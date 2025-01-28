Selena Gomez recorded a tearful message about Trump’s mass deportations

Selena Gomez was a long-time supporter of Kamala Harris – Selena is a California resident, so Harris was her state’s AG and senator before the vice presidency and last year’s presidential run. Selena endorsed Harris for president and even posted on her social media about voting-by-mail. Selena has also been a longtime advocate for the Mexican-American community, the undocumented community and the immigrant community. Her grandparents came to America as undocumented immigrants. So… yeah, Selena is really torn up about what’s already happening in the second Trump administration. ICE has already conducted hundreds, if not thousands of raids, and many people are being deported without any due process. On Monday, Selena posted this tearful message on social media:

Selena Gomez shares emotional Instagram Story about the deportation of Mexican people: “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” pic.twitter.com/il8pPXYZma — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2025

My heart really goes out to her, and to all of the families who are being ripped apart. I pointed out Selena’s politics and her political work in the opening for a reason – this is not one of those “FAFO” cases where a Republican-voting Latin voter is shocked that the leopards are eating her face. Selena knew what was at stake in the 2024 election and she voted to protect her community, and now she’s heartbroken that millions of Americans voted for mass deportations.

Selena later deleted this video, but it still became one of the stories of the day. So much so that the new ICE Director Tom Homan was asked about Selena’s video. His response? “We’re going to do this operation without apology. We’re gonna make our community safer.” Disgusting sh-t.