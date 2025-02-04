Duchess Meghan offered ‘really consequential support’ to the Altadena Girls

Last month, Southern California was devastated by widespread wildfires. Densely populated areas like Pasadena and Altadena were very heavily damaged and thousands of people’s lives have been radically altered. Amid the chaos of the fires, a group of teenage girls in Altadena decided to put together what they hoped would be a week-long pop-up “shop” where teens could come in and get some fresh clothes, makeup, skincare and other items they needed. They called themselves the Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery Group, or Altadena Girls for short. Their little project took off instantly, with celebrities and major charities stepping in with donations and all kinds of help. One of the celebrities doing the most? The Duchess of Sussex, and her Archewell Foundation. The founder of Altadena Girls spoke to Marie Claire exclusively about their mission, and how Meghan helped out and more. Some highlights:
Altadena Girls was started by 14-year-old Avery Colvert: In the days following [the fires], Colvert gathered clothing to help local wildfire victims. Then she and stepdad Matt Chait had an idea: They would “collect some clothes from whomever will donate” and “have a little bit of a free fair for one day.” Colvert decided to also include products like skincare, accessories and makeup—“exactly what a teenage girl would want.” A friend of her stepdad’s offered his creative space, Small Green Door, for them to use.
It was supposed to be a temporary thing: “It was supposed to be a weeklong plan,” Colvert says with a laugh. However, word quickly spread and “within probably 30 minutes of releasing the location” there were “trucks lined up down the street donating items.” Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Ariana Grande got involved; major brands—including Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty and Bella Hadid’s Orebella—sent in donations. Girls from around the area flocked to their temporary space to shop. And then Shauna Nep, the co-executive director of the Archewell Foundation, came calling. When Avery’s stepdad told her that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s foundation wanted to get involved, Colvert says she “just started to break down crying.”
Avery on Meghan: “Meghan is so incredibly kind,” the Altadena Girls founder continues. “She was so excited to help.” After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted volunteering at a Los Angeles food bank and Meghan appeared in an Instagram Reel from Altadena Girls, numerous “royal experts” claimed the duchess was just looking for a photo opp. Colvert says she finds the claims “ridiculous.” “They’re like, ‘Oh she came in and she just dropped her stuff off and left.’ People weren’t there,” she shares, explaining that Meghan “came in with bags of clothing from her own closet” and “was there for multiple hours in a day.” The duchess even “got stylist training” so she could help girls choose outfits and accessories. “For all the girls that were coming in, they got to be styled by Meghan Markle,” Colvert continues, noting that some clients “came in and just completely broke down” when they saw the duchess there. As for her stepdad, Chait, he says he was in shock at how long Meghan stayed and helped. “She was carrying out bags to people’s cars,” Colvert says.
Archewell helped secure Altadena Girls’ new space: But the Archewell Foundation’s support “has continued beyond just that day,” as Chait tells Marie Claire. “They’ve continued to open lots of doors for us and make connections,” he says. When it came to Altadena Girls’s new permanent space, which opened in Pasadena last week, Archewell even helped them “to secure the building,” Chait says.
A long-term solution: As for that future, Altadena Girls has now become “a long-term solution” to help girls in need, Colvert says, and not just a project to address the wildfires. Along with providing clothing and other items, mental wellness services—which Altadena Girls is already offering—will be at the heart of the organization’s new 12,000-square-foot permanent space in Pasadena. The building will also give kids who have lost their schools and activities a safe place to gather. “There’s going to be therapy services, we’re going to build out a dance room and have dance classes and yoga classes,” Colvert says of Altadena Girls’s new HQ, which, of course, also includes a free storefront where girls can shop. Chait adds several national brands have reached out to provide funding for the activity rooms. “This isn’t like a pipe dream right now,” he says. “We signed a long-term lease.”
Archewell’s consequential support: While Altadena Girls has been lucky to receive support from the likes of Kerry Washington—whose birthday party the duchess recently attended—along with Charlie XCX, Mindy Kaling, Skims and Huda Beauty, Chait calls their relationship with the Archewell Foundation “the most surprising and really consequential” connection to date. “It really made the biggest difference,” he says.
The criticism of Meghan for volunteering in her hometown during a huge natural disaster was always unhinged, and it never had any basis in reality. It was actually a test case of the virulence of Deranger hate – they exposed themselves as unreasonable people who lost their sh-t over absolutely anything involving Meghan. It’s really cool that Meghan went out of her way to support Avery’s project and that this has grown to such a huge extent in a matter of, like, three weeks. Archewell continues to do good work behind the scenes.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Sky News, Fox affiliate.
Avery and Altadena Girls really did something amazing. No surprise that Archwell and Meghan showed up and did good. The wildfires have been terrible and my heart still goes out to everyone who lost their homes. Altadena Girls is providing something real and needed.
I’m not surprised at all. Every time we get one of these stories about Meghan it confirms that this is who she is and has always been. Since she was a kid! She sincerely cares about others and enjoys finding long term solutions. (Just like she did with the women from Hubb Community Kitchen. Her idea of writing a cookbook allowed them to find a permanent solution.) And Meghan really just pitches in to help – from styling the girls to carrying items to people’s cars. She’s a real one.
I also love how overwhelmed the girls were to see Meghan. Very sweet.
Wow proving once again service is universal and they are not “ disaster tourists “ as someone called them. They got in there and did what was needed not just for a day but to help continue with this for some time by helping them get a building. What a great article from someone who saw it all happen.
Ugh the “disaster tourist” comment really got my goat. She’s from that area for heaven’s sake, and lives in the area. And notice that the term wasn’t used to describe any other celebrity that was helping out.
There’s even an Altadena Boys now. I agree the reaction to Meghan helping her own community was unhinged. Meghan and Harry are doing good work.
Wonderful and meaningful work by Archwell and Meghan. It explains why KP put out this strategy of Kate the FQC is not a clotheshorse and a lightweight.
But she is a clotheshorse, she has just the right figure for it and looks good in everything she wears. pity about the character.
“…looks good in everything she wears.”
I disagree. She is thin & tall but she can’t sell clothes. Put the same outfit on the model & her, she always makes the clothes look worse & stale.
H&M prove you can use your (Royal) name recognition to do good. Archewell has established contact with some national brands in the USA. P&G donated diapers to Baby2Baby; the washing machine donated to the school in NYC that H&M visited; during COVID pandemic, they fundraised money from some big name companies for COVID Vaccine; etc.
On (USA) Black History Month, the Sussex provides links for people who are interested in knowing more about Black History. Duchess of Do-Little, on the other hand, on World Cancer Day was all about herself. No link to cancer prevention, cancer screening or education websites.
People with critical thinking skill & without prejudice can see the difference between these two (British Royal) couples.
I am not surprised at Meghan’s involvement here – not just because of who she is but because this just seems like something right up her alley. I feel like she gravitates towards very concrete, tangible projects. Like a new playground in Uvalde, or a cookbook to raise money for Hubb, etc. It’s not just Archewell or Meghan donating money (although here it sounds like they did make some donations as well that are allowing the organization to keep operating.)
Donating money is important, obviously – charities need money – but I just think its clear that Meghan’s interest lies with organizations or initiatives that seem to start from the idea of “what can I do to help?” Here, this is something very tangible that people can do to help – donate clothes etc to help those affected by the disaster.
this is yet another area where W&K go so wrong. They are all about these grand projects and initiatives (that never fully pan out) or these grandiose statements about changing the world or whatever and H&M are like, “what can we do to help?” and sometimes its by donating clothes and helping teenage girls pick out new outfits.
@Becks1 Great points. Meghan and Harry seem to be choosing appropriately-sized projects for the size of their foundation. It’s very practical, very real-world achievements, very tuned into the communities they’re trying to help and often with hands-on appearances. If Archewell grows to a big foundation with tens of millions in funding then something more ambitious could be an option. Or not, depending on how they want to do service; I’m interested to see if and how their charitable goals change over time…one of the things that make H&M fascinating people!
W&K’s foundation is also relatively small, certainly in the size of the (publicly known) donations, yet they keep wanting to do these “grand projects and initiatives” as you say. They should aim for concrete value, but that’s never good enough for their egos, nor for the “status” of the Royal Family as an institution, so they talk a lot of BS and don’t actually achieve anything, even if it’s pointing others towards the charities so others can donate!
Yes, they gravitate towards announcements of “grand projects and initiatives “ but I can’t recall their putting their own funds behind them. Where are their generous donations of money and time? Willie’s income dwarfs Harry’s, yet they seem content with announcements not actual support. I find them both lazy, cheap, boring, and somewhat stupid.
I get kind of a World Central Kitchen vibe here – that there’s a template for addressing a specific problem, for providing immediate assistance, for understanding local needs, for harnessing local resources. I love how H&M’s approach is so practical – consultants and think tanks don’t feed and clothe people.
The Duchess of Sussex is a breath of fresh air. What a lovely report in these dark times. She genuinely brings light, love, resources, and positive change with her work. Thank you for covering this story for us.
We are blessed to have her and Harry in California to promote kindness and service.
Perfectly said 👏🏼💞💐.. my heart just breaks for all those who lost homes and loved ones. Meghan is just a beautiful soul and didn’t deserve the unhinged attacks. I sure hope her family and friends were all ok also.
I was so impressed with Avery how she was able to mobilize so quickly and affectively. This young woman galvanized an entire community to help those who lost everything. And of course, that is who Meghan is and she married someone who shares her values. Serves her community and pays it forward.
From the MC article
“As for her stepdad, Chait, he says he was in shock at how long Meghan—who recently spoke with Marie Claire about her work with the Southern California Welcome Project—stayed and helped. “She was carrying out bags to people’s cars,” Colvert says.”
Action. Not just talk.
Congrats to Avery and her stepdad – this is an enormous accomplishment and in only a few weeks. To go from a pop-up to a permanent long-term facility with mental wellness services, after school safe, activities, as well as the storefront, takes more than just two people. I wonder if Archewell is providing help with organization, coordination, planning, legal issues, etc.
They did say that Archewell helped them “secure” the building for their permanent space. This leads me to believe Archewell helped with legal and other issues.
That’s what I’m thinking, too. Setting up and managing an organization like this takes a lot of firepower.
Yes they are. This is from the article
“But the Archewell Foundation’s support “has continued beyond just that day,” as Chait tells Marie Claire. “They’ve continued to open lots of doors for us and make connections,” he says. When it came to Altadena Girls’s new permanent space, which opened in Pasadena last week, Archewell even helped them “to secure the building,” Chait says.”
While the Royal gutter rats their trolls and this Bateman woman talks thrash, the Sussexes along with their Archewell Foundation continues to show up and deliver. I pity they trolls. The gutter rats look for a headline, the Sussexes look for impact
Our children really are the future. Imagine that all this started with a 14 yr old girl and a week long project. I’m so moved by this story and now understand why Harry and Meghan remain idealistic and earnest. When you are surrounded by this kind of energy its hard not to.
Those very words crossed my mind too, “and to think that it started with a 14-year-old girl.” Remarkable.
The duchess even “got stylist training” so she could help girls choose outfits and accessories. “For all the girls that were coming in, they got to be styled by Meghan Markle,” Colvert continues.
How great is that??
And it’s so in keeping with Meghan’s practice of not just showing up, but showing up PREPARED.