Snoop Dogg on the backlash to his Trump-adjacent concert: ‘Still 100% Black’

The weekend before Donald Trump’s inauguration, Snoop Dogg went to Washington and performed at the Crypto Ball, one of the “pre-inaugural” events for the MAGA crowd. Snoop likely got a fat paycheck, and Rick Ross and Soulja Boy were also in attendance at the same concert. Snoop has been widely criticized for his decision to perform at a Trump-adjacent event. Reportedly, he’s lost over 500K Instagram followers, which… isn’t actually that much, given Snoop’s newfound MAGA-adjacency. Still, people in the Black community have been saying a lot of sh-t about Snoop since the Crypto Ball. He’s heard it too, because he’s still trying to explain himself and talk his way out of it. He posted a video where he declared that he’s “still 100% Black.”

Snoop Dogg has addressed “all the hate” he received for performing during President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ball. On Sunday, the rapper, 53, shared a video on Instagram where he addressed the criticism he received after his appearance. “For all the hate, I’m going to answer with love,” said Snoop in the video as he sat in his car and took a hit from what appeared to be a blunt. “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.” On Saturday, Jan. 25, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” performer also opened up about dealing with the backlash following the performance on R&B Money Podcast. “You ‘gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are… Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That’s my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, ’cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it,” he said. Snoop performed at the Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 17. Also in attendance were Rick Ross and Soulja Boy. Additionally, Nelly played at the Liberty Ball on Monday, Jan. 20.

It’s not my place to adjudicate any of this – this is between Snoop and the Black community, but as an outsider looking in, it seems like Snoop genuinely went too far this time. People are really mad at him and some have even said that he’s messed with his legacy. I’m not cosigning those thoughts, I’m just gossiping about some of the stuff I’ve seen and heard. I do wonder about Snoop’s crisis management though – maybe it would be better or more honest for him to shrug and say “yeah, I did it for the money, those people were using me so I used them right back and got a fat paycheck?”

#SnoopDogg responds to people who called him out for performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration! 👀 pic.twitter.com/tT8GiFX6sd — HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 26, 2025