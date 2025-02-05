Jack Whitehall: Prince Harry dropped me & his mates when he met Meghan Markle

For eight-plus years, a lot of British people have been really mad that Prince Harry isn’t a drunk screwup. They had his life planned out – he was going to be the Princess Margaret of his royal generation, the charismatic alcoholic whose tragic life would make his sibling look better by comparison. They’re still SO mad that Harry turned his life around in his 30s, that he no longer falls out of nightclubs, that he found the love of his life and became a stable family man. Speaking of, yet another “former friend” has sh-t to say about Harry cutting people out of his life when he met Meghan. This is from comedian-actor Jack Whitehall:
Prince Harry allegedly ended his close friendship with comedian Jack Whitehall when the Duke of Sussex started dating Meghan Markle.
“I’ve come into contact with a couple of [the royals] in the past. I was quite good friends with Harry back in the day. Pre-Meghan, when he was a terror,” Whitehall dished on Monday’s episode of the “Jase & Lauren” podcast. The “Bad Education” star, 36, was asked if it was true that the Invictus Games founder “dropped his mates” when he met Markle, to which Whitehall said, “Yeah.”
Whitehall noted that he wasn’t present for the infamous night when Harry played strip billiards with showgirls in Las Vegas, but the actor said he “had a few nights out with him.”
“I mean, I wasn’t, I wouldn’t say, part of the inner circle, to go back to a Vegas analogy,” Whitehall said. “But no, I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun.”
Whitehall made sure to mention that like Harry, he has also “retired” from his wild party days.
“There’s still a demon inside me,” Whitehall joked. “There [is] definitely a little bit more negotiating and [I’ve] cashed out at the bank of mutual resentment. I just sent my wife away for a girls’ weekend — I’m like, ‘Take two nights babe,’ ‘Cause I know there’s a potential boys’ weekend coming up.”
Whitehall and Harry have been spotted hanging out over the years and were even photographed having a joyful interaction at the Royal Variety Performance at London’s Albert Hall in 2015. The BetterUp chief impact officer, 40, started dating the “Suits” alum, 43, a year later and the couple tied the knot in 2018.
I’ll give Whitehall some credit – he doesn’t sound as peeved and resentful as most of Harry’s “former friends,” the same ones who have cried for years that Harry isn’t drunk and unlucky in love. It sounds like Harry and Jack partied together a few times and Jack was easily culled from the group soon enough. Did Jack even go to Harry’s wedding? I don’t think so. So, yeah, they were more like social acquaintances.
As for jack as the saying goes some people never grow up. He’s another one who disparages Meghan because Harry is not the old fun harry. Jack needs to get a life.
I mean, not really, his actual statements are more like yea, we used to hang out, in our young wild days, before he met his wife. He doendt blame her for anything, it seems more like he’s just establishing a timeline, and the tabloids of course are going to make it into something.
Jack’s daddy is more fun, charismatic & funnier than him! Never take the opinion or thoughts of a half baked quasi-comedian.
Hung out a few times and they managed to do a write up about shit that happened 10 years ago. The way they rely on Harry and Meghan to make money should be studied.
IKR? Like I had party friends in my 20s. If I or any of them got famous, we could make up BS too. But lives go in different directions and you lose touch. This has less than nothing to do with Meghan.
Another one of those guys blaming Meghan for something that happened before Harry had even met M.
JW mentions 2015, but it’s somehow M’s fault anyway, because nobody would care reading about him otherwise.
Meghan mentioned this in their Netflix documentary, that people blame the woman, how he changed when he met you because then they don’t have to look at their own behavior. I assumed that she was referring more to Willy but it suits a lot of his old toffy friends too.
Funny how Meghan kept friends from high school and college, but Harry drops most of them. Maybe it’s a Harry thing on his own. Or Harry was embarrassed to be associated with these friends.
Maybe I read this differently, but I don’t think he threw shade at Meghan. It actually felt kinda like a compliment that pre-Meghan, Harry was a “terror” and it’s implied that she was good for him. Harry himself even admits his party boy phase in Spare. Sounds like he and Jack both got married, live on different continents and just grew apart.
I have seen negative posts saying Harry looking “happier” when he was single and “unhappy” with Meghan, I do think Jack threw shade considering all. and is following the negativity I don’t see it as a compliment. He seems to be following the negativity.
If you look at both of those pictures. It seems like that’s some kind of reception line. And if so would mean that they weren’t hanging out. They were just both there at the same time. That doesn’t make you friends. Do people not understand the difference between friends. And people who just go to all the same places you go.
I read it more of the same way – that Harry grew up and stopped the crazy partying (as most people do) and so did Jack and so they stopped hanging out because they weren’t actually good friends, they were just partying buddies.
But of course the article makes it sound more sinister and Meghan-driven than that.
This is the read I got from this too. It’s sounds like they were hi/bye friends who partied together a few times. It didn’t sound to me like Jack was trying to make their friendship a bigger deal than it was and he said the same thing about himself, that he chilled on the partying when he got married.
and, seriously, they OCCASSIONALLY hung out and partied together with a group of mutuals over the years and hadn’t done so since prior to Harry & Meghan getting together. That’s not Harry “culling him” from his group of friends, that’s Harry just not having partied with someone who was an acquaintance, then no longer doing so since settling down and moving away. There are a lot of people that I was friendly with and went out with a lot but don’t do so anymore because our lives changed as grew up, no longer lived near one another and changing our focus. I didn’t those people out of my life, I lost touch which is a very natural thing that happens over time
Some people still can’t seem to understand the basic point you just made.
It’s misogyny the woman always gets blamed.
Every single person he dropped deserved it because the only thing they know to say about him is how he was fun and never any thing of substance
Welcome to the world of becoming an adult. Either you grow up or you get left behind.
I had no idea they had any connection at all but Jack Whitehall has been on my list of people I avoid watching in anything for a while now. I’ve come to actively dislike him and even if he’s playing this up for effect the ‘can’t wait to ditch the Mrs/kids to have actual fun with the lads’ tone isn’t changing my mind!
SAME. My initial thought was “another reason to dislike Whitehall. But his last remark really did it “ I’m like, ‘Take two nights babe,’ ‘Cause I know there’s a potential boys’ weekend coming up.”
Nothing like good ol transactional toxicity. Gross
I too had party friends ten years ago, and guess what we moved on and don’t keep in touch. It’s fine. No one dropped anyone. This is such a non story.
If they were just drinking buddies, it is obvious why Harry and his path didn’t meet again. Harry stopped going out, having wild nights before he met Meghan. He wrote in Spare how he started to isolate himself, not meeting up with friends anymore. That’s how he noticed Meghan, while scrolling through social media. Maybe, there is a reason he didn’t interact with him outside of drunk nights since Harry is still hanging out with his friends from UK, visiting him in his home.
In other words, ” Former drinking and party buddy mourns fact that PH has grown up since.”
Having a few nights out with someone, doesn’t make that person a “good friend” or that a “close friendship.”
Plenty of guys leave behind a few resentful “mates” when they stop going out with them all that much once they start a family.
The woman tends to be blamed, but often it’s just the guy not wanting it anymore himself.
What I was thinking. In whose world does a “few nights out” equal “quite good friends”. And they were seen at the Royal Variety Show together interacting. An event that the royals attend as “work” counts as being friends out? This guy has also bragged about being at school with Kate and having a crush on her. He sounds like Piers or some of the rota who think PH was a friend because he interacted with them while he was “working” as a royal.
He’s 36, Kate’s 43, and he says he went to school with her and had a crush on her? LOL. So he was in 6th or 7th grade and crushed on a 12th grader? Right.
I watched Jack’s show, Travels with my Father, and came away thinking that he’s such an overgrown man-child, his dad was a hoot though! I can see Harry being “social” friends with Jack, a bit of partying but not close, certainly not someone to call if you’re having a problem.
I used to love watching the British Big Fat Quiz of the Year during the Xmas holidays, and Jack was on it quite a bit for a few years while he tried to make it big. He was insufferable then, and this article just confirms that impression.
Good for Harry. Sometimes you have to let go of people who really dont have your best interests at heart. To his credit, at least this guy admits he was just on the periphery and not really a “friend”. Page Six scraping the bottom as usual.
Page six is the bottom.
Yeah, this is a stretch, as usual.
When you take the partying aspect out of it, and add in aging, it’s a fact of life that you may not have a lot in common with some people you were close with at a time in your life, when all you had in common was meeting up on the weekends at bars. Or making a new best friend at yoga, when you’re both into yoga. Or training for a marathon. Or volunteering at the same non profit. Or having a work best friend. You enjoy their company at the time, but when that mutual connection is gone, (bars, yoga, marathon, volunteering together, work to name a few) you realize you may not have as much in common with someone as you thought. That is normal and fun while it lasted! But a fact of life for a lot of relationships and friendships.
There’s enough of an age difference there that it makes sense that their lifestyles would have veered a part.
It really doesn’t sound like they were very close, just friendly party acquaintances. So he was never “dropped” if he wasn’t in in the first place
It really doesn’t. It’s the fact that he thinks he was “dropped.” Hanging out with Harry seems like it meant more to Jack than it did to Harry,
These overgrown man babies with their Peter Pan syndrome! What a catch this douchebag seems like 🙄 He’s the type to call his wife a ball and chain, cheat on her and then chalk it up to boys will be boys. I live in a town full of guys like these, ugh
So someone he hung out with few times socially ten years ago due to proximity, doesn’t hang out with him anymore as he lives a continent away. Ok.
This is a nonstory but it does follow the pattern for those left behind complaining in the press that the guy that they used to hang out with and get drunk with at clubs ( during the worst point in his life at his admission that they never seemed to pick up on or mention), doesn’t hang with them anymore. It’s never people just grow apart, maybe we aren’t the healthiest group of friends for him, maybe we say/do things that he knows he can’t be associated with, it’s always that evil wife.
Why are so many manbabies like this? I think most childless women have girlfriends with whom they stop hanging out after those friends decide to start a family. And yet, I very rarely hear women speak bitterly about that. We don’t villify their partners or children. We’re generally accepting of the circumstances, wish them the best, and move on.
if they were party buddies that hung out a few times in a group, it’s quite possible that Harry barely remembers spending time with him. Is it me or do certain comedians have a fixation with Harry and especially Meghan? Bc this is just as much about Meghan causing Harry to drop his friends.
Am I the only one who doesn’t find what he said terrible nor resentful? Honestly it sounded like he was reminiscing to me.
Maybe, because it was printed solely to make Meghan look bad, as usual. It just sounds dumb after they’ve been together for close to a decade.
“… There [is] definitely a little bit more negotiating and [I’ve] cashed out at the bank of mutual resentment…”
Man. The way these guys talk about marriage makes me wonder why they even bother. They really hate women down deep. And it makes me glad I stayed single.
But he admits that he wasn’t in Harry’s inner circle so why is he saying that he was dropped after Harry met Meghan?
It sounds like they were nothing more than acquaintances who met up on a few occasions prior to Harry even meeting Meghan a year later. He even admits that he wasn’t even part of Harry’s inner circle and that the last time they hung out was in 2015 during a work engagement. Him no longer being acquainted with Harry had nothing to do with Meghan because it stopped the year before she and Harry met. As someone mentioned above, Harry admitted in Spare that he stopped going out and partying because he was tired of the constant media attention and he was wanting something more in his life, which is how he stopped long enough to find Meghan through a friend’s social media post. This would be like a person I used to work with at my first job saying I ghosted them after meeting my spouse at my second job, even though I stopped talking to them the moment I left the first job. This isn’t even a story and it’s from ten years ago. These people are so used to needing to be victims of something they create in their heads.
Never heard of this guy. And if they’re still having to print garbage like this nearly ten years after Meghan and Harry got together, I’ve heard of him even less. How pathetic that they still print this nonsense.
I think he’s being on brand here. They asked him and he answered almost more as a comedian than a person. And it wasn’t like “I’m salty that he dropped me,” it was more like “Yes, we used to party once in a while and then he grew up and I didn’t.” Yuck yuck.
He’s a man child and it’s part of his schtick. It does get tiresome when people blame the woman; but I don’t mind this so much because I don’t take Jack Whitehall seriously, and he doesn’t seem to take himself seriously either. ‘
When my husband’s parents got married, he had a lot of friends with whom he had been going out drinking for years. She made him dump a lot of them, lol. She was 8 years younger and had never had that kind of social life, in part because her parents were pretty old fashioned even for their time. Looking back she said maybe she drew too hard a line, but he didn’t seem to resent or regret it at all. They made a new group of friends and he got more involved with community service, politics, etc. They also had kids. It’s called adulting.
I think what he’s said has been exaggerated by the media to sound malicious, when I don’t think it was. All he said was he had a few nights out with him when they were younger, then they grew up and settled down. It happens, but I think the press just love to twist things to sound like it’s a dig against Meghan.
Whitehall was the MC of a Royal Variety show in a year that Harry was the royal slated to attend. I think those pictures are from that evening, when Harry the royals meet the performers either before or after. He did quite a nice set joking about Harry that wasn’t offensive at all. I think this was either shortly before or shortly after Meghan and Harry’s relationship became public.
Ummm, ok. Does he want a hug or a medal?
Jack went to school with Kate Middleton.