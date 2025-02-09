Cynthia Erivo wore Armani & Ariana Grande wore a wicker basket to the Critics Choice

Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for tons of awards and she’s been in tons of awards seasons. But it feels like this is the first time where she’s really gotten this kind of attention, this kind of hype, and she’s been in the center of a major hit movie? What’s nice about that is Cynthia has really met the moment. I’ve said this before, but I expected Wicked’s promotion and awards season to be messy, because both Cynthia and Ariana had reputations for being a bit prickly or not very easy-going. But they’ve both surprised me so much. Cynthia has been full of grace, good humor and professionalism, as has Ariana. Anyway, Cynthia wore Armani to the Critics Choice Awards – while she didn’t win, she looked great and I loved seeing her in a sleek look like this.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande went for a completely bonkers Dior look at the CCAs. It’s wicker basket couture, y’all. It’s terrible but also really funny. I hope she had fun.

Speaking of weird structural garments – which are on-trend currently – Hannah Einbinder wore this custom Louis Vuitton. SO BAD.

Rachel Brosnahan in custom Miu Miu. Like… I did NOT know Lois Lane had all of that going on. Very sexy look.

Natasha Lyonne wore Saint Laurent. I love her, she’s so funny.

9 Responses to “Cynthia Erivo wore Armani & Ariana Grande wore a wicker basket to the Critics Choice”

  1. Chocz says:
    February 9, 2025 at 8:22 am

    The fabric is gathering and pulling in all the wrong places. Custom or cheaply made?

    Reply
  2. Smile says:
    February 9, 2025 at 8:27 am

    Cynthia- I need my arms to look like hers.

    Reply
  3. maisie says:
    February 9, 2025 at 8:32 am

    that green hatbox thing is so fugly. I guess she didn’t need to worry about a few extra pounds, though. it hides a multitude of sins.

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    February 9, 2025 at 8:33 am

    So how does one sit down in their seat wearing the basket dress

    Reply
  5. BW says:
    February 9, 2025 at 9:29 am

    Why does Natasha always look like she’s being held up by her armpits by string.

    Reply
    • wendy says:
      February 9, 2025 at 9:49 am

      excellent analogy — I have been trying to figure out what is up with that pose — it’s like trying to give pouty/sexy and also trying to not be seen at all.

      I LOVE the Louis Vuitton — I love the color, the matching shoes and the tailoring is ON POINT! In a world of black dresses, cut outs or spilling boobs — I’ll take that look every day.

      Reply
  6. lell says:
    February 9, 2025 at 9:53 am

    many of these women look so bony to me

    Reply
  7. Wordnerd says:
    February 9, 2025 at 10:11 am

    Hannah Einbinder looks like one of the Disney characters living in the Beast’s castle dancing to Be Our Guest. But it’s a nice color on her!

    Reply
  8. Anne Maria says:
    February 9, 2025 at 10:16 am

    I can’t get past Cynthia’s Johnny Sissorhands nails.

    Reply

