Prince Harry is gearing up for a security fight & Meghan delayed a new podcast?

I have to keep reminding myself that the Invictus Games are coming up, at long last. We’ve been waiting so long and the Vancouver-Whistler games are almost here. They start on February 8th, but Prince Harry will likely arrive a few days beforehand. Hopefully, Meghan will be there for the whole thing, but nothing has been confirmed. Anyway, this is another reminder that we’re seeing a ratcheted-up negativity about the Sussexes in anticipation of Invictus. The games are usually the Sussexes’ best press all year, and Invictus is arguably Harry’s signature achievement. Expect a lot of bullsh-t coming from the media and the Windsors, timed specifically around the games. Speaking of, Hello Magazine ran this exclusive about how Harry is gearing up for his big royal protection fight in the UK, like… sources claim that’s his big focus right now. I doubt it, but I’m sure British commentators want to believe it.
For the Duke of Sussex, this was personal. He had vowed to make his crusade against the newspapers that harmed him and those closest to him his “life’s work”. So while he didn’t have his day in court, the apology and eight-figure payout he accepted for “serious intrusion” into his private life and that of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, will have brought some closure last week.
“It’s just wonderful that Harry fought for – and gained – an apology to his mother,” his uncle Earl Spencer said afterwards adding, “She would be incredibly touched at that and rightly proud.”
The Duke’s settlement with News Group Newspapers has also left him free to focus on his next move. He had been due to take the witness stand in mid-February, straight off the back of the 2025 Vancouver-Whistler Invictus Games, but can instead head home to be with Meghan, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.
His legal battles are far from over however, with Harry now focused on taking the fight for his family’s protection to court in April. And his next case that may prove decisive in his relationship with his father King Charles. Harry’s lawyers will appeal a High Court judgement upholding a Home Office decision to downgrade his security provision in the UK when he stepped back as a senior working royal in 2020.
A friend tells HELLO! “The goal for Prince Harry is simple. He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work.”
So could the stalemate finally be broken in the High Court this Spring? If the Duke were able to successfully appeal the ruling on his security, it could pave the way for him to build bridges with his father and bring his children back to visit. “The next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family,” says a source who has known Harry for many years.
Last week’s court victory, while unrelated to the next one, will no doubt have boosted his morale.
“It’s not quite the end of the story for him, but it’s a major chapter that’s been closed and dealt with,” adds the source.
It also came as a silver lining in a very challenging week for the Duke and Duchess. The settlement came amid fresh scrutiny of him and wife Meghan in the United States after a bruising 8,000-word profile of them in Vanity Fair, the magazine dubbed America’s “celebrity bible”. The takedown landed days after Meghan was forced to postpone the launch of her new Netflix lifestyle series With love, Meghan, until March 4 to “focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires” in her home state of California.
HELLO! understands that a series of new podcast episodes from Meghan has also been pushed back as a result.
First of all, you’re telling me that Meghan also delayed a new podcast because of the Southern California fires? Huh. I mean… it might be true, but I just don’t think she would drop a podcast alongside her Netflix show? They would be competing with each other in a sense? As for the stuff about Harry’s big security fight… I find it exhausting. I know he wants to leave no stone unturned, but I’ve wanted him to quit that particular fight for years now. He’s made his point, and people who have paid attention to the years-long battle know how badly he got screwed over, and how his father was totally fine putting Harry and his family in extreme danger with no protection. That’s reason enough not to trust anyone in the institution ever again.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Lemonada Media.
I think he wants to be able to safely visit the UK with his family. Right now, he doesn’t feel safe bringing Meghan and the children. I think he wants them to know his country. That’s normal.
Agree, and he also wants to put RAVEC and the BRF’s involvement (read: total control) over security for any member of the RF on trial. I know a lot will be redacted for “security reasons” but I bet there will be at least some facts we didn’t know about come to light…
I think the RAVEC lawsuit is at least as important as the press cases. The hacking was mainly about his past, but the security is mainly about his (and his family’s) future. It’s important if he has any hope to keep future arrangements with King William regarding security as good as they can be. Ringfence whatever arrangements are reached with a court win
But having to fight this hard to get security, could he ever truly be able to trust? The people that decided to pull it in the first place are still running the show and have control.
That is true. I don’t know that I would be able to trust them ever again but I believe that Harry does want to visit the UK more and will need the security so he will trust it as much as he can.
I would think Harry relies on a combination of his private security and the Met police tasked with security for the royals; he wouldn’t put himself or his family all in UK police protection hands. Doubtless his private security, even though not authorized to carry weapons in the UK will know if their UK counterparts aren’t holding up their end
Folks need to rmbr that the security H is fighting for is one that will allow HIS OWN PRIVATE SECURITY TO BE ABLE TO CARRY GUNS WHILE HE’S IN THE UK.
For that to happen, he will need the presence & authorization of the Met. Pol.
Throughout his life, H has had no more than 3 bodyguards (Met) wherever he went….even at school. But even after he married M, their security wasn’t increased so it is not as if he’s now asking for an army to protect his family when he takes then to the uk as he wants to do.
He will certainly be able to hv an “army” but this wd be an “army” comprising his own private security team, ARMED TO THE TEETH! (and prolly including experienced marksmen & anti-terrorism experts.)
Kingston, I believe, also, that in addition to his own security being armed, what Harry is looking for is for his team to be in the loop of the “chatter” from the threats to him and his family, that only the policy are privy to at this point.
According to “a friend,” this is true. Can I imagine Harry wanting to be able to bring Meghan and the kids to Britain safely? Yes. Do I believe a “friend” of his stated this about bringing his children with no mention of Meghan whatsoever? No.
IDK, it could be a matter of context. My good friend’s husband is from Poland and they have 3 kids. He says all the time he can’t wait until the baby (6 months old) is older so he can bring her to Poland to see his culture. Of course he also means his wife and other two kids (who have already gone and spent a good amount of time, Baby was a suprise….)
And also, if this is a real quote from a “friend,” I doubt it would be the whole quote anyway. They love to do that as well, twist context and words.
@HeatherC :
ProTip: Theres no “friend” of H&M who speaks anonymously to the shitmedia (including ‘hello’)
Agree SarahLee
Well they just say that the podcast episodes have been pushed back not when they were going to drop initially. If the show would have debuted in January as planned, it’s perfectly believable and not stepping on projects for the podcast to come out in March or April. It would make sense to push everything back by 2 months if that’s the case. Also she wasn’t forced to delay it she chose to delay it, but I suppose if you phrase it that way it gives her agency and control and can’t have that.
As for Harry I understand why he won’t drop the case. I wouldn’t trust anyone that works for his father or brother as far as I could throw them, but this is his country of birth. I would probably be pretty Disturbed if I couldn’t show my kids safely a lot of my home country, where I have fundamental memories of places and experiences and people who live there that I love. It’s not reasonable suggested expect everyone to fly to California, and it still doesn’t allow Archie and Lily to enjoy the things about the UK that he loves.
Good Luck to Harry. He and his family should get the proper level of security so that they can safely visit the UK. Meghan delaying her new new podcast supports my theory that ARO, With love Meghan and her new podcast are all connected. If true one being pushed back would impact the other. Fingers crossed we are getting our own little Meghan lifestyle universe in 2025!!
They’re not always concerned about doing things non-traditionally- podcast companion episodes for her series would be pretty creative and a nice way to go deeper with some of her guests (and also capture a slightly different market of people?).
A totally unrelated podcast (2nd series of Archetypes 🙏🙏🙏) would be an odd choice for this time. But perhaps it was due to be released 2-3 months after With Love which would necessitate an equivalent delay?
Prince Harry and his family faced credible security threats. Therefore they deserve the state protection, just like a former PM or individuals like Salman Rusdie
As Hello is speculating about Archetypes II, probably just based on that Lemonada post on Insta where they shared a collage of photos from various podcasts, I’d like to speculate too.
Maybe Archetypes II was planned for, let’s say, mid-March and, as WLM has been moved to March 4, had to be moved too?
I’m not sure what to believe though, as I don’t think Emily Nash has any kind of insider info.
My guess is that Meghan’s podcast was always going to come out later in the year and I suspect the friend and the source who’s known Harry for years are members of the Royal rota.
Odd that I can find NO other sources online calling VF “America’s celebrity Bible”. Could it be this liar is lying again?
That’s just them trying to rely on the reputation of American media to whitewash their obsession. They want to say, see American Media hates them too so you should as well!! Ignoring that nonsense was the best move, because even the BM isn’t too focused on that any more, and it was supposed to be devastating.That’s why they’re back to the word count for some reason of articles, as if that has bearing on what’s said in it.
It’s also funny that Hello mag is calling it a “takedown” bc there are people out there claiming it was fair and balanced. If it was so fair how can it also be called a takedown? And celebrity bible? Lol
So I get Harry wanting to leave no stone unturned. from what I can tell, this is the last appeal he can do? So might as well finish it out.
Why would he drop the case 2 months before going to trial? Now is the time when people get scared and want to settle. That might not be true in this case, but he’s waited this long – what’s another 2 months?
1. Hilarious to have a Spencer say his mum would be proud he fought for her to have an apology – a little Willy snake who slithered under a rock with his hush money from news corp must be fuuuuming. Cant wait to see what he does that shows he’s “just like diana” to try and have payback
2. She wasn’t forced to postpone Netflix? She chose to move it out of respect? They really don’t like the idea that she could graciously consider others and put that first over her own interests. Maybe empathy is too foreign a concept for them.
3. I’m sure he still wishes he could show his kids the people and places in the uk he loves. Not sure that will ever include his immediate family. Charles isn’t going to pull a 180 on showing interest just because security exists all of sudden.