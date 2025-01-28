Oh, now Princess Kate spent much of 2024 recuperating in Bucklebury?

Remember when the Princess of Wales went missing for months at a time last year? Remember what we were told repeatedly? That Kate was recovering at Adelaide Cottage, the four-bedroom house on the Royal Windsor estate, and that she was living simply with her husband and children and don’t ask questions about medical staff or home nurses or anything like that? Now that we’re in 2025, we continue to hear what Kate was “actually” doing during that time. Suddenly, we were told that, actually, she was being smuggled into the Royal Marsden Hospital for chemotherapy, without her husband, mother, sister or friends to keep her company. We’re also being told that, actually, Kate probably did most of her recovery in Bucklebury, at her parents’ manor home?

Following her chemotherapy treatment last year, Princess Kate has confirmed she is now in remission. When she wasn’t resting in Windsor, the Princess of Wales, 43, is said to have spent some of her recovery last year at parents Carole and Michael Middleton’s £4.2million countryside pad. Bucklebury Manor is located in Berkshire, which is around a 45 minute drive from Kate’s home with Prince William, Adelaide Cottage, so was handy for the royal mum-of-three. Royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fabulous: “The Middleton house is gorgeous. I think it is an old manor house. It’s got a lot of grounds. I think it’s got its own stream going through it. Tennis courts, I mean, typically Middleton. They’ve made it absolutely gorgeous. Bucklebury is a really, really pretty place to be. It’s got great avenues of oak trees, so yes, I can imagine that Kate would have a great time there, and she’s got her mum to look after her as well.” Carole and Michael bought Bucklebury Manor in 2012 and it has a number of impressive features. Perfect for Kate’s recovery, the grade-II listed Georgian property boasts seven bedrooms, five reception rooms – including a drawing room and library – and 18 acres of land complete with a tennis court and outdoor swimming pool. Ingrid added: “The Middletons are very, a very tight knit family, and they all seem to support each other, which is how Kate was brought up, which is probably why she’s so stable and able to deal with whatever life throws at her, and I think they all get together, and they play games like a very old fashioned family they’ve got. They play tennis. They swim. They’re very, very sporty, but of course Kate wouldn’t have been able to be very sporty, so I think she just would have played a lot of sort of family games and been in the bosom of the family, and I think we saw a bit of it in the video that Kate and William put out last summer. I think that is very much Kate’s home life which she’s, you know, tried to recreate in her own life.”

If you remember, I theorized this from the start of the whole “Kate Missington” saga. I said she wasn’t even in Windsor most of the time – she was either in Norfolk, at Anmer Hall, or at Middleton Manor in Bucklebury. It just didn’t make any sense that Kate was supposedly recuperating from abdominal surgery – not to mention a course of chemotherapy – at the relatively cramped Adelaide Cottage. If Kate was camped out in Bucklebury for a large chunk of 2024, that would also explain that weird TMZ photoshoot with Carole and Kate in the car, remember that? Remember how Kensington Palace was so pissed that those photos got out? Because it ruined the storyline that Kate was basically on bed rest in Windsor.

Kate Middleton Seen in Public for First Time Since Mystery Hospitalization | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/O7zlxZfiCY — TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2024