertising Mayhem also hit NYC. At the end of the Chromatica concert film, a clip of one of Lady Gaga’s brand new songs played over the words, “LG7. Gaga returns.” There was no date, and the only lyrics that were really discernible sounded like “dance in the shadow…of the night.”

It’s really happening! After all this time, and after all the teases and teases and teases! No no, I’m not salty, I’m just ribbing La Gaga. It’s no surprise Mayhem couldn’t come out until now, considering 2024 was a fairly massive year for her: getting engaged on April Fool’s Day (for real, no joke!), premiering her Chromatica Ball concert film wearing designer car parts, performing live(ish) at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, dueting with Bruno Mars on the hit ballad “Die With a Smile,” welcoming home a new French bulldog, surprise dropping the short album Harlequin in conjunction with promoting her Razzie-nominated film, Joker: Folie à Deux, and shortly thereafter releasing Mayhem’s first single, “Disease.” And of course, doing all that while hauling around her new eight-carat diamond engagement ring. And now I feel supremely lazy by comparison… Anyway, mark your calendars for March 7! I may have been only lukewarm over “Disease,” but who am I kidding, the Lady forever and truly captured my devotion long ago. Plus, I gotta love a gal who thoughtfully chooses which inauguration to perform for.

MARCH 7TH pic.twitter.com/55EHzx2JMr — ⋆⭒˚ she thinks her piss is wine ⋆⭒˚ (@grxndesenigma) January 27, 2025

