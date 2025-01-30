Princess Kate made a surprise visit to a children’s hospice in South Wales

The Princess of Wales made her third public appearance of the year today. I’ll say something nice: I’m genuinely glad she’s feeling well enough to get back to some kind of public schedule. Kensington Palace has been effective in lowering expectations around Kate and her work, so whenever she does pop up, it’s always a positive story regardless. It also feels like someone/something lit a fire under Prince William and Kate’s asses this month. Maybe it was Meghan’s Instagram or her Netflix show (which they seem exceptionally aware of), or maybe it was the Murdochs settling with Prince Harry. I do not know. In any case, Kate visited a children’s hospice in South Wales earlier today. She spent time with children and their families, and she was made the royal patron of the charity.

Kate Middleton is making a poignant visit to a children’s hospice in Wales that had close links to another Princess of Wales before her. On Thursday, Jan. 30, Princess Kate, 43, visited Tŷ Hafan, a charity that helps children with life-shortening conditions and their families lead fulfilling lives. Tŷ Hafan — which means “Haven House” in Welsh — is located in Sully, South Wales, and was built with the support of Prince William’s late mother Princess Diana. Following in Diana’s steps, Kate was also made patron of the charity. Her father-in-law King Charles was previously patron, which he received after Diana died in Paris in 1997. Irfon Rees, Chief Executive of Tŷ Hafan, said in a statement that they were “deeply honored” that Kate has become Patron. “As our Patron, Her Royal Highness will be an inspiration for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, our dedicated staff and volunteers and everyone who so generously supports us,” Rees said. “No parent ever imagines that their child’s life will be short. Sadly this is the reality facing thousands of families in Wales. We can’t stop this happening, but together we can make sure that no one lives their child’s short life alone.” It was an intensely moving morning for Kate as she spent time with children who are cared for at the hospice, as well as their families. She also took part in a “stay and play” session, in which the children enjoyed meaningful play and activities alongside their care. Seeing how Tŷ Hafan helps the children and families in a holistic manner, Princess Kate was introduced to bereaved families supported by the hospice throughout their children’s lives, deaths and beyond.

This marks the second new patronage for Kate this year, correct? She was added as the co-patron of the Royal Marsden Hospital (William already had that position), and it sounds like King Charles told her to take over this one because she’s Princess of Wales now. That’s notable because for years, Kate’s patronage portfolio stayed very small – she rarely added new patronages, and a couple of her original patronages went away because the charities folded (cough). The way these events are happening and the way they’re being written about (all of it reading like it’s straight from a KP briefing memo)… it sounds like Buckingham Palace has installed some of their people within Kensington Palace after multiple fiascos last year. Everything feels more tightly controlled.

In case you’re wondering about her dress, it’s Zara and it’s a repeat. I remember it because it’s so dated and it looks exactly like a style Diana would have worn in 1984.