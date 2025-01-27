Taylor Swift wore Louis Vuitton to see the Chiefs book their spot to the Super Bowl

Embed from Getty Images

The Super Bowl was set this weekend: the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills last night, 29-32, booking their spot in the Super Bowl on February 9th. This will be the Chiefs fifth appearance in the past six years, and they’re going for their third Super Bowl title in a row, a historic hat trick. A dynasty.

Obviously, Taylor Swift was there to see it all last night. She’s turned out to be a fantastic WAG, and she even went down to the field to celebrate with Travis Kelce last night. Taylor wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton for this appearance – a $5000 LV jacket, $500 LV beanie, LV miniskirt and ankle boots. She also wore a LV watch. She brought her parents, and obviously Travis’s parents were there too. The families get along really well.

So, Taylor is going to the Super Bowl! Again! And this time, she’ll get to watch her friend Kendrick Lamar perform at the Half-time show. Just wait until the cameras cut to Taylor singing along to “Not Like Us.” Wop-wop-wop-wop-wop! It should be fantastic. I bet she brings Jack Antonoff to the Super Bowl!

📹| Very fond of this🥹 pic.twitter.com/xFD1WsTWcS — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) January 27, 2025

