Taylor Swift wore Louis Vuitton to see the Chiefs book their spot to the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl was set this weekend: the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills last night, 29-32, booking their spot in the Super Bowl on February 9th. This will be the Chiefs fifth appearance in the past six years, and they’re going for their third Super Bowl title in a row, a historic hat trick. A dynasty.
Obviously, Taylor Swift was there to see it all last night. She’s turned out to be a fantastic WAG, and she even went down to the field to celebrate with Travis Kelce last night. Taylor wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton for this appearance – a $5000 LV jacket, $500 LV beanie, LV miniskirt and ankle boots. She also wore a LV watch. She brought her parents, and obviously Travis’s parents were there too. The families get along really well.
So, Taylor is going to the Super Bowl! Again! And this time, she’ll get to watch her friend Kendrick Lamar perform at the Half-time show. Just wait until the cameras cut to Taylor singing along to “Not Like Us.” Wop-wop-wop-wop-wop! It should be fantastic. I bet she brings Jack Antonoff to the Super Bowl!
I like this outfit much better than the Chanel last week.
She looks good here and the video of her jumping n celebrating with him was so wholesome. She was so small near him , it’s so sweet . I really hope they are end game . It would be lovely
I was just thinking about how tall she is. Her 5’10” plus heels still is dwarted by Travis’ 6’5″
Sorry but i find her side line looks always a bit wild. This is also a miss for me.
She looks cute and they look happy and that’s all fine, but I’m so totally tired of KC and the Travis/Taylor story.
Are the tights red? Guess that goes with the chiefs lol. It’s pretty cute and the hat is cute too.
She’s a cute girl with bad style. Go Eagles 🦅
I can’t stand clothing with brand name logos all over it. Showing off that you paid tens of thousands of dollars to be a free walking billboard is so ugly to me. Taylor Swift is so pretty but jeez she puts together some of the ugliest pieces of clothing.
How does a beanie cost $500?
Put a giant LV logo on it.