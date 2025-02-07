“This is why everyone is yelling ‘Montoya Por Favor’ this week” links

A clip from the Spanish reality show, La Isla de las Tentaciones, has gone massively viral this week and that’s why everyone is saying “Montoya Por Favor!” This is one of the funniest memes I’ve ever seen. [The Evening Standard]

Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso attended the AACTA Awards & it looks like Natalie was wearing an engagement ring. [Just Jared]

Brie Larson has a buzzcut?? [Go Fug Yourself]

Angelina Jolie’s Q&A session & speech at the SBIFF were great. [LaineyGossip]

Lance Bass & Lisa Vanderpump posed together. [Socialite Life]

Mormons are having a (sexually repressed) moment. [Pajiba]

Cynthia Nixon defends LGBTQ rights. [OMG Blog]

Mikey Madison’s stylist finally got her out of those satin dresses. [RCFA]

I did not even recognize Heidi Klum. [Seriously OMG]

A couple of Duggars started a YouTube channel. [Starcasm]

Rest in peace, Irv Gotti. [Hollywood Life]

Everything old is new again with workplace sexism. [Buzzfeed]

He ran on water during a storm to stop the babe he cheated on from cheating back. This is cinema and was what R&B used to be about https://t.co/N68MORSByF

— Mbadawe (@LazarusKumi) February 6, 2025