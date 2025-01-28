Princess Kate wants to fly to America to ‘meet up with Harry’ at some point this year?

We recently had an update on the Princess of Wales’s Early Years “work.” Last year, Kate’s Centre for Early Childhood (and Buttons) signed off on some pilot program having to do with the Alarm Distress Baby Scale. It’s a way of evaluating how babies interact with their world. Well, the pilot program is being expanded and Kate is reportedly “delighted” according to her spokesperson. This has been a keen Early Years update. Speaking of Kate and William’s charitable foundation, you guys know that they’ve been making noise about expanding the Royal Foundation into America for a while, right? Well, that expansion might include Kate flying to America and hunting down Prince Harry. LOL.
Kate Middleton is reportedly pondering a meeting with Prince Harry to bridge the division between him and Prince William, insider sources suggest. The princess is considering using a potential US trip as a golden chance to initiate talks between the estranged siblings. A source told Closer that Kate “sees it as a rare chance to meet up with Harry and feels like it would be a great step towards making peace.”
There are whispers that the Princess of Wales has been advocating for a reconciliation between William and Harry since they allegedly gave each other a wide berth at their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes’s funeral in August. The same source claimed reconciling the two brothers is high on Kate’s agenda for the upcoming year, remarking: “One of Kate’s top goals for 2025 is to find a way to mend fences between William and Harry so that is front and center on her mind whenever there’s talk about going to America.”
This news emerges as Princess Kate and Prince William ignore rumors of rivalry with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, despite plans pointing to more frequent visits to the States by the royal pair. Notably, Prince William and Princess Kate gathered a significant donation from American backers this past August, disclosed by Charity Commission reports. In September, the duo revamped efforts to expand The Royal Foundation’s presence in the US, reports the Express.
The Mail reports that Kate and William have registered their foundation’s brand with the American trademark authorities. This move comes after Prince William hinted last year that he and Kate would be taking on more international engagements.
He stated: “Hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we’ll have some more trips maybe lined up”. Insiders reveal that the specifics of the Royal Foundation’s American expansion are being kept under wraps.
A source said, “The details are hush-hush, but, by all accounts, it’s something they’re working on pretty intensely.”
They emphasized that this move is not meant to rival the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside and work in the US. They added: “Expanding the Royal Family’s charitable work on a more global scale, and into America, has long been talked about. This isn’t coming out of nowhere.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
LMAO: “Expanding the Royal Family’s charitable work on a more global scale, and into America, has long been talked about.” Sorry, Commonwealth. Sorry British empire! You don’t get an charitable expansion efforts, especially not when they could rush over to America to make horse’s asses out of themselves in the hopes of stealing Harry and Meghan’s thunder. It would be so funny if Kate was unwilling to travel anymore for work… EXCEPT to America. Italy? Nope. South Africa? Of course not. Australia? Are you joking. But America? She’s there with bells on, she’ll pack up her pie charts and book her flight to California right now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
-
-
64910, EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM – Saturday July 30, 2011. Duke William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge leave Canongate kirk in Edinburgh after the Royal Wedding of Zara Phillips to Mike Tindall. **NORTH AMERICAN USE ONLY** Photograph: ©Optic Photos, **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES** UK OFFICE:+44 131 557 7760/7761 US OFFICE:1 310 261 9676
Duke William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge leave Canongate kirk in Edinburgh after the Royal Wedding of Zara Phillips to Mike Tindall,Image: 525333503, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Optic Photos, PacificCoastNews.com / Avalon
-
-
Members of the Royal Family including HRH The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry attend a Memorial service held at the Thiepval Somme Memorial to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which started on the 1st July 1916. Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry were met on arrival at the visitor centre by President Hollande of France.,Image: 532096304, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and USA ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eric Beracassat / VISUAL Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest’s headquarters in the City of London where they will discuss why Early Childhood is so critical for business.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest’s headquarters in the City of London where they will discuss why Early Childhood is so critical for business.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Sebby’s Corner in Barnet, north London, to kickstart an initiative from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to provide support to families with young children in the run up to Christmas.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to Prince Harry as she attends a reception during a visit to Bacon’s College on July 26, 2012 in London, England. Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited Bacon’s College and launched the ‘Coach Core’ Programme, a partnership between their Foundation and Greenhouse.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend a reception during a visit to Bacon’s College on July 26, 2012 in London, England. Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited Bacon’s College and launched the ‘Coach Core’ Programme, a partnership between their Foundation and Greenhouse.
Gross that there is absolutely no mention of Meghan being included in her supposed peace-making efforts.
There never is. That’s why the peacemaking is so unbelievable–Harry is not going to shut out his wife for his birth relatives.
Remember how Harry looked at her at qe2 funeral? This is silly Kate embiggening fanfic. Usual garbage. Harry wouldn’t give her the time of day and they know it.
I remember how he consciously did not look at her once. It’s clear Harry made a decision to not engage with Kate’s photo-ops. He won’t even look towards her bc he know she’ll smile in his direction for the cameras and get a contrived festive glance. He’s not playing into those games at all anymore. The first sign was at the Anzac appearance when he ushered her in the car without looking her way. You could see her surprise bc she thought they were going to get one more smiling at each other photo by the car but he said nope. To be clear, he was perfectly lovely and polite throughout the event but you could tell he was ready to go by the end.
This is Kate’s fantasy about ditching Egg and going to Amerca to seduce Harry. In her dream, Harry and the Americans will be greatly impressed by her charity portfolio and they will say Meghan who? And Kate and Harry will live happily ever after. This is how childish this whole concept is. They don’t get that the fawning they receive is not because their charity labeled busywork makes any difference.
Was just before the Diana statue unveiling the last time K was referred to as the “peacemaker” between the brothers? Prince Philip’s funeral? The K is a peacemaker between the princes used to be a regular talking point. Interesting to read that again.
And it not happening yet again.
Just another thing that will never happen… there is no way in hades this isn’t fantasy fiction.
No mention of Meghan. She needs to stay away from harry and meghan
Acting like a stalker ex to your brother in law is wild. Why is she obsessed with Harry? The British royals need to leave us alone.
So Meghan stays home so kath cam meet with harry.
Where to begin? Kate and her lazy husband want to expand their charitable endeavors into America. They barely even help the patronages they’re charged with.
Why would Harry ever have a one on one meeting with Kate? Who the f*ck is Kate? 😂😂😂
Kate has always drooled over Harry. Every photo has her staring him down. It must infuriate her that Meghan got the proposal.
Kate wore white to H&M wedding just like Camilla wore white to Charles & Diana’s wedding. She is certainly channeling Camilla.
Wow so now they have decided to write comedy 😂😂😂. Will we see this bit of nonsense on SNL or South Park. Maybe they think they can now come to America because trump is in office and they think that will be a good connection. Birds of a feather and all.
The Mirror said that Harry was going to be in the UK last week and Closer always makes up stories. Kate does nothing without William’s permission and so this story is not true.
It is certainly made-up, but obviously it is a storyline the palace wants out there. Otherwise, we know they can make it go away with just one phone call. Kate, the peacemaker, is a popular narrative used by KP for years now. She was also playing it up for the cameras when Harry went there for Philip’s funeral.
Clearly they just want American money. That’s why the Prince’s Trust is in NYC too. The tabloids just want to make it a competition where none exists.
Also, they clearly think Kate’s cancer wiped her slate clean and we can go back to the 2020 storylines.
Harry and Meghan are a unit, meaning anyone wishing to respectfully access Harry must acknowledge Meghan as a non-negotiable part of his existence. The mere thought of work-shy Princess Pinocchio heading to the States to just meet up with her stepbrother sounds undecorous and questionable as far as good manners are concerned.
The Waleses have been all over the place, getting agitated to no avail: last year, William was claiming ownership of the African continent after the Sussexes were officially invited to Nigeria. Then, Willy started rage looking into ponchos and sombreros, after Harry and Meghan’s presidential trip to Columbia. Now, Copy Couple are dropping the UK’s homeless and taking their lazy self-serving a**es to the US?
Sad that under the guise of expanding philanthropy, they obsessively work at undermining Meghan’s shine and charitable public persona. What kind of life is this?
Lol, more like stalker vibe than peacemaker vibe.
Will ‘ s PR created image dutiful heir, devoted husband and for the longest time, protective older brother. Kate ‘s PR never putting a foot wrong, perfect mother, wonderful tresses and peacemaker between rowing brothers. So once again we have the recycled urban myth that only our Kate has the ability to reunited Will and Harry. Complete and utter BS.
The amount of attention Kate is getting is interesting. She does nothing.
She quite possibly lied about having cancer. And now suddenly this flurry of attention – for what? Who cares?
This might sound silly but i honestly think that it’s because meghan announced her show and we are about to see a bit more of her. Sort of like “yeah Meghan, but look here. Isn’t our Kate great?”
What kind of staff are advising these clowns? Every few months comes a new report of Kkkkkkkate contemplating tracking down Harry to broker a reconciliation. Of course this is nonsense made up by fictional sources close to her. And now, again, reports that they think the US, where charitable spending dwarfs the royals, is going to care about her “work” studying early chilhood, which was done and acted on with Head Start and Early Childhood half a century ago here!
I’d be so embarrassed to constantly have to read stalkerish-sounding stuff like “wants to meet with Harry”, “peacemaker”, “olive branch” about me.
And we all know they read the tabs, because we’ve seen them, e.g. in the helicopter’s door when Kate had that “stacking empty boxes” event at that baby bank in Sheffield.
If KP can push back about Botox and wiglets pubicly, officially, despite both being very obviously true, they should have their gold-plated advisers talk the rota out of writing this kind of fraudulent fairytale fanfiction.
So they want to add to the charitable work being done in the US, one of the richest and most powerful countries in the world, what about Africa or India instead.
They already have “The American Friends of The Royal Foundation,” which is supposed to be fundraising in the US for the Foundation’s work. I took a look at their form 990 – they took in $8.5 million in donations in 2023 and gave out $9.7 million to Earthshot, another $1.2 million directly to The Royal Foundation and $500,000 to United for Wildlife. They have a small office in Newton, MA – no employees and 3 officers who spend an hour or so a week on the non-profit. So, I can’t imagine there’s any real fundraising or grantmaking going on there. It seems more like a way to fund Earthshot through the US.
How can she “bridge the division” when you were part of the problem in the first place.
I doubt she actually wants to bridge the division. The rift between the brothers benefits her directly.
What kind of message they want to send with this article 🙄 creepy
Still stalking Harry is still some kind of fantasy for poor, deprived Kate. I wonder if her husband knows about this plan of hers?
I thought Kate didn’t want to leave her house and was going to focus on her health and her children. It’s been like pulling teeth to get her to appear anywhere in her own country, now she’s going to become a globetrotter?
And when was it last year, the worst year of his life, that William hinted he and Kate would be taking on more international engagements? More? As opposed to the none that they’ve been doing? And never mind hinting – how about the outright statements that he and Kate would be doing nothing?
Gross. The blazing neon sign that this is not a serious attempt, or even a serious article, is that there’s no mention of Meghan, whom Kate famously hates.
This claim that she wants to broker the peace between her husband and brother is almost as laughable as Pisspoor Morgan. Yesterday in an interview with Adam Sherwin he made a laughable claim to be like a rock star who leaves the band to go solo!! Yes he said No to Murdoch to become a YouTuber like Danny Rotten! Morgan will be as successful as Peter Best was after he was sacked by the Beatles!
They have to make up nonsense like this because Kate is boring and does nothing. If she were out there hustling for her charities three times a week, there would be lots of material for articles and social media.