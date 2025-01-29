Mail: Heritage is still pursuing the release of Prince Harry’s visa records

Right after the election, this conversation started: is Prince Harry genuinely at risk of deportation during the second Trump administration? Many people shrugged off the conversation, citing the Biden-era rulings which effectively closed the case. The Heritage Foundation had been pursuing this nuisance case for nearly two years when Trump “won” the election, and Heritage had been shut down in several different ways by judges and by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security. Heritage’s “case” was always bullsh-t – their argument was that they needed to see Harry’s visa application to check IF he lied about his drug use, and then IF he lied, then his visa COULD be revoked. They had zero evidence that Harry lied at any point, and this was all part of the larger, high-level campaign to destroy Harry’s life in America. Anyway, now mass deportations are happening in Trump’s America, and Heritage still wants to pursue this Harry situation.
A lawsuit to make Prince Harry’s secret visa records public is set to have its first court hearing since Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Heritage Foundation has reopened its case to have the duke’s immigration papers released. The American think tank has raised questions about how he was able to gain entry to the US in 2020 with his wife Meghan having admitted in his 2023 book Spare to taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.
Heritage has made accusations Harry had either lied on his papers about his drug use or has been given special treatment by the Joe Biden administration in order to emigrate to the country. Lawyers for the think tank and Harry have now been ordered by Judge Carl J Nichols to meet at a federal court in Washington DC next Wednesday, February 5, according to a ruling seen by Newsweek.
Heritage lost a previous case in September when it brought a lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security after a Freedom of Information request for Harry’s documents to be released was rejected. In his first ruling Judge Nichols said they should remain private.
The case was brought because visa applicants must by law declare whether they have taken drugs. Failure to do so can lead to deportation, and Heritage wanted the US Government to release the records to see what Harry said about drug usage.
Trump previously suggested Harry may be deported from the US under his leadership if the Duke is found to have falsified information on his visa form – even though his wife is American and his children are dual citizens. Trump was urged this week by Heritage to release Harry’s immigration files. Now that the Duke of Sussex no longer has support from the Biden administration, lawyers and fellows at the Heritage Foundation are hoping the newly elected president will override the court’s decision to keep the files secret.
‘I’ll be urging the president to release Prince Harry’s immigration records and the president does have that legal authority to do that,’ Nile Gardiner, director of Heritage’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom told the New York Post. ‘Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of strict border control enforcement, and you know, Prince Harry should be held fully to account as he has admitted to extensive illegal drug use. My firm expectation is that action will be taken’.
“Lawyers for the think tank and Harry have now been ordered by Judge Carl J Nichols to meet at a federal court in Washington DC next Wednesday, February 5.” In all of Heritage’s previous nuisance lawsuits/whatever, it was never Heritage vs. Harry’s lawyers, it was always Heritage pursuing action from DHS to release Harry’s visa records. Are they saying that DHS isn’t sending lawyers to court? What even is this bullsh-t? Heritage’s people are pretty much running the Trump administration by proxy right now, why don’t they just install someone at DHS and release Harry’s visa records themselves? It’s not like American laws or DHS regulations have any meaning anymore.
Harry went through the proper steps no way is he “illegal”. The Heritage Foundation should be sued. Trump would open up a big can of worms if he pursues this. He would have to release records of Melania and her parents.
I fear this is all thinking from a world that’s mostly disappeared. Anyone can be declared illegal. Anyone can be scooped up in one of these life imprisonment camps. I am terrified that Heritage is so fixated on him. I think they need to go, sooner than later.
They should sue heritage. Charles and William I think are at the root of this not giving him and his family protection.
Nile Gardiner is a British member of the American think tank Heritage Foundation and a former aide to Margaret Thatcher. He is currently Director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom. Gardiner has spearheaded this campaign against Harry on behalf of the British media since “Spare” was released.
Amazingly, Gardiner always seems to blame the Biden Administration for Harry’s entrance into the U.S. in 2020 when Trump was the President in office when Harry entered the country.
Can Harry’s lawyers find out who is working at the Heritage foundation and check on their legal status if they are living in the U.S. I’m sure there are a lot of them that probably shouldn’t be over here at all. Yet they are.
The Daily Fail is behind this/is paying for this (the HF’s harassment, and that big head Neil guy’s ongoing hunt for Harry’s visa record). Harry must have expected this move to happen now (just before him heading to Invictus in Canada), to scare him off. The Fail is the next (last) tabloid cartel that Prince Harry is taking to court (scheduled for January next year), regarding phone hacking and illegal information gadering. They will ramp up the abuse and intimidation tactics till the next hearing (which is scheduled for februari/march), and the next ones till January, to pressure Harry to drop the case.
But that’s wishful thinking, given that even Mr. Media-Don-Corleone himself and his media cartel had to bow down and admit guilt, and had to apologise and pay Harry a lot of millions to settle the case.
Then the DM can reimburse US taxpayers for the money they are wasting by beating this dead horse yet again.
They want Harry back sooooooo badly. Face it, he’s just not that into you.
Pretty sure that was part of the conversation between Willard and t-Rump when they met recently. T insists he loves QE but I think QE only tolerated him because of Andrew.
I hope that when all of the info are being released and show that Harry did nothing wrong, he sues them straight away.
This is just deflection and distraction.
“Although we’re totally targeting poor brown people, we’re not racist (lol) because see, we’re going after one rich white man too!”
Yet somehow RFK Jr’s well-documented and extensive illegal drug use is no barrier to Republicans wanting him to direct Health and Human Services.
Same for Musk and his “Department of Government Efficiency”. I don’t think his drug use is in the past at all. Then again, he doesn’t have a real agency to ruin.
Before Trump was elected, I also thought the Heritage Foundation’s constant attempts to get to Harry’s records and have him deported wouldn’t work…but now I think all bets are off. I think if Harry and Meghan show up to Inviticus with their kids (even if off camera the entire time), then that would suggest they’re not willing to leave them alone, despite being US citizens and that they don’t want Harry to be separated from them forcibly.
What an awful situation. There is surely a special place in Hell for those pursuing Harry and Meghan to the ends of the earth to hurt them like these Heritage Foundation people…
It is under seal. What they want is for Trump to step in and by pass the judge who is the judicial branch and demand it be released. We will see.
They may or may not depending on who is in charge. Now, they don’t know whether he lied or not. Depending on the kind of visa he has he may not have had to answer that question. The thing is they don’t know. For all intents and purposes there is nothing to see.
Depending on who pays Trump how much. Or gives. I’m sure he’s already enquired about all the possible knighthoods and medals he’ll receive in return for Harry’s continued harassment from the palaces of London. These people in London want to see Harry grovelling. As an example of what happens when you stand up to a right-wing autocracy and its henchmen or an illegitimate dictatorship and want to live your own life. Over my dead body” he once said – I haven’t forgotten that and I’m scared. Not just for the Sussexes.
We’re assuming he went through the proper steps. I certainly hope that’s true. I can’t believe he would fill out he papers on his own without legal advise but who knows for sure?
He came in during Trump. He may not need a visa depending on the type of diplomatic passport he has. That is not what they are claiming. They are saying he lied on his application. They don’t know it is a fishing expedition to get Trump involved.
It does not matter. He could be arrested at any moment. Plenty of people who came her legitimately are being scooped up already. Heritage is right at the top of the new power structure if I were them I would be gone within the week.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a little healthy concern, and I would not make any presumptions about institutions in this country right now. That being said every single judge is not a Trumper. And most of those judges are lifetime appointments so they don’t have to worry about being primaried. There are plenty of judges that will dismiss these cases as nonsense. Judges have already started releasing people that were arrested in Chicago earlier this week. That’s why the appointments and the recess appointments for the various circuit and appellate courts were so important.
LOL! He is not going to get scooped up. He is here legally. And assuming he did not have to answer that question all the is moot.
There is a reason why the the Trump elected judge did not say anything about it. He did not lie.
I’m sorry AD I do not share your confidence that laws protect anyone not favored by Trump and Heritage. Judges can be intimidated and bypassed. Yesterday Trump extracted trillions of dollars from the economy that he is “legally” not allowed to touch. “Legal” immigrants are already being scooped up in numbers. It’s been one week. The rule of law as we once knew it is over.
Supposedly those who went through the process won’t be deported. Harry did not bypass any steps.
I’m going to be a little clearer to try to help people understand. Trumps peers are Putin, Orban, etc. Not only does he admire these men, he will govern like them. Does anyone here think Navalny died in prison because he broke laws? Look to the current cabinet pics. Look at that psychology.
Under regimes like this there are two categories of people only: those whom the law binds but does not protect and those whom the law protects but does not bind. Harry and Meghan are very clearly the former. If this sounds dramatic to you, I fear you have not begun to process what is happening.
@snagletooth, 💯💯💯💯💯
My comments about this were poo pooed prior to the inauguration. Trump is beholden to his right-wing financial backers, and not his supporters. It is clear that they have long had a plan on what and how to shake up the federal government. Also, as we saw in his last administration Trump feels very free to act and then have the courts sort it out. He doesn’t care about the legality of his actions. We saw some of this during his first administration and having lived in and visited countries with either authoritative regimes and/or very corrupt governments I know the havoc that Trump could wreak on this country over the next four years.
I should be upset about this but honestly this was to be expected and I’m just shrugging my shoulders at people that voted for this monster and at those that think our system can restrain him.
As far as Harry’s visa application goes, what is there stopping Trump or his cronies from getting a copy of it? Because, clearly, the law doesn’t matter anymore.
Harry knows his rights. He will get an attorney, and he will have a hearing. They will not deport him willy nilly. The biggest issue with the people being deported is that they don’t know their rights.
I cannot imagine a judge deporting him. He would be released. Then he can sue the heck out of the Administration. I’m sure that’s already happening (or will shortly) by people who are legally here and being detained.
Do you listen to legal reporting and are you familiar with the rulings of Trump judges? Including scotus justices. Judge Nichols in DC, who has this case, is a notorious Trump appointee who will do whatever serves the interests of the administration (aka the Heritage foundation).
SCOTUS declared Trump a king 8 months ago. Anything is possible
I understand your stance Snaggletooth. Just wanted to share that I read a short blurb this AM that ICE is complaining b/c their intended victims know the immigration laws too well. So even ICE isn’t arresting willy nilly.
@joy, I hope that is true but unfortunately I believe that most ICE agents won’t care about the legality of their actions. I was shocked this morning when Trump issued an order stating that legal resident aliens can be deported if they participated in “pro-Hamas” or, as I prefer to call it, ” anti-Israeli government actions” demonstrations at Universities. They are now moving into the suppression of speech and resultant deportations..
So, I’m gonna guess Harry did not lie and admitted to past drug use on his application? Bc admitting past recreational drug use wouldn’t bar him from entering. The judge that looked at his application likely saw this. So what is the point of this? Like these people really want Harry deported? Why?
He had no reason to lie. Past drug use is not a bar to be allowed into the country, they’re really looking for convictions. This is always been a phishing expedition for content and also to try to force him back to the UK as punishment. I’m not sure which one matters more to the heritage foundation, but their prime member Camilla Tominey’s reaction to the NGN case indicates to me that they are very frustrated that they can’t control him. I think that they know that there’s nothing there as well, because they started to telegraph that in December changing their argument from he must have lied, to even if he didn’t lie he shouldn’t have been given a Visa anyway. The argument seems to be rooted in, it’s not fair that he got away. Very disconcerted though that my taxpayer dollars are being used ( because it’s not Harry’s lawyer’s it’s OUR lawyers) to essentially say I don’t have any evidence you did the crime so I’m just going to harass you until I can find something.
Doesn’t the Heritage foundation’s behaviour after their case was dismissed amount to harassment in American law, Can Harry sue them.
@Dee(2) “Past drug use is not a bar to be allowed into the country”.
Er, Nigella Lawson was prevented from entering the US after confessing to two instances of cocaine use under oath: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2014/apr/03/nigella-lawson-stopped-boarding-flight-us-cocaine-confession
@ Swoz it’s up to the discretion of the border agent or there would be a lot of 80 year old rockers in who have been arrested for drug possession in the U.S..from entering. So again it’s not a guaranteed no you can’t come in.
there are no questions on the application about drug or alcohol *USE*. it’s an important distinction.
the application requires disclosure if you have had any law enforcement actions taken against you related to drug or alcohol use, or if you have ever needed treatment for substance abuse.
I suspect that this judge will not be happy about having to re-re-relitigate this question again.
The derangers won’t satisfied until they are ruined. This is the scary part. The monarchy needs to be abolished
It is just childish and vindictive. There is no point, Harry is an asset to the US, he helps people in need, which could be why the heritage foundation want to chase him out of the country. Or is it just away at getting at a successful black woman.
The Heritage Foundation and its acolytes don’t care about people helping people in need. They care about white supremacy, Christo-fascism, and pulling as much medical care, educational opportunities and human rights away from those in need who happen to be non-white. The oligarchs funding the HF have very deep pockets and many are deeply connected to Opus Dei, the secretive and strictly conservative arm of the Catholic church which has been all but abandoned by the church due to its extreme far-right, profit-focused practices. HF doesn’t want any focus on “good works”, they want to get rid of those who are fighting against suppression and fighting for the people, especially during times of disaster. Trump wants to defund FEMA for God’s sake because it helps the “poors”. That’s the only reason they’re going after Harry about his drug use, but admitting to using drugs isn’t the issue, it’s trafficking drugs or having a criminal record involving drug use, which Harry doesn’t have so they can go stuff themselves.
Brit here, I had never heard of FEMA so I looked it up, after reading that it was founded by Jimmy Carter I immediately understood why Trump wants to get rid of it. Carter was the total opposite of Trump.
Serious US media is not touching this mess. The focus is on the round ups of illegals in low paying jobs. It opens a can of worms that TRUMP’s DHS let Harry in the first term and may expose incompetence on their side. We saw what blowing up the government did for Trump yesterday.
If he gets rid of those in low paying jobs prices will go up, because employers will have to pay more to get Americans to do the same jobs.
People aren’t illegal.
This is so bizarre. They want him deported and I bet next are going to try to do something to Meghan. I hope they pop smoke to Canada or somewhere else permanently. This is insane.
It’s not bizarre. It’s a highly calculated attack on a symbol of resistance and liberalism. Jailing or Harry or worse is the plan. Revenge for Murdoch and punishment for disrupting whiteness and patriarchy.
💯💯💯
To be honest, I won’t be surprised if/when they outlaw miscegenation (and Clarence Thomas will probably support it while claiming special dispensation for his marriage to Ginny) and invalidate Harry & Meghan’s marriage
They hypocrisy of these people is always astounding. In addition to that POS Clarence Thomas, let’s not forget our new VP who proudly proclaimed that he loved his wife and children DESPITE THE FACT that they’re “brown.” These are kinds of people making laws and running the show now and it’s absolutely terrifying.
it was the Trump administration that approved H’s visa in the first place, so I don’t get this attack at all. They are calling Felon47’s previous administration incompetent? If H’s can be released, I want to see everyone else’s, too….Eloin, Melenia, etc.
Trump 1 was very different. Heritage and their project 2025 are running things now. There is no precedent that can be relied upon for protection
The Heritage Foundation was founded in 1973 by Paul Weyrich. Since Reagan, they have great influence over conservative presidents. I recommend to watch “Bad Faith”.
https://www.imdb.com/de/title/tt21247172/
Thanks for the recommendation @susan. I’ve long had the sense that something shifted with Reagan, and this film might help me to better understand my own uneasiness. “Bad Faith” is available now on Kanopy for anyone who can get it through their library.
Sidenote on the Heritage Foundation: Years ago, I worked at an American history museum. My boss had hired his trophy girlfriend to work there. She was super excited because she booked the Heritage Foundation to have a meeting in our museum. It was on the day that Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize. I walked in and they were SOOOO angry. It was hilarious to watch. I knew they were bad, but I didn’t know enough then that I was standing among literal fascists. It gives me the chills now.
Harry entered the US when the then future Felon47 occupied the White House, so what *is* the Heretic Foundation’s problem exactly?
Additionally, we all know that luminaries like #CamillaTomineyIsALiar occupy prominent roles at the HF.
And we all know that e.g. both Melanoma and Apartheid Clyde came to the US under questionable circumstances.
Plus there are so many celebs, who, unlike Harry, have actual convictions for prior drug misuse (e.g. dealing, DUI). But they’re totally fine, because they’re not Harry and Cameltoe isn’t interested in them…
The DM article makes it sound like the Biden administration was pulling strings for Harry to allow him in the country. First of all, his wife is American. Secondly, Trump was still president when the family entered. The DM being disingenuous as usual.
I imagine that their “problem” is miscegenation. It probably twists their heritage-focused guts to see Harry and Meghan living happily ever after in sunny California. I’d be curious to know what connections the Heritage Foundation has with the BRF. It wouldn’t surprise me if it comes out at some point that either the FK or the future Queen Dowager was somehow involved in motivating the Heritage Foundation’s quite bizarre efforts.
Or the DM wants Harry back in Britain so they can write more nasty stories about him. Tominey has her instructions.
Sunny side, doesn’t matter. Even if something happened why would he go to the UK? They can live anywhere in the world. It’s not US or UK.
Harry is a hugely popular public figure who is the exact opposite of what the Heritage Foundation promotes — i.e. Harry serves the people, he and his biracial wife are there with money, food, clothing and helping the helpless (people who happen to be not white). This is what they hate — Harry is the antithesis of the rich, fascist, white supremacists who are doing all they can to eradicate financial, medical, educational and human rights assistance for black, Latino and immigrant populations. They’re simply using the drug thing to justify their shameful tactics.
Perhaps the whites need to remember that they are all descendents of immigrants.
@Jaded 💯🎯 Trump thinks the BRF and Murdoch are small potatoes now that he has surrounded himself with four of the richest men in the world who are collectively worth more than a trillion dollars and willing to do his bidding. He was sending a message not only to black and brown people, but to non-Americans as well. When he says America first, he also means the BRF. His real message is “You guys can’t do anything for me.”He’s just a self-absorbed, mean-spirited, grudge-holding idiot, but we all knew that already.
On another note, thinking of you and hoping your health continues to improve. Love your courage and spirit. Take care!
The Heritage Foundation is a domestic terrorist organization IMO.
“We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be” Heritage Foundation President.
Screw these people and good luck to Prince Harry.
Yes and Harry and Meghan are an enormous symbol and have the potential to be a pawn in all this. Their fixation on him is very very very scary.
Very scary indeed. I don’t think people realize how truly evil the HF is.
I think they have every intention of deporting Harry. Rule of law be damned!
Harry is exactly the type of person they should try this on though, he has the resources to fight it.
One of the reasons rich people are rich is that they do not throw their money away on frivolity.
As others have said Harry entered the US during the Trump administration. It’s clear Harry didn’t lie on his application because did he would have been deported already.
I dont think heritage foundation cares, but trump might: that making the unprecedented move of revealing the private details of H’s visa, wd be like opening pandora’s box of unintended consequences……………like, the focus returning to melania and her parents’ visas.
IIRC it was under a Dem presidency that folks were baying for melania’s “einstein visa” to be revealed. It wasnt.
Daily Mail: “Heritage has made accusations Harry had either lied on his papers about his drug use or has been given special treatment by the Joe Biden administration in order to emigrate to the country.”
When Harry emigrated to the US in March 2020, Trump was in office. The Heritage Foundation’s claim that Harry revealed his drug use in Spare in 2023 is not entirely accurate. Thanks to the tabloids it is public knowledge that then Prince Charles took Harry, the “party prince”, to drug rehabilitation in 2002.
As a member of a reigning royal family Harry is eligible for a diplomatic visa, see Immigration and Nationality Act, Subpart C—Foreign Government Officials § 41.26, (c) (1) (ii).
Besides, Harry still is Counsellor of State.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/22/41.26
Visa records in the US are confidential, see Immigration and Nationality Act, Section 222 (f)
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1202
Heritage Foundation made a FOIA request last year to release the visa records of Melania Trump’s mother, which was partially granted, probably because she is deceased. They subsequently published these records via court records.
https://www.newsweek.com/melania-trump-upset-mother-visa-released-heritage-foundation-1974164
It seems to me the Heritage Foundation will stop at nothing in trying to get their hands on Harry’s visa records, but I don’t think they will be successful in this endeavor whether Trump is in office or not.
Third paragraph, what is the symbol after the word Officials and before the 41.26? I have never seen that.
I think it means: section. So it’s delineated a particular part of the Act.
“The section sign (§) (also known as the section marker, section symbol, paragraph sign, paragraph marker, paragraph symbol, double S or section mark or paragraph mark for short in parts of Europe) is a letter that is an alternate form of ß used in legal code. It is also a punctuation mark. This character is used to refer to a section in legal code.”
https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Section_sign
In Acts passed by the US Congress, which this is, it means “section.”
I love the way they twist this to make it look like Harry has to act. Harry is not a party to this lawsuit between Heritage and the Department of Homeland Security (just don’t let me see you shootin’ no dogs).
I doubt Harry would have lied on his visa application anyway, as it would be too easy to find the truth. Remember the British tabloids splashed “Harry Drugs Shame” all over the headlines years ago for *checks notes* smoking a joint.
They want Harry to return to the abusive RF so badly. As if he would choose the UK to go to. Lots of countries would happily give Harry and Meghan a permanent visa.
Oh, for God’s sake. This group is obviously over-funded and partakes in sleazeball, spiteful and ultimately useless behavior. Disband them and give the money to charity.
Heritage literally runs our country. Trump spent his first week in office enacting an exact check list of project 2025, and staffing the WH with Heritage execs. They are going nowhere.
That’s not going to happen. People outside this country don’t understand just how much power the Heritage Foundation now has under the second Trump administration — they are basically running the show.
This ☝️!
Heritage has deep ties to the Whitehouse and TONS of money, they ain’t going anywhere and none of their money will go to charity.
The Heritage foundation and Nile have only been about petty vengeance regarding Harry. The American public has no interest at all in his visa or this case. It is just grandstanding from right wing Brits trying to interfere with Harry and make his life miserable in America. The TRUTH is that they want him deported back home and away from his wife. They want access to his life and every move and there is deep resentment in British media that he has escaped their clutches and the Sussexes have much more ability to control their life and their own narrative.
Like what exactly do they think will happen? If Harry gets deported then what? He will just move somewhere else and I’d bet the family will split time between America and where ever else he goes. So really, what is the goal? Just to be a thorn in his side? I must say I think Harry is playing this well by not making any statements or doing anything. It just makes Niles and his people look like idiots always pestering Trump about this when he has no real interest in this because what does kicking Harry out do for him? Nothing. Even if the British press want him to do the deporting he can’t make Harry go home. Again, what is the point??
Yes, no one can force him to return to the UK, but they can get the entire radical right wing kale movement in the US to go after him. The situation is so terrible. They are threatening his life and his wife’s life and his children’s lives. Without the Londoners, none of this would be possible.
Agree that Nile/Neil/Nigel and Heritage all look like idiots. Because (1) who cares, (2) they don’t even have a clear basis for this vendetta, because they don’t actually know what’s in this application, and (3) Heritage is evil, as noted above. And yes, as someone said above, our tax dollars are supporting the court that is forced to deal with this.
And Heritage’s image would be (further) smeared if they managed to deport Harry. Mostly, they’d be separating a family because of some petty bs. They’d also showing their pettiness to a wider audience who would sit up and notice, and wonder exactly what kind of deal William and Trump struck that day at Notre Dame.
William wanted harry out of the country why would he want him back in the UK. If he bullie s harry . Harry could have William arrested for assault.
Who else could be in Heritage’s crosshairs? Who, in the American public, are interested in Harry’s visa application? To say it is in the public’s interest is nonsense. How about Nil Gardiner releasing his applications as this unelected man appears to have more power than those elected.
Snuggletooth I agree 100% with everything you have written here. The whole legal argument no longer has any basis. Many people have not yet understood what is really happening here.
Maja, we do understand. What you do realize is that many of the people being deported don’t know their rights. Harry does. IF ICE was stupid enough to detain him, Harry would get his rights because he knows them. He would go before a judge. A judge would release him. It’s that simple.
I agree that there is a revolution going on. I don’t know whether the Heritage Foundation is correct that it will be bloodless.
Harry’s rights are what Trump and Heritage say they are. Trump was crowned king by scotus and just appointed madmen and women to his cabinet.
Rights matter if they are enforceable. Harry is appearing before a notorious Trump judge who coddle J6 defendants, among other evils. Frankly I don’t even understand how Harry is attached to the case, meaning he now has to send his own lawyers (and likely himself?). It’s all very weird and unprecedented.
Ice detainees have had brilliant public interest lawyers fighting for them, most still disappear. And that was before the election.
Oh we understand a lot more than you think we do. The Heritage Foundation funnels a ton of money through a variety of shell companies and corporations to guess who? Trump and his cronies. It’s like a bank, in fact Opus Dei, who has deep ties to HF, ran itself as a bank for many years. Legal basis doesn’t exist in their world, they are above the law and a lot of money crosses palms to keep it that way. It is a deeply, DEEPLY sick and lawless organization that will stop at nothing to keep white supremacy and fascism at the forefront.
I’m going to say one more thing to try to get across why this is so scary for the Sussexes. Biden did not pardon Cheney, Fauci et al because they broke the law. He was trying to protect them from facist vengeance. He knew what’s coming. Consider how extreme it must be for him to think preemptive pardons are necessary, when they’ve never been done in presidential history (or almost never I can’t remember if there’s some random one off in us history). Biden did not think the rule of law will hold. And in the first week, it has not.
Consider Trump very recently said he will not protect Harry.
To say that Heritage is being petty is true, in a sense. Facists are petty. They hold grudges. And the global right has had a grudge against the Sussex’s for a decade.
If Harry’s documents got public, it is not bad for him. He is a white, rich man and there is no way he lied on the documents. The judge also made his decision after looking at the documents himself. He was never convicted of any drug offense, you can’t declare some crime you aren’t convicted of. They are trying this with Harry, so they can use the decision as a precedent to go after anyone they like, who don’t have the money and connection Harry has. I understand the tabloids connections to the Heritage, but this is much bigger than Harry.
It’s not the “global right” that has had an “issue” with the Sussexes; it’s a particular slice of the British royal and press establishment. The others have been pressed into this harassment by the core group.
Serious question here — I’m gonna assume that Harry did not lie on his visa application. For what reasons would an app be sealed? Harry already publicly told about drug use in Spare (no convictions). What’s the big secret?
By law visa records in the US are confidential, see Immigration and Nationality Act, Section 222 (f) confidential nature of records
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1202
Heritage Foundation claims it is in the public interest to release Harry’s visa records. The judge has already terminated the case last September denying the public interest outweighs Harry’s right to privacy.
Since then Heritage Foundation is trying to get a “relief of judgement”, which means getting the judgement overturned or modified. The next court hearing is set for 2/5/2025.
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67302535/heritage-foundation-v-us-department-of-homeland-security/?filed_after=&filed_before=&entry_gte=&entry_lte=&order_by=desc
He is not getting special treatment. It is private info for everybody. That is why Heritage is trying to set a precedent with this case, so they can go after anyone they want.
He was still a sr working royal to the sitting UK monarch and an ambassador to the queen, by late March 2020, when he entered the USA via the Canadian border. The one year trial as a non-working royal started April 1, 2020.This means that Harry probably could have had a multi-years visa (two types are possible: as a diplomate or as royalty. Those visa are multi-years visa and don’t require much screening).
And by my knowledge, prior to that entry, Prince Harry was in the US for work about two/two and a half years before.
Harry is still a Councillor of State, if the King can’t do his job Harry is one of six people who could take his place, There have been calls to take that away from him but it is one thing that the King has not done, he knows that Harry would behave responsibly. I’m pretty certain that fact would give him diplomatic immunity if necessary.
Why am I under the impression that the Heritage Foundation might have been discreetely approached by the men in Grey employed by the royal family – the same way Thomas Markle was “compensated” by a media to sell his daughter out?
If Willy went as far as paying bots by the thousands for his relentless anti-Sussex digital smear campaign, what would keep his entourage from hiring the services of an ultra bigoted American organization that would act as self-appointed vigilantes, dead set on making Harry feel so uncomfortable that he would consider going back crawling?
I fail to understand how a self-reliant, socially productive British higher up residing in the US is hounded by the Heritage Foundation like some Escobar cousin: who’s behind this?
A good question, it just sounds so petty and vindictive it is hard to believe that a so called respectable organisation can behave like this.
I doubt harry will abandon his family and crawl back. I hope the monarchy is abolished.
Why is this man so obsessed with Harry? He’s the male equivalent of Angela Levin and Kinsey Schofield. The sight of him makes me ill.