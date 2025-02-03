Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are releasing an action thriller on Netflix this year



Here’s a bit of potentially fun news for my fellow action-thriller movie fans. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, is releasing an action-thriller movie on Netflix this year. The movie, RIP, is about a group of Miami police officers that discover “millions in cash inside a derelict stash house” and, presumably, all of the chaos and betrayal that ensues afterward. When introducing the trailer for it at the 2025 Next on Netflix Special Presentation event last week, Affleck described it as “Heat meets Narc meets Training Day.” It stars Damon, Affleck, Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun, Coach Taylor Kyle Chandler, and Nestor Carbonell.

Ben Affleck stepped out to tease his action-packed thriller RIP that reunites him with Matt Damon. The actor, 52, spoke onstage at the 2025 Next on Netflix Special Presentation held in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 29, introducing to attendees the first trailer for the crime thriller, directed by Joe Carnahan.

RIP, inspired by true events, also stars Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino, Néstor Carbonell and Kyle Chandler.

“This movie takes a look at the things people will do for money,” said Affleck at the event, adding that RIP is going for a mix of Heat meets Narc meets Training Day.

Affleck, who produced via his and Damon’s company Artists Equity, called the movie a “really fun, engaging ride that keeps you guessing. It’s a compelling, complicated human drama that also hues to these elements of cinema that people have loved forever.”

“It’s the seventh movie that Matt Damon and my company, Artists Equity, has made, and it really is in a lot of ways the most important for us because we’ve found some really exciting partners who are really interested in not just what has been but what could be at Netflix,” he continued. “… This is exactly the kind of film that we want to champion.”

Longtime friends Affleck and Damon, 54, who grew up together in Boston, won an Oscar for writing the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, in which they also starred, before launching major Hollywood careers on their own. Speaking to Deadline in November, they explained what inspired them to start their own production company together.

Damon said at the time, “I was like, what are we doing, man? Both of us, this is what we love to do more than anything. The only thing better is doing it together, in any capacity, whether he’s directing or whether we’re acting together or whether we’re producing together, or whether we’re just facilitating for other filmmakers.”

“How much life do we have left and what are we going to do with it?” he added.