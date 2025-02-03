Pete Davidson: Men should never show their feet & keep socks on even at the beach

Embed from Getty Images
I like Pete Davidson. I’ve followed his story since he started on SNL and have always rooted for him. He seems like a generally decent person who suffered personal tragedy at a young age (his father was a firefighter who died on 9/11) and has spent years actively fighting his personal demons. I find it telling that, despite his long list of ex-lovers, no one has ever really come out and talked sh-t or leaked any scandals about him.
Pete is currently starring as the voice of Petey the Cat in the Dogman movie (I saw it on Friday evening with my older son), so he went on Drew Barrymore’s talk show as a part of his promo tour. He was, as expected, charming and quirky, which come to think of it, is also Drew’s whole schtick too. One of the things they talked about was Pete’s strong opinion about men’s feet. It’s absolutely one of those conversations that I have on my 2025 bingo card:
Drew: You think that men should never show their feet?
Pete: You should never see a guy’s feet, never.
Drew: And why do you feel this way? Because I’m not *not* with you.
Pete: Because they’re horrible! They’re just terrible to look at and nobody wants to see them and you should always cover them up.
Drew: So what do you do? How do you avoid the feet showing?
Pete: You gotta just always keep socks on, even at the beach. Unless you go in the water. Then you can take them off, but other than that…”
First of all, this is spoken like a true New Yorker and clearly not a man who grew up living life on the beach. (Sure, Staten Island is an island with summertime beach culture, but it is not #beachlife.) I may have grown up on neighboring Long Island, but I am one of those people who only wear socks for shoe-comfort and winter-warmth. Otherwise, I genuinely can’t stand wearing them. I like my feet to be free and am not generally grossed out about any men’s feet around me. In fact, I don’t really ever look at other people’s feet. Am I an anomaly or do people really pay that much attention to other people’s feet?
This brings me to my second thought. It’s also somewhat sweet of Pete to have this kind of consideration. It makes me wonder if attention to details like this is something that helps him attract women. He strikes me as someone who is very thoughtful about how they treat and act around others. I think that’s why I’m always rooting for him.
photos credit: Getty and via YouTube/Drew Barrymore show
I ❤️ Pete…never saw him on SNL…but I’ve seen MOST of his work off of the show and enjoyed it…ESPECIALLY “Bupkiss”
Pete’s romantic life reminds me of the LEGENDARY 🌟singer (also one of the FINEST HUMAN BEINGS I WILL EVA SEE🥰) Teddy Pendagrass (if you can catch his documentary which was narrated by him because he knew his mortality would be shorten)…and in the documentary they speak with SEVERAL of his past relationships and EVERY STUNNING WOMAN said being with him was like the 🌞 shining on them and NONE of them had a bad word to say EVEN though Teddy was RELENTLESS in running SEVERAL relationships concurrently…the reason I don’t call him a cheater is because he was up front with ALL of them..
The fact that Pete Davidson got THAT level of pull being…Pete Davidson…and NOT like Teddy at ALL on the surface…will ALWAYS be intriguing and impressive to me…A guaranteed “SHORT time but a GOOD time”…hell I could use THAT now myself🤣
This is so true. He’s far from perfect and I know he’s had to deal with some stuff but I’ve yet to hear a woman speak ill of him. Quite the contrary, actually. That’s telling, which in Hollywood says A LOT.
I, too, have long held this belief. Men often free the dogs at my office (tech, engineers) and it gives me the skeevs.
Now that’s just out of place. Where do they think they are?
Men’s feet are generally pretty gross and I don’t want to see them but I just try not to look.
taking shoes off in the office should be banned for EVERYONE especially when walking around.
I live in Texas and way too many men around here insist on wearing shorts, ratty tees and flip flops at least 10 months of the year. It doesn’t matter how cold it is, if the wind is blowing hard or even if there is ice on the ground. They even go in sit down restaurants looking like this with their gnarly hairy toes and disgusting yellowed toe talons.
Totally with Pete on this one. No one needs to be exposed to this hideousness.
I’m with Pete but even more as I hate seeing any feet other than maybe baby feet. I don’t wear sandals and would live my life happily if I never saw an adult barefoot again out in public.
I disagree. I think covered feet for all in certain scenarios are necessary. But not on the beach! That sounds so uncomfortable.
I used to see a guy who wouldn’t even take his socks off when we were intimate and that was SO WEIRD to me.