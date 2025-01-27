Princess Kate will make a surprise appearance for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day, and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Poland is hosting world leaders at Auschwitz for a commemoration event, and much like the 80th anniversary of D-Day last year, the few people left with attachments to WWII and the Holocaust have been invited to the ceremony. King Charles is in Poland, as in the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia.

I wondered if Prince William would do much of anything to mark the day, given his 76-year-old father (who is still being treated for cancer) flew to Poland for the day. As it turns out, William was always scheduled to mark the day in London, and at the last minute, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales would join him. I wonder… do you think Kate’s appearance came as a surprise to Buckingham Palace? I kind of think it did. Kensington Palace waited until Charles was already on the ground in Poland to announce Kate’s sudden appearance.

I will update with the new photos of Kate when they come in – I have no idea when the London memorial event is supposed to start. This will be Kate’s second public appearance of the year, following her surprise appearance at the Royal Marsden Hospital two weeks ago.

Update: they arrived at the event a short time ago, but we will have the photos tomorrow.

Prince William and Princess Catherine attend Holocaust Memorial service at London’s Guildhall 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Nus2MTQRXL — The King’s Guards Channel (@TheKingsGuardsX) January 27, 2025