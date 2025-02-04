Joe Biden signs with CAA for representation in his post-presidential career

President Joe Biden is looking to make some money now that he’s retired from public service. I haven’t seen anything about a new book deal, but I imagine that’s top of his list, getting a deal for his presidential memoir. But who knows – maybe President Biden is also looking to start a production company or finance some Broadway musicals! CAA will be able to help facilitate it, because he’s just signed up to be represented by them.

Joe Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency for representation as he begins his post-presidential era.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” said Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA. “His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.”

Lovett, along with fellow co-chairs Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, have been among Hollywood’s prominent backers of Biden and Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign as well as other Democratic candidates. The Century City-based mega agency already reps his White House predecessor, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, as well as Democratic-leaning pols like Joe Manchin, Susan Rice, Beto O’Rourke and many others across the aisle as part of its speakers bureau.

And the move for the Delaware politician marks a homecoming for Biden and the agency, which had repped him during his post-vice presidential wilderness years from 2017 through his 2020 victory over Donald Trump. In that time, Biden published a book, Promise Me, Dad, reflecting on his eldest son Beau’s battle with cancer, as well as embarked on a nationwide paid tour.

Biden formally oversaw the transition of power on Jan. 20 to the second Trump administration and hasn’t yet unveiled typical post-presidential moves like a book deal or speaking gigs (or any sort of first-look or streaming deal).

[From THR]

Honestly, I would imagine that at this stage of life, Biden is going to be more focused on enjoying his retirement, spending time with Jill and their grandchildren and grilling by the beach. But yeah, this is probably more about getting a book deal and maybe doing some paid speaking gigs. I would imagine that he needs some financial backing for his presidential library too?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Joe Biden signs with CAA for representation in his post-presidential career”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    February 4, 2025 at 7:18 am

    He’s going to write a book about his Presidency. That’s all.

    Reply
  2. SarahLee says:
    February 4, 2025 at 7:52 am

    Let’s not pretend he hasn’t already made money. My guess is he will write a book and that’s why he has representation.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    February 4, 2025 at 7:59 am

    I don’t mind this, it’s just smart/normal to get representation these days. Go Joe.

    Reply
  4. Kittenmom says:
    February 4, 2025 at 8:11 am

    I wish only the best for Joe. I’d buy his book.

    Reply
  5. Newt says:
    February 4, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Go for it! Get all the money. No, he wasn’t a perfect POTUS, but he’s up there with the best. I miss him.

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    February 4, 2025 at 8:40 am

    I wonder if his ghost written book will tell all about how his enormous ego drove him to run again even though he wasn’t capable of it to the detriment of the American people

    Reply
  7. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    February 4, 2025 at 8:51 am

    We miss you, Joe! Please include any conversations you had with Tr*mp in your memoire! I’d love to see Tr*mp quoted by someone with no f*cks to give anymore.

    Reply
  8. MaisiesMom says:
    February 4, 2025 at 10:12 am

    I imagine this is for a book and speaking gigs. He has his kids and grandkids to enjoy, plus his lovely wife and I believe a great-grandchild now! I read that he has a new great-grandchild and my guess is Naomi had a baby? She is the one who got married at the WH a few years back and made all of the haters throw a fit.

    Reply
  9. Bev says:
    February 4, 2025 at 10:36 am

    Go Dark Brandon! Love and miss you. Barack and you are THE BEST.

    Reply
  10. Flamingo says:
    February 4, 2025 at 11:25 am

    He held the line as long as he could against Trump. I just wish his party had backed him. All he needed was one more debate and some good speeches. He would have won the confidence back of the people. Like he did when he was almost down and out in 2016 and sprung back and won.

    I am so disgusted by the democratic party led by Nancy Pelosi and the celebrities (CLOONEY) who thought they ‘knew’ better than the American people. For him to step down the way he did. I vote for Kamala /Harris ticket. But this all went down in a sleazy way. That ultimately put off the undecided. And rallied MAGA out to the voting pools.

    Now look at the mess we are in and it’s only been less than a month he is in office.

    I have the utmost respect for President Joe Biden. MY President.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment