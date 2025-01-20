Tominey: Duchess Meghan ‘has a habit of using a whisper shout’

I guess we have to do this every six months or so. We have to hear about how Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is a bully, a Mean Girl, a woman who yells without raising her voice, a boss who “undermines” her staff, whatever that means. Those are the latest claims in Vanity Fair’s February cover story. The only throughline of all of the “Meghan is a bully” claims is that no one has been able to come up with a specific accusation of exactly what Meghan said or did. Hearing from a secondary source, six years later, that Meghan “screamed at a florist” does not count in my book (because why the hell would she scream at a florist?). Last September was the last time we went through a “Meghan/bully” cycle and that’s when Meghan and her Archewell team finally clapped back. They organized an Us Weekly cover story in which people went on the record about what Meghan is like as a boss, and quelle surprise, she’s lovely and warm.
Well, the Us Weekly story had “royalist sources” mad as hell. They were incandescent with rage that people went on the record with nice things to say about Meghan. The Daily Beast’s Royalist quoted one courtier who insisted that Meghan had “psycho moments” where Meghan “chewed people out” and made them feel like sh-t. Unsurprisingly, those same courtiers are piggybacking on the Vanity Fair story, telling the Daily Beast: “I am surprised that people spoke out, but I am not surprised by the content of their allegations. It seems like nothing has changed. There is not really much more to say.” Actually, there’s a lot more to say? Like specifics of what Meghan supposedly did which was so demonic, so sociopathic? But that’s not all. The Royalist also posted this story, tying the VF piece with Camilla Tominey and her racist reporting at the Telegraph.
Meghan Markle used a “whisper shout” to aggressively berate employees so Harry wouldn’t realize what was going on, according to a new claim by one of the first British journalists to report Meghan bullied her staff. Camilla Tominey, a senior editor at the Daily Telegraph, who was formerly that paper’s royal correspondent, also posted a gloating message to X saying that her reporting had been vindicated by the report in Vanity Fair, which alleged that her treatment of staff has been so poor since relocating to America that at least one ended up in “long-term therapy.”
Tominey first reported that Meghan and Kate fell out over a bridesmaid dress fitting for Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.
This weekend, citing “multiple sources,” Tominey concurred with a line in the Vanity Fair piece in which a former staffer said: “You can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice.”
Tominey said a former employee had told her: “Meghan has a habit of using a whisper shout, so when Harry is in the room, he just hears her talking normally and doesn’t understand why people describe her as aggressive. His default response is always ‘Meghan is misunderstood’.
“She’d throw around phrases like ‘lack of accountability’, ‘disappointment’ or ‘we know what you did, and yet we still decided to support you’. But when staff tried to get clarity, asking what exactly they had done wrong, she’d dismiss them with lines like, ‘I think it’s best we keep it to ourselves and not advertise it in front of the team,’ ‘We’re here to protect you, not throw you under the bus’.”
Tominey quips that “other people’s truth may finally be catching up with Meghan.”
The VF article says that one person “took a leave of absence” after working on three episodes of Meghan’s podcast and adds that “several others described taking extended breaks from work to escape scrutiny, exiting their job, or undergoing long-term therapy after working with Meghan.”
Meanwhile, former employees of Meghan’s—the so-called “Sussex Survivors Club,”— who told The Daily Beast in September that Meghan was a boss who had “psycho moments” and could be a “demon” have told The Royalist that they feel “vindicated” by the astonishing claims in Vanity Fair. One source told The Daily Beast in September: “I always thought she was a classic narcissist and getting her staff to tell a magazine how amazing she is only confirms that in my mind. She is lovely when it is all going her way but a demon when the worm turns.”
The Daily Beast touched base this weekend with some of the sources we spoke to back in September to garner their views in the wake of the VF piece. One said: “I feel desperately sorry for the people affected, because I have been there, but I also feel vindicated. All those people saying she is the world’s greatest boss should be ashamed of themselves. It’s obviously very tempting to work for her when you are being wooed and love-bombed, but people should be in no doubt; she is a nightmare. I would think the atmosphere will be particularly hellish now everything is going to s**t. She doesn’t do disappointment well.”
“Meghan has a habit of using a whisper shout, so when Harry is in the room, he just hears her talking normally and doesn’t understand why people describe her as aggressive.” What are we doing here? A whisper-shout? This is the long-awaited specificity on Meghan’s bullying behavior? According to Tominey, Meghan used to “whisper-shout” at staff? What is whisper-shouting? Is it a racist-dog-whistle for Meghan speaking in her soft voice and saying “please complete this task?” And this: “But when staff tried to get clarity, asking what exactly they had done wrong, she’d dismiss them…” Imagine that – trying to get clarity on what, exactly, was so offensive in one’s behavior. It’s almost like Meghan has been victimized for seven f–king years by the vaguest, cloudiest accusations ever.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
When karma finally catches up to Camilla Tominey… whew! It’s gonna get her good!!!😏
And it’s funny how ppl who have NEVER met or spoken to Meghan want to convince you that they know her better than ppl who actually knew her for years! So delusional!
I hope it’s soon 🤞🏼 no one deserves it more imo.
Camilla Tominey is STILL around?!?
Good grief! 🤦♀️
So Charles throws things and expects work outside work hours and it is a sign how wonderful he is to the BM. Will and Kate shout and throw things, but it’s okay because they each “give as good as they get”. Even Andrew gets glossed over for abusing servants. But Meghan can’t discuss a concern with an employee in a low voice so as not to broadcast to all the workers that someone is in trouble and it’s an ongoing issue?
But “whisper shouting” is so much worse than ripping a sink from the wall and throwing things. They feel so vindicated now that everyone understands this. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The people who insist that Meghan is a bully but won’t describe the actual bullying behavior are the ones who need long term therapy.
C’mon, guys. Is this so difficult to understand? She is black; hence, her whisper is actually a shout, and being a leader is actually extremely aggressive — nay, demonic!
Not so different than an untrained police officer claiming he felt his life was threatened by an unarmed black man obeying all commands.
Because Meghan is a Black woman, she cannot have agency and reprimand folks for doing something wrong are correcting their behavior. Obviously, she cannot have standards. Whatever a whisper shout is it needs to be practiced by the Windsor’s because from what you read, they throw items and have actual tantrums .
Exactly.
The left behind Royal Family have had reports of treating staff terribly.
From the way they have treated Harry and then Meghan, there is no doubt that they can be what is reported.
Meghan went in with GREAT Ideas and started working and showing how to get things Done. The Jealousy and entitlement of the other Royals Kicked in. They decided to spin a story that she treated staff badly. She did not.
We are now supposed to be justifying that she ‘might have not said it right’ or ‘she cannot reprimand, because she is black’ and on and on we go with our Well-Meaning Defense…
BUT, we supporters, could start at the point where…The Uk Royal Family and their Media CART3L is Smearing Meghan… It Is All Made Up.
She was considerate of staff and gave her staff task to do as was her role, Period.
Some, At The Request of W & K – Kensington Palace, needed to have a problem with her giving them tasks or they had to refrain from completing those tasks.
Did Charles literally try to strangle one of his servants?
“I always thought she was a classic narcissist and getting her staff to tell a magazine how amazing she is only confirms that in my mind.”
I’m sorry, but how else was Meghan supposed to defend herself against these accusations? She could’ve put out a press statement that it was untrue, but giving former and current Archewell staffers permission to speak about their employment experience seemed like a better response especially when the accusations about the bullying are supported by “anonymous” sources and lack any kind of specificity.
Does anyone really think at this point in the smear campaign that if there were actual receipts about Meghan’s alleged behavior, it wouldn’t be everywhere by now?
Deranger talk as usual. Echoed in this article
Yeah until I get some solid details other than she ” whisper shouted” at me, I’m going to ride with the people who used their names and went on the record. For all I know this group of anonymous sources is the same three people in every story for the past five years who deserved to be fired. If she’s really this horrendous, the royal family has the bullying report details, and all of Hollywood hates her, and Netflix can’t wait to be rid of her, it’s about time for a class action harassment suit against Archewell productions isn’t it? America is a pretty litigious society, so if you have documentation, witnesses, and lots of evidence of your boss being horrendous and multiple people can back you up in several countries why are you still off the record about this? I’d be suing the crap out of them.
Exactly. Heck this might be Jason Knauf and Melissa T just going round and round with different reporters.
And sorry Tominey, you have zero credibility.
But for the record, I think every parent knows what a whisper-shout is, LOL. I just don’t believe that Meghan was using that on staffers.
And every teacher.
That is very much the vibe. The same unnamed sources making the rounds. Sources who worked with Megan and all they’ve got is vagueness about whisper shouting. Nothing concrete. Mixed in with some royal experts serving as unnamed sources.
“She is lovely when it is all going her way but a demon when the worm turns.”
When the worm turns? Is this a new thing in the US or British English? “Being wooed?” “Whisper shouting?” Who are these people?
I thought the same thing when I saw “when the worm turns”. British source 100%.
The whisper-shout claim is being manufactured because Harry specifically denied the allegation that Meghan was yelling, shouting, said offensive things etc. etc. So they are making up a reason why he never saw her doing those things. They can’t tell the truth that they made it all up. So now they are trying to justify how these things happened without Harry’s Knowledge.
I’m wondering if Meghan was frustrated at a toxic, bullying situation and tried her best to keep it inside, but when she did try to talk about it, you could tell she was hurting and confused. But yeah, CT, let’s call this “whisper shouting” when it was probably a lot of very polite “What the actual F–k, guys?”
And ‘whisper shouting’ wasn’t what anyone was saying previously – it was all yelling or screaming. Angry black woman stuff. So which is it? Let’s just imagine what Meghan must have been going through at the time on multiple fronts. Including suicidal ideation. Dreadful institution, dreadful people. And they still want to destroy her marriage, if not her life.
I wonder if it’s also about them still trying to drive a wedge between Harry and Meghan. So now they’re ret-conning that Meghan has been whisper shouting for years so he doesn’t know what she’s really like but now maybe he’ll realize and see the light and return to the RF and just do philanthropy as his heart truly wants.
Funny that I can think of half a dozen “whisper yell” candid photos but they were never of Meghan, but they did feature the lazy one.. as far as I’m concerned if anyone deserves to be allowed to scream and yell at any given moment it’s Meghan, but we all know she isn’t the one doing it or stuck in the past like the rota and BRF are.
The Sussexes do need a much more aggressive public relations strategy. We have seen in the recent election how this kind of disinformation is injected into the information environment and dominates until the truth is overwhelmed. I’m afraid it may be too late. People who do not consume royal stories but only see the headlines already believe this 💩.
I don’t think there’s much they can do except do their work and treat their staff well. The damage has been done because the Palace never released the bullying report.
This is the key thing: The palace never released the bullying report. Because there was NOTHING to report.
Did they even do one. I suspect that white servants didn’t like taking orders from a black woman, there weren’t used to it, black people were only employed in a menial capacity at the time. After the Oprah interview when they did get a black person from the civil service in a higher position it was headline news in the Wail, If it had been normal it wouldn’t have been news.
I’m not sure what the Sussexes can even do in this current environment of people just believing what they want to believe, even in the face of facts that disprove their beliefs. The British media has been lying about Harry since the day he was born and about Meghan since before she got married.
I’ve also partly wondered if they’re not saying much because a lot of uncomfortable truths about the media and Harry’s family are about to come out in court. So maybe he/they are waiting for that? But either way it seems like they’d just be playing whack-a-mole to be constantly releasing statements every time the tabloids print these types of articles. And that’s probably exactly what the press want – to get into a back and forth with the Sussexes or to get a response from them.
It does feel like a problem but I’m not sure responding to all/most lies would do anything. We saw that Meghan responded to the mean boss allegations last time and yet here we are 6 months later with the same lies being spread.
Charles William and Kate need to back off. Charles could have put a stop to this ages ago. The sussexes can do no right with derangers. No matter what.
I would love to see receipts on if the Windsors ever hired a crisis manager and pr firm to wage war against Meghan. Ala the Blake Lively Justin Baldoni mess. I would bet my life they did, and are still doing, the same thing to the Sussexes. If they could find the firm and subpoena them boy would that be hilarious.
If Meghan was a horrible boss to many people as they suggest, we would see their faces, names on the tabloids. Any tabloid media would happily pay NDA cost in order to get the stories about how horrible Meghan is. We didn’t see it in 5 years, because it didn’t happen and no one dares to tell lies with their name on the record.
I’m pretty sure Murdoch is behind this, given the upcoming lawsuit. Wonder how much money he’s spreading around to make sure Harry looks like a man-child before the lawsuit.
Acha – this was my thought too, mentioned on a different post. I think the hateful, false articles have ramped up due to the court case and trying to disparage their reputations.
I’m also wondering if Harry knows that some truths about the connection between the British press and his family are about to come out in court – under oath and with hard evidence backing up his claims. And maybe that’s why he’s not bothering to rebut every single recent article.
You’re absolutely right! They all know Meghan has receipts. If she ever decides to use them I’m am in 🍿 🎥
The media is using the VF article to gleefully predict that it will be the end of Harry n Meghan’s American dream.
Dream on…. Harry and Meghan is a global brand and they will always have opportunities for success.
The ‘media’ or do you mean the Daily Mail ? Because I haven’t seen anyone saying that except in the Mail and silly rightwing tv shows with low viewership!
Clearly U2 were prescient – “scream without raising your voice”.
What a lot of nonsense but it continues the steady drip-drip of vague allegations to make people think she’s awful.
Meghan needs to sue after Harry finishes his law suits. They are counting on her not suing because it would drag the royal family into it. Whereas yhe BP bogus report? All they are doing is undermining Meghan’s ability yo earn money. It will never work.
She can’t sue, these articles wouldn’t pass the threshold of a defamation case, especially for a public person. They are also deliberately using vague terms (like shouting without shouting), it is all about feels, you can’t disprove the feeling.
What about their constantly throwing around that Meghan is a narcissist? Isn’t that pretty specific?
@Mayp, I mean I don’t think so? It isn’t like they are talking about an actual diagnosis. Everyone on the internet calls someone narcissist. For a solid defamation case, you need an actual fact they are lying about and you must prove in the court they did knowingly and with intent. Cardi B for example won when the youtuber she sued was lying about her having STD’s and a lot of other provable lies. If Meghan wanted to sue, she would sue the people lying about faking her pregnancies, which is very easy to prove and win.
A lot of times, the celebrities make the media take out damaging rumors not through legal action, but through connections. They would have a solid, connected PR team, so they make deals behind the scenes. Legal action isn’t a useful tool for these situations when it comes to the mainstream media.
Exactly.
These articles although horrible would be almost impossible to litigate for reasons others have expressed. Also there is the Streisand effect. At the moment this story is mainly confined to the tabloids and right wing British media. Do you want it broadcast on BBC, CNN and NBC. Look at the Blake Lively case that went from a tabloid story that most people had forgotten about to being publicised by mainstream outlets worldwide. Trumps Inauguration, TikTok and Gaza are dominating the news right now . Drowning out all other stories. I think they were right to push back in US Weekly but suing would be a disaster. My British Mum hasn’t even heard about the Vanity Fair piece because she doesn’t read tabloids. She knows all about the Blake Lively case though.
A lot of these stories have get out clauses, if you read past the headline, it has been reported, sources say, Try proving that it hasn’t been said.
Oh, please – she menaced her staff by “whisper shouting”? So, talking quietly?
Women know exactly what this is – it means she had the audacity to ask her staff to do something and they didn’t want to (or were incapable of) it.
How many times have I been told to “calm down” when I was not yelling, or asked if I could give feedback with more of a smile, or to “try a different tone” next time. And that is as a white woman – I can only imagine what it was like for Meghan.
This is a very valid point. I am more than sure Meg is naturally pleasant but also very aware that she has to control her communication style as everything can be used against her. Since the bullying allegations cannot be confirmed with „I heard her shout” they invented „telling without yelling” and preemptive arguments why H is not aware of this.
From my personal experience – I like to be clear, direct and pleasant in work environment, but the moment I stop smiling and acting like someone’s assistant and start taking in a serious, matter-of-fact manner I suddenly become „ice cold”… I no longer explain myself and go over the top with assuring that I mean well, but this is such a double standard.
Camilla Tominey is a known liar so I’m not believing anything she says here. And WTF is a whisper shout?
These vile racist gutter rats are so transparent. They want Meghan to fail because if she succeeds, they years long smear campaign of the black articulate duchess who their white English prince fell madly in love with would really make people see just how totally unprepared and incompetent their white Kate really is . I don’t know how Meghan gets up every morning and goes about her day with joy and happiness after knowing and seeing these constant lies and attacks on her on a daily basis. It completely makes me feel sick and it’s not me . I don’t even know her and I want to get on some British show and tell these racist gutter rats that enough is enough. Hell isn’t hot enough for Camilla tom but her day be coming soon
You know who whisper shouts? Kate.
There’s a video of Kate in a polka dot dress doing this through gritted teeth. If someone can find it.
This is a Britishism. And why the people talking about Meghan are British.
That infamous incident at Ascot where Kate’s face looked like Cruella de Vil on her best day? With eyebrows raised up to her hat?
That was in June 2022.
Yep, that one.
The Ascot video where Kate is hissing “where is William” through clenched teeth is no where to be found . Went searching about a year ago.
Or the pictures taken in Poland where Kate is clearly furious with William.
And when Kate looked fiercely back seeing harry and Meghan walking into one of the jubilee events
Also I can never unsee Kate lunging at Meghan during the mournography.
Whisper shouting sounds like words made up for seinfeld show like close talker.
So Meghan is bossy and has had the audacity to demand (and not plead for) the fulfiling of particular targets. That’s exactly what a leader is supposed to do.
Am I crazy or isn’t the fact that she didn’t want to go into detailed criticism of someone’s work during a group meeting the right, professional way to handle that? Like as a boss she shouldn’t be doing a performance review in front of coworkers.
I swear anyone who believes these details are substantial severely lacks critical thinking.
I have yet to hear a SINGLE example of bullying even after all these articles
“Whisper-shouting”? What is that? Perhaps the same voice Meghan used to tell Willi to kindly take his finger out of her face? I only can say snowflakes.
Camilla Tominey comes up with this sh*t how many years after her initial reporting about the alleged bullying by Meghan. Camilla Tominey was not bothered to mention this at that time? what an incompetent journalist.
As I said yesterday the story has changed from Meghan would be screaming down the phone or going around screaming in heels to now she was yelling without yelling & scream shouting out of hapless Harry’s earshot. Laughable
Also laughable how we are supposed to take the word of anonymous sources who can’t even give full details of how Meghan was this alleged terror in the safety of this anonymity over current or former Archewell staff who did go on record with details of her management style. Especially as Camilla Tominey herself said on bbc in 2020 that she heard people in the palace being misogynistic & anti American towards Meghan (but of course not racist lol) & she reported in the telegraph in 2018 & in the New Yorker in 2020 that palace sources had been saying in 2018 they looked down on working for Meghan as a cable actress & they questioned who are you when Meghan asked staff to do things for the wedding.
This is an example how insidiously the Brits and Royal sycophants have worked their way into US media. Notice who one once important US news paper is now stating they will no longer focus on the news, but their focus will be on personalities.
Serious Question: have any of these people ever had a job? You work for someone, especially high profile, and drop the ball you will be called out. Miss a deadline? The boss is disappointed. Make an excuse? The boss should call you out for accountability.
Work on three tasks and need long term therapy? Either marry well or hit the lottery because you aren’t built for grown up work. These effing people just make themselves look u employable, which is why they never use their names
Meghan’s publicists do need to issue a statement repeating that their policy is not to engage with the British tabloids or trolls because they regularly make up stories and try to prevoke a response. Their behavior is expected and they are now trying to get a few writers in the US to do their dirty work.
Nothing has occurred to do change that policy.
They should officially release this each and every time they are asked to respond so the brits cannot imply that M&H were unavailable to comment. It is not true, the media just won’t publigh their comment.
“Tominey first reported that Meghan and Kate fell out over a bridesmaid dress fitting for Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.”
She reported this INACCURATELY. She said Meghan made Kate cry when the opposite was true. That’s all you need to know about Tominey’s motivation. She probably is still steamed that a woman of color corrected her in full view of the world.
Harry has the receipts with Kate text messages this was on spare
Kate wanted to start over and het new outfits. Meghan told her she would provide a dressmaker to do alterations and fittings for all outfits.
I bet Willy doesn’t whisper shout, I bet he shoves his finger in your face and shouts at the top of his voice . We have seen photos of Kate recoiling whilst he lectures her. Harry described him ranting in front of the Late Queen and Prince Charles at the Sandringham Summit. No one intervened or turned a hair because it was Will being Will? Suppose the Fail obtained a video of Will shouting at his wife would they show it?
No, Willy doesn’t whisper shout, he practises subdued shoves that send Harry crashing to the floor. Whisper shouts ? The fact that both words are so mismatched and antithetical shows the elaborate lengths these devils are ready to go to, just to villainize Meghan.
And the way they present Harry as a henpecked husband is definitely meant to trigger a wounded male-ego response that would consist in him leaving Meghan: this psy trick and manipulation is pure evil.
I know Black women who make not exhibiting any sign of displeasure at work a point of pride because they know colleagues are on alert for reasons to affix the ‘angry Black woman’ label to them. But there is no way of avoiding that tag when people are only looking for “evidence” to support their assumptions
Good Sis, don’t even bother working on speaking in well modulated tone, they will only hear WHISPER SHOUTING!
FYI you also can’t avoid the accusation by not talking. I know Black women who were called in for not speaking up enough because some colleagues perceive their silence as hostile. #mutescreaming, I guess.
You can never speak softly enough for people who believe you have no right to be speaking.
Yes, it can be almost impossible for Black women to get the magical balance right. Many years ago, at the end of an internship, a white male staff member that I had rarely interacted with took it upon himself to criticize me — because he had never heard me raise my voice. Somehow he missed the fact that even as an intern, I never NEEDED to raise my voice to accomplish my objectives. We are often judged by the parameters that white men have established for themselves as norms in many work environments— even when we will be quickly punished in one way or another if we have the temerity to actually behave according to such norms.
My head is spinning from reading about Meghan’s “whisper shouting” and speculations about Michelle Obama’s audacity in choosing to sit out a couple of her husband’s work events. So many people seeking scapegoats look to Black women to feed their needs. I’m done with this craziness of other people’s conflicting expectations.
@Is That So? — your last sentence nailed it.
“You can never speak softly enough for people who believe you have no right to be speaking.”
Thank you, @Is That So.
The racism never ends. Are they wanting some kind of award for the most racist or what?
I suspect the biggest bullies who shout at staff within the RF are KC, PoW and pizza man. Plenty of incidents of them shouting and losing their rag. KC stayed as a guest with a friend and broke the window out of temper when unable to open it!
Link to various incidents of KC being aggressive
https://www.ibtimes.com/king-charles-allegedly-grabbed-his-valet-smashed-window-during-temper-tantrums-book-3631497
Meghan please I’m begging you announce the publication of your autobiography. Burn that whole dammed island down
Why is this odious woman still talking?
“a tale told by an idiot
full of sound and fury
signifying nothing”
Is whisper shouting like jumbo shrimp? How do you whisper and shout at the same time? Seems contradictory🤔
You know how unreliable and untruthful this article is just with the mention of Camilla and Kate’s lie that Meghan made Kate lie and no mention of how that lie was confirmed by Meghan to be the exact opposite of what happened because it was Kate who made Meghan cry. Not only did Meghan confirm the lie in the Oprah interview, but her friend confirmed that it was a lie and they actually have proof it was a lie with the note of apology that accompanied the flowers that Kate sent her following her making Meghan cry. Camilla the liar in response to the Oprah interview revelation and the mention of proof to confirm it was Kate and not Meghan that caused the other to cry, suddenly backtracked and implied that maybe it was both of them that were made to cry. She for years was spreading that lie every time she was given an opportunity to open her lying mouth and once she was caught in the lie she suddenly stopped repeating that lie about Meghan. The omission of Meghan being made to cry by Kate shows their hypocrisy and how disingenuous she is in her reporting about Meghan. She not only used a lie and a white woman’s fake tears to abuse a pregnant woman of color for years, she’s the same racist who accused the women of the Hubb Community kitchen along with Meghan of ties to terrorist. All of this shows us how racists white women continue to use racists tropes to abuse women of color to benefit themselves. So when they say they care about women, know that it’s only for those that look like them and are of a certain demographic.