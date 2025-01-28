Bill Gates on his divorce from Melinda: ‘That was the mistake I most regret’

Bill Gates has written his first autobiography, Source Code: My Beginnings. It’s about his early years, and he plans to write additional books too. He’s 70 years old now, and he’s been divorced from Melinda French Gates for more than three years. He still talks about and thinks about Melinda a lot – he’s given a few interviews to promote the book, and as he takes stock of his life, his divorce is the thing he regrets the most. I’d like to point out that the divorce wasn’t his call though – Melinda left him, Melinda was the one who had enough and dictated the terms of their separation and divorce. Bill talked about all of that and more with the Times of London – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Divorce regrets: “I’m more cheerful now,” he says. As one of the few billionaires who managed to have anything resembling a normal family life, he almost appeared to have it all. “That was the mistake I most regret,” he admits of his unravelled marriage.
People didn’t understand neurodiversity in the 1970s. “If they ever invent a pill where they could say, ‘OK, your social skills will be normal, but your ability to concentrate would also be normal,’ I wouldn’t take the pill. Maybe I am forgetting how painful it was, but I needed my neurodiversity to write that software; I could do all that stuff in my head. That takes a lot of concentration. I wrote my first code as a young teenager on a hike in the snow when I was tired and wet, and I used it later for Microsoft.”
He wanted to replicate his parents’ happy marriage: “Absolutely. I encouraged Melinda to be a little calmer than my mother was, but we were both quite driven. I spent more time with the kids than my dad did, but the ratio was still 10:1, with Melinda doing most things for the kids. We had a great time….There is a certain wonderfulness to spending your entire adult life with one person because of the memories and depth of things you have done and having kids together. When Melinda and I met, I was fairly successful but not ridiculously successful — that came during the time that we were together. So, she saw me through a lot. When we got divorced it was tough and then she made the decision to leave the foundation — I was disappointed that she took the option to go off.”
Divorce is the biggest failure of his life: “You would have to put that at the top of the list. There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years.” Now he is with Paula Hurd, the widow of the former Oracle boss Mark Hurd. “Melinda and I still see each other — we have three kids and two grandchildren so there are family events. The kids are doing well. They have good values.”
His decades-long work on vaccines: “Robert Kennedy Jr called me a child killer trying to make billions of dollars. You have to have a sense of humour. The world is not logical now and you have to accept that you might be treated as the Antichrist for trying to help. But vaccines were the obvious solution. During the pandemic people came up and yelled at me that I was tracking them. I was like, ‘Wow, there really are people stupid enough to believe that.’ ”
While he backed Kamala Harris, he met with Trump: “Yeah, on December 27 I had a three-hour dinner with Trump… It was quite an engaging conversation where he listened to me talk about HIV and the need to stay generous and to innovate to get a cure. I talked a lot about polio and energy and nuclear, and he wasn’t dismissive…he is the most powerful person in the world and his decision over whether to consider changing HIV funding alone would make the trip worth it, or to encourage Pakistan and Afghanistan to take polio eradication seriously.”
Whether he thinks he should have gotten more politically involved, like Elon: “Not at all. I thought the rules of the game were you picked a finite number of things to spout about that you cared for, focused on a few critical things, rather than telling people who they should vote for… For me it’s only ever about aid. I did think Brexit was a mistake, but I wasn’t tweeting every day.”
More on Elon Musk: “I’m ultra-different. It’s really insane that he can destabilise the political situations in countries. I think in the US foreigners aren’t allowed to give money; other countries maybe should adopt safeguards to make sure super-rich foreigners aren’t distorting their elections. It’s difficult to understand why someone who has a car factory in both China and in Germany, whose rocket business is ultra-dependent on relationships with sovereign nations and who is busy cutting $2 trillion in US government expenses and running five companies, is obsessing about this grooming story in the UK. I’m like, what? You want to promote the right wing but say Nigel Farage is not right wing enough… I mean, this is insane sh-t. You are for the AfD [in Germany].” Is he embarrassed a billionaire techie has gone rogue? “We can all overreach… If someone is super-smart, and he is, they should think how they can help out. But this is populist stirring.”
The stuff about Melinda… again, she left him, she was tired of dealing with his (open) affairs and his association with Jeffrey Epstein. She clearly wanted to be done with the whole thing, but I find it interesting that he’s indicating that he didn’t force her out of the foundation – he makes it sound like he wanted Melinda to stay on the foundation, so they could continue to do that work together to some degree, but Melinda wanted to leave that as well. As for what he says about Kennedy and Musk… Gates is not a stupid man, but he seems to believe that most people operate logically, with a baseline understanding of how the world functions, how power works and more. Musk and Kennedy don’t operate that way. Neither does Donald Trump.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Last I heard, autism or neurodiversity does not automatically cause a man to constantly cheat on his wife, to hit on and harass numerous employees nor deal with sex trafficked underage girls…Just saying.
Why is he bothering to try to rehabilitate himself? Sheer boredom?
Thank you for saying this so I didn’t have too.
And that part about him “encouraging” Melinda to be “calmer” than his Mother…..🤬
Right? Made me think of a recent Amy Adams movie night b**ch, her husband tells her being a stay at home mom while he’s away for work days at a time could go better if she just chose to be happy. She slaps him, then it’s revealed that was her reaction in her mind lol
May be worried about what’s in the Epstein papers? Whatever the truth is of his relationship with that man, there will be a wide range of opinions as to how blameless or blameworthy Gates is.
I hate when people use neurodiversity as a justification for whatever stupid thing they do.
Autism or being in the spectrum doesn’t make you an a-hole.
End of it
I don’t think neurodiversity or autism causes it but I do think that for some people on the autism spectrum there is that lack of empathy in the way they treat others. It’s also been said about Sven Goran Erickson how he treated women and maybe he was autistic due to obsession with football and the way he treated women and his response to his affairs
Yet strangely, a “lack of empathy” is never discussed in terms of male harms against other men, or animals, etc…and it’s very seldom discussed when it’s a neurodiverse woman…I wonder why?
It’s always and solely a girl’s and a woman’s cross to bear to be understanding about an adult man’s “lack of empathy” towards them because something something spectrum related….
I’m personally not willing to give Bill or any other man a pass for lacking empathy, when I’ve known plenty of neurodiverse men and boys who do not express it by, say, flying on a plane with a known pedophile, or chasing everything in a skirt that works for you
He regrets the divorce but doesn’t seem to regret any of his behaviors that led to the divorce. Hmkay.
I don’t fault his philanthropy, though, his heart seems to be in the right place. He’s one of the least objectionable oligarchs in our country, though the bar is so low as to be buried at this point.
Heart nothing…most of his work with vaccines is to protect IP rights, which directly protects his own vast fortune through his IP from Microsoft. His role during the pandemic was mainly to block any possibility of poorer countries being able to access rights-free or low-cost vaccines, in order to maintain the international system of IP rights which directly benefits him.
And I’m inclined to give the credit on the Gates Foundation work supporting girls and women to Miranda, not that she’s a saint either but I sincerely doubt Bill had anything to do with it
Oh damn Lady Esther bringing receipts!! I had no idea it was about IP rights, smh shoulda known.
This is interesting. What is your source on this? It would seem to contradict the Gates Foundation’s vaccine initiatives in developing countries.
Also good for Melinda. Move on and thrive!
@Kristie, there is not just one “source.” Literally google “Bill Gates,” “pandemic” and “IP rights”. You’ll see plenty of press coverage of the story, it was a big deal during the pandemic.
And it doesn’t contradict anything at all, unless you think that billionare charitable foundations are 100% in pursuit of God’s work and not self interested ever? The threat to Bill’s IP empire comes precisely from developing countries, so it’s not a stretch to assume that self-interest at least walked side by side with any possible charitable instinct in this case
People are complicated.
It’s great that he does so much charity/aid work. It does not mean he was not toxic for Melinda.
I think he’s just saying other stuff about his regrets because that what he thinks he is supposed to do. I am sure he had lots of opportunities to change. Having regrets does not mean he actually wants to change.
Wasn’t there a report that he made an agreement with his wife which gave him permission to spend one weekend per year with his ex-girlfriend? I don’t know why he thought his marriage is a success and the divorce is the failure. It is obvious he enjoyed being a married man while doing single-men things. I think, after Epstein connection came out, Melinda wanted him out of her life: both business and social, so not surprised it was her decision to leave the foundation.
He spent all that time with Trump and Trump still cancelled all our HIV funding.
🎯
Breaking news: Husband f**cks around and finds out. His biggest regret is that MFG was the one who divorced; the one who left the foundation. How about he works on regretting the cause of her actions? I can’t stand this woe is me shit.
Their relationship started as an affair, right? Or at least it was a workplace relationship where he was in a higher position than she was.
He met her in 1987 when she was a Product Manager at Microsoft.
Was it a power imbalance absoloutely. Do I apply the workplace culture of 2025 to 1987. Absolutley not. There is nothing wrong with office dating as long as everyone is open, honest and onboard with it.
Personally, I think Bill just thought Melinda would put it up with it. The way Hillary does/did with Bill Clinton.
He misses his woobie.
“There is nothing wrong with office dating as long as everyone is open, honest and onboard with it.”
— He was her BOSS.
As someone who is also autistic, having to learn that neurotypical people are not logical, and remembering it, is probably the toughest thing about dealing with them. I get not understanding it (I don’t really either), but Gates not being able to anticipate it at this point is quite unfortunate.
Autistic people aren’t more logical. Their neurodiversity means they struggle with understanding social skills that are widely understood implicitly. For example, spending time with a lying narcissist sociopath appealing to their sense of empathy and then being surprised that individual didn’t care.
“I encouraged Melinda to be a little calmer than my mother was…”
— 😳
“I spent more time with the kids than my dad did, but the ratio was still 10:1, with Melinda doing most things for the kids. We had a great time…”
— Apparently, at least one of you didn’t.