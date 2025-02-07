Mail: Duchess Meghan doesn’t even detail her recipes in ‘With Love, Meghan’!!!

The Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan show comes out in less than a month. Additionally, the focus will be on the Sussexes over the next week because of the Invictus Games in Canada. I can actually feel the dread coming from the British media and the Windsors. The combination of Harry’s lawsuit (now settled), WLM and Invictus has made those people lose their f–king minds this year. So, instead of previewing the Sussexes’ Canadian trip, the Mail has yet another “exclusive” about With Love, Meghan. Did you know that Meghan won’t actually tell people the measurements of what she’s cooking? This is an unimaginable scandal!! Duchess Difficult! I feel bullied by the lack of published recipes.

With Meghan’s new venture previously rumoured to be a cookery show, viewers might have been expecting her to reinvent herself as a Nigella-style Kitchen Goddess for a new generation. But according to sources who have seen a preview of the series, the Duchess of Sussex won’t be seen going through recipes step by step and measuring out ingredients.

Instead, the show – titled With Love, Meghan – will be a ‘how-to’ guide to entertaining, offering inspiration and ideas for those who aspire to be the perfect hostess.

Screened by Netflix, it is also likely to be the final project in Meghan and Prince Harry’s $100million deal with the US streaming giant.

The show continues with what is seen as her ‘brand separation’ from her husband, with sources saying that Harry is ‘barely glimpsed’ and ‘barely mentioned’. So how it will be received by viewers is set to depend on Meghan’s charisma alone.

There is also no mention or sighting of the couple’s children Archie and Lilibet – although this is less of a surprise as they closely guard their offspring’s privacy.

The source said: ‘There is no point at which Meghan says “take 200 grams of flour” or anything like that. It’s a very magical and beautiful guide to hosting and entertaining rather than a how-to cookery show. It’s about inspiration – more like, “Why not try and make this kind of pasta or this kind of dessert”. Harry isn’t in it. It’s all her, and all about her. It’s very watchable.’

Guests will include actress Mindy Kaling and chefs Alice Waters and Roy Choi. A number of Meghan’s personal friends, including her make-up artist Daniel Martin, Delfina Blaquier – who is married to Prince Harry’s best pal, polo player Nacho Figueras – and fashion designer Tracy Robbins, whose partner is Paramount boss Brian Robbins, will also be guests.