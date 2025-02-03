Katy Perry: my therapist said ‘What anybody thinks about you is none of your business’

Katy Perry’s latest album, 143, did not land the way she was probably hoping/expecting. She dropped the first single, “Woman’s World,” in July, with a music video so… let’s say “extreme,” that she had to immediately clap back to say, “You guys, it’s SATIRE!” Then she released “Lifetimes.” Aside from being a big nothing-burger of a song, the filming of the music video may have environmentally damaged a protected Spanish island. Dios mío. And of course there’s the Dr. Luke of it all across the whole album. But you can’t keep a California Gurl down! Katy is set to perform at the Invictus Games this month, and will kick off the Lifetimes Tour in May — her first North American tour in seven years. And as for those pesky bad reviews 143 got, she doesn’t read them anyway! Thanks to a little advice she got from her therapist:
Katy Perry isn’t fazed by her critics.
Speaking with PEOPLE about her newly announced Lifetimes Tour, which is in support of her album 143, the “Hot N Cold” singer revealed she does read her album reviews — but has found it’s best to avoid them all together.
“You shouldn’t read it when it’s good. You shouldn’t read it when it’s bad,” Perry, 40, tells PEOPLE exclusively.
She adds, “My therapist said something that really changed my life. What anybody thinks about you is none of your business. It’s what you think about yourself.”
Despite any negative reviews, this album is about personal change — and she hopes it can become “the soundtrack for anyone’s life.”
“I created this album out of a real shift in my life when I became a mother, and I really tapped into that feminine divine energy. The messages on it are celebratory. They’re about love,” Perry says of the album’s creation.
The “Dark Horse” performer continues, “I have an incredible identity that I’ve been able to create since COVID, when a lot changed for so much. So the album really just celebrates love and this unconditional love that I have been looking for my whole life and never really knew it existed. That was a cliché, and it’s actually true.”
During an appearance on Call Her Daddy in September, Perry addressed criticism over working with Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald — who worked on some of her biggest hits like “I Kissed a Girl,” “California Gurls” and “Teenage Dream” and was involved in nearly a decade-long legal battle with Kesha.
“I understand that it started a lot of conversations and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. But the reality is, it comes from me,” Perry said of the producer. “The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that. One of the writers, one of the producers. I am speaking from my own experience.”
“What anybody thinks about you is none of your business.” That IS excellent advice… And still 143 is not a great album. Both are true! Katy has every right to shield herself from the reviews, but I think it would’ve behooved her to listen to someone, somewhere during the writing and recording process, before 143 was released as it is. And along those lines, was there really no one in Katy’s orbit who cautioned her that working with Dr. Luke was a bad idea? No one? Anyone? Bueller? And her comments on Call Her Daddy were weird, right? She kept harping on the songs coming from her, but I didn’t think the issue was whether Dr. Luke wrote Katy’s songs. It was the fact that she sought out the credibly-accused rapist/abuser as a collaborator to begin with. But I guess what anybody thinks about Dr. Luke is none of Katy’s business.
She’s just obnoxious and I don’t like her at all. Her music hasn’t been good in years and she’s just so annoying and full of herself.
I feel like this is only good advice to a point. It mostly feels like people take advice like this as a excuse to be d*ickheads.
A bit like one of those “Only God Can Judge Me” tattoos from a few years ago.
(they seemed to be all the rage then, I don’t see them as often now?)
I’m afraid I’m going to leave a superficial comment: she looks rough lately. Is it the weight loss? Or too much gym? I think she thinks she looks good, so godspeed.
She is unrecognizable to me. I don’t know her face well enough to say what the difference is, but that’s not the face I associate with “Katy Perry.”
My mother always told me “What other people think of you is none of your business.” It is excellent advice, and of course has its limitations. Obviously, it’s not meant to be used as a substitute for “I say what’s on my mind, and people can just accept it.” No, that’s just being an a-hole. It’s obviously meant to not worry about impressing others. She also used to say, “Don’t try and impress people, and you will.” More good advice.
But, um, Ms. Perry, bad reviews aren’t about what people think of you, it’s what they think of your product, and that DOES matter when it’s your job. You’re misusing your therapist’s advice.
I think “what other people think of me is none of my business” is probably a good way to deal with the toxicity that comes from being famous. I still think she’s weird asf and getting weirder
I get the sentiment in theory but in practice it’s important to care about what those close to you think, and for a public person I think it’s important to some extent to care about what the public think.
First off, I love the “Anyone? Bueller?” reference! I remember renting that video.
Next, I agree with NikoMikaelX above: Ignoring the negative (and positive) reviews/ what people say about you IS good advice up to a certain point. However, when people slam you for not reading the room and not listening, this is NOT the right message. And do not work with a known sexual harasser/ offender when trying to send a female empowerment message.
Thank you! It’s the working with a known abuser of women, at the very least shady and gross. Him being involved taints those songs for me and by extension her. Her body is not what’s important about her and she looks lovely. I do want to say so personally feel she looks like she’s exercising too much, extremely thin. Since she’s my age which is over forty, it makes her look older. I don’t think she needs to be so militant about her weight but if she’s happy I’m happy. I just get the feeling she’s struggling, trying to achieve the old popularity. It rings hollow when you work with and embrace Dr Luke. The end.