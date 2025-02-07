Prince Harry & Meghan will reportedly fly to Vancouver today on a private plane

This is the calm before the storm – there’s so much happening this weekend, so this should be just an FYI for everything we’re going to cover in the coming days. Tonight, we have the Critics Choice Awards, which will be a pretty low-key event, and we’ll have some fashion coverage on Sunday. There are other awards shows this weekend too, notably the DGAs and PGAs, both held on Saturday in LA. Then we’ve got the Super Bowl on Sunday, and the Super Bowl tends to dominate all of the news for at least 24 hours. But also happening alongside all of that: the Invictus Games. The opening ceremony in Canada will be on Saturday as well. According to GB News, Prince Harry and Meghan are flying up to Canada today:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to arrive in Vancouver today for the 2025 Invictus Games, making the nearly three hour journey from Santa Barbara via private chartered jet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will check into a city centre hotel ahead of the international sporting event for injured and sick military veterans.

[From GB News]

I’m honestly a little bit surprised they haven’t come even earlier – there are so many advance events, receptions and meetings happening around the games. I also hope Meghan is coming with Harry today and that she’ll be there for the whole Invictus games. In any case, we’ll obviously have lots of Invictus coverage too, especially if we get some good photos.

As I’ve been saying, all of the highly visible events over on Isla de la Saltines have been pretty obvious. I would assume that the Windsors have made so many plans and schemes for how they will try to “thunder-steal.” GB News did a separate story about how “senior royals will be hoping Harry’s attention stays firmly fixed on Canada and that the Duke of Sussex does not distract from the Royal Family’s brilliant start to 2025.” Meaning, the Windsors are focused on what’s happening in Canada and they’re going to throw themselves in front of every camera for the next week.

Last thing: Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer sent his best wishes to the British Invictus team. It would shock me if any of the Windsors even tweeted “good luck” to the veterans participating in the games.

Wishing the best of luck to Team UK ahead of the @InvictusGames25 on Saturday. https://t.co/Y95mfmKNq6 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 6, 2025