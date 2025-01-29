Prince William posed on farm equipment & asked farmers about their mental health

Prince William was surprisingly out and about on Tuesday, making a visit to one of the farms owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, Slumlord Willy’s web of real estate. Before I get into his visit, let’s talk about some superficial stuff. Some of you were pointing out that William has trimmed his beard in a weird way – he’s shaved all of his “beard hair” under his chin, and someone seemingly tried to give him a more angular, chiseled jawline with the trim. It’s weird because… William already has a pretty defined jawline, especially given his noticeable weight loss in the past year. It also confirms my theory that William is likely trimming his beard down so that it looks this scuzzy and fleshy, rather than letting it grow in properly. It’s a very strange facial hair look, and I’m saying that as someone who enjoys fuzzy men. Another superficial comment: he looks like he’s in farmer cosplay, and I can’t believe they let him pose on some of those expensive machines.

As for the substance of William’s visit… I was going to just talk more about how William is a dilettante slumlord who knows nothing of the struggles of the farmers who lease duchy-owned farms, but then I read this People Magazine piece, and several of the farmers insinuate as much. Some highlights:

Laughing at his own dumb jokes: Down on the farm, Prince William cups some organic material on his hands, sniffing its sweet cidery smell, and asks what it’s called. “Bokashi,” he’s told by farmer Heather Gorringe. “Sounds like sushi,” William laughs. There’s a reason for that. The word is Japanese, and the concoction in his hands is fermented from bran and molasses and is one of many ways that the farm on William’s Duchy of Cornwall estate creates healthy soil nutrients for the land they manage. William is not his father: “It’s a new generation,” Heather Gorringe, who with her husband Phil has been a Duchy tenant farmer since 2000, tells PEOPLE of the change she’s noticed. “We went to the handover between King Charles and the prince at St. James’s Palace, and it struck me that they were different in the sense that, for King Charles, farming is in his blood. He is a farmer. But, having met Prince William on the farm today, I can see how important the Duchy is to him, and also that he is committed to a sustainable future.” They must have paid this woman to say this: “He’s such a nice guy, isn’t he?” she adds. “He seems really down to earth — and miles taller than I ever imagined. And he loved the worms, so that was really great.” The feudal landlord talks about tough times for farmers: Inside one of the barns, William was talked through the Ridge to River project in which 16 farms, including Lower Blakemere, unite to collaborate over how to maintain the landscape and increase its resilience amid environmental and climate challenges. He appreciated that it was a big ask for farmers who also find themselves at the forefront of cost of living pressures and falling prices for their produce. “Does it feel like stepping into the unknown?” he asked the gathering of some of the local farmers. Prince William added that it also had another benefit — uniting sometimes isolated farmers. “Do you think it’s good to bring you together from a mental health point of view?” he said. “Does this feel like a real unique moment where you can pool your collective experience and feel there is a team here?” William is just keen to learn at 42: Phil Gorringe tells PEOPLE, “This business is not without stress — talking to each other helps no end, and having a mutually beneficial project to work on is hugely beneficial.” He adds, “I can see how much he’s learned since I first met him. His knowledge of the farm, the industry and the Duchy estate has increased immeasurably. He’s interested, he’s engaged and it’s a real privilege to be able to welcome him.”

[From People]

Once again, these people held Charles in high esteem, probably because he didn’t waltz in once a year with photographers and ask to play on their machinery for a photo-op. Charles was and is a feudal landlord too, but he really gives a sh-t about farming and agriculture, and basically all of the duchy’s agricultural innovations stem from Charles. William “appreciated that it was a big ask for farmers who also find themselves at the forefront of cost of living pressures and falling prices for their produce” – considering William/the duchy owns the f–king land and generates tens of millions of pounds in profit every year, perhaps William could decide to take some of the financial burden off these poor f–king farmers? Jesus.