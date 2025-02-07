Mail: Duchess Meghan doesn’t even detail her recipes in ‘With Love, Meghan’!!!

The Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan show comes out in less than a month. Additionally, the focus will be on the Sussexes over the next week because of the Invictus Games in Canada. I can actually feel the dread coming from the British media and the Windsors. The combination of Harry’s lawsuit (now settled), WLM and Invictus has made those people lose their f–king minds this year. So, instead of previewing the Sussexes’ Canadian trip, the Mail has yet another “exclusive” about With Love, Meghan. Did you know that Meghan won’t actually tell people the measurements of what she’s cooking? This is an unimaginable scandal!! Duchess Difficult! I feel bullied by the lack of published recipes.
With Meghan’s new venture previously rumoured to be a cookery show, viewers might have been expecting her to reinvent herself as a Nigella-style Kitchen Goddess for a new generation. But according to sources who have seen a preview of the series, the Duchess of Sussex won’t be seen going through recipes step by step and measuring out ingredients.
Instead, the show – titled With Love, Meghan – will be a ‘how-to’ guide to entertaining, offering inspiration and ideas for those who aspire to be the perfect hostess.
Screened by Netflix, it is also likely to be the final project in Meghan and Prince Harry’s $100million deal with the US streaming giant.
The show continues with what is seen as her ‘brand separation’ from her husband, with sources saying that Harry is ‘barely glimpsed’ and ‘barely mentioned’. So how it will be received by viewers is set to depend on Meghan’s charisma alone.
There is also no mention or sighting of the couple’s children Archie and Lilibet – although this is less of a surprise as they closely guard their offspring’s privacy.
The source said: ‘There is no point at which Meghan says “take 200 grams of flour” or anything like that. It’s a very magical and beautiful guide to hosting and entertaining rather than a how-to cookery show. It’s about inspiration – more like, “Why not try and make this kind of pasta or this kind of dessert”. Harry isn’t in it. It’s all her, and all about her. It’s very watchable.’
Guests will include actress Mindy Kaling and chefs Alice Waters and Roy Choi. A number of Meghan’s personal friends, including her make-up artist Daniel Martin, Delfina Blaquier – who is married to Prince Harry’s best pal, polo player Nacho Figueras – and fashion designer Tracy Robbins, whose partner is Paramount boss Brian Robbins, will also be guests.
It’s hilarious that this is the exclusive: no recipes! It actually makes me wonder if Meghan fully intends to publish a cookbook this year, a cookbook which will be tied into the show. It would be smart synergy. I also love how the Mail tucked this into their reporting: “it is also likely to be the final project in Meghan and Prince Harry’s $100million deal with the US streaming giant.” Just a few days ago, the Mail ran a completely different exclusive – Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria went on the record about her excitement for the Sussexes’ upcoming projects.
Meghan’s bestie Abigail Spencer also previewed the series last week, on a red carpet.
Abigail Spencer dropping little tidbits about With Love Meghan🥣 ✨
Abi & M’s friendship will always warm my heart 💖 pic.twitter.com/nGOJXF92VY
— Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) February 1, 2025
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
How do they know?
They don’t! They tried to spin an article from a few sentences probably said by someone involved in the show. Everything the ‘insider’ said was complementary. They said the show was very watchable and beautiful but the article tried to spin it like Meghan had done something terrible by not weighing out ingredients and forcing Harry to make cupcakes (someone weighing out ingredients would be very boring to watch)!
And we don’t weigh ingredients, anyway! It’s going to be volume measurements, quarter cup of this, one teaspoon of that. I cannot believe how hard they work to denigrate Meghan. Truly, truly deranged people. Get help!!
Exactly how did they know, nobody has watched the show yet
Has anyone been on the Daily Fail Royal page ??? IT’S 90% MEGHAN AND 10% THE OTHERS 🤣🤣🤣
Meghan clearly the most important member of the Royal family.
“Harry isn’t in it” – babes, Harry is literally RIGHT THERE IN THE TEASER CLIP. Also, Nigella Lawson makes some of the most disgusting food I’ve ever seen in my life. The way the Brits hail her as the paragon of haute British cuisine when all it entails is “here’s some lamb with mint jelly” (a medieval British dish) is beyond hilarious.
If you want a good laugh, watch Nigella try to make fresh spring rolls.
OMG! I remember that episode! They were falling apart all over the place, that was so strange!
does she heat them in the “meekro-wuh-vay.”
Oh, the daily fail need to keep Nigella’s name out of their filthy mouths. Nigella is not a royalist, she declined an “honour” from the barf (not a typo) and that makes her a good egg to me. I’m a fan of her bakes and the recipes I’ve tried from her always turns out well. Stuff like, waffles, coffee and walnut cake, victoria sponge cake, chocolate log roll and more.
Nigella is wonderful. She’s a cook, not a chef and her recipes are so good. She’s also a lovely person.
Aahh Nigella. I got one of her books as a present. I baked a few of the cakes and they came out way too dense and sugary. I haven’t used it in years.
One of the more famous ones created by Nigella: ham cooked in Coca Cola, then glazed with sugar, mustard powder and more Coke.
@nanea – omg that sounds like it belongs in one of those photo collections of awful recipes from the 1960’s and 1970’s – along with aspic, jello molds, spray cheese and other processed abominations!
@MTL.EX.PAT – Lol, I have the book. It’s The Gallery of Regrettable Food.
That actually sounds like something you might eat in the south, especially GA. We have a cocacola cake with chocolate and pecans. Have never seen anyone make ham with cocacola though but it feels like it should be a thing here.
@eurydice – that’s fantastic! I remember there used to be a Facebook page with a similar title. There was a creation involving a “crown” made out of halved hotdogs, pineapple and, of course, some sort of jello mold! It was spectacularly disgusting.
Yikes
Oh, dear. 🤦♀️ yes, that belongs in the gallery of regrettable food.
gallery of regrettable food!! I went to check it out again (more than probably 2 decades since I saw it last). Still hilarious. I’m trying not to bust out laughing as I proctor a test looking at the page on 50’s style rabbit (sometimes you just want half an old rabbit!)
A friend makes a family recipe called “Coke chicken.” It’s a Cantonese home cooking recipe. I was horrified by the idea, but ate to be poliet, and actually found it very tasty. So I don’t see why glazing ham with Coke instead of brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup is all that scandalous.
It still looks like a good watch. The BM is mad they bring in the likes of Mary Berry and other local chefs to pick apart what Meghan prepares on the show. She’s not a professional chef nor is she selling herself as one.
It seems it is not a cooking show either, an entertaining show instead. It’s the DM calling it a cooking show.
Its a LIFESTYLE SHOW……..that focuses on the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendships. This has been said over and over, from reputable sources, ever since it was officially announced. The fact that the britshitmedia want to brand it in their own way is, as usual, how they try to bend reality and see how many folks they can bring along with them.
RESIST! the british shit media.
All I saw was the detail from the source saying it’s very watchable. That sounds like the important part.
Do they realize I am here to see Meghan and yes I am looking for inspiration.
So what if it’s not a *traditional* recipe style cooking show 🤷🏻♀️ then it’s a lifestyle show – which personally is more up my alley cause I can’t cook or follow a recipe for love or money. WLM is some much needed, light hearted, fun escapism TV show for me
Hannah, you can take heart in the fact that people who really CAN cook seldom follow a recipe or measure their ingredients – they have a good idea of proportions and just toss things together, or into the pot or pan as they go along, and it just works. This knack comes with experience, and every cook or baker gets things wrong sometimes, and lots when they are just starting out.
I enjoy cooking and lifestyle shows far more when they say “add a pinch of salt” etc. than the ones who specify that it has to be exactly 1.5 teaspoons. In fact, the minute I hear people around me hyperventilating about measurements I mark them down in my mind as poor and/or unimaginative cooks. Perhaps that’s me being judgemental, but I’ve never been wrong. The best cooks don’t need to measure, which means that they never make the same dish exactly the same way each time.
By this I mean that I agree that you will enjoy WLM (as will I) because without the obsessive focus on measurements the flow will be lighter and a lot of fun and thus appeal to a broad audience – which is what the DM and its acolytes fear.
Well, precise measurements are necessary for baking.
Yeah, it does sound incredibly judgmental tbh. People who follow measurements are poor cooks or lack imagination, really? There’s nothing wrong with following measurements while you’re gaining experience.
I saw a bit of promo from Netflix yesterday – WLM was listed in my “Coming Soon” email.
I can’t imagine that recipes won’t be available for whatever is cooked on the show – either on the show or social media. It’s a natural thing people will ask for.
Exactly – or as some others said it’s a tie in for an upcoming book which would be great.
Or…..or…….hear me out: its a LIFESTYLE show, with cooking/preparing (a) meal(s) being just a means to and end….the “end” being: ENTERTAINING FRIENDS.
WLM is a Lifestyle show, people!
Jeebus!
Yes, I know IT’S A LIFESTYLE SHOW!!!!!!!!!!
But that doesn’t mean that viewers wouldn’t be asking about the recipe if Meghan prepares a meal. We just saw a small business be sold out of their entire inventory just because Meghan wore a two-year old sweatshirt in an 80-second video. People will be asking about the dishes and the tablecloths and whatever it is she’s wearing and, and, and, and, and the food.
Literally every cooking show kinda skims through recipes without going step-by-step-by-step, though? Like, the host says what they did, then grabs a dish they started preparing earlier out of the fridge. And every home cook knows that you don’t measure out ingredients as you go along. Mise en place, people! Did they think the show was going to be a livestream cook-along or something?
Then again, we are talking about a country that apparently needed Nigella Lawson to teach them how to mash an avocado and slap it on some toast.
OT, but I will forever be grateful to my British foods teacher for teaching us the mise en place method of cooking.
Is this an American vs Brit thing or Steph vs The Rest of the World thing? When I see “cookery show” I’m thinking an HSN style show selling pots, pans, ECT. I’m expecting WLM to be what I would call a cooking show.
Same. Cookery makes me think of pots and pans whereas a cooking show makes me think of a show about cooking. Could just be one of those language quirks between countries.
I don’t think so – most of the British chefs I can think of are not fussy about exact measurements unless they are baking a pie dough or something. The delight of Jamie Oliver’s original series was seeing him go get ingredients and talk about what he was making, then enjoy it with friends. In later series, you got to see his garden and his chickens – but if Meghan does it, it’s horrible.
But I will give the British media this: It’s true that Meghan probably won’t be saying “take 200 grams of flour…” as she is an American cooking for an American audience. Cue the meltdown over “Meghan hates metric, she’s the sole reason why Americans don’t use it”.
Oh, gad, yes, they’d blame Meghan for Americans not using the metric system! It’s so absurd it could happen!
I grew up with imperial, metric is tons times better it’s so sensible. I use both.
I’m trying to remember if any of cooking shows on the food network measure their ingredients.
Gordon Ramsey was in Vietnam trying to butter up an elderly woman to get her recipe, but people are catching on, that famous chefs were using their recipes to write cookbooks and they were not getting any money from their recipes.
Now they don’t tell them all the ingredients in the meal.
I’m glad she didn’t spill the details.
It’s really offputting when the like of Gordon Ramsey or Christopher Kimball go on an all-expenses paid “journey to a foreign land” for their eponymous tv shows, and then are all “the white Western English-speaking man is now going to show you how HE* cooks it better, because he’s smarter and better than those locals.”
Anthony Bourdain had the right approach to culinary travel, with curiosity, respect for the people and places he visited, and appreciation for just how special each one was, and how skilled, knowledgable the people he met were.
* CK has people who adapt the recipes for him, he just stands there, eats, and passes judgement.
As long as they give a name of a dish you can look it up on the internet and cook one of the many versions that you think you like best or already have half the ingredients for in your cupboards.
Is this supposed to make me not watch Meghan’s show?
lol, right? I just wish it was March 4 so I could see for myself.
We are going to watch this to the moon and back , no recipes needed, and the British rags can loose their minds or just go eat some beans on toast.
Any publicity is good publicity, but I shall not watch it, we don’t have Netflix.
I’m getting Netflix for a month just to binge Meghan’s show.
Meghan’s show will have to “depend on Meghan’s charisma alone”.
It’s called With Love, Meghan — not Meghan and Harry (and kids), or Meghan and her A-Lister friends, or whatever.
Seriously? That’s why they call the Fail the Fail, because, as Meghan reminded us aeons ago, “they are a daily fail that divide us and we all deserve better.”
Better being of course Meghan’s show that we’re all looking forward to watching, no matter if it’s cooking, hosting — or lifestyle.
Sad to see though there’s a leak somewhere, probably at Netflix, who talked to the Fail.
Meghan’s show will have to “depend on Meghan’s charisma alone” – and that’s a pretty damn good bet if you ask me. Her charisma was such a problem that she had to move to a whole other continent five years ago and the BM are still obsessed with her.
I don’t think this is the result of a leak at Netflix, although it would be hilarious if they were using the British media’s obsession to drum up interest for the show. No, this is just bored reporters looking at the same trailer we all watched and projecting their hate. They did this before the Oprah interview and they did this before the Meghan and Harry series. A lot of “Will Meghan reveal personal things about Queen Elizabeth?” and then, when she did nothing of the sort, crickets. You may remember that several rota rats humiliated themselves by agreeing to pre-tape their commentary on the Oprah interview before it had even been aired.
Let’s not take the Fail seriously!
Or the fail simply made it up. Or they paid someone to say it was no good.
@sunneysideup the short review in the article is complementary. It’s only the Mail’s interpretation that is critical!.
Duh, Brits! Ever hear of an accompanying website?
It’s been a while since I’ve religiously watched cooking shows on Food Network or Cooking Channel or whatever. but I used to be a huge Rachael Ray fan (god 20 years ago now I guess!) and she rarely measured – its why she said she hated baking, because she didn’t like to measure. There was a lot of “twice around the pan” and stuff. And that was on actual cooking show!
Ina tends to use specific measurements but again, that’s an actual cooking show.
My impression of this show was that it was more about ideas than actual cooking. Like, “here’s a cute way to decorate a table” or “if you bake a cake present it this way to make it look special” with some cooking involved in that. I also think its intended to showcase Meghan’s personality and not so much the flour measurements.
But at any rate – the British press is going to come for her no matter what. If she was sharing specific measurements – who does she think she is, Mary Berry!?!!?!?!? If Harry was featured prominently – she can’t do anything without him and needs his royal status to succeed!!!
LOL that Tracy Robbins is in it. Meghan is such a Hollywood outcast!
No official announcement about it being last project with netflix
A Netflix executive was literally talking about the film they have in development a few days ago. The Fail no nothing and they haven’t seen a preview of the show nor do they have any insider gossip!
The Fail hopes its the last one because they are so desperate for H&M to, um….fail.
The don’t want them to fail completely, they are the Fail’s best earners. If they stay quietly at home and do nothing the fail can’t earn a living.
I usually just eyeball it when I’m cooking. Some recipes warrant exact measurements and for the most part I’ve avoided those 😂😂
Even if Meghan used exact scientific measurements they would say some shit like “If this shoe is truly to be With Love, From Meghan as the title stated…where’s the joy in her cooking?” 🙄
I’m looking forward to seeing all that is to come with Meghan’s show and the Nazi Daily can fcuk off.
The never ending obsession with Meghan by the British media has long ago reached creepy stalker territory. There is something really disturbing and profoundly unsettling about how they keep her front and center in their coverage. LEAVE HER ALONE!
I don’t see how they can assume this is their last project, if this gets enough thumbs 👍 on the Netflix site then that opens the way for a 2nd series
I can’t imagine that a series like this costs the earth to produce so if it gets good numbers then of course Netflix would do a second season. These people are so unserious. One of the things that I think Netflix likes about the Sussexes is that their stuff gets global attention. So this show will get numbers in big markets like the us, uk etc but will likely also do well all over the world.
I read the other day that was a lot more in the pipeline.
She could release a cookbook(please!!) and/or post them on her Insta.
That’s what I was thinking. I imagine we’ll see the recipe and a video on her insta after the episodes.
I’m getting my wallet ready to buy everything that she is selling! The only person on the planet who copies Meghan more than me is Kate.
Lol, my lifestyle couldn’t be more opposite than hers, but I’m getting out my wallet, too.
@Bookie, my credit card wants to weigh in on this race and state that I’m coming in a tight second place!
This is a lifestyle show not a “cookery”. Will be fun to watch.
What tickles me no end, is that every little piece of flotsam and jetsam who only live to be able to see, with their tongue hanging out, what the inimitable M does next, has been trying to pigeon-hole her and anticipate her and compare her to what others have done or tried to do or are doing.
They never learn.
Meghan always brings a unique perspective or twist on things and approaches to old ways to doing things, as well as her own innovations……..she always seeks to “build a better mousetrap.”
If those dishonest, bad-actors on Congealed Sewage Isle really want to pretend they have any inside info on WLM, they could take another look at The Tig and see if they can envisage how M might create something with many similar elements to the The Tig…..but in 2025, NOT 2014; and in live and living color, NOT IG Version 1.0
Cooking shows are entertainment and this show focuses on a lot more than cooking. Not everyone is tuning in to learn to make focaccia, although more people will probably buy it at Whole Foods. You’ll start seeing people buying more flowers or tea-themed birthday parties /showers, or fancy ice cubes. It’s so annoying how these haters take this all so seriously and continuously talk about how high the stakes are, like its a nuclear summit instead if a pretty escapist show.
And even if she did call out the exact measurements, they would find fault with it. I grew up in Britain and was used to pounds and ounces. When we went to live in Canada, I was totally confused by cooking because it referred to cups, and I remember thinking that cups were lots of different sizes. I had no idea that there was a standard cup. Later the country went metric so lots of things are in grams etc.
Meghan is an American cooking on an American produced show so if she uses cups which I think the US does (US CBers please correct me if I’m wrong) she will be accused of something along the lines of ignoring her international audience, or producing a show that is only of interest to a very small part of the population. No doubt if she used metric measurements they’d find fault with that as well. The woman can’t do anything without they have to pick at it.
She could walk on water, and the articles in the UK would be “Meghan can’t swim”.
You are correct, @Teagirl, we use measurements of volume, not weight, so it’s cups, pints, quarts, tablespoons, teaspoons, and so on.
I avoid American recipes for this very reason. I’m always like ” a cup? what do you mean? there’s big cups, small cups” haha
It is fascinating (and creepy) that the rota maintain this never ending primal scream about anything and everything related to Harry and Meghan. It is rather like their money/sales come from them and not content related to the left behinds. Didn’t Charles tell Harry that Meghan needed to go back to work as an actress because the royal coffers couldn’t fund them/provide security before they left? Charles…. She is back to work and Harry had the good sense to leave salt Island with her.
‘There is no point at which Meghan says “take 200 grams of flour…”‘
This is how you know it is BS. There is no way anyone closely associated with the show would be speaking in grams. They would instinctively use the word ‘cups’ or maybe ‘ounces’ if they wanted to get fancy. To my knowledge measuring cups here don’t even have grams printed on them, so it wouldn’t make sense to expect her to describe things in that way.
I have to wonder how many critical articles bashing the shows debut were prewritten in anticipation of the show’s debut, like they did with the Ophrah review sting. I expect it is in the hundreds, though I tend to be naive, so it’s probably in the thousands.
My Pyrex has both cups & milliliters, but that’s it. Since grams (weight) and cups (volume) are different forms of measurement, you wouldn’t see that.
1. Netflix doesn’t send out any advanced screener for WLM. Anyone criticizes the show before it airs is a git, liar.
2. Most cooking shows put their recipes on the show’s website. Even “The American’s Test Kitchen” does not give you the detailed measurements of EVERY dishes on the broadcasting show. (They do for most of the dishes.)
3. It seems that if you come from OxBridge (like Nigella, Bo Jo, etc.), the Brits/Brit media will automatically put you on an upper level compared to people from other education background, presuming you know better than ordinary Brits.
Ina Garten does a beautiful cookery/lifestyle show and has a book tie in. Mary Berry does a bakery show with a book tie in. Nigella makes fun recipes with a book tie in. I am going to buy Meghan’s book tie in to her cookery/lifestyle show.
My thoughts? No actual recipes on the show = *With Love Meghan Cookbook! 🙂
Abigail Spencer calls Meghan the “most glorious human being on the planet” and while I haven’t met all the human beings on the planet — or Meghan, obviously — that tracks.
Meghan comes across as a joyful and caring person. The Brits need to stop trying to squelch her joy — and, for good measure, they should try copying her caring qualities.
It has never been labeled as a cooking show, by Meghan or Netflix. The only ones who labeled it that are the haters who have no access to the show. We saw from the promo that Harry was seen once hugging his wife, which gave the impression to anyone with common sense, that he was never expected to be featured prominently in the show. The title where his name isn’t mentioned makes it obvious that he was never going to be featured prominently in the show. She just posted a short video on her Instagram page that was less than two minutes long and a sweatshirt that she wore caused the maker to return from her maternity leave early to help with the huge influx of purchases made because of that short video. Meghan doesn’t need Harry to get attention. The Fail proved that when the created a tab that focuses only on anything Meghan related since before they even left the UK. This article and the daily articles like it from the Fail proved that Meghan doesn’t need connections to her loving husband or the other royals to get attention.
Meghan: develops a show on how to host and entertain beautifully
DM: outraged that it’s not a cooking show
Ok, then.