Cynthia Erivo wore Armani & Ariana Grande wore a wicker basket to the Critics Choice

Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for tons of awards and she’s been in tons of awards seasons. But it feels like this is the first time where she’s really gotten this kind of attention, this kind of hype, and she’s been in the center of a major hit movie? What’s nice about that is Cynthia has really met the moment. I’ve said this before, but I expected Wicked’s promotion and awards season to be messy, because both Cynthia and Ariana had reputations for being a bit prickly or not very easy-going. But they’ve both surprised me so much. Cynthia has been full of grace, good humor and professionalism, as has Ariana. Anyway, Cynthia wore Armani to the Critics Choice Awards – while she didn’t win, she looked great and I loved seeing her in a sleek look like this.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande went for a completely bonkers Dior look at the CCAs. It’s wicker basket couture, y’all. It’s terrible but also really funny. I hope she had fun.

Speaking of weird structural garments – which are on-trend currently – Hannah Einbinder wore this custom Louis Vuitton. SO BAD.

Rachel Brosnahan in custom Miu Miu. Like… I did NOT know Lois Lane had all of that going on. Very sexy look.

Natasha Lyonne wore Saint Laurent. I love her, she’s so funny.