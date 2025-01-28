“Renee Zellweger wore Saint Laurent to the ‘Mad About the Boy’ premiere” links

Renee Zellweger wore Saint Laurent to the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiere in Paris on Monday. Hugh Grant was there too. [RCFA]
Megan Thee Stallion giggled with Derek Blasberg, front row at the Giambattista Valli show. Next she’ll be chumming it up with Gwyneth Paltrow, just wait. [JustJared]
This is a great photo of Benedict Cumberbatch at Sundance. [LaineyGossip]
Dr. Phil joined the ICE raids? Jesus. [Socialite Life]
Donald Trump brought back the global gag rule on abortion. [Jezebel]
I disliked the first episode of Severance’s second season, but the second episode was fantastic and yes, Helena Eagan is a fascinating monster. [Pajiba]
Trendspotting: people are naming their babies after weapons?? [Buzzfeed]
Why did Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole break up? [Hollywood Life]
Free wings? But only six? [Seriously OMG]
A music video from Chris Cool. [OMG Blog]
Dr. Phil is a disgrace. ICE and Felon-47 are using him for PR. They are allowing only Phil to tour with them, and expect Phil to deliver their message that they are only targeting super violent criminals. And Phil is happy to oblige. It’s all garbage. In my town they are targeting dishwashers and prep cooks. And note that they are targeting cities that won’t pleadge their loyalty to a felon.
It is so performative, so hideously expensive, and so poorly planned and executed. The lawsuits will pile up.
Notice they are only targeting Latinx people, too. Pretty sure there are some immigrants without proper documents from OTHER countries, too, but we’re not hearing about any of them getting swept up from their homes and jobs and handcuffed onto a plane.
Disgraceful is an understatement. I don’t have the words for this despicable, heartless charlatan who’s willing to exploit frightened, vulnerable people for publicity and a cash grab. When is enough money enough for these rich bastards.
My daughter’s friend of Mexican descent was stopped by ICE as he came out of the Safeway in a liberal college town in a blue state. They asked him to show ID. It was early on a Sunday morning and there was no one around to back him up, so he showed them his driver’s license and they let him go.
The only point of any of that is to make people afraid.
This is what Nazi’s do. ‘Show us your papers’.
I live in Chicago. The ONLY positive aspect of this week is that Homan and Disgraced Unlicensed Loser Dr. Phil have only managed to round up a little over 100 people here. Citizens know their rights and are trying to stick together! Those losers can suck a big fat…Chicago hot dog.