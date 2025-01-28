Princess Kate wants to fly to America to ‘meet up with Harry’ at some point this year?

We recently had an update on the Princess of Wales’s Early Years “work.” Last year, Kate’s Centre for Early Childhood (and Buttons) signed off on some pilot program having to do with the Alarm Distress Baby Scale. It’s a way of evaluating how babies interact with their world. Well, the pilot program is being expanded and Kate is reportedly “delighted” according to her spokesperson. This has been a keen Early Years update. Speaking of Kate and William’s charitable foundation, you guys know that they’ve been making noise about expanding the Royal Foundation into America for a while, right? Well, that expansion might include Kate flying to America and hunting down Prince Harry. LOL.

Kate Middleton is reportedly pondering a meeting with Prince Harry to bridge the division between him and Prince William, insider sources suggest. The princess is considering using a potential US trip as a golden chance to initiate talks between the estranged siblings. A source told Closer that Kate “sees it as a rare chance to meet up with Harry and feels like it would be a great step towards making peace.”

There are whispers that the Princess of Wales has been advocating for a reconciliation between William and Harry since they allegedly gave each other a wide berth at their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes’s funeral in August. The same source claimed reconciling the two brothers is high on Kate’s agenda for the upcoming year, remarking: “One of Kate’s top goals for 2025 is to find a way to mend fences between William and Harry so that is front and center on her mind whenever there’s talk about going to America.”

This news emerges as Princess Kate and Prince William ignore rumors of rivalry with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, despite plans pointing to more frequent visits to the States by the royal pair. Notably, Prince William and Princess Kate gathered a significant donation from American backers this past August, disclosed by Charity Commission reports. In September, the duo revamped efforts to expand The Royal Foundation’s presence in the US, reports the Express.

The Mail reports that Kate and William have registered their foundation’s brand with the American trademark authorities. This move comes after Prince William hinted last year that he and Kate would be taking on more international engagements.

He stated: “Hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we’ll have some more trips maybe lined up”. Insiders reveal that the specifics of the Royal Foundation’s American expansion are being kept under wraps.

A source said, “The details are hush-hush, but, by all accounts, it’s something they’re working on pretty intensely.”

They emphasized that this move is not meant to rival the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside and work in the US. They added: “Expanding the Royal Family’s charitable work on a more global scale, and into America, has long been talked about. This isn’t coming out of nowhere.”