Nicole Kidman wore a Saint Laurent pantsuit at the Critics Choice: surprisingly good?

Nicole Kidman, like Angelina Jolie, might not be seen for the rest of the awards season. Nicole also got “snubbed” for SAG, BAFTA and Oscar nominations, so the Critics Choice Awards were possibly the last time we’d see her. What a final appearance though – she wore a fresh-off-the-runway look from Saint Laurent, a baggy pantsuit basically. My first reaction was “nah?” But it’s grown on me, and now I sort of love that she mixed it up. Her hair and makeup look great here as well.

Zoe Saldana also wore Saint Laurent, but we’ll be seeing more of her throughout the season. Zoe picked up the Critics Choice Award for supporting actress for Emilia Perez. The votes were mostly cast before Karla Sofia Gascon’s tweet-history mess, and this is one category which I could see a major “surprise” come Oscar night. As for her dress… it’s fine. It’s not actively bad. It does feel like a lot of women sort of phoned it in, style-wise, at the CCAs.

Naomi Watts wore one of the most hilariously bad looks I’ve ever seen from her. This is Prada, and at least it was “on trend” – a lot of women are wearing super-structural gowns and dresses right now, especially with this kind of terrible business around the waist and hips.

Monica Barbaro also wore Prada – a custom piece. It’s fine for the CCAs.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Nicole Kidman wore a Saint Laurent pantsuit at the Critics Choice: surprisingly good?”

  1. PunkyMomma says:
    February 9, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Nicole looks fresh-faced, but that ensemble is straight outta Annie Hall.

    Reply
    • orangeowl says:
      February 9, 2025 at 9:14 am

      Yes it is, but I think it’s a good thing! It’s a bit more edgy than Annie Hall, imo. It is such a contrast to the gown, especially Naomi Watts’s bare torso one. It also looks comfortable af.

      Reply
  2. Jais says:
    February 9, 2025 at 8:18 am

    See I really like the suit. The fit is good. Kind of slouchy and cool. I like it better than the majority of the dresses I saw😊.

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      February 9, 2025 at 8:24 am

      I’m really liking this suit as well! If I could afford it, I’d totally buy it. Nicole looks comfortable and warm, I’ve never understood actresses wearing sleeveless dresses when you know those auditoriums are freezing! As someone who runs cold, this thought is one that preoccupies my mind during awards season.

      Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    February 9, 2025 at 8:28 am

    Nicole looks fabulous.

    Reply
  4. Jegede says:
    February 9, 2025 at 9:13 am

    Loved her look.

    Chelsea Handler seemed to be kissing Nicole’s butt during the telecast. with the constant shout outs, 🤪🤪🤪even though Kidman wasn’t nominated for Actress.

    Reply
  5. MY3CENTS says:
    February 9, 2025 at 9:42 am

    I dont know about the fit, but I like that she finally did something that’s unexpected for her, so good.

    Reply
  6. Anne Maria says:
    February 9, 2025 at 10:19 am

    If the aim of clothes is to make the wearer look good, Nicole failed and Zoe succeeded.

    Reply
  7. GlammaGaule says:
    February 9, 2025 at 11:00 am

    Love Nicole’s suit! She has the stature to full it off spectacularly.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment