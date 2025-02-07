“This is why everyone is yelling ‘Montoya Por Favor’ this week” links
  • February 07, 2025

  By Kaiser
  • Links

A clip from the Spanish reality show, La Isla de las Tentaciones, has gone massively viral this week and that’s why everyone is saying “Montoya Por Favor!” This is one of the funniest memes I’ve ever seen. [The Evening Standard]
Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso attended the AACTA Awards & it looks like Natalie was wearing an engagement ring. [Just Jared]
Brie Larson has a buzzcut?? [Go Fug Yourself]
Angelina Jolie’s Q&A session & speech at the SBIFF were great. [LaineyGossip]
Lance Bass & Lisa Vanderpump posed together. [Socialite Life]
Mormons are having a (sexually repressed) moment. [Pajiba]
Cynthia Nixon defends LGBTQ rights. [OMG Blog]
Mikey Madison’s stylist finally got her out of those satin dresses. [RCFA]
I did not even recognize Heidi Klum. [Seriously OMG]
A couple of Duggars started a YouTube channel. [Starcasm]
Rest in peace, Irv Gotti. [Hollywood Life]
Everything old is new again with workplace sexism. [Buzzfeed]

5 Responses to ““This is why everyone is yelling ‘Montoya Por Favor’ this week” links”

  1. Whalesnark says:
    February 7, 2025 at 12:54 pm

    So Brie Larson actualized the sketch from SNL!

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    February 7, 2025 at 1:05 pm

    That’s a cute and different fit on Mikey. Not saying she needs to go full fashion girly but her looks this season have been so snooze.

    Reply
  3. sevenblue says:
    February 7, 2025 at 2:33 pm

    Wow, do the reality shows record people having sex?? That is so weird. Meme is great though 😭😭

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      February 7, 2025 at 3:18 pm

      Yeah, I was surprised there. It is good though 😂

      Also the Taylor swift article has locked comments last I looked? Why?

      Reply
      • sevenblue says:
        February 7, 2025 at 5:59 pm

        @jbones, I think it might be due to bots. I remember they talked about that on the podcast even before Blake’s lawsuit (during the movie’s promotion tour), Justin’s articles were getting pro-Justin bots comments. It is the same PR firm Depp used, so it isn’t surprising.

