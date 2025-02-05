Duchess Meghan got some signed Billie Eilish merch for a teenage wildfire victim

Last month, the Duchess of Sussex spent a lot of time in Pasadena and Altadena after the wildfires ripped through the area and turned whole communities to ash. We knew that Meghan talked to evacuees and that she and Harry were serving food and meeting with first responders and officials. We also know that Meghan was offering a lot of support to the Altadena Girls. Well, it looks like Meghan was also meeting with families whose lives were upended by the disaster, and she befriended a family with a teenage girl. All the girl wanted was her Billie Eilish concert t-shirt, but it had been destroyed in the fire. So Meghan used all of her contacts to get a voice memo to Billie Eilish, and wouldn’t you know, Billie got the message and sent a big package full of signed merch to Meghan, to give to this teenager. Meghan made an IG video about it:

I’m amazed by the shout-out she gave to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo – Adam and Behati are married and they have three kids and a home in Montecito. Of course Adam would know how to get in touch with Billie, or at the very least, Adam would know how to get in touch with Billie’s people. All this time, it was never really on the British media’s radar that the Sussexes might socialize with Adam and Behati. LOL. Anyway, well done by everyone involved – it was great that Meghan reached out to find some way to get a Billie Eilish t-shirt for one of the wildfire victims who lost everything. It was great that Meghan’s friends and contacts helped her get in touch with Billie, and it was great that Billie made sure that one of her biggest fans got a really nice merch package. The lunchbox is great, what a collector’s item!