Duchess Meghan got some signed Billie Eilish merch for a teenage wildfire victim

Last month, the Duchess of Sussex spent a lot of time in Pasadena and Altadena after the wildfires ripped through the area and turned whole communities to ash. We knew that Meghan talked to evacuees and that she and Harry were serving food and meeting with first responders and officials. We also know that Meghan was offering a lot of support to the Altadena Girls. Well, it looks like Meghan was also meeting with families whose lives were upended by the disaster, and she befriended a family with a teenage girl. All the girl wanted was her Billie Eilish concert t-shirt, but it had been destroyed in the fire. So Meghan used all of her contacts to get a voice memo to Billie Eilish, and wouldn’t you know, Billie got the message and sent a big package full of signed merch to Meghan, to give to this teenager. Meghan made an IG video about it:
I’m amazed by the shout-out she gave to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo – Adam and Behati are married and they have three kids and a home in Montecito. Of course Adam would know how to get in touch with Billie, or at the very least, Adam would know how to get in touch with Billie’s people. All this time, it was never really on the British media’s radar that the Sussexes might socialize with Adam and Behati. LOL. Anyway, well done by everyone involved – it was great that Meghan reached out to find some way to get a Billie Eilish t-shirt for one of the wildfire victims who lost everything. It was great that Meghan’s friends and contacts helped her get in touch with Billie, and it was great that Billie made sure that one of her biggest fans got a really nice merch package. The lunchbox is great, what a collector’s item!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
How long until Kate Middleton wears a piece of clothing with her children’s names embroidered just like Meghan’s sweatshirt?
I was actually thinking about getting one made with my granddaughters names ☺️
Oh that sounds wonderful!
@ Harla
I actually have my grandkids names tattooed on the inside calf of my right leg and my daughter’s names on the back of right leg.
I think an embroidered sweatshirt is a fun idea
Oooh I’m so glad you pointed that out! So 90s and cute!
I watched the clip and didn’t notice, thanks for that!
It was really sweet and it was nice the Meghan in her natural element , cute and carefree .
Love this.
I feel like at this point the problem is you guys because you saw a nice story about Meghan and the first thing you thought of was Kate. Yall need to stop it’s so tiring now. You know she copy’s everything M does but is it necessary to mention it each time there’s a positive story about M?
weirdly I agree. sometimes its okay to just be happy about Meghan.
Can you guys stop bringing up Kate in Meghan posts? It’s 2025 jfc it’s bordering on obsession
Agree
Watched the clip, it was so sweet of both of them to donate their time and the merch looked nice
Omg this was so great! Meghans vid was old classics M before the toxic crap. She was so damn excited and thrilled for that girl. It was a bummer that some people kept repeating bots and trolls. Let’s not, people. Let’s focus on kindness and delight and NOT repeat blah blah.. That brought me down.. Let’s not.
I didn’t know the Levine /bahati / monticeto connections! Nice.. Oh all celebs shun M. Got it
Love love love this from Queen Meghan. It is so sweet from all those involved! That little girl will have a blast
I really love Meghan’s post. I love the joy, wonder, and excitement that she managed somehow – with friends’ help – to get merch to make this young girl happy. To put a smile on a teenager’s face in the midst of such pain of losing everything. I found it very touching that Meghan was so excited. I love that Meghan does ‘big’ things – donating and helping etc – but also little touches of love and caring. She warms my heart.
I’m swooning over both lovely women!! So kind of Meghan to do what she could to bring this about and so lovely of Billie to gift that young woman more than just a tee-shirt. The actions shown here speak louder than words of their compassion and thoughtfulness.❤️. I haven’t really listened to Billie’s music but now I will!
Washed up 80s sitcom background actor going on Fox to slam this in 3-2….
Faux news like them slim and blonde, that was probably a one time shot for her.
Meghan is so kind caring and thoughtful and always a cheerful giver and her skin is amazing and glowing, she look like a fresh clean face 16 year old, she look so young. And KATE MIDDLETON DONT COPY AND HAVE YOUR THREE CHILDREN CLOTHES EMBROIDERED ON YOUR SWEATER. STOP COPYING MEGHAN AND DO YOUR OWN WORK
Superficial observation- Meghan’s freckles are beautiful! Living an authentic, purposeful and fulfilling life, away from toxicity, is the new make-up.
I agree!! I love seeing Meg with little to no makeup on, she looks sooo young!
I was also captivated by her freckles – so gorgeous! 💗
This is so sweet.
It sure was.. and Meghan looked stunning make up free.
Such a heartfelt gesture from Billie! And I really loved Meghan speaking directly to camera – totally natural, excited, and happy to be able to help someone in need. You know the left behinds could never!
Yes, the British media is going to have a fit about Meghan using her “Hollywood connections” to help someone affected by the fire, and it’s all part of some self- promotion, and who does she even think she is? I’m bracing for it.
I mean do we really care what the toxic British press have to say? They are like a dumpster fire spewing toxic fumes.
It was so heart-warming. So happy the girl can find some joy in the midst of losing her home. Good on Meghan, Adam, Benati and of course Billie.
❤️
I’m so glad Meghan is making these videos again, just being herself. No matter what the press, trolls etc throw at her she’s not going to be silenced!
It’s a huge shout out to Billie’s team who are amazimgand the Levine family. They’ve really out done themselves and Meghan posting is obviously huge. Btw, all celebs hate Meghan (in case you’ve forgotten)
So cute and sweet.
This is so Meghan, thoughtful and kind
This is the daily dose of good news that I need. It’s all connections, connections, connections, isn’t it? Bravo to Meghan and Billie and Adam and Behati!!
Oh, Meghan knew the meaning of Billie Eilish’s lunchbox! 😇 Too funny.
What a lovely story.
She is just so lovely. No one deserves to be dragged through the mud to embiggen lazy duds like Keener and Will-not to the point the the loons become threatening, but it seems exceptionally cruel that Meghan has had to live through 10 years of Windsor malice.
This was so sweet from Meghan and Billie and Adam – these are the kinds of things that are irreplaceable after a disaster. It’s not just the tshirt, its the memory that goes along with it. And Billie gave her something more so that there is a bright spot in this horrible time in her life.
And Meghan’s excitement was just through the roof, I love that she is doing videos like this to show her personality and warmth.
I am hoping we start seeing more of these types of videos as the new show gets closer to air. The more people see and hear Meghan in action the harder it is for some circles to say bad things. Like here. This is just very thoughtful and most normal people will find this to be a sweet action.
This is really lovely for this teenage girl who has lost so much. What strikes me is that this gesture from Meghan vibes with everything her friends and colleagues have often said about her, how thoughtful she is and how she pays attention to details.
This was really well done by Meghan, by Billie, and by every celebrity who helped make this happen.
Watching how excited she was to receive the package and signed merch from Billie was such a delight. It’s been a horrible, terrifying two weeks and this bit of light was needed.
Countdown till Nazi Daily has an interior designer to pick apart the little part we see of Meghan and Harry’s home.
Also to Build a Face Barbie Meghan Kelly freaking out about how Meghan kept saying “my husband” during the video. Maybe she’ll blow a blood vessel.
Ok, “Build a Face Barbie” had me choking on my coffee.
🤣🤣
What a lovely gesture by and using her contacts to bring some joy in this young girls face. The sweatshirt with the kids’ name is a sweet touch. KopyKeeining will happen in 3,2,1…
I loved this how wonderful for the fan she must be so exited!
And how stunning does Meghan look happy and free in her own home.
The kindness of everyone involved in this is lovely. Meghan has a generosity of spirit that shines in her voice, her face, and her pleasure at the thought of how thrilled that girl will be. Well done!
So happy for the young fan. I can’t even imagine losing everything like that so I’m glad she and her mom will get a bit of happiness and excitement. Thank you Meghan for just being who you are. Thanks to Billie, Adam and Behati for your thoughtfulness as well!
This was such a kind and thoughtful gesture. The young girl wanted a small symbol of a great memory she had prior to the fires and the actions of Meghan, Adam, Behati and especially Billie have given her a new memory that eclipses the old one. I was smiling the entire video. Seeing fresh faced Meghan happy and smiling, brings joy to my heart. I can’t help be think about her friends saying even prior to the wedding that this is who Meghan is. Her previous post show that this is who she is. I’m happy that she’s able to show even a small fraction of joy with us.
Every new detail about this story just makes my heart melt. Everyone involved in this story is working together to provide community and support during such a difficult time. Such a lovely feel good story.
What a lovely gesture 😍 I got so excited just watching it 😍
love her shirt with “Archie and Lili” embroidered on the collar
Meghan’s so cute; love that she did this and hats off to Billie as well. I appreciate that the Sussexes are supporting organizations like WCK, Baby2Baby, etc to help aid the victims of these fires but i love little stuff like this as well. For a teen who lost everything this gift from her idol will mean everything to her; it’s so beautiful to put a smile back on a young person’s face like this 💙
When I saw meghan’s post on my Instagram feed, I almost cried
Meghan looked like she was 12 in that video. She cracked me up when she mentioned feeling old 😆.
I have never listened to Billie Eilish but what a thoughtful and generous response to a fan.
Our Madame Duchess just keeps on showing her heart
Imagine how happy that mom and her daughter were when they got the phone call from Meghan about the merch!
Meghan clearly has the mom’s phone number and was excited, as a mom, to bring some joy to another mom’s daughter. She’s a girls’ girl, through and through. And she just GETS it.
Even if the British tabloids try, they won’t be able to sully this lovely example of who Meghan really is.
Didn’t Adam Levine perform at Keven Costner’s fundraiser at his estate for first responders a couple of years ago? Meghan and Harry attended as well as Oprah and they all presented awards. I remember Meghan wearing a striking black and white tweed cape. Anyway, it shows how the the Montecito community comes together to lend their celebrity for good causes, and how much a part of the community Harry and Meghan have become.