Vogue: Melania Trump looks like a ‘freelance magician’ in her official WH portrait

I wasn’t even going to write about this at first, because in the grander scope of things, who gives a crap about whatever Melania Trump is doing? But we deserve superficial stories about how these people are awful too, so enjoy. The photo above is Melania Trump’s new “official portrait” as FLOTUS. It’s hilariously terrible and it’s so Photoshopped, it looks like bad AI. At first I thought “sure, it’s hideous, but what’s the story?” Thankfully, Page Six amplified it: Vogue Magazine ripped Ol’ Mel to shreds. No, Melania is not getting a Vogue cover any time soon. Which wouldn’t be a big deal, except that’s what she desperately wants and that’s what all of MAGAvilla wants for their Eva Braun.

The White House has unveiled first lady Melania Trump’s official portrait. The sober black-and-white photograph by Régine Mahaux features Trump, the Washington Monument towering over her shoulder, resting her fingers on a reflective black desk and staring down the camera as if to say, “You’re fired.” Indeed, Trump looked more like she was guest starring on an episode of The Apprentice than assuming the role of first lady of the United States.

Trump’s clothing certainly didn’t help the boardroom pastiche. The first lady wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with satin-trimmed lapels over a white button-up, which she paired with a Ralph Lauren cummerbund and trousers. The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant. It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics—even when faced with 248 years of tradition.

The photograph is noticeably more toned down than her 2017 White House portrait, also taken by Mahaux. Unlike the new black-and-white image, Trump’s first portrait was in color, featuring the first lady—face airbrushed into oblivion—wide-eyed, smiling with a hint of teeth, her arms crossed to display a massive diamond wedding ring. This time, while the portrait remains more subdued, the Trumps are displaying wealth not through diamond rings but through the coterie of tech CEOs who sat in the front row at the 2025 inauguration, whose combined net worth was over a trillion dollars.

Trump regularly sends messages with her clothing choices. In 2018, en route to visit children (some of whom were separated from their parents by the Trump administration) held in a migrant detention center in McAllen, Texas, the first lady wore a Zara jacket with the message “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” emblazoned on the back. She also earned criticism for the pink pussy-bow blouse she wore to a debate between her husband and Hillary Clinton in 2016 after his infamous “grab ’em by the p-ssy” tape was released. Now, attempting a no-nonsense businesswoman approach in her situationally inappropriate tuxedo, it seems that Melania Trump still struggles with sartorial messaging.

[From Vogue]

“Made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant” and “it seems that Melania Trump still struggles with sartorial messaging.” This happened during the first Trump administration too, when outlets like the NY Times, the Washington Post and CNN were supplicating and capitulating to power, there were fashion magazines and women’s magazines who were openly contemptuous of all things Trump, even the tacky Trump aesthetics. This was a small signal, in case anyone needed it, that Anna Wintour DGAF and Vogue will not bow to these f–kers.

37 Responses to “Vogue: Melania Trump looks like a ‘freelance magician’ in her official WH portrait”

  1. Preston says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:25 am

    Why ‘freelance’?
    What does a company magician look like?

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:31 am

    I notice the Washington monument in the background. Is she, a former porn star, going to rip her clothes off and have her way with it? Yikes to this picture.

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      January 30, 2025 at 10:38 am

      Oh My God!! That’s a visual I certainly didn’t need this morning!! But the phallic symbolism is…an interesting choice.

      Reply
  3. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:34 am

    I actually like this freelance magician look more than her other recent attires. I’m more freaked out by the botox in her cheeks preventing her to open her eyes. Or maybe the light was too strong and she’s squinting?

    Reply
  4. LJ says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:34 am

    I wonder if this was written to try to recover from the (appropriately) harsh criticism received for posting an inauguration picture of Ivanka in the Audrey cosplay dress on Vogue’s IG.

    Reply
    • 80sMercedes says:
      January 30, 2025 at 12:28 pm

      Didn’t Ivanka get a whole spread inside the magazine? I don’t think Wintour and Vogue are standing 10 toes down on anything other than drama.

      Reply
  5. Jais says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:35 am

    Dang. Airbrushed to oblivion. Snap. A magician? Lol. There’s almost a campiness here that I find kind of funny but it’s not cute or funny or anything when this administration is basically against joy and anything LGTBQIA+. So f-ck melania and the rest of them. I’m here for Vogue calling her an airbrushed magician.

    Reply
  6. BASH says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:37 am

    The Trump women are expecting covers (vogue and other fashion magazines) this time around. I was reading Lara Trump’s interview in a conservative publication and she complained about this.

    Reply
  7. QuiteContrary says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:37 am

    “situationally inappropriate” is such an elegant burn.

    Reply
  8. bisynaptic says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:38 am

    No comments about the Hamburglar outfit?

    Reply
  9. Sue says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:45 am

    She looks like a cat. Jocelyn Wildenstein (RIP) 2.0.

    Reply
  10. VilleRose says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:47 am

    She’s just in it at this point waiting for her husband to die so she can inherit his millions and be secure for the rest of her life. Any other wife would have divorced him at this point.

    As for the photo, the optics are definitely interesting, she was going for a power pose. But the tuxedo jacket is so out of place. I don’t care she wore pants and a white button down, First Ladies don’t always have to wear dresses in their portraits. She could have worn a blazer and looked fine. But it really does look more like a cast still photo for a drama like Succession or a family dynasty business kind of thing than a president’s wife. And her face has become so catlike with all the work she’s had done.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      January 30, 2025 at 10:53 am

      OMG, you just made me realize Melania wakes up every morning wondering the same thing as I do: Is today finally the day?

      The photo looks like a promo shot for The Apprentice TV show.

      Reply
      • DeltaJuliet says:
        January 30, 2025 at 11:32 am

        LOL wow….one thing I have in common with Melania Trump!

      • Smart&Messy says:
        January 30, 2025 at 12:46 pm

        I’m not sure about waiting for the day. She seems much more invested this time. I have the impression that the GOP was more prepared to handle the family this time, and they resolved the Melania situation. My guess is that she got some investments of her own and something for Barron’s future career in the WH.

      • VilleRose says:
        January 30, 2025 at 1:55 pm

        Well she is definitely not sticking around because Donald is such an amazing and supportive husband who loves to show her off all the time lol. Joe Biden goes around introducing himself as “Jill’s husband” because he’s so effing proud and in love with his wife. Melania can barely stand to touch or be near the Orange one. She would never admit it out loud but I suppose her patience will be rewarded someday.

    • Chanteloup says:
      January 30, 2025 at 11:46 am

      lol and me!

      Reply
  11. Soporificat says:
    January 30, 2025 at 10:54 am

    It’s interesting that she looks so evil and predatory here. Trump and Vance’s official portraits also look evil and predatory. They look like they have been possessed by demons, who are now really excited and thrilled about their new roles here on earth. The only person who looks like a normal human being in their portrait is Usha Vance. So, these three numskulls could look literally any way they want to, and this is what they choose.

    Reply
  12. K says:
    January 30, 2025 at 11:01 am

    Mein Vampf. Portrait of a Shady. Paint Me Like A Dictators Girl.

    Reply
  13. LightPurple says:
    January 30, 2025 at 11:09 am

    Someone on X posted Voldemort’s face superimposed on hers and I can’t unsee it

    Reply
  14. Sassy says:
    January 30, 2025 at 11:11 am

    Her hair looks weird. Why does it look like they photoshopped a wig on her head, but they didnt align the hairline correctly?

    Reply
    • LightPurple says:
      January 30, 2025 at 12:12 pm

      She wears wigs and on several occasions, the hairline has been way off. When they met with the Pope and she did her Jackie Kennedy widow co-splay, the wig slipped forward under the weight off all the stuff she piled on top so it was sitting on her eyebrows.

      Reply
  15. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 30, 2025 at 11:12 am

    Gross.

    Reply
  16. Laura says:
    January 30, 2025 at 11:15 am

    This is AI – you all know Melania isn’t going to waste her time posing for White House photos

    Reply
  17. Lucky says:
    January 30, 2025 at 11:54 am

    I will never ever forgive her for the “I don’t really care, do u?” jacket.

    Reply
  18. DeluxeDuckling says:
    January 30, 2025 at 11:58 am

    😂😂😂😂 screaming. 💚

    Reply
  19. Nano says:
    January 30, 2025 at 12:22 pm

    To me, it looks like she’s competing with her husband for the president role. Or maybe she’s showing 2 inch Donnie how it’s done. These people have zero class.

    Reply
  20. Olivia says:
    January 30, 2025 at 1:43 pm

    It’s giving “I’m the real Vice President” vibes. Ominous and spooky as hell.

    Reply
  21. parkernin says:
    January 30, 2025 at 2:17 pm

    She’s giving Clair Underwood: Temu edition.

    Reply

