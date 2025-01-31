John Mulaney made a crack about Prince Harry & Meghan at a Netflix event

I haven’t written about John Mulaney in a while because I really stopped caring. In recent years, he got married, fathered two children and launched a somewhat successful professional comeback. Meanwhile, I’m really rooting for his ex-wife Anna-Marie Tendler and I am fully invested in her happiness and success. She deserves the whole world. But I digress. Mulaney’s comeback is mostly sponsored by Netflix – they love him over there, and they produce his stand-up specials. Netflix also gave him a new “live variety talk show,” and they got him to do a presentation at their annual programming event. He decided to make a joke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t present at Netflix’s annual programming event but the royal pair did catch some strays. John Mulaney, who is returning to the streamer with a new live variety talk show, took aim at the Montecito residents as he was promoting the show.
“Not since Harry and Meghan has Netflix given more money to someone without a specific plan,” he joked.
It comes after Netflix struck a rather handsome overall deal with the pair’s Archewell Productions banner in 2020. That deal has led to series such as the Harry & Meghan docuseries, which launched in December 2022, interview series Live to Lead, Harry’s Heart of Invictus, which premiered in 2023, Polo, which launched last year and Markle’s upcoming lifestyle series With Love.
“I have to say of all the DVD mail order businesses that pivoted, I think Netflix is in the top one or two, Red Box being a close second. Red Box actually offered me more money to do a show, but I told them to stick it. I’m a Netflix guy. I’m not going to premiere in front of supermarkets no matter how much you offer me,” he joked.
Speaking a couple of weeks after the devastating LA wildfires, he added that his series Everybody’s in LA, which aired around the Netflix is a Joke festival, missed one type of expert.
“We had many comedians who were in town for the festival. We had lots of guests. We had a hypnotist. We had an expert on coyotes in Los Angeles. We had a palm tree expert. We had an earthquake expert. We covered most all natural disasters that take place in California except for one. We just weren’t ready,” he said.
I’m not defending him or anything, but it’s clear that his aim was “self-deprecation.” He was making fun of how disorganized he is and he can’t believe Netflix is giving him all of this money, and comparing that to the Sussexes. Which, I mean, fair enough. Netflix did just that – they handed a lot of money to the Sussexes and hoped they would make some shows. I always love how the Sussexes’ critics are always like “what have they even done for Netflix… other than the super-successful docuseries, and the Heart of Invictus, and Polo, and Meghan’s new cooking show.” Like, the list just keeps getting longer… at some point, the haters might have to admit that Harry & Meghan are actually fulfilling their contract.
I don’t find this joke malicious. It goes to show how amazing Harry and Meg have shown out despite Chuckles and Willy trying to sabotage them. Definitely no where near as malicious as the unfunny SouthPark guys.
Same. Not offensive.
Yes not offensive. Just a touch of professional envy though
The murdoch and other racist “journalists” make a meal out of any crumb.
Mulaney was making a joke- from pop culture- because the racist media narrative is more successful than it should be.
What do they say- a lie can get halfway around the world before the truth has time to get its pants on….
Mulaney is using a pop culture narrative as a throwaway in a joke which is really about how he can’t believe netflix is supporting his projects.
As a mulaney fan, i recognize the joke and its lack of pointedness at Harry and Megan,
As a Harry and Megan fan- i wish he kept their names out of his mouth, just because of the way the “press” twists any tiny thing.
This is really a nothingburger.
Why does he look like a low budget theater production of the preacher from the scarlet letter. He used to look baby faced but cute in a very rat pack sort of way. Now he looks like he’s inciting a witch hunt.
That description. Ded 😂
Eh.. Comedians make jokes, and often the make them about celebrities because it makes the joke land easier, or is topical or whatever. The real question is how long is the British media going to spend asking every American they encounter about the Sussexes or writing an article about every time someone does. The are the worlds saltiest abusive ex. Also I see Camilla Tominey is back on the Sussex beat. Their success really burns her up.
I think Tominey is back on the Sussex beat because she only knows how to write lies and parrot Middleton talking points, and I dont think that flies in a lot of other areas of journalism.
It’s funny bc I also don’t think about John Mulaney much but I’ve never seen his comedy stuff. And yet I just read an article about him last night so he keeps popping up. It was about men getting chin surgery for more chiseled jawlines and he was used as one of the biggest examples🤷♀️. Anyways, the sussex joke just wasn’t that funny but I’m guessing he’s funnier at other times?
https://www.vulture.com/article/hollywood-leading-men-plastic-surgery-chins-jawlines.html
I’m not a fan but I have friends who just love him. I’ve found him funny in a couple interviews I’ve heard fairly recently. Just talking off the cuff he seems self-deprecating and kind of sweet. But I’ve never made it through any of his specials, they are just not for me. I kinda don’t get why he’s so big.
Given that he knows a teeny tiny piece of what it’s like to have the tabloids after you, you’d think he could’ve just not said it. He knows what will be done with that comment and how it will be the cause of headlines over there. H & M SUBJECT OF NETFLIX ROAST, etc.
I actually thought this was kind of funny, because Harry basically admitted they didn’t have a real plan when they signed the Netflix deal, and we have heard that multiple streamers were pursuing them. Now I’m sure Netflix is very happen, considering a trailer for a show from Meghan can garner millions and millions of views in a day – but at the time it really was a leap of faith on both their parts – Netflix thinking “they’re going to break records” and H&M thinking “yes, we can do this.”
Yeah, not malicious and I’m starting to get irritated by the whole “John must be trash because he divorced his wife” line.
Addicts have to make drastic changes if they’re to have success at recovery. Many if not most times this leads to ending relationships, whether with a spouse or family member, friend, etc. You make hard choices to figure out what healthy means for you.
AMT may have done nothing wrong; their separate struggles may also have fed off one another. We have no idea. The fact is that addicts have different lives on the other side of recovery, so can we please stop the sneering?
As someone Odin recovery myself, his post-rehab standup and candor has been hilarious and helpful. I root hard for him.
Oh.
I didn’t know “cheating on your wife & getting your side piece pregnant” was considered a healthy choice for recovery.
A funnier joke would have been something like- not since the uk gave the rf billions for doing nothing, etc etc
You know, instead of always heaping the abuse on the Black lady who had to get out.
I suppose you have more intimate knowledge of what went on in their relationship than speculation based on tabloid reporting and social media? Definition of parasocial relationship right there.
Look. I get that you like John because you relate to him in your recovery. That works for you.
Addicts also burn a lot of relationships while in the throes of their addiction. John flamed out in a massively public way. It was widely covered and not just speculation. He cheated on his wife and filed for divorce which blindsided her and broke her heart.
He built his whole standup on being a married sober man who adored his dog and was beyond devoted to his wife.
Then covid hit. He wasn’t able to tour or get the crowd love he had become addicted to. He flamed out hard. He was showing up on talk shows – socially distanced – out of his mind on drugs. His friends pulled a pretty public intervention – in that he talked about it a lot – and a very public stint in rehab. Where he seemingly got a famous person -who was well known in the industry for socially stalking a lot of comedians – pregnant. He had been on the record saying he and his amazing wife never wanted kids. That was his whole brand. He went on the Seth Myers show and announced she was pregnant – the whole world already knew – and Seth was decidedly more excited than him.
Anna was publicly heart broken. If we go by everything he said in his many standup shows and – he loved her and their relationship.
This is not the first time an addict spiraled and completely destroyed their relationship. This was not a healthy parting of ways required for continuing recovering. The man was f-ing a woman not his wife probably while in active addiction or at the very least before he got his 1 month chip.
Addicts can and do blow up their relationships and lives while actively using. This wasn’t a breakup to support his further recovery. This is widely available verified public knowledge. So don’t gaslight us simply because we remember what really happened.
He has very powerful friends in the industry and the backing of the whole pr machine of said industry. But we saw it all in real time and we remember. The truth still matters to some of us so knock it off with the obvious parasocial accusations which seem fully like projevtion.
I’m glad that he’s helping you in your recovery. But if you are going to cap for him you need to know the full story. His act 2 is recovering addict and family man and father. Because he nuked his act 1 and while doing so lost a tremendous amount of his very devoted audience.
Said the man who married his stalker.
I’m just here to say how much I enjoyed Polo and how much some of these guys would benefit from spending their $$$ on therapy instead of polo ponies. It was a fascinating character study with bonus horses and competitive tension.
Well, the article itself lists H&M’s Netflix projects without any criticism, so I can’t get all up in arms about this.
I mean, yeah. The streaming services do that. Amazon also gave a sh*tload of money to Phoebe Waller-Bridge to get exclusive content from her, which she produced nothing yet as far as I know. From Sussexes, Netflix got more than they asked for with their doc. I am sure Meghan’s show will be the same, since everyone including haters is looking forward to it. Also, remember the Netflix dropped the trailer of the doc when W&K landed in USA for their Earthsh*t visit. Netflix definitely knew what they were gonna get from them.
I’ve never been a fan of his type of self deprecating comedy and this is a continuation of that. I hate his comedy even more since his relapse and rehab. He’s so dry and boring in his delivery and then to hear him continue to talk negatively about himself, just isn’t something I find funny. I feel that way about all self deprecating comedians, but his personal struggles with alcohol and drugs makes me uncomfortable that someone who has a lifetime of recovery ahead of him, which is basically what his life is now, is continuing with the same self deprecating behavior he had prior to relapsing. With all of that being said, his mentioning of Harry and Meghan doesn’t hit the way a talented comedian’s words would hit. It just sounds like a person who is desperate trying to draw a comparison to people who he knows would get him more attention. It’s his usual sad and unfunny comedy reminding me why I always skip anything he’s involved with. He’s just not that funny.
A lot of people used to find him tremendously funny. He wrote for snl at a super young age and made so many connections.
His self deprecation worked before because he was confident. He wasn’t chasing the crowds, he was entertaining them. I don’t think he’s emotionally recovered from the massive destruction he caused his own brand and that has made him desperate for the acceptance and love that came so easily before.
He doesn’t seem happy or comfortable or confident in his new life or the way he got there or in himself. It seems like he did recovery but not actual therapy to rebuild himself after he destroyed his entire life and brand and relationships. And that’s why the self deprecation hits differently now.
Like if one of your best friends has to assure you that having a baby is gonna be great and you look like a groom who wants to run but is being talked into going through with it on a national talk show …. People remember that shit. And he hasn’t seemed to have gotten past the “I don’t know if I want this how did this all happen omg” stage.
Not a super fan but know him enough that I read all those lines in his voice.