Demi Moore wore Schiaparelli & won Best Actress at the Critics Choice

I fully admit that I have never “gotten” Schiaparelli. I’m missing that gene, I guess. At the Grammys, one of the few “fashion conversations” was Beyonce’s ill-fitting Schiaparelli dress – it was a custom piece, and you would have thought that meant that it would fit her like a glove. It did not. She was scared of popping out of it all night, and her underwire was exposed in many of the photos. It should have been an even bigger conversation, that Schiaparelli can’t be trusted to provide good looks for women at awards shows. But women are still trusting this couture house. Well, Demi Moore wore Schiaparelli to the Critics Choice Awards and once again, I’m asking WHY? Why do this to your bust, ladies? Why wear such unflattering, ill-fitting pieces? Anyway, Demi won the Best Actress Award, and given the mess with Karla Sofia Gascon (who did not attend the CC), I think it’s safe to say that Demi is a massive front-runner in this Oscar race.
Marianne Jean Baptiste wore Oscar de la Renta. I love this. It’s age-appropriate but it still feels fresh and youthful. It reminds me of something Jill Biden would wear. Marianne was one of several women who were notably “snubbed” for a Best Actress Oscar nom.
Kathryn Hahn in Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2025. LMAO. She looks like she’s wearing a deconstructed black swan costume.
Sarah Michelle Gellar also wore Oscar de la Renta – I like this? We see her so rarely at these awards shows, it’s a nice treat. She just turned up in a relatively “simple” black dress, really.
Leighton Meester & Adam Brody both wore Dior. Adam won a Critics Choice Award and Leighton was really emotional about it! They seem really solid. I’m fine with her dress, but the bangs are killing my soul.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Demi Moore wearing Schiaparelli arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961245669, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Demi Moore, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Demi Moore wearing Schiaparelli arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961245689, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Demi Moore, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Demi Moore wearing Schiaparelli arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961245772, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Demi Moore, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961247506, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kathryn Hahn, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody arrive at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961247832, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Leighton Meester wearing Dior arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961247913, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Leighton Meester, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Marianne Jean-Baptiste wearing Oscar de la Renta arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961248697, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Sarah Michelle Gellar wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and jewelry by Kavant and Sharart and Yeprem while carrying a Roger Vivier bag arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961251339, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Marianne Jean Baptiste looks the best out of everyone in all the fashion posts today.
I agree. I don’t know how these dresses were chosen but yes.. not a great one among them. Demi’s is an especially poor choice.
Agree. This de la Renta is beautiful and simple and classic, something in good taste that I can see Doria, Meghans mom wearing. He designed her wedding suit .
It was fresh and lovely. She looked great.
Yes, she looks amazing. Stunning. Except for the color, Demi’s gown is tragic.
Someone I work with has similar bangs and—even though I don’t know you—I have found myself thinking “Kaiser would find those so tragic” 🤣
I thought Leighton’s dress was really dreamy and sort of sparkly gold. But yeah the bangs.
They’re so inexplicably bad.
Why do people hate bangs so much? I know why I hate them on me – I have wavy hair and no matter how much I straightened my bangs, the least bit of perspiration made them flip up at the sides like wings. Add to that glasses and braces and you have middle school trauma.
Demi Moore’s dress looks like it was probably ill fitting and awkward in motion. I know she’s pathologically chasing extreme youth, but it’s perfectly normal now to still be sexy at 60 and upwards. She should get on that trend.
Honestly, her face and body just make me sad. She is so gaunt. A few pounds would do her a world of good.
I do wish she’d stop messing with her face.
“Pathologically chasing extreme youth”- @mightymolly You are so right and that is so on message for “the substance” and why she was so perfectly cast in that. Her gown looks like one jlo (another one chasing youth) recently wore except for that microphone looking thing in the middle of her cleavage. Really bad.
I’m not crazy about the front of Demi’s dress but I think it was chosen for the back of the dress because it looks like the stitches up her back in the movie.
I’m really enjoying Kathryn Hahn’s face in the pic, it seems like she also understands how bad her dress is.
At first glance I thought that thing sticking in the middle of Demi’s dress was a microphone. And Kathryn’s Oscar de la Renta reminds me of the Maine fiber artist, Katharine Cobey, who used to knit with trash bags and caution tape.
I actually did not notice Demi’s dress. I liked the color of her dress. I found her hair style unflattering. Perhaps something else that would camouflage those large ears and those earrings certainly made her ears look even bigger.
I’m not sure why Marianne’s dress is described as age appropriate when she’s 57. So younger than Demi Moore. And not that flattering to be compared to the – lovely – Dr Jill, who is 73. That said, Marianne looks classy.