Princess Kate wore all-black & QEII’s pearls for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Soon after King Charles touched down in Poland to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales would make a surprise appearance alongside her husband at the London event marking the somber occasion. Kate actually has done some work on Holocaust remembrance in years past, and she even befriended a few survivors who escaped Nazi occupation and made it to London as children. I’m just saying, her appearance yesterday wasn’t completely random, this is actually a subject she cares about.

For the appearance – her first with William in 2025, and only her second of the year – Kate chose a somber black ensemble, trousers, a black knit sweater and a long black coat. She paired the black ensemble with Queen Elizabeth II’s five-strand pearl necklace and Bahrain pearl-drop earrings. I feel like the pearls were too dressy for this outfit? I always wonder if those pieces have been given to Kate on a permanent loan – you never see Camilla wearing those particular pearls, and Camilla has been looting all of QEII’s jewelry. Also: Kate’s bag is Chanel, how poignant. To learn more, google “Coco Chanel + Nazi.”

At the service, Kate got to meet up with her old friends, Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who survived the Holocaust. They received hugs and everyone held hands. I’ve said this so many times, but Kensington Palace made a huge mistake by forcing Kate to make “Early Years” her big cause – while Kate might like children (I think she only really likes her own children), Kate has always been excellent with seniors. Older folks have always enjoyed Kate as well – they think she’s cute and charming. I’m just saying… Kate always seems much more genuine with seniors. She should have a portfolio full of charities dealing with old farts. She should regularly tour nursing homes and assisted living facilities, not nursery schools.