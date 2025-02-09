Demi Moore wore Schiaparelli & won Best Actress at the Critics Choice

I fully admit that I have never “gotten” Schiaparelli. I’m missing that gene, I guess. At the Grammys, one of the few “fashion conversations” was Beyonce’s ill-fitting Schiaparelli dress – it was a custom piece, and you would have thought that meant that it would fit her like a glove. It did not. She was scared of popping out of it all night, and her underwire was exposed in many of the photos. It should have been an even bigger conversation, that Schiaparelli can’t be trusted to provide good looks for women at awards shows. But women are still trusting this couture house. Well, Demi Moore wore Schiaparelli to the Critics Choice Awards and once again, I’m asking WHY? Why do this to your bust, ladies? Why wear such unflattering, ill-fitting pieces? Anyway, Demi won the Best Actress Award, and given the mess with Karla Sofia Gascon (who did not attend the CC), I think it’s safe to say that Demi is a massive front-runner in this Oscar race.

Marianne Jean Baptiste wore Oscar de la Renta. I love this. It’s age-appropriate but it still feels fresh and youthful. It reminds me of something Jill Biden would wear. Marianne was one of several women who were notably “snubbed” for a Best Actress Oscar nom.

Kathryn Hahn in Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2025. LMAO. She looks like she’s wearing a deconstructed black swan costume.

Sarah Michelle Gellar also wore Oscar de la Renta – I like this? We see her so rarely at these awards shows, it’s a nice treat. She just turned up in a relatively “simple” black dress, really.

Leighton Meester & Adam Brody both wore Dior. Adam won a Critics Choice Award and Leighton was really emotional about it! They seem really solid. I’m fine with her dress, but the bangs are killing my soul.