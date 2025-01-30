Prince William apparently said something about ‘Harry has been poorly’ on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Prince William, aka Farmer Huevo, wore his country-gentleman cosplay and toured one of the many farms owned by the Duchy of Cornwall. William brought photographers to capture him playing on farm equipment, sniffing things and touching worms. He flew in on his helicopter, asked the farmers about the cost of living crisis, their environmental initiatives and their mental health, then he left by helicopter. All of that is just… typical Peg. But there was a wrinkle. Apparently, William was overheard speaking about “Harry.”

Prince William was overheard discussing someone named “Harry” being unwell during his visit to a Duchy of Cornwall estate yesterday. “Harry’s better now… he’s been poorly,” the Prince of Wales said whilst walking alongside an unidentified man at Lower Blakemere Farm. “Harry has?” the man replied. “Yes he’s been under the weather,” William responded, according to video footage from the engagement. The conversation took place as the pair entered the farm, where the Prince was due to meet local farmers. Sources told the Mail that the Prince of Wales was not referring to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, during this exchange. The clarification comes amid the ongoing distance between the royal siblings, who have maintained publicly frosty relations in recent years. William, 42, was speaking with an unidentified gentleman during his tour of the Duchy estate in Hereford.

I’ll criticize and mock William for just about anything, but I have no conspiracy tingles with this one. I believe William probably said something about “Harry is poorly” but he probably was referring to another Harry. It’s England – there are a lot of guys named Harry over there. Given that he was speaking to a farmer, the “Harry” in question was probably a mutual acquaintance, perhaps someone who works for the Duchy. That’s another thing – I can’t see one of William’s tenants asking him about his brother, nor do I believe that William would answer a question about his brother in this way. Besides, Prince Harry is looking fresh-faced and healthy whenever we see him these days.