Joe Biden signs with CAA for representation in his post-presidential career

President Joe Biden is looking to make some money now that he’s retired from public service. I haven’t seen anything about a new book deal, but I imagine that’s top of his list, getting a deal for his presidential memoir. But who knows – maybe President Biden is also looking to start a production company or finance some Broadway musicals! CAA will be able to help facilitate it, because he’s just signed up to be represented by them.
Joe Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency for representation as he begins his post-presidential era.
“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” said Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA. “His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.”
Lovett, along with fellow co-chairs Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, have been among Hollywood’s prominent backers of Biden and Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign as well as other Democratic candidates. The Century City-based mega agency already reps his White House predecessor, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, as well as Democratic-leaning pols like Joe Manchin, Susan Rice, Beto O’Rourke and many others across the aisle as part of its speakers bureau.
And the move for the Delaware politician marks a homecoming for Biden and the agency, which had repped him during his post-vice presidential wilderness years from 2017 through his 2020 victory over Donald Trump. In that time, Biden published a book, Promise Me, Dad, reflecting on his eldest son Beau’s battle with cancer, as well as embarked on a nationwide paid tour.
Biden formally oversaw the transition of power on Jan. 20 to the second Trump administration and hasn’t yet unveiled typical post-presidential moves like a book deal or speaking gigs (or any sort of first-look or streaming deal).
Honestly, I would imagine that at this stage of life, Biden is going to be more focused on enjoying his retirement, spending time with Jill and their grandchildren and grilling by the beach. But yeah, this is probably more about getting a book deal and maybe doing some paid speaking gigs. I would imagine that he needs some financial backing for his presidential library too?
He’s going to write a book about his Presidency. That’s all.
Let’s not pretend he hasn’t already made money. My guess is he will write a book and that’s why he has representation.
I don’t mind this, it’s just smart/normal to get representation these days. Go Joe.
I wish only the best for Joe. I’d buy his book.
Go for it! Get all the money. No, he wasn’t a perfect POTUS, but he’s up there with the best. I miss him.
I wonder if his ghost written book will tell all about how his enormous ego drove him to run again even though he wasn’t capable of it to the detriment of the American people
It’s people like you is why we are stuck with Trump again. Just go shove your opinions.
We miss you, Joe! Please include any conversations you had with Tr*mp in your memoire! I’d love to see Tr*mp quoted by someone with no f*cks to give anymore.
I imagine this is for a book and speaking gigs. He has his kids and grandkids to enjoy, plus his lovely wife and I believe a great-grandchild now! I read that he has a new great-grandchild and my guess is Naomi had a baby? She is the one who got married at the WH a few years back and made all of the haters throw a fit.
Go Dark Brandon! Love and miss you. Barack and you are THE BEST.
He held the line as long as he could against Trump. I just wish his party had backed him. All he needed was one more debate and some good speeches. He would have won the confidence back of the people. Like he did when he was almost down and out in 2016 and sprung back and won.
I am so disgusted by the democratic party led by Nancy Pelosi and the celebrities (CLOONEY) who thought they ‘knew’ better than the American people. For him to step down the way he did. I vote for Kamala /Harris ticket. But this all went down in a sleazy way. That ultimately put off the undecided. And rallied MAGA out to the voting pools.
Now look at the mess we are in and it’s only been less than a month he is in office.
I have the utmost respect for President Joe Biden. MY President.
*edit typo 2020* lol