Vogue: Melania Trump looks like a ‘freelance magician’ in her official WH portrait

I wasn’t even going to write about this at first, because in the grander scope of things, who gives a crap about whatever Melania Trump is doing? But we deserve superficial stories about how these people are awful too, so enjoy. The photo above is Melania Trump’s new “official portrait” as FLOTUS. It’s hilariously terrible and it’s so Photoshopped, it looks like bad AI. At first I thought “sure, it’s hideous, but what’s the story?” Thankfully, Page Six amplified it: Vogue Magazine ripped Ol’ Mel to shreds. No, Melania is not getting a Vogue cover any time soon. Which wouldn’t be a big deal, except that’s what she desperately wants and that’s what all of MAGAvilla wants for their Eva Braun.
The White House has unveiled first lady Melania Trump’s official portrait. The sober black-and-white photograph by Régine Mahaux features Trump, the Washington Monument towering over her shoulder, resting her fingers on a reflective black desk and staring down the camera as if to say, “You’re fired.” Indeed, Trump looked more like she was guest starring on an episode of The Apprentice than assuming the role of first lady of the United States.
Trump’s clothing certainly didn’t help the boardroom pastiche. The first lady wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with satin-trimmed lapels over a white button-up, which she paired with a Ralph Lauren cummerbund and trousers. The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant. It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics—even when faced with 248 years of tradition.
The photograph is noticeably more toned down than her 2017 White House portrait, also taken by Mahaux. Unlike the new black-and-white image, Trump’s first portrait was in color, featuring the first lady—face airbrushed into oblivion—wide-eyed, smiling with a hint of teeth, her arms crossed to display a massive diamond wedding ring. This time, while the portrait remains more subdued, the Trumps are displaying wealth not through diamond rings but through the coterie of tech CEOs who sat in the front row at the 2025 inauguration, whose combined net worth was over a trillion dollars.
Trump regularly sends messages with her clothing choices. In 2018, en route to visit children (some of whom were separated from their parents by the Trump administration) held in a migrant detention center in McAllen, Texas, the first lady wore a Zara jacket with the message “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” emblazoned on the back. She also earned criticism for the pink pussy-bow blouse she wore to a debate between her husband and Hillary Clinton in 2016 after his infamous “grab ’em by the p-ssy” tape was released. Now, attempting a no-nonsense businesswoman approach in her situationally inappropriate tuxedo, it seems that Melania Trump still struggles with sartorial messaging.
“Made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant” and “it seems that Melania Trump still struggles with sartorial messaging.” This happened during the first Trump administration too, when outlets like the NY Times, the Washington Post and CNN were supplicating and capitulating to power, there were fashion magazines and women’s magazines who were openly contemptuous of all things Trump, even the tacky Trump aesthetics. This was a small signal, in case anyone needed it, that Anna Wintour DGAF and Vogue will not bow to these f–kers.
Photos courtesy of the White House & Cover Images.
Why ‘freelance’?
What does a company magician look like?
LOL 🎯
I notice the Washington monument in the background. Is she, a former porn star, going to rip her clothes off and have her way with it? Yikes to this picture.
Oh My God!! That’s a visual I certainly didn’t need this morning!! But the phallic symbolism is…an interesting choice.
I actually like this freelance magician look more than her other recent attires. I’m more freaked out by the botox in her cheeks preventing her to open her eyes. Or maybe the light was too strong and she’s squinting?
She has been squinting non-stop for the past 9 years.
I wonder if this was written to try to recover from the (appropriately) harsh criticism received for posting an inauguration picture of Ivanka in the Audrey cosplay dress on Vogue’s IG.
Didn’t Ivanka get a whole spread inside the magazine? I don’t think Wintour and Vogue are standing 10 toes down on anything other than drama.
Dang. Airbrushed to oblivion. Snap. A magician? Lol. There’s almost a campiness here that I find kind of funny but it’s not cute or funny or anything when this administration is basically against joy and anything LGTBQIA+. So f-ck melania and the rest of them. I’m here for Vogue calling her an airbrushed magician.
Ditto. Airbrushed to the max!
The Trump women are expecting covers (vogue and other fashion magazines) this time around. I was reading Lara Trump’s interview in a conservative publication and she complained about this.
I’m not a Wintour fan, but good on her for holding the line here. Heck, how many MAGAts buy Vogue to make this worth the grief? Aren’t said folks snapping up Fascist Vogues,..er, Evie or The Conservateur? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
https://www.theconservateur.com/about
https://www.eviemagazine.com/
The day Melania Trump gets a Vogue cover is the day I cancel my subscription.
“situationally inappropriate” is such an elegant burn.
No comments about the Hamburglar outfit?
That hat does her jawline no favors. Makes it look massive.
She looks like a cat. Jocelyn Wildenstein (RIP) 2.0.
She is getting a distinctly alien look lately. One more pull and she’ll be seeing out of her ears.
She’s just in it at this point waiting for her husband to die so she can inherit his millions and be secure for the rest of her life. Any other wife would have divorced him at this point.
As for the photo, the optics are definitely interesting, she was going for a power pose. But the tuxedo jacket is so out of place. I don’t care she wore pants and a white button down, First Ladies don’t always have to wear dresses in their portraits. She could have worn a blazer and looked fine. But it really does look more like a cast still photo for a drama like Succession or a family dynasty business kind of thing than a president’s wife. And her face has become so catlike with all the work she’s had done.
OMG, you just made me realize Melania wakes up every morning wondering the same thing as I do: Is today finally the day?
The photo looks like a promo shot for The Apprentice TV show.
LOL wow….one thing I have in common with Melania Trump!
I’m not sure about waiting for the day. She seems much more invested this time. I have the impression that the GOP was more prepared to handle the family this time, and they resolved the Melania situation. My guess is that she got some investments of her own and something for Barron’s future career in the WH.
Well she is definitely not sticking around because Donald is such an amazing and supportive husband who loves to show her off all the time lol. Joe Biden goes around introducing himself as “Jill’s husband” because he’s so effing proud and in love with his wife. Melania can barely stand to touch or be near the Orange one. She would never admit it out loud but I suppose her patience will be rewarded someday.
lol and me!
It’s interesting that she looks so evil and predatory here. Trump and Vance’s official portraits also look evil and predatory. They look like they have been possessed by demons, who are now really excited and thrilled about their new roles here on earth. The only person who looks like a normal human being in their portrait is Usha Vance. So, these three numskulls could look literally any way they want to, and this is what they choose.
Mein Vampf. Portrait of a Shady. Paint Me Like A Dictators Girl.
🤣🤣🤣You missed Nosferatu…😉
Someone on X posted Voldemort’s face superimposed on hers and I can’t unsee it
Her hair looks weird. Why does it look like they photoshopped a wig on her head, but they didnt align the hairline correctly?
She wears wigs and on several occasions, the hairline has been way off. When they met with the Pope and she did her Jackie Kennedy widow co-splay, the wig slipped forward under the weight off all the stuff she piled on top so it was sitting on her eyebrows.
Gross.
This is AI – you all know Melania isn’t going to waste her time posing for White House photos
I will never ever forgive her for the “I don’t really care, do u?” jacket.
😂😂😂😂 screaming. 💚
To me, it looks like she’s competing with her husband for the president role. Or maybe she’s showing 2 inch Donnie how it’s done. These people have zero class.
It’s giving “I’m the real Vice President” vibes. Ominous and spooky as hell.
She’s giving Clair Underwood: Temu edition.