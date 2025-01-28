Princess Kate wore all-black & QEII’s pearls for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Soon after King Charles touched down in Poland to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales would make a surprise appearance alongside her husband at the London event marking the somber occasion. Kate actually has done some work on Holocaust remembrance in years past, and she even befriended a few survivors who escaped Nazi occupation and made it to London as children. I’m just saying, her appearance yesterday wasn’t completely random, this is actually a subject she cares about.
For the appearance – her first with William in 2025, and only her second of the year – Kate chose a somber black ensemble, trousers, a black knit sweater and a long black coat. She paired the black ensemble with Queen Elizabeth II’s five-strand pearl necklace and Bahrain pearl-drop earrings. I feel like the pearls were too dressy for this outfit? I always wonder if those pieces have been given to Kate on a permanent loan – you never see Camilla wearing those particular pearls, and Camilla has been looting all of QEII’s jewelry. Also: Kate’s bag is Chanel, how poignant. To learn more, google “Coco Chanel + Nazi.”
At the service, Kate got to meet up with her old friends, Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who survived the Holocaust. They received hugs and everyone held hands. I’ve said this so many times, but Kensington Palace made a huge mistake by forcing Kate to make “Early Years” her big cause – while Kate might like children (I think she only really likes her own children), Kate has always been excellent with seniors. Older folks have always enjoyed Kate as well – they think she’s cute and charming. I’m just saying… Kate always seems much more genuine with seniors. She should have a portfolio full of charities dealing with old farts. She should regularly tour nursing homes and assisted living facilities, not nursery schools.
The Chanel handbag was the first thing I noticed.
How completely Middletonedeaf of her to pick a bag from a brand founded by a Nazi sympathiser to meet up with Holocaust survivors.
I knew Kate isn’t smart but she’s THAT fµck!ng dumb? Damn. And no one around her to tell her to maybe pick another brand on this particular day?
But at least the Derangers noticed she was looking radiant. As if it’s about her…
Yes! How absolutely ignorant of history is she and her staff? It’s beyond tone deaf—stunning stupidity is more like it.
The Chanel link to Nazis is still not widely known, especially outside of France. But any competent staff would have caught this and nixed the bag. As the link above atests, Coco did an excellent job covering her tracks.
@Nanea – It’s the first thing I noticed as well, and the pearls! Both are associated with Coco Chanel and are totally inappropriate for a Holocaust memorial. I suggest those who don’t know about Coco Chanel’s wartime past try and watch the drama ‘The New Look’ which is about the French fashion designer Christian Dior and his great rival Coco Chanel in France during WWII. It is a sobering story of occupied France. We of a certain generation learned about such things in school, and from parents who served in the military during WWII, but the younger generations seem to be totally ignorant.
If it takes a bunch of 80-years olds to make you look radiant in comparison…….
I did not know that about CoCo Chanel.
The necklace is sold by Kaplan collection or copies thereof . The dm said it sold out
Correct. Susan Caplan jewellers released a statement praising Kate for choosing appropriate jewelry.
Yes, the necklace was not one of Ol’ Betty’s but was rather sourced from Susan Kaplan, a vintage jewelry store that carries a lot of “faux” pearls. Some of their pearl necklaces, like Kate’s, are “reimagined” (restrung?) with vintage fake pearl beads.
Personally, I think the 5 strands are a bit much for this kind of event in the *daytime*. Perhaps a single strand, or even a double, at most. Just looks “off” IMO.
As for the all black, finally appropriate (as opposed to the hot pink at the 9-11 Memorial, and that floral print with open toed sandals at the Concentration Camp).
Oh wow. I never like her outfits but, on clothes alone, I really like this outfit. The necklace and purse can leave, but the pants and coat are *chef’s kiss*
Your chefs kiss is different to mine.. Nothing actually matches?
A lot of bling for the occasion, IMO.
The DM is reporting that it’s actually a vintage faux pearl necklace from a designer whose family was in the Holocaust…not QEII’s
Yeah, I thought it was over the top for daytime especially when I thought it was some of the royal jewels. But knowing it was faux and from a Jewish designer just had me going meh, fine. It’s still a lot of strands for daytime imo but I guess that’s what people want to see on their royals?
A “too much” piece of jewelry is a Kate trademark, especially if the rest of her outfit is black/somber. My favorite example is the garish leaf shaped brooch with pearls she wore to QE2’s funeral, but add also the vulva necklace seen (for the first time?) at Philip’s funeral. Also the fake tiara for the coronation. Nothing to do with what people want to see on their royals – it’s all about her need to draw everyone’s attention and be talked about. These pearls are the same old same old (despite the interesting story of their source) – a little too much, worn in order to be noticed.
Okay so yeah that makes sense. My question is would the queen wear that many pearls for a daytime event. Isn’t being royal about being kind of garish? Like I’m sure royalists out there will claim how respectful 5 stands are. Like I really don’t know. Is it the more pearls one wears the more respect one has? Is that their logic?
She looks genuinely animated when she’s with seniors as opposed to over the top with other events. Her facial expressions here don’t look as forced and exaggerated. Maybe it’s just confirmation bias, but you’re absolutely right, Kaiser.
She is a bit too cheerful and she still makes those faces.
There’s a lot of people around her looking pleasant and smiling. I’m not going to criticize her for smiling at people she’s happy to see. They survived the holocaust and are happy to see her too
i do think she looks better around seniors than children. Maybe she finds them easier to talk to, maybe they are more impressed with her title and more royalist (and 3-4 year olds dont care besides “are you like Elsa?!?!!?”), etc. But I agree with Kaiser that forcing her into early years was a mistake and they should have had her focus on seniors.
There are people who are more comfortable with senior.
I am one of those.
She should be doing more events like this.
Also Seniors may be the most loyal supporters of the M9narchy.
She may be more natural with seniors, but speaking as an “old fart” myself, many of us do not find her all that charming. And we want the monarchy abolished.
The trouble is some older women that like Kate slam meghan.
The pearls belonged to the Queen? I thought they were purchased from a vintage shop? No? OK…anyway, her ensemble is good here and appropriate with the exception of the Chanel purse. But she’s way too thin, thiner than last year. And the wig is beyond obvious..
According to dm they are from the susan Kaplan collection and people can buy copies.
Correct. Susan Caplan with a C. They’re £275 and back in stock.
Yes and it’s in bad taste for dm to talk about it selling out or where it can be purchased.
What stands out for me is the wig. It’s insane. How does no one comment on it? She’s got 3x as much hair now as when she was 20. And it’s looking like a full wig. It’s bizarre.
@Sasha the hair is absolutely insane. She had the perfect excuse to ditch the giant wigs last year and let people get used to her natural hair’s appearance! As humbling as “cancer” can be, still a slave to vanity.
@Sasha – What gets me is that you can see her real hair at the front (the way it’s parted and goes behind her ears) and the wig doesn’t even match!
Attempting and failing to cosplay Meghan with all that doll hair and those pearls absolutely are too dress for this occasion. She’s such an attention seeker. It’s exhausting and her lack of shame is alarming.
How is that cosplaying Meghan? Meghan has natural (not doll) hair and doesn’t wear 5 strand pearls. That’s a truly snarky comment.
Pearls are appropriate, not 5 strands. Her wig looks absurd.
Meghan was the first royal woman to wear a black pantsuit to a daytime event.
The difference is that Meghan rocked it.
The pearls don’t belong to the Queen but a Jewish designer called Susan Caplan. The British press assumed that the pearls were from the Queen’s collection but the designer posted on Instagram that they were from her store. They’re vintage fake pearls. The Chanel Bag was a choice but I’m sure Kate’s excuse is that Chanel still belongs to the Jewish family that were Coco’s partners.
To be exact it is the Chanel Perfume Company including the licensing rights to Chanel No. 5 that belongs to the descendant of the family Pierre and Paul Wertheimer. All the rest of the Chanel product lines belong to the Chanel company.
@line – Correct.
She makes this event about herself
The photographer did his photshop work very well in these pics. She almost looks fresh as a daisy.
I thought the same thing. She looks very refreshed compared to last week or whenever the hospital visit was.
Terrible gaffe with the purse, but the survivors were happy that she was there, and I doubt that any of them are fashionistas who noticed.
@Chaine – I’m pretty sure the survivors of that particular period in history would have noticed! Coco Chanel’s closeness to the British aristocracy and the Nazi sympathizers amongst them (including Royalty) probably goes a long way to explain why Kitty should feel it appropriate to carry a Chanel handbag to a Holocaust memorial service.
Trying to overshadow Charles by using Holocaust survivors is a new low for the Wales’s.
Also apparently she had a chanel bag so she’s not that concerned about the holocaust.
Agreed that Early Years was short-sighted and always poorly suited. No kid has ever looked as thrilled to be in Kate’s proximity as these oldies. Plus, she looks so much younger next to extremely elderly people lol! Missed a trick there KP.
Will’s beard is sooo bad, I really wish I didn’t know what was going on under his chin there. They look as separated as ever.
I was horrified to read the comments in today’s DM from the idiots who didn’t realise the significance of the Chanel handbag, which I’ve never seen Kate use before (was it her mother’s I wonder?). It was totally inappropriate for the occasion, given Coco Chanel’s wartime past. The brazen ignorance of young people today astounds me. In a recent survey, most youngsters interviewed could not even name one of the WWII death camps. The pearl necklace Kate wore was over the top too, even if it was allegedly ‘faux’ from a Jewish designer. Coco Chanel was also fond of pearls.
She’s worn the bagonce before. When she went to watch Rugby at the 2023 World cup in France.
And she has a red Chanel bag that we saw for the first time in France too, years ago. It makes me laugh because you know Kate just thinks “going to France, need chanel!”
@Amy Bee – I stand corrected 🙂. Actually I have a Chanel handbag myself which was given to me by a relative in France but I would not be so tone-deaf as to wear it to a Holocaust memorial service.
@Becks I just think that out of the grillion bajillion handbags Kate owns, to wear Chanel was at minimum obtuse of Kate given that it can clearly cause offence. It’s not like she didn’t have other choices, nor was she in France (the only place to wear a Chanel, lol)
@Lady Esther – Exactly!
Young people are taught a distorted version of history according to whatever political agenda is in place where they live. When I was in school I was never taught an American history class that made it past WW2, so I never had an official history class that dealt with the Korean War, the Civil Rights movement of the 50s and 60s, the Vietnam War, the Iranian hostsge crisis, or the inflation crisis in the 70s. I was also taught that the civil war was caused by a fight over states rights/NOT about slavery and that most black people where better off enslaved that free. I grew up and learned better, but most people do not question what they are taught in school and most also believe everything the see online no matter hoe asinine. Antisemitism is exploding around the world and the holocaust is being erased from history. The Republicans tax cuts have subtly been destroying education for generations and the voucher programs they are so gleefully pushing through will finish education.
@TN Democrat – It’s heart-breaking to think that when the next major anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau comes around there may be no survivors left. I agree with you to a certain extent about what is taught in schools, particularly in the USA. I grew up in the UK in the 1950s and 1960s and had many Jewish friends. We were of course taught about the Holocaust in school in those days. I now live in the Netherlands which was occupied by the Nazis during WWII. A close friend (older than me and now sadly deceased) lived through that occupation. Memories of the Holocaust are all around me. I was pleased to see that our Dutch King and Queen attended the memorial service at Auschwitz yesterday.
I fail to see the drama with the Chanel handbag. But maybe because my youth was spent watching the career of Simone Veil, so closely associated to the brand, that she wore her whole life, and in key moments.
If a woman who survived Auschwitz, where her mother, father, brother and a sister died, who made a point of fighting antisemitism until her death chose to be a Chanel ambassador, I can stomach an aristo toting a Chanel bag.
And maybe, as someone noted in a previous comment, many remember that Chanel, though partially founded by Gabrielle Chanel, found success thanks to Wertheimer and his family. Who still owns part of the house today.
This is problematic because Gabrielle Chanel was a Nazi collaborator who had an affair with Nazi spy officer Hans Günther von Dincklage who allowed her to escape the food rationing laws during the occupation of France.
Above all, she involves the German authorities to recover the ownership of her perfumes, ceded before the war to Jewish industrialists.It is as if Charles had gone to Auschwitz dress with a Hugo Boss suit.
She would have carried her bag in another context, it’s not so problematic but for this specific event, it’s in very bad taste, if it was Meghan, Michelle Obama or any woman of color, the media would have written tons of articles about it
Coco didn’t cede the ownership, she went into a business deal where she only owned 10% of the perfume company. Later, during the Nazi seizure of Jewish assets, she tried to gain sole ownership by claiming she was “Aryan.” But the Wertheimer family anticipated the seizures and had temporarily transferred ownership to a Christian friend. After the war, they cut a deal with Coco and gained full rights to her name.
I’ m perfectly aware of all of this, as was Simone Veil and some jewish french girls/women who came back from the camps and chose to wear Chanel after the Wertheimers regained control.
Especially for events commemorating their survival (rallyes for l’association des fils et filles de déportés) or the nazis defeat. That after Coco’s death,her brand would survive and made the fortune of a jewish family thrilled my jewish great aunt .
I’m not as familiar with the Boss brand history. Is it detained by a wealthy jewish german family? If not, why comparing?
@line – There is more to it than that. Gabrielle (Coco) Chanel’s history with the Nazis is grim. She was also close to the virulently anti-Semitic British aristocracy.
@Manta – Hugo Boss made uniforms for the SS during WWII. They are not, nor ever have been a Jewish-associated company.
@Manta – Sorry, I was responding to @line.
@Manta – Coco Chanel cared nothing for the Wertheimers and would have betrayed them to the Nazis if she could. They were merely her financial backers.
Seeing this play out on social media yesterday was…..something. KP clearly waited until Charles was out of the country to announce her visit so that it would take all the views from Charles at Auschwitz. If they had announced Kate’s visit last week it wouldn’t have been a big deal. But this was a calculated move from KP.
and then KP posted like 3 different times about this visit and BP kept posting about Charles’ visit (like neither one could wait until the end of the day to just make one big post?) It was…..something, like I said.
Charles does not like being outdone like that. I think if anything, her “surprise visits” are going to stop.
Hmm. Do you think her surprise visits will stop though? Charles hasn’t reined them in yet.
I don’t think Charles can do much at this point, now that he doesn’t control Willie’s purse strings. Not much to hold over his 3 haired head.
Technically, there’s probably alot of secrets that Charles and Camilla could spill about the wales couple but maybe they have to weigh that with protecting the future of the crown. Maybe denying tiaras is there only play at the moment.
I don’t have anything to critique here. The outfit is fine, pearls are for mourning (at least for the RF) and the Chanel bag is kind of an interesting story of the years-long battle between Nazi-affiliated Coco Chanel and the Jewish Wertheimer family for sole control of the company. The Werthheimers won.
Those weren’t Liz’s pearls, they were imitation and made by a Jewish jewelry company. The company @ her in a xweet.
She just looks dry.. hair, skin, personality all of it. I just want to dip her in hydrating oils 🫣🥴.. isn’t she itchy?
I didn’t know Coco Chanel was a Nazi sympathizer. The outfits gives after 5 cocktails and the pearls are a bit much for the event IMO. The BM doesn’t do Kate any favor about gushing about her outfits because it feeds the narrative Kate is a bucket of fluff who only cares about clothes. The designer of the faux pearl necklace looks gross for using the rememberance of the murder of 6M Jewish people to promote her merch on SM.
I think Kate enjoys older people because of their reverence to her as a member of the royal family. Her outfit is Meghan influenced except Meghan would not wear items from a Nazi sympathizer to a Holocaust Remembrance event. The necklace is too much.
I agree that Kate always shines when she visits the elderly. However, she should have focused on gerontology because there are now more elderly people, as people live longer.
That wig looks awful. Someone needs to get a new wiglet gopher.
Doesn’t seem to be much backlash about Kate’s bag gaffe. 😕 Seriously, Kate has plenty of bags, it didn’t have to be this one. For someone who makes a point of incorporating a country’s colours and symbols when she travels, I am surprised at this. I liked her outfit otherwise.
Lots of comments about the pearls and not one of you gave her any credit for leaving the diamond vulva at home. **Credit to the CB who came up with that term after Liz’s funeral**
I love that Chuckles was outshone on his Auschwitz visit. He deserved it. I do look forward to hearing from Justine Bateman about how inappropriate it was for him to glorify himself on the backs of holocaust victims by conducting horror tourism photo ops and walking the land where people were murdered. Weren’t his father’s sisters married to Nazis?
She wore all black for that occasion, huh? What’s the matter, was her pink party dress at the cleaner’s?