King Charles went solo for his ‘deeply personal pilgrimage’ to Auschwitz-Birkenau

King Charles spent Monday in Poland, to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Many world leaders came to Poland to mark the day – The Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. This was the first time a British monarch visited Auschwitz. He was given a tour of the on-site museum, he laid a wreath at the Death Wall and lit a candle. It was all very moving and it’s right that he made the effort to make the journey. Can I also say? It seems very odd that Camilla didn’t go with him. I know she got sick the last time they traveled together, but this was a day trip to a European country. It feels pointed that Camilla didn’t bother.
A royal source emphasized the significance of the visit for King Charles, saying, “While His Majesty has found many ways over the years to engage with survivors of the Holocaust, I know this visit to Auschwitz will be a particularly poignant one for him.”
“That’s not only because of the significance of the anniversary, but as an opportunity for him to reflect on the many stories of suffering and courage he has heard from those who bore witness in the very location where they took place,” the palace source added. “As anyone who has visited the camp can avow, it has a profound impact on the soul, bringing home both the scale of the horrors and the lessons that must be learned for eternity. In that sense, it will be a deeply personal pilgrimage for The King – paying tribute both as man and monarch,” the source said.
In Poland, King Charles began the day at the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Krakow, where he met Holocaust survivors and heard from volunteers and members about the organization’s support for people of all ages and backgrounds as part of its mission to rebuild Jewish life in the city.
In a moving speech at the JCC, the King said, “To be in Poland on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as we commemorate eighty years since the liberation of Auschwitz, is both a sombre and indeed a sacred moment.”
“It is a moment when we recall the six million Jews, old and young, who were systematically murdered, together with Sinti, Roma, disabled people, members of the L.G.B.T. community, political prisoners, and so many others upon whom the Nazis inflicted their violence and hatred.”
“It is a moment when we recall the depths to which humanity can sink when evil is allowed to flourish, ignored for too long by the world…In a world that remains full of turmoil and strife, and has witnessed the dangerous re-emergence of antisemitism, there can be no more important message – especially as the United Kingdom holds the Presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance,” he continued.
“As the number of Holocaust survivors regrettably diminishes with the passage of time, the responsibility of remembrance rests far heavier on our shoulders, and on those of generations yet unborn. The act of remembering the evils of the past remains a vital task and in so doing, we inform our present and shape our future,” the King said.
I will always respect Charles’s interfaith outreach and he has a long, well-documented history of allyship and alliance-building with the Jewish community, Muslim community, Hindu community and beyond. All of those alliances are just going to disappear when William becomes king, right?
I respect Charles’ interfaith outreach, etc., as well, but this was try-hard by the palace. “Deeply personal”? Not really.
Along with his work ethic, I do think that Charles actually is a person of faith, and I agree as Kaiser says he has been a long-time ally to many of those who share different worship. He wanted to be crowned “Defender of Faiths” not “Defender of the Faith” but the UK establishment pushed back on that, didn’t it? And I think his support for other faiths is genuine.
I’d like to think that William will find faith in his midlife like Philip (if that wonderful episode of the Crown had any truth to it), but considering William isn’t a tenth of the man Philip was, despite his flaws I sincerely doubt it…I rather expect William to blow it off as he has done with every part of his heritage to date, particularly anything that Charles built. What a shame
If Chuckles was a deeply faithful man he would not treat his second son and his wife so very poorly. He does these things for himself not others. He and the rest of his family are all for show and that is all.
Actually, I do agree with the sentiment of “deeply personal”. Having been to visit Auschwitz some 17 years ago, to this day this experience was as deeply personal as it could possibly get.
Maybe it was “deeply personal” because his father was a nazi sympathizer and his siblings were literal nazis?
Philip was not a Nazi sympathizer and Israel honored his mother as a righteous among nations for hiding Jews in her palace in Athens.
I would disagree — I am agnostic at best and visiting Auschwitz was absolutely deeply personal — Charles is responsible for a lot of things, but who his father and siblings were in relation to Nazis isn’t one.
He was silent when the racist attacks broke out in his own country last year.
He didn’t even defend / protect his own DIL or grandchildren from the racist attacks. People like him are more comfortable speaking about events historically proved to be evil, instead of speaking against the events that will be historically proved to be evil. He is no leader, that is for sure.
A very good speech – and one I can’t imagine William will ever be able to deliver.
Good of Harry’s dad to *finally* go to Auschwitz and meet with survivors in Kraków.
I have no idea though why they didn’t come up with an excuse ahead of time as to why Queen Side Piece couldn’t go with Charles. Everyone else that I saw had their partners with them — Felipe, Frederick, Philippe of Belgium, Macron, even Steinmeier of Germany, whose wife is a transplant patient.
I can’t believe he hasn’t been to Auschwitz before. That stood out to me, but it also says that QEII never went, which also really stands out to me.
That said, its good that he went this time and his speech seemed well written, especially the part about antisemitism rising in the world. Timely, that.
That was my first reaction too. I guess back in the cold war years it might have been less common for western heads of state to visit but still
He didn’t dare bring Camilla, risking her getting the giggles or just deciding she’d had enough and turning her back on everyone. She is a liability in these situations and he knows it.
Exactly! Like with Madame Macron!
King Charles deep faith is NEVA reflected in his personal actions…the makeup of his staff etc.. Performative…
It’s unfortunate all his religious studies didn’t prevent him from being a ghoul towards his family members😳. But yeah I guess it’s better than having someone who is suspicious and disrespectful towards other religions as head of state.