Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce elegantly partied after the game, with sliders & cocktails

I’ve developed a new favorite gossip sub-genre: gossip about how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce party and eat. I also love hearing about their dates, which is connected to this. But Travis and Taylor party a lot and they party well, separately and together. I’ll admit that before Tay started dating Travis, I had a lot of stereotypes about how professional football players would party. I imagined it to be really fratty, gross, excessive, a bacchanalian mess. I never imagined that after booking a spot into their third Super Bowl in a row, Chiefs players and their partners would go to their favorite Kansas City hotspot and eat sliders and sip cocktails. But apparently that’s what happened??

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win over the Buffalo Bills with a private afterparty alongside the tight end’s teammates. The couple was spotted at Prime Social in Kansas City, Mo., after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl LIX Sunday night. “Guests sipped on various types of cocktails including the Pineapple Express, Elderflower Paloma and one of their shareable drinks called the Ma’Homes,” a source exclusively tells Page Six. According to the insider, Kelce and Swift, both 35, partied with friends and family at the luxurious rooftop cocktail lounge. “They had servers walk around with tray pass who offered a number of different small bites including sliders, wagyu skewers and fried oysters.” “Guests were invited to dine on different types of sushi such as their king crab dynamite roll, triple threat sushi roll, assorted types of nigiri, braised and blue pizza and more,” the source reveals. “Taylor and Travis were dancing together and clearly very much in love,” the insider says. “They were kissing and looked so happy together. Everybody seemed like they had a great time.” The couple — who began dating in summer 2023 — had a lot to celebrate after the Chiefs became the AFC Champions for the third year in a row, beating the Bills 32-29. During the game, the “Alchemy” singer was seen celebrating with her and Kelce’s moms, Andrea and Donna, and breathing a sigh of relief after the Chiefs won the nail-biter to clinch a Super Bowl berth for the third straight year. Swift — who was decked out in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton — made her way down to the field and showered the tight end with kisses following the victory. “I love you so much,” she told her beau as they embraced post-game. “I’m so proud of you.”

[From Page Six]

I love it, it sounds shockingly classy! An elegant rooftop party with specialty cocktails, sushi, sliders, pizza? Nice. I would also assume that this is a more subdued celebration because they all know that they have to prepare for the Super Bowl. They can’t let it all hang out… yet.

Sources close to Taylor also told People Magazine that “It was an anxious game and the most incredible feeling that they won. They had friends and family at the game last night. It all felt very special. If there is anyone that knows that incredible feeling after you’ve been intensely focused on a goal, it’s Taylor. They love their football family.” Yeah, I like that Taylor is always bringing her parents and that Taylor seems tight with Travis’s mom. This is very serious, all of it. I bet Taylor is happy that the tour is finally over too – she can really enjoy her downtime and really soak up the Super Bowl experience, after flying in at the “last minute” last year in between tour stops.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images