Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are releasing an action thriller on Netflix this year

Here’s a bit of potentially fun news for my fellow action-thriller movie fans. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, is releasing an action-thriller movie on Netflix this year. The movie, RIP, is about a group of Miami police officers that discover “millions in cash inside a derelict stash house” and, presumably, all of the chaos and betrayal that ensues afterward. When introducing the trailer for it at the 2025 Next on Netflix Special Presentation event last week, Affleck described it as “Heat meets Narc meets Training Day.” It stars Damon, Affleck, Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun,
Coach Taylor Kyle Chandler, and Nestor Carbonell.
Ben Affleck stepped out to tease his action-packed thriller RIP that reunites him with Matt Damon. The actor, 52, spoke onstage at the 2025 Next on Netflix Special Presentation held in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 29, introducing to attendees the first trailer for the crime thriller, directed by Joe Carnahan.
RIP, inspired by true events, also stars Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino, Néstor Carbonell and Kyle Chandler.
“This movie takes a look at the things people will do for money,” said Affleck at the event, adding that RIP is going for a mix of Heat meets Narc meets Training Day.
Affleck, who produced via his and Damon’s company Artists Equity, called the movie a “really fun, engaging ride that keeps you guessing. It’s a compelling, complicated human drama that also hues to these elements of cinema that people have loved forever.”
“It’s the seventh movie that Matt Damon and my company, Artists Equity, has made, and it really is in a lot of ways the most important for us because we’ve found some really exciting partners who are really interested in not just what has been but what could be at Netflix,” he continued. “… This is exactly the kind of film that we want to champion.”
Longtime friends Affleck and Damon, 54, who grew up together in Boston, won an Oscar for writing the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, in which they also starred, before launching major Hollywood careers on their own. Speaking to Deadline in November, they explained what inspired them to start their own production company together.
Damon said at the time, “I was like, what are we doing, man? Both of us, this is what we love to do more than anything. The only thing better is doing it together, in any capacity, whether he’s directing or whether we’re acting together or whether we’re producing together, or whether we’re just facilitating for other filmmakers.”
“How much life do we have left and what are we going to do with it?” he added.
I looked at RIP’s Netflix page (where I got the description from) and there’s no official release date listed as of right now. Honestly, I am a sucker for all of these types of movies, good and bad. I even saw Vin Diesel’s terrible movie, Bloodshot, in theaters just as everything was shutting down for the pandemic (there’s a story behind how we ended up there but we still actively choose to watch it, lol). I also watched Carry-On twice within its first week on Netflix. So yeah, I am probably the target audience for RIP. I also look forward to hearing more about the true story behind this movie because I actually really like learning more about that stuff, too. All of that said, I did draw the line at the Mel Gibson/Mark Wahlberg movie Flight Risk. That is a combination that I will never willingly watch.
photos credit: Claire Folger/Netflix Press
They are both good in these roles. Ben Affleck was solid in The Town and The Accountant and Damon has The Departed among other films under his belt. I like both of them better in their quieter roles. Should be good. And I second skipping Flight Risk. It looks horrible. I thought it was a spoof when I saw the trailer.
Affleck did a movie called Triple Frontier a few years ago that had a similar plot, about a group of ex-special forces soldiers who find out about a drug lord’s remote hideout stuffed with cash that’s in a weird no-man’s-land at the intersection of 3 international borders, and all the chaos that ensues when they try to rob it.
Triple Frontier was great. I finally got around to watching The Accountant and really enjoyed it. I’m part of that target audience too.
I like Affleck as an actor, although he makes it hard — by the way he behaves when he’s not acting.
And I like Damon together with him, so it’s something I’m going to watch.
I saw Affleck’s Dunkin Donuts commercial yesterday. It was funny.
But, I keep wondering what he did to his face. I don’t even recognize him anymore. It’s like he’s turned himself into a weird men’s rights bro.