Snoop Dogg on the backlash to his Trump-adjacent concert: ‘Still 100% Black’

The weekend before Donald Trump’s inauguration, Snoop Dogg went to Washington and performed at the Crypto Ball, one of the “pre-inaugural” events for the MAGA crowd. Snoop likely got a fat paycheck, and Rick Ross and Soulja Boy were also in attendance at the same concert. Snoop has been widely criticized for his decision to perform at a Trump-adjacent event. Reportedly, he’s lost over 500K Instagram followers, which… isn’t actually that much, given Snoop’s newfound MAGA-adjacency. Still, people in the Black community have been saying a lot of sh-t about Snoop since the Crypto Ball. He’s heard it too, because he’s still trying to explain himself and talk his way out of it. He posted a video where he declared that he’s “still 100% Black.”
Snoop Dogg has addressed “all the hate” he received for performing during President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ball. On Sunday, the rapper, 53, shared a video on Instagram where he addressed the criticism he received after his appearance.
“For all the hate, I’m going to answer with love,” said Snoop in the video as he sat in his car and took a hit from what appeared to be a blunt. “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” performer also opened up about dealing with the backlash following the performance on R&B Money Podcast.
“You ‘gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are… Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That’s my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, ’cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it,” he said.
Snoop performed at the Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 17. Also in attendance were Rick Ross and Soulja Boy. Additionally, Nelly played at the Liberty Ball on Monday, Jan. 20.
It’s not my place to adjudicate any of this – this is between Snoop and the Black community, but as an outsider looking in, it seems like Snoop genuinely went too far this time. People are really mad at him and some have even said that he’s messed with his legacy. I’m not cosigning those thoughts, I’m just gossiping about some of the stuff I’ve seen and heard. I do wonder about Snoop’s crisis management though – maybe it would be better or more honest for him to shrug and say “yeah, I did it for the money, those people were using me so I used them right back and got a fat paycheck?”
#SnoopDogg responds to people who called him out for performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration! 👀 pic.twitter.com/tT8GiFX6sd
— HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 26, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
He’s not getting nearly enough of the backlash he deserves. Being Black has nothing to do with this. Ethics, morals and standing for what’s right does. He’s a simp lap dog and that’s all there is to it. Both he and Nelly have chosen their sides.
I despised him BEFORE he bowed down to a disgusting American despot and I despise him EVEN more now…which quite frankly I didn’t think was possible 😡 Hope his ancestors give him NO PEACE in his sleep…in THIS life and the next🤬
My son-in-law is Black and he has no use for Snoop. He says he sold out long ago and will do anything for money and that him trying to get around what he has done just makes it worse.
And on that note, I don’t even think this is all about money. My little theory is there’s some kind of kompromat on him, Diddy style. IMHO it’s a better explanation of his 180 about face than money alone
2PAC was right about Snoop all along.
What’d he say….
Whatever, Snoop.
To anyone who’s been harshly criticizing Snoop on social, please STOP. Take a break, get some coffee, and THEN go back on social and continue to harshly criticize him. And for good measure, please see your way to harshly criticizing Carrie Underwood, Nelly, the Village People, Rascal Flatts, and Gavin DeGraw on social too.
I legitimately do not know who Gavin DeGraw (a singer, obviously, from context but… who?) is but i agree with the rest of your post!
The money he got paid from the event will be close to nothing compared to the tax cuts he is gonna get as a rich American. That is why all these people are turning slowly to the right the minute they realize the Republican government means they are gonna get richer.
I ALWAYS laugh when I hear rich folks talk about GOP tax cuts when the money they lose from their stocks crashing and folks not being able to afford the consumables many of those rich folks sell…makes their tax cuts laughable…
Unless you’re mega-wealthy…where tax cuts one of the main ways you amass your wealth…which SD will NEVA be
Yup…different theory, but same as people believing in trickle down economics. Like when has THAT ever benefited anyone but the top earners?
Slight tangent but hopefully not too far.
I’ve always had an innate optimism that things may suck at a given time but it will work out in the end. Now it feels different and I’ve started to wonder what this period in history will look like and how it will be recorded. I was born in the late 70’s and learnt about WW2 and the Nazis and as I grew up started to think more beyond the ‘facts’ of what happened. What was it like living in Germany? Who joined/collaborated because they were partially or fully on board with the goals and who wanted to save their skin/income/lifestyle so they went along with things?
Most of humanity likes the status quo, sure we like to improve things but it takes a lot to radically overhaul how we live/operate. Wars do that and covid did that, but what does it take to get enough people to stand up and overthrow something they disagree with? I am losing faith that there will be a fair election in the US in four years and I fear what will happen in that time and beyond.
I was born in late ’78 and relate to a lot of what you say here. I’m kinda taking a “wait and see” approach to Trump’s second term but I really could see people organizing in a revolutionary way if things get bad enough.
I know the Right is doing their best to erase the most important lessons and most historic events in American History but it’s hard to believe that the Republicans won’t pay a price for some of this shit. Imagine 50 years from now when kids are reading about the insurrection on Jan 6th and the subsequent pardoning of even the most violent offenders. It’s all so fucking appalling and ultimately, I have to believe it will be a lasting stain on our country. I just cannot fathom the idea that Trump will be remembered as a heroic, great president and not a fascist lunatic hellbent on destroying our country. Alas, that is the only small measure of optimism I can muster at this moment. Ask me again tomorrow….
Just like UK indoctrinate their children from early school years to accept Monachy & the Imperialism attitude, the current US government will rewrite & wipe out America Minority History through education: Religious schools and closing puloc schools. They want the next generations to be under-educated, so they will be easier controlled & deceived.
Snoop is just like those Black NFL millionaires, money, money, money!
Still 100% stupid.,
So am I able to now say that I believe he was guilty of murder, without people jumping on me???
Still 100% about your bag you crusty old misogynist.
Came here to say the same about his really awful misogyny.
He sucks. And it makes me laugh he’s mad the Black community said have fun with everyone else.
Hey Kaiser, let me help you out with this one. As a life long member of the Black community let me assure you that for me, and many others, Snoop remains CANCELLED. He can take his cooning, Uncle Tomming, hypocritical *ss and have several seats. He didn’t need the money and he didn’t need the clout, but he did us all a favor and showed us how he REALLY feels. He can take Nelly, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy, and grab Kanye and go on the Shuckin’ and Jivin’ Uncle Tom Tour in all the deepest red states and perform their minstrel show for all the white folks who love to see black folks get bamboozled.
Don’t forget lil Wayne and a$ap rocky.
These rich black men believe that racism and oppression are only towards poor black people. Lies.
Without realizing it, calling him an uncle tom or any other race-based insult proves one point he’s trying to make: a Black man does something unpopular and his blackness gets criticized in the ugliest of ways. His morals may not align with yours but using the language of slave owners and segregationists is incredibly insensitive to those who lived and died hearing those words. Internalized racism needs to be eradicated.
@pret I wish we could assert gifs on here cause I would assert a “wtf” gif in response to you
My issue is his blatant hypocrisy.
In 2017, he made a video where he criticized everyone and anyone who was performing at Dump’s inauguration. He was straight up calling them all out and wondering who else was going to sell their soul to the orange menace. Then the guy goes and does the same exact thing in 2025. Hard to respect that kind of behaviour.
We all know Snoop will attend the opening of an envelope if there’s a paycheck, so I’m not shocked he’s a sellout for a fascist – it means he got paid. It also means this is exactly who he is – a washed up sell out to the highest bidder and an uneducated hypocrite
So he played the Crypto ball…There’s a New Yorker article out right now called “Sitting at the Cruel Kids Table.” The journalist followed the people, many of them young folks in their 20s, who went to the Crypto Ball and other inaugural events. When I say I am terrified for the future of this country when thinking about who will be in charge when my daughter enters adulthood…your worst high school bullies are taking over right now. They were celebrating “I can say whatever I want!” And what they were quoted as saying was highly disturbing.
Also, 100% rich. That seems to “trump” everything these days.