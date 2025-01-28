Selena Gomez recorded a tearful message about Trump’s mass deportations

Selena Gomez was a long-time supporter of Kamala Harris – Selena is a California resident, so Harris was her state’s AG and senator before the vice presidency and last year’s presidential run. Selena endorsed Harris for president and even posted on her social media about voting-by-mail. Selena has also been a longtime advocate for the Mexican-American community, the undocumented community and the immigrant community. Her grandparents came to America as undocumented immigrants. So… yeah, Selena is really torn up about what’s already happening in the second Trump administration. ICE has already conducted hundreds, if not thousands of raids, and many people are being deported without any due process. On Monday, Selena posted this tearful message on social media:
Selena Gomez shares emotional Instagram Story about the deportation of Mexican people:
“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” pic.twitter.com/il8pPXYZma
My heart really goes out to her, and to all of the families who are being ripped apart. I pointed out Selena’s politics and her political work in the opening for a reason – this is not one of those “FAFO” cases where a Republican-voting Latin voter is shocked that the leopards are eating her face. Selena knew what was at stake in the 2024 election and she voted to protect her community, and now she’s heartbroken that millions of Americans voted for mass deportations.
Selena later deleted this video, but it still became one of the stories of the day. So much so that the new ICE Director Tom Homan was asked about Selena’s video. His response? “We’re going to do this operation without apology. We’re gonna make our community safer.” Disgusting sh-t.
Absolutely devastating!!! Sadly I don’t think that trump has reached the bottom of the evil that he wants to do to our world. She took it down from her site and I wonder if it is because of the crap that will be thrown her way by trump and all his evil minions.
And of course, right wing news outlets and sites are having a great time ridiculing Selena for having compassion for other humans.
many of the comments on those sites and posts on RW SM are saying that she should be denaturalized because her parents were anchor babies that should not have been eligible for citizenship under the 14th Amendment which means she isn’t eligible either
these people are craven
Conservative pundits are covering her video as the biggest news of the day, all to distract from the news that Trump plans to stop all federal grant funding today. They’re all too busy attacking Selena to realize their disabled 24 year old is about to lose SNAP benefits and their own job at the lab is about to end for lack of money.
I’ve been thinking a lot about ICE agents. What kind of career is it where this is what you have to do for your job? I cannot picture the person who agrees to be one for work. The moral injury every day would cripple someone’s psyche.
I agree. Decades ago I considered taking the test to get into my city’s police academy because I knew someone who was doing it. I really thought about using deadly force against a human being in order to protect property. I decided I could never do that. That person is retiring now with a huge pension and healthcare but the damage to the soul would not make it worth the money in my opinion.
I could be remembering wrong, but I thought I read an article that a lot of ICE employees are former military who didn’t have any other skills when they got out of the service, or liked the structure and testosterone rush of the service but for whatever reason didn’t want, or couldn’t cut it in, a military career.
I hate the rash of shit she got from the RW trolls for this.
The core problem of all of our social media platforms becoming safe spaces for bigoted, angry assholes to out vice-signal one another is that this toxicity and hatefulness compounds and perpetuates. It is a monster that feeds itself and eventually we become the thing they are and the thing they want us to be. I can feel it happening with the return of ableist, racist, misogynistic and homophobic slurs with no accountability for the people that use them. The hate is spreading like a wild fire and it’s gross to watch Americans not only embrace but proudly flaunt their worst instincts, masks fully off.
As far as what Selena says, the cruelty is always ALWAYS the point. Attempting to revoke the 14th Amendment, mass raids in working places (interesting how “freeloading” immigrants are always caught at work) and all of their other attempts to remake our country in their image–it’s all for the sake of cruelty. Those dumb fuckers will finally learn that no WWC American wants these jobs–they are grueling, low pay, bad working conditions, long hours and mostly non-union. This will be a case of FAFO and our economy and businesses alike will pay the price for it.
You took the words right out of my mouth. Amen.
That’s a really good point…they are raiding workplaces, where those lazy, etc. people (sarcasm!) are, you know, working. Even if they are getting paid under the table they are buying food, shopping at, for example, WalMart (thus keeping WalMart stockholders happy), paying rent, etc. There is ample evidence that they contribute far more to the US economy than they take.
I hate so much that (ignorant) people/Trumplickers equate undocumented Latinos with violent criminals, as if removing them is making us safer.
We are in a hellish place right now, but the consequences of Felon47’s actions will be felt soon enough. Then, even his own supporters will face a choice between continuing to support him while he causes great harm to them or turning on him. He is doing illegal, unconstitutional things like withholding money which Congress has already appropriated. And these deportations have already caused large chunks of the Hispanic community who make our society function in so many ways, especially providing food through agricultural work, just go underground. Food shortages and price spikes are sure to follow. So, there will be a reckoning down the road. It can’t come soon enough.
I’m NOT advocated/supporting these raids…I do find it telling that he’s not telling ICE to raid those chicken/beef processing plants down in Arkansas and the like. You know, the ones where Sarah Huckabee Sanders abandoned child labor laws so kids, many of illegal immigrants, could keep her plant owning supporters happy.
And the Pope needs to excommunicate “good Catholic” JD Vance for promoting raids on churches and saying those blocking ICE are “just afraid for their bank accounts.”
One of Felon47’s orders was that all government workers return to the office. No more WFH! Yesterday was a workday. Just a week following the inauguration. Felon 47 was in Florida golfing. All of these unconstitutional orders are being issued by the Project 2025 Heritage folks who have been deputized to work in the administration.
What gets me is Trump’s DOJ is Nnot going after the employers who hired the illegal immigrants. They violated the law too and you can’t tell me those employers didn’t know their legal status.
An who will pick the fruit and vegetables now? It will all gonto waste. Prices will soar. This orange tvrd intends to end immigrants just as much as he intends to end the poor. With food prices rising, people will starve. I am latin. Shame on all my latin people who voted gop. You’d do well to remember your ancestors were once immigrants looking for a better life for their families. Shame on you.
Y’all understand this is the holocaust right?
Mass deportations is how hitler started the holocaust.
There will be camps where any undesirable people are “held”.
And we have little to no free press anymore to report on it.
Social media is rife with censorship.
One day those 7oM+ americans will say that’s not what they voted for, that they didn’t know.
But we are now germany in the 30s.
It will only get worse.