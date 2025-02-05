“The trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ looks sort of good” links

The trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth is here, starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali & Jonathan Bailey. Interesting… [Just Jared]
The best physical comedy in Friends was Joey wearing all of Chandler’s clothes. “I better not do any…lunges!” But I think that ties with moving the couch into Ross’s apartment. “Pivot!!!!”
I liked when Joey and Ross were trapped on the roof and had to climb down the fire escape and one another to get off the roof. Ross wanted to know if he should face Joey or not face Joey. He ended up facing Joey but Joey was regretting that choice lol.
That scene is so hilarious…when Ross starts to climb down and Joey’s like omg Ross how much do you weigh?! And Ross says he’d rather not answer cause he’s still carrying around a little holiday weight. 😂
“Care” might be too strong a word, but the Fantastic Four trailer was interesting. I like the 60’s vibe. It’ll be something to do in the summer and the new theater that opened near me is a lot nicer and cleaner that the old one I used to go to.
I’ll go see Jurassic Park…STRICTLY based on the cast❣️
And yes…the GLORIOUS “Pivot” scene is my FAVE “Friends” physical comedy scene…STRICTLY because I have BEEN in that situation and had damn near the SAME outcome 😂
And the teaser for “M3GAN 2.0” is ..PERCECT!
Yep, agreed that I would also catch JW Rebirth due to cast and also it’s a slightly different spin on the theme.
Re physical comedy in Friends – the one that pops to mind still is “PIVOT!!” but I’m sure there are others I’m forgetting.
Re the new Jurassic Park – I’ll watch it – largely because I was a dino-geek as a child. However I sense it will be another of the franchise where I sit there hoping the annoying kids get eaten first (which they never do..) 😉
I’m way more excited about the Fantastic Four film now that I’ve seen the trailer. It looks pretty good.
Other than PIVOT!!, my favorite Friends physical comedy was Joey dancing with the Super (Treeger?). Matt Blanc was awesome in how he was all in!
or when Phoebe and Chandler were fake-seducing each other.
I can’t wait for Fantastic Four! I’m still a Marvel nerd, so I’ve been waiting for what the trailer was going to give us for a while. Looks good given what Marvel has been churning out lately, and I already love Herbie.