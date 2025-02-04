Joe Biden signs with CAA for representation in his post-presidential career

President Joe Biden is looking to make some money now that he’s retired from public service. I haven’t seen anything about a new book deal, but I imagine that’s top of his list, getting a deal for his presidential memoir. But who knows – maybe President Biden is also looking to start a production company or finance some Broadway musicals! CAA will be able to help facilitate it, because he’s just signed up to be represented by them.

Joe Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency for representation as he begins his post-presidential era.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” said Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA. “His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.”

Lovett, along with fellow co-chairs Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, have been among Hollywood’s prominent backers of Biden and Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign as well as other Democratic candidates. The Century City-based mega agency already reps his White House predecessor, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, as well as Democratic-leaning pols like Joe Manchin, Susan Rice, Beto O’Rourke and many others across the aisle as part of its speakers bureau.

And the move for the Delaware politician marks a homecoming for Biden and the agency, which had repped him during his post-vice presidential wilderness years from 2017 through his 2020 victory over Donald Trump. In that time, Biden published a book, Promise Me, Dad, reflecting on his eldest son Beau’s battle with cancer, as well as embarked on a nationwide paid tour.

Biden formally oversaw the transition of power on Jan. 20 to the second Trump administration and hasn’t yet unveiled typical post-presidential moves like a book deal or speaking gigs (or any sort of first-look or streaming deal).