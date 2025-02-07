Prince Harry & Meghan will reportedly fly to Vancouver today on a private plane

This is the calm before the storm – there’s so much happening this weekend, so this should be just an FYI for everything we’re going to cover in the coming days. Tonight, we have the Critics Choice Awards, which will be a pretty low-key event, and we’ll have some fashion coverage on Sunday. There are other awards shows this weekend too, notably the DGAs and PGAs, both held on Saturday in LA. Then we’ve got the Super Bowl on Sunday, and the Super Bowl tends to dominate all of the news for at least 24 hours. But also happening alongside all of that: the Invictus Games. The opening ceremony in Canada will be on Saturday as well. According to GB News, Prince Harry and Meghan are flying up to Canada today:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to arrive in Vancouver today for the 2025 Invictus Games, making the nearly three hour journey from Santa Barbara via private chartered jet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will check into a city centre hotel ahead of the international sporting event for injured and sick military veterans.

[From GB News]

I’m honestly a little bit surprised they haven’t come even earlier – there are so many advance events, receptions and meetings happening around the games. I also hope Meghan is coming with Harry today and that she’ll be there for the whole Invictus games. In any case, we’ll obviously have lots of Invictus coverage too, especially if we get some good photos.

As I’ve been saying, all of the highly visible events over on Isla de la Saltines have been pretty obvious. I would assume that the Windsors have made so many plans and schemes for how they will try to “thunder-steal.” GB News did a separate story about how “senior royals will be hoping Harry’s attention stays firmly fixed on Canada and that the Duke of Sussex does not distract from the Royal Family’s brilliant start to 2025.” Meaning, the Windsors are focused on what’s happening in Canada and they’re going to throw themselves in front of every camera for the next week.

Last thing: Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer sent his best wishes to the British Invictus team. It would shock me if any of the Windsors even tweeted “good luck” to the veterans participating in the games.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Invictus.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

48 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan will reportedly fly to Vancouver today on a private plane”

  1. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    February 7, 2025 at 10:26 am

    The fact that the British government sent support only makes the BRF look worse for their silence. Seriously – a brief message encouraging the athletes is so obviously the right thing to do. Instead they just look petty and peevish.
    Oh and I rolled my eyes at the GB News’ “senior royals say they hope a massive & beloved charity sports event that does wonders for mental health doesn’t overshadow the Windsors’ busy work and ribbon cutting” comment (my paraphrase!)

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      February 7, 2025 at 10:40 am

      It doesn’t just make the RF look worse, it makes them look irrelevant. Every year, what they think matters less and less.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        February 7, 2025 at 11:25 am

        Both of you are absolutely right! It also makes them look incompetent in their incredibly low bar jobs. They are putting their family soap opera ahead of their duty as head of state/soft diplomacy agent/public servant or whatever they call themselves. Their propaganda machine keeps blasting how they dedicate their lives to service and they do not! I hope the international press, nato or british institutions will call them out.

      • sunnyside up says:
        February 7, 2025 at 11:50 am

        The King is head of the armed forces, he should have sent a message wishing his soldiers, sailors and airmen/women luck.

    • Jan90067 says:
      February 7, 2025 at 11:16 am

      Other than the first year that Harry started Invictus, have they EVER shown support, publicly or privately? The gnawing jealousy is an out of control monster now. Seriously, Harry and/or Meghan could find a cure for cancer and all you’d hear is crickets from the Left Behinds.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        February 7, 2025 at 11:44 am

        Well QEII did the year it was in Orlando – that’s when she made the video with Harry. I dont remember if anything was said on social media though; same with the Toronto year.

  2. Susan Collins says:
    February 7, 2025 at 10:28 am

    No I doubt any Windsor will wish the British veterans good luck. What a shame. Taking it out on the veterans. Hope the games will be a big success like they always are for Invictus. Can’t wait for pictures of Harry and Meg doing their thing. As for the leftovers well they are leftovers and nobody really likes leftovers.

    Reply
    • Barb Mill says:
      February 7, 2025 at 3:41 pm

      I’m wondering since they are only a 3 hour flight maybe they will bring Doria and the Kids. Meghan did say she would love to bring the kids someday and this would be much safer than taking them to the UK.

      Reply
  3. aquarius64 says:
    February 7, 2025 at 10:28 am

    Charles is commander in chief and patron of RBL and won’t give good luck wishes to Team GB. The BRF got dragged a bit for no support for the Dusseldorf Games in 2023. The BM and BRF don’t want the public crying about that.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      February 7, 2025 at 11:30 am

      Charles is commander in chief of the Canadian military, Australian military and New Zealand military and his pettiness over his own son is making him look foolish. A general congratulatory tweets to all veterans who served in militaries under which he commands is required.

      Reply
  4. GMH says:
    February 7, 2025 at 10:28 am

    Complete fantasy. They will be staying in a center hotel. Complete speculation. I suspect the private plane thing is as well.

    Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      February 7, 2025 at 11:55 am

      GB news, worse than the fail, if that is possible.

      Reply
    • Snapdragon23 says:
      February 7, 2025 at 1:46 pm

      Why Charles & Wm don’t wish the UK & indiv Commonwealth teams is self-defeating & stupid branding. Reflected glory is better than none. Gracious warmth TOWARDS THE PARTICIPANTS ,hists& organizers inc his child is the boss move. They get such terrible advice.

      Reply
  5. Carty says:
    February 7, 2025 at 10:29 am

    The fact the BRF can’t stop being petty and self centered for even a moment to write well wishes to injured vets from their own country says it all. Very bad look for them, especially when they prance around in their military costumes all the time.

    Reply
  6. Harla says:
    February 7, 2025 at 10:29 am

    A jar of jam could distract from the royals “brilliant start to 2025”.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      February 7, 2025 at 10:36 am

      Exactly, aside from Kate saying she was in remission I can’t think of one memorable thing they have done/said so far this year!

      Reply
      • Jojo says:
        February 7, 2025 at 2:25 pm

        You’re forgetting the release of the Blair Witch photo. That was the most unhinged thing I’m likely to see in 2025 😂😂

  7. koko says:
    February 7, 2025 at 10:34 am

    I would love to see these games some day. Good luck to all the participants and thank you all for your service.

    Reply
  8. jais says:
    February 7, 2025 at 10:44 am

    Aw, I’m excited. The opening ceremony is on Saturday! The whole thing is going to be epic. The beautiful location, the athletes, Meghan’s coats. Just realized they’re also going to be there during Valentine’s Day. Date night in Vancouver? The Windsors look soooooo bad for saying nothing. They’re the head of the military and even if they have issues with Harry the fact that they can’t even wish the athletes luck. That’s bad bad. There is no coming back from that level of nastiness, my god.

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      February 7, 2025 at 11:13 am

      They had Harry’s birthday at the Düsseldorf IGs.

      Remember the cakes, the whole arena singing Happy Birthday, and H&M dining at a brewery pub?

      The RF are such a charisma vacuum, especially with that distracting from the brilliant start stuff. So they do know about IG, but couldn’t care less about British veterans. What a way to show how small-minded and butthurt they are.

      Reply
  9. Jan says:
    February 7, 2025 at 10:45 am

    Why don’t the BM worry about what they’re paying for? A helicopter being use as a car for a hour trip on the road.
    They will have every airport and Hotel stake out, the Sussexes do cause these lazy heifers to earn their Kibble, when there are no leaks from KP or CH.
    By the way IG do have a CEO, (old one is stepping down after these games) David Wise, and other top level staff, that can and do attend to business.

    Reply
  10. Robert Phillips says:
    February 7, 2025 at 10:46 am

    I know Trump would never do it. But since this is about military. I wish the government would give them a helicopter just like Williams to fly to wherever they need to be. Then I would like for William to complain about it. And then see what the backlash to him would be.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    February 7, 2025 at 10:55 am

    How would GB News know this? All they do is copy and paste make up stories from the tabloids. Starmer sending best wishes means the Royal Family is not going to say any thing about Invictus.

    Reply
  12. Eurydice says:
    February 7, 2025 at 11:03 am

    I love the part about “almost 3 hour journey,” like they’re climbing Mt. Everest or something. I suppose the tabloids are used to the RF being exhausted after a short hop in a helicopter.

    Reply
    • L4Frimaire says:
      February 7, 2025 at 11:41 am

      Seriously. That’s the shortest flight they’ve had to Invictus in years. Hope everyone has a fantastic week!

      Reply
  13. Saucy&Sassy says:
    February 7, 2025 at 11:10 am

    The Invictus Games is such a busy time for Harry. It’s possible that he’s just getting there today, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s already there. We’ll have to wait to see if Meghan is there for all of it or if she’ll show up mid-week. I honestly doubt GB knows anything about where they are and how they got there.

    Reply
    • L4Frimaire says:
      February 7, 2025 at 11:42 am

      They just haven’t seen them but they’ve probably done a lot of advance work and a lot of the team are probably already there.

      Reply
  14. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 7, 2025 at 11:12 am

    Meghan and Harry all week?! Over under on how many pub visits they send Willy? Nothing like rage and hot beer to get you through your younger, more successful and happy brother living his best life with his best girl.

    Reply
  15. Becks1 says:
    February 7, 2025 at 11:13 am

    I’m excited! It’s going to be a fun and busy week for the Sussexes.

    Given how relatively busy W&K have been, I expect 2-3 events from each of them next week (a few weeks ago I would have said just for William but now I think both will be “busy.”) the royals are going to try to do everything they can to pull focus which just shows you how pathetic they are and how unimportant actual philanthropy is to them.

    Reply
  16. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 7, 2025 at 11:59 am

    Yeah, because Harry only has to exist to “distract from the Royal Family’s brilliant start to 2025”. The bar is in hell for Harry to distract from this worthless lot.

    Reply
  17. Beverley says:
    February 7, 2025 at 12:04 pm

    Can’t wait! I hope Meghan comes for the entire time. She and Harry will be so chic in their winter finery and the athletes and crowds will adore them. Slumlord Willy and CopyKate will have big shoes to fill if they want to “steal focus”. She’ll be all jazz hands and freakish grinning, while tossing her wiglets. Slumlord Willy will be sporting his hideous facial hair, making cringey comments, and trying to play the distinguished statesman to his cronies on Salt Island.

    Neither of them will be more glamorous, industrious, authentic, or empathetic than Harry and Meghan merely comfortably interacting with the wounded warriors and their families.

    I love this for the Left Behinds. Keep crying and keep trying. Nobody does it better than H&M.

    Reply
  18. Tessa says:
    February 7, 2025 at 12:09 pm

    Reportedly is the key word. No definitive statement, just implying that Harry “uses private jets” which is a constant thing with bots.

    Reply
  19. Rachel says:
    February 7, 2025 at 12:37 pm

    No reason to believe GBNews report. H and M would never reveal where they are staying.

    Reply
  20. QuiteContrary says:
    February 7, 2025 at 2:36 pm

    The British royals should be embarrassed to withhold support from veterans, but they have no shame, so …

    I just cannot imagine being this petty.

    Reply
  21. tamsin says:
    February 7, 2025 at 3:21 pm

    Aren’t both Chris Martin and Katie Perry both appearing at the opening ceremony and don’t they both live in LA? Maybe Harry, Katie, and Chris will Airpool.

    Reply
  22. martha says:
    February 7, 2025 at 3:26 pm

    Looking forward to seeing the ceremonies and some of the games. Will they broadcast on YouTube? Or stream somewhere?

    [ 2027 Summer Games are in UK (boo), but silver lining is that they won’t be in DC during our current shitshow ]

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      February 7, 2025 at 4:07 pm

      OMG, imagine if they chose DC instead. I didn’t like it at the time, but it was a wise decision to consider a Trump’s victory.

      Reply
  23. one of the marys says:
    February 7, 2025 at 6:01 pm

    what we know publicly is that Harry and Meghan are blanking the family. If that’s the case I think it’s the one thing that is infuriating to William. For Harry to apparently carry on living his best life and not in any way acknowledge or look over his shoulder at William is such a sick burn. No wonder William looks terrible.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment