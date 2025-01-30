Nigel Farage referred to Prince Harry & Meghan as ‘wonderboy & wondergirl’

The American political landscape is a hellhole, a nightmare, a complete and utter catastrophe. But hey, at least Nigel Farage isn’t one of *our* homegrown dumbf–ks. Farage is British, he loves Donald Trump, and he’s a racist, Islamophobic, sexist horse’s ass. Farage has been flitting in and out of British and EU politics for decades, and his current title is leader of Reform UK Party, and he also won an MP seat in last year’s election. That is why he was invited to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening – it was a welcome reception for 300 new MPs, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, were also in attendance. Apparently, Farage spoke to Sophie and Edward separately, then he made some comments to the Mail about how the Edinburghs work hard. And then he made a crack about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left that island five years ago.

Reform leader Nigel Farage sarcastically dismissed Harry and Meghan as ‘wonderboy and wondergirl’ for quitting royal duties and moving America while at a Buckingham Palace reception today. He was invited to the royal residence along with more than 300 new MPs and peers for a ‘welcome’ reception. He did not speak to the King or Queen because he has met them multiple times before and said he wanted to let other MPs make the most of the occasion. He joked: ‘Also if I see him I know some of the exchanges will be interesting because we have disagreed in the past over a few things.’ Laughing, he went on to explain that he was the only person not to give the King a standing ovation after he gave a speech at the European Parliament. ‘We’ve had a laugh about it ever since. It’s not nasty,’ he said. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh spoke to Mr Farage separately, however, and when Edward introduced himself, he said: ‘I had a very very good chat with your wife.’ ‘Oh right,’ the King’s brother responded before the politician told him: ‘You are working jolly hard.’ Speaking afterwards, the Reform politician – who attended a similar reception when he was first elected as an MEP in 1999 – heaped praise on the Edinburghs for doing so many royal engagements. ‘They are charming, they do a lot of heavy lifting because there’s one or two gaps out there. It’s been a difficult few years,’ he said. ‘Wonderboy and wondergirl disappear off to America, the Queen dies, the King’s not been well, Andrew’s not in the public eye, Princess Anne is 74, so they are doing a lot of the heavy lifting and I think doing it very well,’ he said in typically unabashed style.

There are so many funny parts to this, including Farage blanking completely on the existence of the heir to the throne and his wife. Why were Prince William and Kate not included in Farage’s summary of the sad state of Windsor affairs? I actually appreciate how Farage frames it too, almost like Harry and Meghan’s Sussexit was the start of all of the Windsors’ problems, like that was what cursed the family for three generations, how they treated H&M. It’s the “Heartbreaking: Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point” meme come to life. As for Farage referring to the Sussexes as “Wonderboy and wondergirl” – I know he was aiming for sly, bitchy nicknames, but it comes across as irrationally bitter. Even Boris Johnson said (very recently) that Harry and Meghan were “brilliant” and a “national asset.” Five years later, and MPs are still this unbelievably salty that Harry & Meg got the f–k out of Dodge and now Britain is stuck with the left-behinds.