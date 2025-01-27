Princess Kate will make a surprise appearance for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day, and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Poland is hosting world leaders at Auschwitz for a commemoration event, and much like the 80th anniversary of D-Day last year, the few people left with attachments to WWII and the Holocaust have been invited to the ceremony. King Charles is in Poland, as in the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia.
I wondered if Prince William would do much of anything to mark the day, given his 76-year-old father (who is still being treated for cancer) flew to Poland for the day. As it turns out, William was always scheduled to mark the day in London, and at the last minute, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales would join him. I wonder… do you think Kate’s appearance came as a surprise to Buckingham Palace? I kind of think it did. Kensington Palace waited until Charles was already on the ground in Poland to announce Kate’s sudden appearance.
I will update with the new photos of Kate when they come in – I have no idea when the London memorial event is supposed to start. This will be Kate’s second public appearance of the year, following her surprise appearance at the Royal Marsden Hospital two weeks ago.
Update: they arrived at the event a short time ago, but we will have the photos tomorrow.
I watched some of the ceremonies — so haunting and sad. Is it really a surprise visit if it’s announced in advance?
Oh dear Palaces stepping on each others news cycle lol. The royal circus continues although I’m surprised that Peg will allow Can’t to be with him. I guess he will use whomever to help him piss off dear old dad and his equine wife lol.
I think the Vogue cover announcement has landed badly and somebody at KP and BP told Kate to get out there and do your job as future queen. Her attendance being last minute is telling.
But it’s always last minute or a surprise. It’s because she recently finished her cancer treatment and there are good days and bad days, remember?? (Take it with sarcasm pls)
That’s right! Her attendance is a surprise to her. ‘I’m going?? Where? When? Whyyyyyy?’…..
Yep, she woke up this morning & said, ‘I’m feeling good! Let’s see, what’s going on in the world…hm, Holocaust Remembrance Day…sigh, OK, I’ll go.’
Y’all notice she’s wearing trousers for this event? I was seriously wondering if she’d flash while getting out of the car; but no, she had a moment of clarity & deference this morning when getting dressed.
Given her previous actions, I wouldn’t bet against her wearing something flowing and flowery!
This is so annoying. Surprise appearance, so the whole thing has to be about her AGAIN! And of course, she is so brave. Remember people, this is her first appearance since she went to the hospital to thank her medical team that treated her for c.a.n.c.e.r. (Specsavers doesn’t count) What Holocaust?
Considering the event is about one of the worst atrocities against humankind, if Kitty tries to spin this again about how brave SHE is for picking a pretty dress (Auschwitz colour scheme?) and showing up, I truly hope she will be destroyed in the media. I know she won’t, but one can hope.
Now I’m imagining Kate popping up from behind the screen in the White Drawing Room – Surprise!!
You won’t be able to miss her.
Maybe Kate will break out her bright pink outfit that was suitable for visiting the 9/11 memorial. Maybe bright red since Valentine’s Day is coming up?
Right? Or she’ll do her little cosplay, stripes anyone?
*snort* 🤣
Please, I wouldn’t put it passed that Clueless Wonder!
She should have committed to this when it was announced that William was attending the service in the UK. This last minute surprise stuff is putting the focus on her and not the actual holocaust victims.
So yeah. I can’t see a reason for this being a last minute surprise appearance. Agree that this could have just been announced ahead of time.
She has a VERY long history of pulling this last min visit stuff – he’s getting just as bad. For her its an attention seeking power move, him its mostly about sobering him up by the looks of him recently. He always looks like he’s still on a bender.
*Dons Tin Foil Tiara*
I “think” she was always scheduled to go to this event as a means to divert attention from whatever headlines that would have been coming out of Harry’s Court case. Without Harry telling the family secrets the impact of this latest “surprise” visit won’t land as hard as they thought it would.
Hopefully she understands the importance of the remembrance and acts accordingly. No preening or wearing bright pink to pull focus and make it about her.
Hahahaha- great minds think alike, and never forget!
Before this afternoon’s ceremony, William and Kate, 43, are expected to meet Holocaust survivors at an undisclosed location to hear their personal stories.
Will William assume his compassionate face? ( The one where he looks constipated).
And Kate will be in her Nipper listening to a gramophone listening posture. Helps her hear better.
Using a surprise appearance by your wife to steal the spotlight from your ailing father’s objectively honorable decision to travel and pay respect, in person, to victims and survivors of the Holocaust. That is breathtakingly classless, even by their standards.
I absolutely agree. She was told to cancel something trivial she had planned and ordered to attend this somber event, dressed in somber clothing, be respectful and not make it all about her clothes or hair. Someone said “enough with the endless nonsense” from Cannot for once!
Thank you @LadyDigby!
OK, she drives me nuts and I don’t believe for a minute she has to wake up to know whether it’s a “good” day and she can leave the house. But is it possible that if they announced last week she was coming, then the press would be lined up to see her instead of the event? Announcing a few hours before wasn’t very subtle either, though.
And Good Lord, she needs to trim her hair/extensions.
Technically, I think there’s only a certain amount press from the rota pool that can attend an event anyways so I don’t think that’s it. Maybe if the event was outside and open to the public but I don’t think that’s the case here.
I don’t care about her motivations(though they are probably selfish), this is an important day to mark especially in today’s global climate.
I am getting so cynical. My first thought was: “haven’t they suffered enough?”
Perhaps I’m a prude,but I was shocked to see her in July 2017, visiting a Concentration Camp, including the incineration rooms in high heels, flesh-coloured shoes with open toes painted bright red. This with a flowery outfit when everyone was in dark clothes, including all women with dark flat cĺosed shoes
You’re not a prude. It showed a shocking lack of common sense and empathy on Kate’s part.
There was a post here about it and many criticized the open toe shoes and flowery attire at a concentration camp.
So now she will get all the front pages of their coveted newspapers and the old sickly looking King who works as much as he can will get maybe a byline or cropped pic somewhere. Even after making the trip over and giving a big speech.
Of course the palace aides behind the scenes will be livid and angry but we won’t see several articles and correspondents on tv admonishing saint kate for thunder stealing like they always did to the Sussexes
It’s so hard for me to feel charitable about her. The thing is the press would be all over her no matter what, and she should be doing events like this. But there have been so many articles about her taking things day by day, not knowing if she’ll feel well or not, she only wants to focus on her personal health, blah, blah, that this becomes all about her bravery in dragging herself out of her sickbed. The nation should feel proud and humbled by her sacrifice. Ack.
I’m not surprised she attending the London event. She regularly goes and I don’t think Charles cares that she’s going because he’s already has the press repeating that’s he’s the first British monarch to visit Auschwitz. That’s all he cares about. I just think every event she does this year is going to be “surprise” visit.
Charles travels and gets on with appearances unlike William who cancels appearances and Kate going on about her slow comeback.
If it’s printed in an article I am pretty sure it’s no longer a surprise to anyone a random post by someone attending would have made it a surprise. I think we’ve reached the saturation point now with the fluff articles about this woman who does nothing.. heard there was a huge storm there, lots of damage have they even mentioned it in a post? Let alone done anything to help? Britain would be so much better off without the expense of this money sucking lazy 🍑 family.
Speaking about “disaster/trauma” tourism….
WanK are back. They use to do this all the time. Announce engagements for the same day as Charles. It was obvious. Which is why the lies they told about the Sussexes creating dairy clashes or overshadowing was such BS.
Trying to grab attention for this type of event is just poor taste. They don’t have class.
I think she’s absolutely disgusting to thrive from and seek all the attention she can get by something as horrible as cancer. How does a human being do that?
Wear you florals and grab Willy’s @ss and head down to the holocaust celebration! – Keen Lively probably 🙄
https://news.sky.com/story/holocaust-memorial-day-latest-survivors-royals-and-world-leaders-gather-at-auschwitz-to-mark-80-years-since-liberation-13294546?postid=9006399#liveblog-body
She really made that one elderly man uncomfortable 🥴.. yikes. Looks awkward af.
Almost sitting in his chair.
Thank you for the link.
As usual it’s made all about Kate, She’s wearing a pearl necklace front and center too.