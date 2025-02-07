One of Elon Musk’s DOGE youths resigned after his racist history was exposed

Elon Musk and his merry band of Nazi youths are taking a wrecking ball to the federal government. There’s no coming back from any of this, and I sincerely wish American voters understood last year how f–king bad this would get. But here we are, with Musk and the Nazi youths giggling about how it would be cool to loot the Treasury and eliminate Social Security. Well, the Wall Street Journal continues to be extremely skeptical of the sh-tty politics, business and policy of the Trump administration. So WSJ did some digging on one of Musk’s Nazi youths. Guess what they found? A fork found in the kitchen! A childish dumbass with a history of racism and antisemitism online.
A key DOGE staff member who gained access to the Treasury Department’s central-payments system resigned Thursday after he was linked to a deleted social-media account that advocated racism and eugenics. Marko Elez, a 25-year-old who is part of a cadre of Elon Musk lieutenants deployed by the Department of Government Efficiency to scrutinize federal spending, resigned after The Wall Street Journal asked the White House about his connection to the account.
“Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool,” the account posted in July, according to the Journal’s review of archived posts.
“You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity,” the account wrote on X in September. “Normalize Indian hate,” the account wrote the same month, in reference to a post noting the prevalence of people from India in Silicon Valley.
After the Journal inquired about the account, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that Elez had resigned from his role. In recent days, Elez had emerged at the center of a legal battle over access to sensitive taxpayer information and systems the Treasury Department uses to process trillions of dollars in payments annually. Thursday morning, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Elez could continue to access the department’s payment systems, but limited his ability to share the data. Elez resigned later that same day.
Musk personally urged people to apply to DOGE on X in December, promising long hours and little pay in exchange for the chance to fundamentally remake the federal government. Some of those who answered the call appear to be young Musk loyalists, steeped in internet culture, who share his worldview.
The account, @nullllptr—a misspelling of a keyword in the C++ programming language—was deleted in December, but hundreds of brash, sometimes-sophomoric posts have been archived. The user appeared to have a special dislike for Indian software engineers. “99% of Indian H1Bs will be replaced by slightly smarter LLMs, they’re going back don’t worry guys,” the user posted in December, referring to large language models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In June, the user weighed in on the conflict in the Middle East, offering some sympathy for Israel but also posting, “I would not mind at all if Gaza and Israel were both wiped off the face of the Earth.”
I hate all of these people with the power of a thousand suns. I hope everyone who voted for this is impacted directly, I hope this childish, asinine, white supremacist bullsh-t comes to every Trump voter’s door. I’m honestly surprised this douchebag even resigned, and I bet Musk was telling him he didn’t even have to.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, PBS screencap.
Did he resign because he has a conscience? That would be surprising for someone so aligned with the world’s smallest man. Or is Muskrat trying to prove that he isn’t .. Hitler reincarnated
At least someone in the White House was smart enough to know you can’t brag about racism and I’m sure it wasn’t Musk. And fun fact, there is no documented or artist evidence of the “Roman salute.” That was just some crap the Nazis made up.
Musk appears to be eyeing some payback for the person who broke the story, tweeting that she has done something wrong and “possibly criminal”
https://bsky.app/profile/ericcolumbus.bsky.social/post/3lhly5sc2wc2p
I’d like to know that someone in the WH who’s intelligent, because Vance thinks he shouldn’t have resigned & should get his job back.
I am so horrified every morning to wake up & realize I’m living under a Nazi dictatorship. And I’m a federal employee, so I’ve been hearing the denigration & insults for years now, but the daily barrage of enmity coming my way is just getting to be too much. And now I have to put on at least a neutral face five days a week starting Monday. Just sick to my stomach, sick at heart, every single day. 😕
Musk previously vowed prosecution and punishment for anyone who revealed the names of members of his his band of baby bros.
Yeah, a private citizen usurping power threatening prosecution. He shouldn’t have any say in that, yet he does. Musk is a tyrant.
This contributed to my panic attack last night. It’s been at least 3 years since I’ve had one.
He probably resigned because he got outed and is saving face and for his own security. He sounds like a shit young man who had a scare now that things are real
JD Vance called for his reinstatement, I guess he felt the need to remind us he is a garbage person.
I do not understand how Vance, married to a woman of Indian descent, is totally cool with all the racism.
Musk has posted on X that he plans to re-hire this “person”. Musk and Trump cannot have a falling out soon enough.
That the WSJ is going after the Trump administration, whose policies it strongly supported in his first term, is a red flare.
@lightpurple I am a wsj subscriber and although wsj broke this particular story I personally do not agree with @kaiser’s characterization that they are going after number 47. They absolutely are not.
There are a couple of pieces here (the one piece criticizing tariffs was an opinion piece buried at the bottom of the 10 point mail out) and there questioning things but for the most part they are soft pedaling and normalizing what is going on.
It’s been interesting to watch the tide shift at WSJ, and I want to take encouragement from it, I’m just afraid to get my hopes up.
@cactuswren are you a wsj subscriber? Where are you seeing the tide turning specifically?
I have been not surprised but utterly disappointed by what has made it into the ten point this week. If wsj is all about business and economy, where are all the stories about the possible gutting of the US aviation industry if nobody thinks the skies are safe to fly in, the stories about the risks of Musk and doge bringing untested AI in to replace atcs?
The stories about the impact on farmers and agriculture from what number 47 has done with water in California and shutting down the FDA and reporting on outbreaks that could decimate livestock?
I could go on! Not seeing them, seeing a lot of other stories that are in no way time-sensitive.
I don’t expect the tide to really turn at WSJ (or NYT and WaPo for that matter). I think they will, occasionally, report on a little bit of some of the worst stuff to make it look like they’re really doing their job and they hope to distract how they’ve helped Trump/MAGA all along and continue to do so.
Just a couple weeks ago, there was a skeet on Bluesky from someone at NYT about how now is the time to support the big papers like NYT and their reporting on the administration. They do seem to be aware that those people who are paying attention are not re-subscribing and are limiting what is shared of their reporting (often clearly pointing out how headlines are used to hide the truth of the story) and that much of the time what is shared is a gift article that people won’t have to pay to access. The only traditional newspaper I pay to subscribe to is the Philadelphia Inquirer which has been steadfast in maintaining journalistic integrity (probably because it’s not owned by a billionaire using their power to direct a specific narrative).
If you come across online articles from an org like NYT, WaPo, LATimes (which manages to be even worse), WSJ, etc. and want to get behind the paywall without them profiting from it, use https://archive.is/ and then post the url to the article you want to read in it
Really surprised he resigned. He fits right in with this Nazi administration–very on-brand. And like, they’re not embarrassed of their racism–they’re all very proud of it so I don’t really understand why what this little hacker did was a bridge too far.
But yeah, the shame continues….just an unreal self-own this disastrous administration is.
the fact that he voluntarily (?) resigned makes me think there’s something else there. also, brash and sophmoric? what benign words for so much hate and ugliness.
Same. I mean Ed Martin, the US attorney for DC sent a letter to Elon directly that said: “I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE have been targeted publicly. At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws.”
So yeah, if a fucking federal prosecutor is vowing to protect the tween hackers at all cost, there’s got to be something more there.
And thanks for pointing out the soft language they used to describe this kid’s actions. Gross.
wow, i hadn’t seen that about martin. thank god the nazi youth are getting the same protections as billionaire ceos. (i admit i get most of my news from celebitchy these days, because at least i’m surrounded by like minded-people, you know? otherwise, i look over headlines at the guardian. but i just can’t every day. the commenters here have been great at posting and linking, or at least referencing, other content and info. i know it’s selfish, but i don’t know if i could search it out on my own, you know?).
No I think that’s smart. We all have to protect out peace and manage our anxiety and part of that is avoiding spaces that make us anxious or angry. For instance X has become a space that is virtually intolerable, rife with the lowest common denominator, most vile creatures on the internet. People trying to protect their sanity should avoid it. And yes, this site is full of smart people who actually care–it’s a relief and reminds me that decent Americans still exist.
Amen to that @Kitten. This site, and our lovely writers and commenters have helped me through the first Felon47’s go-round, and I am relying on it to help me through this one! I have to keep hoping that the majority of Americans are good people, and are horrified to see our beloved country being slowly dismantled by these lawless maroons. I will never not be shocked by all of it….maybe that is a good sign, that we can still be shocked?
@Kitten,
I have called Martin’s office daily for the past week demanding his resignation. Those hackers and Musk should have been arrested last week, not coddled in their lawlessness. I have also contacted both my senators and representative daily demanding Martin’s immediate removal.
Where are the real patriots to get rid of this unelected Nazi cee u next tuesday and all his little helpers?(legally, of course)
The fact that he literally bought the presidency for tRump and the fact that he’s the richest man in the world means that he will always be protected. People say tRump will get sick of him eventually but tRump is not only OWNED by Putin but also by Musk now.
No one will ever look at these tech geeks the same way again. Talk about a basket of deplorables!
Unfortunately this is what a large percentage of tech bros has always been like see gamer gate yes I know its slightly different, but there is a huge bleed through between gamers and tech bros. Its just sad that this is how all the people who somehow didn’t know that most tech bros are at best unmitigated pieces of sh*t are finding this out.
I actually don’t think it’s all that different–it’s the same toxic, misogynistic, vice-signaling mindset.
My eleven year old great nephew is VERY into video games (the fantasy ones, not anything super violent). Right now he is a great kid, raised to be a feminist and strongly disgusted by Trump. But as he gets older I worry that he will become more influenced by his peers and will turn into one of these monsters who bully and demean everyone who is different. I try not to nag but I do bring it up from time to time. He’s aware of the danger and swears it won’t happen to him. 🤞
@Sara – Agree absolutely! It’s the reason the only “Tech Bro” I respect is Bill Gates, despite his past association with Epstein. At least he does good work with his billions.
@Sara – Did you know that Musk paid someone to impersonate him so that he could take the credit for being a brilliant gamer? Such brilliance, such deception. 😠
Amen! I can’t believe that POS said I was racist before it was cool,It’s never ever cool to be a Racist you little heathen !! I am glad I am getting older I grew up in 70s 80s 90s Early 2000s and the country was awesome had alot of wonderful Democrat Presidents , Racism and violence wasn’t as bad as it is now! I never cared for either Pres Bush but they are Saints compared to the douche we have in office now! Abortions and birth control pills readily available, ERA and Civil Rights strong as ever!! Those were the days!! I hope we can salvage our country and run the lunatics out of the WH and our government and show young girls how the USA ionce was!!
He’ll I can remember when I had a governor who said of future pres the shrub ” oh don’t mind him, he was born with a silver foot in his mouth” and whose daughter was the president of planned parenthood. I also remember face palming and laughing at the republic of Texas morons, and – this part is important- so did all of the mainstream media. I remember when you could regularly watch Nazis get punched in the face and laughed at on daily afternoon talkshows… Wonder what changed?
The Project 2025 loons have access to americans private information. Social security numbers, loan information, bank account numbers and photos of drivers lisences etc. through federal EDU files. What are the chances Musk’s hired hacker group incels aren’t downloading all that shit right now?
A very good chance. We will all have a file of our most sensitive information readily available to them. Reason?
One of these dipshits is the son of the CEO for LesserEvil Snacks, another thing to add to your boycott list.
And medical data. They tapped into CMS, CDC, and NIH databases yesterday. If someone has been on Medicare, Medicaid, hospitalized, treated in an ER, been in an ambulance, been vaccinated, had a tumor of any kind, measles, TB, hepatitis, cancer, an organ transplant, Covid 19, all that is accessible through those databases, along with more financial information
I’ve deleted my fb and insta. Never got to see anything my friends posted, just ads and political nonsense with people yelling at each other. So glad it’s gone. Don’t forget to PERMANENTLY delete, it
takes 30 days apparently so the addicts can change their mind. It really wasn’t adding value or peace or beauty to me life so bye bye.
The Turd Reich coding boys are being protected because of their connections. One is the son of Lesser Evil snacks owner Charles Coristine! (Fun fact the company has turned off all commenting on all SM platforms, so…). Apartheid Klyde isn’t stupid, he’s gotten to where he is because he’s a grifter, like Papa Apartheid.
He was allowed to quit, he should have been fired.
Quit from what, I’d like to know. They’re not federal employees, so who’s paying them? M*sk?
But did he REALLY resign, or have they simply moved him to a back room somewhere, out of sight, with continued access, while telling everyone that he resigned? And how could the judge rule that he, an employee of a fake government department (DOGE) be allowed continued access to classified, sensitive, TREASURY details?
My daughter is a bioengineering student at a CA Uni and she said the guys in the CS, Mech engineering and bio schools are soooo behind in social dev. She studies with them but said they take soooo many gaming and pron breaks. Said she’ll have to wait til she’s 30 to consider dating what might then be an emotional 20 year old, haha. Funny if weren’t true. Also, didn’t this kid go by the name “big balls”? This whole episodic nightmare is surreal and terrifying.
If he actually did resign instead of being reassigned, I’d put money on him doing it because their names are out there, now. They’re about to anger a lot of people in this country, and they know a lot of those people have guns. This is just the start of what’s going to be a targeted, chaotic destruction of this country. We haven’t even begun to reap from the fields we salted. Not even close.
I’m surprised that his ethnicity comments haven’t triggered any discussion of his own background.
His name sounds like he may have Serbian ancestry.
Remember the Balkan wars of the 1990’s when Serbia engaged in ethnic cleansing against Croatians and Bosnians? The atrocities committed during that time were horrific including using rape as a military strategy.
Interesting that these tech bros of Musk are probably incels and also too young to rent a car.
How do I access archived tweets and Instagram posts? I’m trying to find out if a business owner is maga or not, because I don’t want to support maga businesses. But they’ve really locked down their political commentary, and apparently they did make some in the past.
Try the app Goods Unite Us. It tells what businesses contributed politically to which side.
Bloomberg is reporting that one of the DOGEbags was fired from his last job for leaking confidential information. So I’m sure all our personal info they just pilfered from the Treasury is totally safe.
Elon Musk just said he will be reinstated.
Because apparently there are no standards anymore. No consequences. No United States.
Oh there are definitely standards. Racism required.
How could a man whose children are POC stand behind this? Make it make sense!