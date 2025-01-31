Sun: Prince Harry ‘probably misses’ living in the UK & could bring his family back!

We learned this week that the Heritage Foundation is still pursuing access to Prince Harry’s visa records. In essence, Heritage is continuing their pursuit of Harry’s deportation from the US. I’ve believed all along that Heritage’s actions are part of a high-level effort within the British establishment to harm the Sussexes, to make them feel unsafe, to actually put them in danger, and to squeeze Harry (and Harry alone) into returning to the UK by any means. I’m sure there are variations on the plan, but the basic thread is: find a way to force Harry to leave America, ensure that he’s in so much danger that he has to crawl back to the Windsors and beg them for help, and then force him to stay in the UK as a broken man. They’d rather do all of that instead of just apologizing to the Sussexes and offering them security for whenever they want to visit. In the meantime, they’re still trying to convince themselves that Harry actually *wants* to come back (so they’re essentially forcing him to do something he wants, right?).
A royal expert has hinted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be eyeing up a shocking move back to Britain. The couple stepped down as senior royals five years ago in January 2020 before eventually moving to their new life in California. However, there are now rumours the pair could make a shocking return to the UK.
Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show, Royal Correspondent at news.com.au Bronte Coy said she believes Prince Harry could be drawn back to Britain. She said: “A lot of things have changed in the past five years and it’s entirely possible that, with some reflection, there’s a big part of him wondering if there’s a way to bring the UK back into his life.”
The expert was reacting to a comment quoted from a friend of the prince that read: “The goal for Prince Harry is simple. He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help his patronages and their important work.”
It has led many to question whether the couple’s decision to abandon the UK five years ago could finally be reversed. Bronte said: “When they left, they left in such a passionate blaze of glory – they were so disheartened and bruised by the situation they’d had back here. With all these things, once the dust settles and the emotion gets taken out of it a bit, the reality is he loves his home country – he talked about it in his memoir. After a few years, he probably just very much misses it.”
She also spoke of how the birth of the couple’s second child Princess Lilibet could be a factor in wanting to come back to the UK. The expert added: “He’s probably looking at those children and thinking about the fact they haven’t spent time getting to know their roots. That includes the Spencer family as well as they’re based here in the UK.”
This is why I sort of wish (sometimes) that Harry would give up the security fight in the UK – he’s leaving this opening for these trashbags to claim that he secretly wants to come back. The situation he has currently with his security is fine for his brief visits and clearly, Meghan doesn’t even want to go back after the way they treated her. All of the royalists take Harry’s security fight as some kind of signal that Harry hates living in America and that he’s desperate to come back. They always conveniently ignore how many times he’s been asked point-blank about whether he would ever “come back” and how many times he’s said no, America is his home and he’s not leaving.
He wants to be able to visit the UK with his family. Why shouldnt he? He’s human. Most people want to be able to show their kids where they grew up.
Agree. He does not want to live in the uk but he wants to have the capability of safely visiting the uk with his wife and kids. It’s not deep. Who cares if the BM, like the freaking Sun, claim he wants to move back to the uk? 5 more years are gonna go by and Harry still won’t be living there and they’ll still be claiming that any day now he’s going to move back. It’s pathetic really. Cuz let’s be fr. Even if Harry dropped the case, they’d still somehow find a way to say he really really wants to move back.
Please do not fall into the British tabloid traps. There is absolutely no evidence that Harry wants to go back. We have absolutely no idea what threat assessments are prompting him to continue with the security lawsuit. Finally, he certainly should not be doing anything or stopping anything to prevent any type of stories in the British press. H&M are very disciplined about this and so should CB.
What she quoted Harry has said. He does want to visit and show his kids his country. But that does not mean he is going to move back. Or ever join the Royal family ever again. That is the part they keep ignoring. Plus (it’s not going to happen) but even if he did get deported from the U.S. That doesn’t mean he is moving back to the UK. He can go anywhere in the world he wants to. And they keep ignoring that also. The reporters are finally getting that they can’t make a living reporting on the left behinds. And they are desperate for Harry to come back.
Their children. The children should not be shuttled across the ocean without their mother.
Harry is actively playing chess while they are all chewing on checkers pieces and slapping each other on the back when one threatens to become lodged.
Harry knows what he’s doing. His fight for security means that his protection officers will have access to all of the threats against him as well as allow them to be armed. In addition to a ton of other things.
The checker players are like – security means he wants to come back and parade bjs children down the road! While Harry is like – my and my mothers security both were pulled or revoked or denied and this is incredibly dangerous and the reasons and people behind these actions need to come to light and be put on the public record. The exposure of the truth will make us inherently safer long term.
And the checker chokers are like – you want us to pay for your security even though you have said publicly and on the record for anyone not allergic to the truth to see that you will be paying for your own security.
If Katy Perry – with her obviously high def con red security threats *eye roll* can get security up the wazoo when coming to play the coronation or whatever asskissery she’s up to, then why can’t Harry? Oh. Does it have to do with her serving the king and Harry serving the people?
Here’s the thing, hating the way that the press treated him and his family and the way that the people who work for the Royal Family ( with his father and brothers approval) have worked against him does not discount the fact that he still loves his country. So I’m sure there’s a lot of truth to the fact that he would love for his kids to be able to spend time there, with friends and family that still live there going places that he enjoy going as a kid. But that’s why the security fight is so important. It’s not because he longs to move back permanently is that it’s not safe for him to even have them come back for a short amount of time. Meghan I’m sure still has a ton of affection for people that she made friendships with over there and places that she went with Harry during their courtship and during their marriage that she enjoyed. So while she may not want to go back for public events that doesn’t mean that she would ever be completely opposed to it totally.
I believe Katy Perry is performing at Invictus along with Harry’s friend Chris Martin .
Katy performs wherever she is asked .
Obviously they need to create a narrative as to why they desperately want him back but I think it’s quite normal that Harry is hellbent on ensuring that not just him but also his family can be safe when visiting the UK no matter how brief the visit is. At the end of the day, as any person who migrated, you want to be able to go home from time to time to visit your family, friends and for your children to know your country. Add also that he still has patronages and causes he cares about there and it also makes sense. Sadly, we know this fight probably won’t work in his favour so I hope he will be able to find closure when the trial ends.
There is a big difference between wanting to visit safely and wanting to return to live.
There are multiple videos of Harry saying how much he hated living in the UK and they were long before he met Meghan.
The man felt safer in an active war zone than in the UK.
Emotionally, mentally and physically. He’s been hunted for sport his whole life. As was his mother.
I cannot believe that a government is willing to publicly fight a veteran – who became a high value political target for assassination because he served – and to publicly to deny him the security he deserves as someone who is still in danger for having served his country more than a decade ago.
This isn’t a royal issue. This is Charles as the head of state denying a citizen of his country protection against the dangers brought against him due to his military service.
That is horrifying.
Also for all his pathetic “waaahhh my hands are tied” no. They aren’t. The Queen was able to provide tremendous amounts of security to the Sussexes after they had been completely stripped of their security. Is King Charles less powerful than his mother? Does the government hate him so much that if he asked for protection for a uk citizen who is in harms way due to his military service that they would say no to him because they don’t like him?
Charles looks weak and pathetic. We all see it.
And let’s not forget who possibly leaked Harry’s location during his military tours of duty forcing him to run for his life back home — his father and/or his brother. They also leaked the location on Vancouver Island where the Sussexes were staying, as well as Tyler Perry’s place in CA. All the palaces leak like sieves at the behest of the senior BRFs and if he were to bring his family over for an extended visit you can bet your booties they wouldn’t be staying anywhere NEAR the palaces. He can’t even trust his own family let alone the Met and RAVIC for providing appropriate and airtight security.
I think it would be hilarious if Harry reveals he has actually become a US citizen. You can have dual citizenship so he would not have had to renounce his British citizenship.
Dream on. He a’int coming back. Why should Harry reenter royal life when it is already on its last legs.
“They’d rather do all of that instead of just apologizing to the Sussexes and offering them security for whenever they want to visit.”
No need to even go so far. They’d rather do all that than just leave them alone.
I don’t understand how this is still a story. At this point, how would H&M’s return benefit anyone? The RF don’t want them back and H&M don’t want to go. Both sides made their choice 5 years ago.
@Eurydice agreed tabs are just recycled very tired nonsense. Ferocious hate campaign against Meg and Harry. North Korean style fawning over the leftovers being selfless charity workers who exist to serve the nation. Proper scrutiny of RF finances and their actual contribution and a debate upon their retention before KC’s reign ends would be beneficial for everyone.
This woman is deluded. She’s left out that Harry and Meghan had always intended to make regular trips to the UK after they moved to US but Charles took away their security and home after the Queen died. His fight for security is so that he can feel safe bringing his wife and children to visit. It has nothing to do with a desire to live in the UK. The British press are so desperate for Harry to return to the Royal fold.
These stalker trolls need to wake up from their perpetual wet dream/nightmare.
Harry has said repeatedly, and with his whole chest that he is very happy living in America!! That was not a dream.
There’s nowhere in the UK that Harry would be able to live the life he has now. And why would he give up his 30+mil mansion with the eleventy-6 bathrooms, where he can sit on different throne any given day?
I wonder how much the Sun makes out of these silly stories selling advertising space every year.
Yet another ‘royal expert’ we’ve never heard of.
Reading this, the only thing that comes to mind is that the Heritage Foundation barely lives up to its pompous name, as their Harry harrassment does give HOA demented Karen vibes.
Yeah, you can tell the Heritage Foundation are instrumental in creating psychological discomfort that would make Harry want to run back to the fold. They’re being gladly weaponized, too: it’s become clear the HF is acting as the henchmen and US tentacle of the royal institution.
Nothing had changed. The children s roots include an uncaring granddad and a paternal uncle and aunt that want nothing to do with them.