“Jessica Biel & her lethal bob turned out for the PFW Armani show” links
  • January 29, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jessica Biel and her lethal bob turned out at the PFW Armani show. [Just Jared]
Benedict Cumberbatch has been telling that kidnapping story for so many years, which is why I didn’t cover it again. [Socialite Life]
More pics from Paris Fashion Week. [LaineyGossip]
Selena Gomez clapped back. [Buzzfeed]
More thoughts on The Night Agent. [Pajiba]
IMO, this Dior collection is all over the place. [Go Fug Yourself]
Trixie & Katya discuss Emilia Perez. [OMG Blog]
Taylor Russell in vintage Galliano. [RCFA]
Tom Welling was arrested for suspicion of a DUI. [Seriously OMG]
Southern Charm star inspires band nerds. [Starcasm]
Getting to know the new cast of Love Is Blind. [Hollywood Life]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

12 Responses to ““Jessica Biel & her lethal bob turned out for the PFW Armani show” links”

  1. NikkiK says:
    January 29, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    Love her bob. Can’t believe she’s still hanging on to that PAB she married.

    Reply
    • Bumblebee says:
      January 29, 2025 at 12:43 pm

      Yep, definitely keep the bob and toss the man.

      Reply
      • bananapanda says:
        January 29, 2025 at 5:14 pm

        I’m not a fan of the bob. I think it’s bc she has a lot of angles in her face and looks better with longer softer hair but maybe she’s going for Rosamund Pike’s look.

  2. PunkyMomma says:
    January 29, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    Dior is beginning to resemble Hugo Boss. So disappointing.

    Reply
  3. JEM says:
    January 29, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    I think the bob would be much cuter if it were wavy.

    Reply
  4. TN Democrat says:
    January 29, 2025 at 1:11 pm

    Selena Gomez is getting a lot of online hate for speaking out and speaking the truth. If you can please buy/stream her content to show your support and boycott as much as you possibly can the companies that have financially supported the tangerine terror or dismantled their DEI programs to bend the knee (McDonalds, Lowe’s, Amazon, Wal-Mart and so on). Starbucks doesn’t deserve your money either for fighting unions/living wages whilest paying 1 executive nearly 100 million in 4 months. Eat the rich who are fueling this insanity.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      January 29, 2025 at 1:46 pm

      This. There are reputable websites that can tell you where many companies spend their lobbying money and who they support. Buy from companies that support the same people you do, and stop buying from companies that barely treat people like human beings. It might be inconvenient and even more expensive, but human rights are worth it.

      Reply
  5. Gabby says:
    January 29, 2025 at 1:30 pm

    Great bob on Jessica. I hope she gets rid of the ass she married.

    Reply
    • Startup Spouse says:
      January 29, 2025 at 2:59 pm

      Went to college with her. She’s also terrible. They deserve each other.

      Reply
      • kelleybelle says:
        January 29, 2025 at 5:19 pm

        She called herself “a pretty girl” once. While not exactly ugly, I find her cheeks over-exaggerated and to me she always appeared to have too many teeth in her head. Or maybe they’re just very large or something. I don’t care for her ego at all.

  6. M says:
    January 29, 2025 at 3:06 pm

    Unless the prenup is favorable to her, Biel will stay married to JT. She doesn’t have a career to speak of (she’s too beautiful, remember?), so she’s tied to the money.

    Reply
  7. Flamingo says:
    January 29, 2025 at 4:31 pm

    I just took a picture of Khloe Kardashian with her Italian “Bobby” to my hairstylist. And she gave me the same cut. Super easy and versatile to take care of. I highly recommend it. If you are looking for a change.

    I don’t see Biel ever leaving JT. They are in lockstep with each other. It doesn’t benefit her to divorce him. She married for money and power couple status. Even if JT is a bit tinged career wise. One hit song and all is DUI forgiven.

    Reply

