Chappell Roan: ‘I’d be more successful if I was OK wearing a muzzle’

Chappell Roan has been relatively quiet for several months, every since she made an ass out of herself last September. It was a confluence of events, starting when Roan gave a handful of out-of-touch, bratty interviews in which she said crazy sh-t about Democrats. When people were like “what the hell is she talking about,” she made two TikToks where she tried to explain her political views and confirmed her “ignorant brat” status in the zeitgeist. To be clear, I still f–k with Chappell’s music and I think she has a gorgeous voice. But if she ever wants to open her mouth about American politics again, she should actually sit down and educate herself. Well, Chappell is back and giving interviews. She manages to avoid politics – it’s a wonder – but she did say something about how she’d be more popular if she wore a muzzle.
The 26-year-old is the first female pop star to achieve mainstream success as an openly queer person, rather than coming out as part of their post-fame narrative. On a more personal level, she’s finally got the financial security to move into a house of her own, and acquire a rescue cat, named Cherub Lou. “She’s super tiny, her breath smells so bad, and she doesn’t have a meow,” the singer dotes.
If kitten ownership is a benefit of fame, Roan has bristled at the downsides. She has spoken out against abusive fans, calling out “creepy behaviour” from people who harass her in airport queues and “stalk” her parents’ home. Last September, she went viral for cussing a photographer who’d been shouting abuse at stars on the red carpet of the MTV Awards.
“I was looking around, and I was like, ‘This is what people are OK with all the time? And I’m supposed to act normal? This is not normal. This is crazy’,” she recalls. The incident made headlines. British tabloids called her outburst the “tantrum” of a “spoiled diva”. But Roan is unapologetic.
“I’ve been responding that way to disrespect my whole life – but now there are cameras on me, and I also happen to be a pop star, and those things don’t match. It’s like oil and water.”
Roan says musicians are trained to be obedient. Standing up for yourself is portrayed as whining or ingratitude, and rejecting convention comes at a cost.
“I think, actually, I’d be more successful if I was OK wearing a muzzle,” she laughs. “If I were to override more of my basic instincts, where my heart is going, ‘Stop, stop, stop, you’re not OK’, I would be bigger. I would be way bigger… And I would still be on tour right now.”
Yeah, she ended up stopping her tour and her concerts last fall, partly out of concerns for her mental health, and partly because of the widespread backlash to her political statements. The muzzle thing… I mean, it’s true in the sense that Chappell needs to learn how to self-edit and self-censor, I think. That’s not “muzzling,” that’s just being an adult with a job and making choices about what you will speak about publicly versus your private opinions and views. No one is forcing her to make an ass out of herself, you know? It’s up to her to find the balance.
I can NEVA with her.
I find it wild that she’s openly queer but doesn’t act like an ally to others.
^^This^^
It is true that the artists who ignore their mental health (encouraged by their team or their own family) and keep going and going become more successful. However, then they deal with all kind of physical and mental health issues. I am glad she stopped touring when she didn’t feel good. I am also gonna say it is weird that she had all that fire for Kamala and doesn’t have anything to say about Trump. She sure looks like she is wearing a muzzle for one side of the political aisle.
Amen. Will she have anything to say about Tr*mp eliminating DEI programs and trans people from the the military? Hitting pause on Federally funded grants and loans that he considers ‘woke’? On the other hand, if she speaks less, she’ll be less annoying.
What’s she complaining about now? Her family got what they wanted. Their joke president was elected and doing so much to bring down the price of eggs. Or maybe they live for the videos of ICE attempting to raiding schools to drag children away from their parents and families.
Maybe should write a song about it.
shes a democrat and voted for Kamala please stop the bullshit.
…after she discouraged others from voting for KH and spread disinformation. That does greater harm than her 1 vote can repair.
Nah. You cut the bullshit and go back a read all of the lovely mess she said about democrats and MVP. I don’t talk shit like Chappell does.
Anyone who gave anyone permission to do anything other than vote in tsunami numbers to stop this is culpable.
Chappell told us that both sides are bad and do your own research. Well I did my own research and found out she concealed her family are a bunch of facists. I found out that she hemmed and hawed and deflected and finally grudgingly conceded she’d vote for someone named Ka-m-A-la.
I drew my own conclusions and decided that Chappel is an apologist for facists.
Yeah, I’m disappointed in how quickly she started to crash, I thought it was a real shame. BUT her music is incredible and her voice is gorgeous. So I still listen!
Someone should ask her about Trump’s binary rules for government documents and if she still thinks both sides are the same. I’m still wondering where she pulled “the transphobic left” from.
He kicked trans people out of the military yesterday. Chappel is vile
Yeah, trump hurt trans people on his very first day. Both sides were not the same but I guess there’s nothing to say now? Sigh. I wish her enlightenment on whatever journey she is on.
SMH over her. Loved her music, loved her vibe, her band is made up of badass women and then she opens up her mouth about politics and it’s been side-eyeing her all day long. Ugh, disappointing.
I’ve gotten to the point where anyone who complains about being disrespected is just not a serious person to me. Its therapeutic language run amok. Yes, people can be disrespectful, and you should use that knowledge when deciding how you interact with them. But you aren’t the boss of everyone else in the world and they get to decide how they react to you. Turning other people living their lives into “disrespect” is personalizing things in a way that doesn’t make for good mental health.
I think she’d be more successful if she didn’t sound like karaoke Kate Bush but I’m old
The lifespan of pop culture fame is down to about three years for the majority of newcomers, slightly longer with a scandal or relationship drama. Chappel has accelerated her road to obscurity and we’re all the better for it.