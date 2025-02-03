Pete Davidson: Men should never show their feet & keep socks on even at the beach

Embed from Getty Images

I like Pete Davidson. I’ve followed his story since he started on SNL and have always rooted for him. He seems like a generally decent person who suffered personal tragedy at a young age (his father was a firefighter who died on 9/11) and has spent years actively fighting his personal demons. I find it telling that, despite his long list of ex-lovers, no one has ever really come out and talked sh-t or leaked any scandals about him.

Pete is currently starring as the voice of Petey the Cat in the Dogman movie (I saw it on Friday evening with my older son), so he went on Drew Barrymore’s talk show as a part of his promo tour. He was, as expected, charming and quirky, which come to think of it, is also Drew’s whole schtick too. One of the things they talked about was Pete’s strong opinion about men’s feet. It’s absolutely one of those conversations that I have on my 2025 bingo card:

Drew: You think that men should never show their feet?

Pete: You should never see a guy’s feet, never. Drew: And why do you feel this way? Because I’m not *not* with you.

Pete: Because they’re horrible! They’re just terrible to look at and nobody wants to see them and you should always cover them up. Drew: So what do you do? How do you avoid the feet showing?

Pete: You gotta just always keep socks on, even at the beach. Unless you go in the water. Then you can take them off, but other than that…”

First of all, this is spoken like a true New Yorker and clearly not a man who grew up living life on the beach. (Sure, Staten Island is an island with summertime beach culture, but it is not #beachlife.) I may have grown up on neighboring Long Island, but I am one of those people who only wear socks for shoe-comfort and winter-warmth. Otherwise, I genuinely can’t stand wearing them. I like my feet to be free and am not generally grossed out about any men’s feet around me. In fact, I don’t really ever look at other people’s feet. Am I an anomaly or do people really pay that much attention to other people’s feet?

This brings me to my second thought. It’s also somewhat sweet of Pete to have this kind of consideration. It makes me wonder if attention to details like this is something that helps him attract women. He strikes me as someone who is very thoughtful about how they treat and act around others. I think that’s why I’m always rooting for him.

