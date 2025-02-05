Jack Whitehall: Prince Harry dropped me & his mates when he met Meghan Markle

For eight-plus years, a lot of British people have been really mad that Prince Harry isn’t a drunk screwup. They had his life planned out – he was going to be the Princess Margaret of his royal generation, the charismatic alcoholic whose tragic life would make his sibling look better by comparison. They’re still SO mad that Harry turned his life around in his 30s, that he no longer falls out of nightclubs, that he found the love of his life and became a stable family man. Speaking of, yet another “former friend” has sh-t to say about Harry cutting people out of his life when he met Meghan. This is from comedian-actor Jack Whitehall:

Prince Harry allegedly ended his close friendship with comedian Jack Whitehall when the Duke of Sussex started dating Meghan Markle.

“I’ve come into contact with a couple of [the royals] in the past. I was quite good friends with Harry back in the day. Pre-Meghan, when he was a terror,” Whitehall dished on Monday’s episode of the “Jase & Lauren” podcast. The “Bad Education” star, 36, was asked if it was true that the Invictus Games founder “dropped his mates” when he met Markle, to which Whitehall said, “Yeah.”

Whitehall noted that he wasn’t present for the infamous night when Harry played strip billiards with showgirls in Las Vegas, but the actor said he “had a few nights out with him.”

“I mean, I wasn’t, I wouldn’t say, part of the inner circle, to go back to a Vegas analogy,” Whitehall said. “But no, I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun.”

Whitehall made sure to mention that like Harry, he has also “retired” from his wild party days.

“There’s still a demon inside me,” Whitehall joked. “There [is] definitely a little bit more negotiating and [I’ve] cashed out at the bank of mutual resentment. I just sent my wife away for a girls’ weekend — I’m like, ‘Take two nights babe,’ ‘Cause I know there’s a potential boys’ weekend coming up.”

Whitehall and Harry have been spotted hanging out over the years and were even photographed having a joyful interaction at the Royal Variety Performance at London’s Albert Hall in 2015. The BetterUp chief impact officer, 40, started dating the “Suits” alum, 43, a year later and the couple tied the knot in 2018.